Sansan Ramen 41-07 Crescent Street

Ramen

Homemade curry and vegan dashi broth topped with bean sprout cabbage mix, bamboo shoot, choice of chashu or fried cabbage & mushroom
Sansan Original "Butan-san"

Sansan Original “Butan-san”

$16.90

Sansan’s signature mouth-wateringly rich, fresh, and aromatic Tonkotsu pork broth prepared in the traditional way, served with egg, bean sprout cabbage mix, bamboo shoot, scallion, choice of chashu.

Red Mountain "Aka-san"

Red Mountain “Aka-san”

$17.90

Signature Tonkotsu pork broth with a blend of chili, garlic, cayenne pepper, topped by a tempting ball of spicy miso infused minced pork, egg, bean sprout cabbage mix, bamboo shoot, scallion, choice of chashu

Black Mountain "Kuro-san"

Black Mountain “Kuro-san”

$17.90

Signature Tonkotsu pork broth with a blend of blackened garlic, calamari ink, topped by a ball of sesame infused minced pork, egg, bean sprout cabbage mix, tree mushroom, scallion, choice of chashu

Green Mountain "Midori-san"

Green Mountain “Midori-san”

$17.90

Signature Tonkotsu pork broth with a blend of fresh basil, spinach, olive oil, topped with parmesan cheese, bacon, bean sprout cabbage mix, bamboo shoot, scallion, choice of chashu

Chicken Mountain "Tori-san"

Chicken Mountain “Tori-san”

$16.90

Flavorful Shoyu chicken broth with chive, scallion, and garlic oil, topped with egg, bean sprout cabbage mix, tree mushroom, scallion, choice of chashu

Curry Mountain "Kare-san"

Curry Mountain “Kare-san”

$16.90

Homemade curry and vegan dashi broth topped with bean sprout cabbage mix, corn, choice of chashu or fried cabbage & mushroom

Ramen Extra

Tamago Egg

$2.50

Kaidama Extra Noodle

$3.00

Bellychashu

$4.00

Hockchashu

$4.00

Premium White Rice

$3.00

Scallion

$2.00

Tree Mushroom

$2.00

2 Pcs Shrimp Tempura

$4.50

Rice Bowl

Karaage Chicken Bowl

Karaage Chicken Bowl

$12.00
Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$12.00
Yakiniku Beef Bowl

Yakiniku Beef Bowl

$12.00
Yaki Curry

Yaki Curry

Japanese baked Curry w/choice of protein top it off with fine mozzarella cheese

Appetizer

Grilled Organic Edamame

Grilled Organic Edamame

$7.00

Fresh and healthy organic beans sauteed with garlic and sea salt & fine pepper

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

Chicken dumplings with our homemade sauce

Karaage

Karaage

$11.00

Japanese style Fried Chicken

Spicy Miso Chicken Wings

Spicy Miso Chicken Wings

$11.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41-07 Crescent Street, LIC, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

