Indian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy 2610 S Tracy Blvd #130

review star

No reviews yet

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130

Tracy, CA 95376

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
White Basmati Rice
Butter Chicken

Appetizers

Veggie Samosa

Veggie Samosa

$4.95

Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with veggie, peas & potatoes

Meat Samosa

Meat Samosa

$8.00

Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with meat, peas & potatoes

Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$4.95

Assorted fresh veggies napped in batter and fried

Gohbi Manchurian

Gohbi Manchurian

$8.95

Battered and friend cauliflower in bell pepper & onion sauce

Fish Pakora - 1lb

Fish Pakora - 1lb

$14.95

Fish napped in batter and fried

Alo Tikki

Alo Tikki

$4.95

Potatoes, peas and fresh herbs & spices

Mixed Veggie Platter

Mixed Veggie Platter

$7.95

Samosa, Pakora, and Aloo Tikki

Onion Bhaji

Onion Bhaji

$6.95

Onion fritters, battered and fried

Fish Pakora

Fish Pakora

$8.95
Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$7.95

Cripsy battered and fried cheese

Alo pakora

$5.95

Chicken pakora

$7.95

Gobi pakora

$8.95

Chicken

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$13.95

Chicken, pepper, onions and goan chilies w/ tomatoes & spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken breast marinated w/ sauces and herbs in creamy sauce

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.95

A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions

Chicken Madras

Chicken Madras

$13.95

Spicy chili got chicken preparation from south India made with crushed red chilies & hot mustard seeds

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$12.95

Chicken mixed with herbs and spices with tomatoes and onions

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$13.95

Chicken cooked in sauces made with assorted nuts, mixed with creamy sauce & spices

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.95

Chicken & potatoes cooked with herbs and spices in vindaloo

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$13.95

Tender morsels of chicken mixed with herbs & spices immersed in fresh mango sauce

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$12.95

Chicken, bell peppers, onions, garlic & ginger, cooked in kadai

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$12.95
Coconut Butter Chicken

Coconut Butter Chicken

$15.95

A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions

Coconut Chicken Tikka Masala

Coconut Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.95

A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions

Vegetarian

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$12.95

Cheese & nuts cooked in creamy sauce w/ Moghlai spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.95

Homemade cheese baked in tandoor with masala

Navrattan Korma

Navrattan Korma

$12.95

Mixed veggies w/ cheese & nuts in creamy sauce

Palak Panner

Palak Panner

$12.95

Spinach creamed and cooked with cottage cheese

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$12.95

Cheese stir fried in kadai with onions, and spices

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$11.95

Black & yellow lentil with special sauces

Saag

$12.95

Spinach creamed and cooked with cottage cheese

Dal Tadka Masala

Dal Tadka Masala

$11.95

Black & yellow lentil with special sauces

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$12.95

Peas, homemade cheese cooked in sauce

Baigan Bartha

Baigan Bartha

$12.95

Eggplant baked and with peas, tomatoes and onions

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$12.95

Fresh okra with spices

Alo Gobhi

Alo Gobhi

$12.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$11.95

Garbanzo beans coked with special spices

Kofta Kashmiri

Kofta Kashmiri

$12.95

Dumplings made of veggies, with sauce and fried

Mixed Veggie

Mixed Veggie

$11.95

Potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, peas and onion

Veggie Curry

Veggie Curry

$11.95

Potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, peas and onion

Punjabi Kadi

Punjabi Kadi

$12.95

Thick gravy w/ chickpeas, veggie, flour, & yogurt veggie pakoras

Paneer Chili

Paneer Chili

$13.95
Aloo Mutter

Aloo Mutter

$11.95
Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$14.95
Coconut Veggie Curry

Coconut Veggie Curry

$13.95

Potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, peas and onion

Sea Food

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$14.95

Cooked in tomato & onions sauce mixed with herbs and spices

Kadai Prawn

Kadai Prawn

$15.95

Prawn & fish roasted in tandoor oven, cooked in masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$15.95

Prawn stir fry with kashmiri deghi mirch, spices, tomatoes, onions in creamed coconut batter

Fish Vindaloo

Fish Vindaloo

$14.95

Potatoes cooked w/ herbs and spices in special vinadaloo sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.95

Potatoes cooked w/ herbs and spices in special vinadaloo sauce

Shrimp curry

$14.95

Fish tikka masala

$14.95

Fish korma

$14.95

Shrimp korma

$14.95

Shrimp madras

$14.95

Kadai fish

$15.95

Kadai fish & prawn

$16.95

Lamb & Goat

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$14.95

Lamb curry in classic style

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$14.95

Marinated lamb tikka cooked in tandoor with creamy sauce

Lamb Madras

Lamb Madras

$14.95

Spicy chili hot lamb preparation from south India made with crushed red chilies & hot mustard seeds

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$14.95

Lamb mixed with herbs and spices with tomatoes and onions

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$15.95

With bones, mixed with herbs and spices with tomatoes and onions

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Lamb & potatoes cooked with herbs & spices in vindaloo sauce

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$13.95

Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt and ground spices

Chicken Tikka boneless

Chicken Tikka boneless

$14.95

Boneless, Tender morsel pieces of chicken breast marinated in a yogurt and home ground spices

Shish Kebab

Shish Kebab

$15.95

Ground/cubed lamb with fresh herbs, onions, mint, cilantro, green peppers and home ground spices on skewers

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$14.95

Homemade cheese marinated in yogurt and spices

Tandoor Fish Tikka

Tandoor Fish Tikka

$16.95

Tender pieces of fish marinated in a yogurt and ground spices

Tandoori Prawn

Tandoori Prawn

$16.95

Prawns marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Mixed Grill

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$19.95

Chicken, lamb, kebab and shrimp marinated in sauce with garlic, ginger, & spices. Served on a sizzling platter with onions, bell pepper and lemon

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Salmon steak marinated with garlic, ginger, herbs, mint, and a BBQ sauce, grilled and served with onions, bell pepper, sizzling

Lamb Tikka

Lamb Tikka

$15.95

Ground/cubed lamb with fresh herbs, onions, mint, cilantro, green peppers and home ground spices on skewers

Tandoori salmon

$16.95

Specials

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Veggie w/ herbs, spices, onions, ginger & garlic

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Chicken w/ herbs, spices, onions, ginger & garlic

Lamb Wrap

Lamb Wrap

$9.95

Lamb w/ herbs, spices, onions, ginger & garlic

Special Samosa Chat

Special Samosa Chat

$7.95

Spiced pocket stuffed with peas & potatoes topped with chutney and garbanzo beans

Alo Tikki Chat

Alo Tikki Chat

$7.95

Spiced pocket stuffed with peas & potatoes topped with chutney and garbanzo beans

Papdi Chat

Papdi Chat

$6.95

Wafer w/ spiced garbanzo beans, potatoes, onions and tomatoes

Bhatura choley

Bhatura choley

$12.95

Deep fried bread w/ garbanzo beans

Poori choley

$12.95

Soup & Salad

Dal Soup

Dal Soup

$4.95

Lentils w/ herbs & spices

Tamatar Shorba

Tamatar Shorba

$4.95

Soup w/ tomatoes, coconut, garlic, coriander, and herbs

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.95

Tomatoes lemon, garlic, and ginger

Green Salad

Green Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato cucumber & raita

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Green pepper, red onion, tomatoes, house dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Tandoor Chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion & house dressing

Onion Chili Salad

Onion Chili Salad

$1.95

Onions

$1.25

Naan & Bread

Special Naan

Special Naan

$4.50

Stuffed naan w/ raisins, nuts, cherries & coconut

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.50
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.50
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.95
Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$5.50
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.95

Onion stuffed Naan

Punjabi Paratha

Punjabi Paratha

$3.50

Whole wheat buttered bread

Alo Paratha

Alo Paratha

$4.50

Potato stuffed wheat bread

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Whole wheat bread in tandoor

Gobhi Paratha

Gobhi Paratha

$4.50
Assorted Basket

Assorted Basket

$7.99

Garlic, Plain & Onion Naan

Chicken Naan

Chicken Naan

$5.95

Bhatura

$2.95

Poori

$2.95

Tawa roti

$3.25

Mint prantha

$4.50

Rice

Veggie Biryani

Veggie Biryani

$11.95

Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.95

Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$13.95

Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$14.95

Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts

White Basmati Rice

White Basmati Rice

$2.00+

Plain white fluffy basmati rice

Sansar Special Rice

Sansar Special Rice

$6.95

Mustard, cashew, raisin, onion, cumin, spices, rice with saffron

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$13.95

Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts

Sides

Curry Sauce

Curry Sauce

$7.95
Masala Sauce

Masala Sauce

$7.95
Papadums

Papadums

$2.00

Thin crispy lentils

Dahi

Dahi

$2.95

Plain natural yogurt

Raita

Raita

$2.95

Plain yogurt w/ potatoes, cucumber, carrots & mint

Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Imported from India

Mix Pickle

Mix Pickle

$1.00

Open catering

Butter sauce

$7.95

Red chutney\Green chutney 8oz

$6.00

Red chutney \Green Chutney 16oz

$10.00

Red sauce/Green sauce 2oz

$0.75

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Traditional dessert made from dry milk and Bisquick fried & dipped in rose flavored honey syrup, served warm

Kheer

Kheer

$4.50

A special home made dessert of milk & rice served cold w/ nuts

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa

$4.50

A carrot & nut delicacy served warm

Beverages

Chai Tea

$2.99

Black Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Can\bar gun soda

$2.50

Sweet lassi

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Rooh Afza

$3.99

Water

$1.50

Salted lassi

$3.50

Juice

$2.99

Red bull

$3.50

Bottle soda

$3.50

Fruit punch

$3.99

Cocktail

Bahama mama

$10.50

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Blue moon martini

$10.50

Blue Hawaii

$10.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Classic mojito

$9.50

Crazy mango

$10.50

Frozen margarita

$8.50

Island rum punch

$9.50

Lady bird

$10.50

Lemon drop martini

$10.50

Long island ice tea

$10.50

Margarita

$10.50

Rum punch fever

$10.50

Screw driver

$8.50

Sex on the beach

$10.50

Tequila sunrise

$9.50

The cruiser

$10.50

Ultimate r&b

$10.50

Apple martini

$10.50

Old fashion

$13.50

Icy invention

Green thunder

$10.50

Kiss on the lips

$8.50

Mango diquarie

$8.50

Mango swirl

$9.50

Peach diquarie

$8.50

Pinacolada

$8.50

Strawberry diquarie

$8.50

Strawberry pinacolada

$9.50

Twilight zone

$10.50

Smoothies

Mango

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Virgin pinacolada

$6.50

Virgin strawberry pinacolada

$6.50

Virgin mojito

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Rasperry

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy, CA 95376

Directions

Gallery
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image

