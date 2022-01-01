Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sanraku Oakridge

2,740 Reviews

$$

925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge

San Jose, CA 95123

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Lunch Box
Sushi Tokujo

Sushi / Sashimi

Sushi Tokujo

Sushi Tokujo

$50.00

Chef's best selection of 7pcs nigiri & 6pcs blue fin tuna roll

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$28.00

Chef's choice of 7pcs nigiri & 6pcs California roll

Sashimi Moriawase

Sashimi Moriawase

$36.00

Chef's choice of 12pcs sashimi, served with steamed rice

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$38.00

Chef's choice of 7pcs sashimi, 6pcs nigiri sushi & 6pcs California roll

Chirashi

Chirashi

$36.00

Traditional Japanese style, assorted sliced fish, over sushi rice

Salmon Oyako

Salmon Oyako

$27.00

Salmon, ikura, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, nori, over sushi rice

Today's Sushi Bar Special

<Limited> Sake Toro Nigiri 5pcs

<Limited> Sake Toro Nigiri 5pcs

$20.00

Seared Salmon belly (5pcs)

Sake Toro Donburi

Sake Toro Donburi

$28.00

Seared salmon belly, salmon roe, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tobiko over sushi rice

Kinmedai

Kinmedai

$14.00

Golden eye snapper

Uni from Japan

Uni from Japan

$18.00

Sea urchin from Japan Nigiri 2pcs

Hotate

Hotate

$11.00

Scallop Nigiri 2pcs

Hon Maguro

Hon Maguro

$12.00

Blue fin tuna Nigiri 2pcs

Saba from Japan

Saba from Japan

$12.00

Japanese mackerel

Isaki

Isaki

$13.00 Out of stock

Grunt

Gindara

Gindara

$9.00

Seared black cod Nigiri 2pcs

Suzuki

Suzuki

$13.00 Out of stock

Sea bass

Shimaaji

Shimaaji

$12.00

Striped Jack

Nigiri 2pcs per order

Maguro

Maguro

$7.00

Tuna

Sake

Sake

$7.00

Salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$7.00

Yellow tail

Ebi

Ebi

$6.00

Shrimp

Shiro Maguro

Shiro Maguro

$7.00

Albacore

Unagi

Unagi

$9.00

Fresh water eel

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$8.00

Amber jack

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$9.00

Seared salmon belly

Tamago

Tamago

$5.00

Egg omelet

Nasu

Nasu

$5.00

Eggplant

Ikura

Ikura

$8.00

Salmon roe

Toro

Toro

$18.00

Blue fin tune belly

Tako

Tako

$7.00

Octopus

Saba

Saba

$6.00

Mackerel

Amaebi

Amaebi

$13.00

Sweet shrimp

Anago

Anago

$16.00

Sea eel

Hamachi Toro

$10.00

Yellowtail belly

Signature Roll

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$16.00

Seared spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Spicy mayo, Eel sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Shrimp, Spicy tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy chili sauce / fried

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$15.00

Spicy salmon, Tobiko, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura flakes

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$18.00

Soy marinated tuna, Tobiko, Avocado, Cucumber, Shiso, Jalapeño

Oakridge Roll

Oakridge Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeño

49ers Roll

49ers Roll

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko, Cucumber, Sliced lemon

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00

Soft shell crab, Tobiko, Cucumber, Shiso

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

California Roll, Topped with Chef's choice of assorted fish

Classic Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Crab stick, Avocado

Eskimo Roll

Eskimo Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado

Rock'n Roll

Rock'n Roll

$9.00

Eel, Avocado

Spicy Roll

Spicy Roll

$8.00

Tuna or Yellowtail(choice), Spicy mayo, Cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, Cucumber

San Francisco Roll

San Francisco Roll

$8.00

Tuna, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Tuna

Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$7.00

Salmon

Vegetable Roll

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$4.00

Cucumber

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Avocado

Oshinko Maki

$4.00

Pickled radish

Nasu Maki

$5.00 Out of stock

Eggplant

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.00

Yam tempura, Avocado, Cucumber

Avo Q Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber

Appetizers

Sushi Tasting

Sushi Tasting

$29.00

Chef's choice of the best nigiri sushi (5pcs)

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$19.00

Pick two kinds of fish (3pcs each) Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail or White Tuna

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Assorted sashimi, organic greens, red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Kara-age

Chicken Kara-age

$8.00

Fried chicken thighs, shichimi mayo

Geso Kara-age

Geso Kara-age

$8.00

Fried squid legs, shichimi mayo

Kaki Furai

Kaki Furai

$12.00

Deep fried breaded oysters

Ika Yaki

Ika Yaki

$18.00

BBQ squid, teriyaki, shichimi mayo

Black Cod

Black Cod

$16.00

Broiled, miso marinated black cod

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Shrimp & vegetables, tsuyu dipping sauce

Softshell Crab

Softshell Crab

$16.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab & vegetables, tsuyu dipping sauce

Hamachi Kamayaki

Hamachi Kamayaki

$20.00

Grilled Yellowtail collar

Salmon Kamayaki

$10.00

Grilled Salmon collar

Kanpachi Kamayaki

$11.00

Grilled Amber jack collar

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried pork & vegetable pot stickers

Agedashi-dofu

Agedashi-dofu

$7.00

Fried organic tofu, dashi, daikon oroshi

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

Tempura, garlic olive oil, salt & pepper

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Blanched soy beans

Aigamo Duck

Aigamo Duck

$18.00

Sake and soy braised duck breast, sliced onion, garlic chips, mustard

Garlic Octopus

Garlic Octopus

$14.00

Octopus, tomato, garlic chips, sliced onion, garlic oil & sea salt

Sake & Butter Clam

Sake & Butter Clam

$16.00

Sake & butter steamed Manila clams, mushroom, green onion

Entrée served with steamed rice

Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$17.00

11am-4pm only, First choice: Gyoza or Shumai or Agedashi Tofu Second choice: Cal Roll or Avo Q Roll or Futomaki Main choice: Sesame Chicken or Chicken Teriyaki or Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki or Shrimp Tempura

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Battered and fried chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$18.00

Pork loin cutlets

Assorted Tempura

Assorted Tempura

$19.00

Shrimp & vegetables, tsuyu dipping sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$27.00

Grilled beef rib-eye, teriyaki sauce

Vegetarian served with steamed rice

Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Assorted vegetables, tsuyu dipping sauce

Dinner Sets served with steamed rice

Sesame Chicken Set

$23.00

Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki Set

$23.00

Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura

Tonkatsu Set

$23.00

Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura

Salmon Teriyaki Set

$27.00

Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura

Donburi over steamed rice

Katsu Donburi

Katsu Donburi

$15.00

Pork cutlet, egg, onion, green onion

Spicy Beef Donburi

Spicy Beef Donburi

$17.00

House ground beef, spicy miso sauce, green onion

Una Ten Donburi

Una Ten Donburi

$27.00

BBQ eel, shrimp tempura, onsen tamago, nori, teriyaki sauce

Noodle

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Shrimp & vegetable tempura, wakame, green onion

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$14.00

Chicken, green onion, wakame, vegetables

Spicy Beef Udon

Spicy Beef Udon

$17.00

House ground beef, spicy miso sauce, green onion with broth

Tenzaru Soba -cold-

Tenzaru Soba -cold-

$16.00

Buckwheat noodles, shrimp & vegetable tempura, tsuyu dipping sauce

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.00

Chicken, shrimp tempura, inari age, fish cake, poached egg, green onion

Side

Miso soup

$2.00

House Salad

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Kids Udon Set

$8.00

Kids House Ground Beef Set

$9.00

Premium Sake (720ml)

Sasanokawa Tennotsubu Junmai 720ml

Sasanokawa Tennotsubu Junmai 720ml

$55.00

Rice polish ratio 80% Dry, plenty of Umami, a traditional style of 'Junmai' at its best

Tedorigawa Yamahai Daiginjo

Tedorigawa Yamahai Daiginjo

$85.00

Dry, complex aroma of honey and citrus peel, savory taste

Koshino Kanbai 'Sai' 720ml

Koshino Kanbai 'Sai' 720ml

$70.00

Junmai Ginjo, Mid-Dry, Crisp, Satisfying finish

Kansansui Junmai Daiginjo

Kansansui Junmai Daiginjo

$95.00

Dry, aroma of tropical fruit, luxury finish

Ohshu no Ryu Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

Ohshu no Ryu Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$65.00

Rich, captivating aroma of wild rice, Expansive umami flavor

Oshu no Ryu Junmai Ginjo 720ml

Oshu no Ryu Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$70.00

Engaging fruity aroma of banana, pears Dry, delightfully crisp

Sake (Half Bottles)

Hakushika Chokara 300ml

Hakushika Chokara 300ml

$9.00

Ex-Dry, Smooth

Kurosawa Junmai 300ml

Kurosawa Junmai 300ml

$15.00

Dry, Rich in flavor

Dewazakura Daiginjo 300ml

Dewazakura Daiginjo 300ml

$25.00

Floral aroma, extremely clean

Mio Sparkling Sake 300ml

Mio Sparkling Sake 300ml

$15.00

Refreshing sweet flavor

Yuki Nigori Lychee 350ml

Yuki Nigori Lychee 350ml

$15.00

Sweet & milky flavor of Lychee

Beer

Sapporo 20oz

Sapporo 20oz

$9.00
Kawaba Sunrise 12oz

Kawaba Sunrise 12oz

$10.00

Red Ale, imported from Japan

Kawaba Snowweizen 12oz

Kawaba Snowweizen 12oz

$10.00

Weizenbock, wheat beer, imported from Japan

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sparkling water

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

