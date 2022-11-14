Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

sanskrit - new age indian Folsom

review star

No reviews yet

2776 E Bidwell St

suite 300

Folsom, CA 95630

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Samosa

Shared Plates/Veg

Bhel Puri

$5.00

Puffed Rice, Savory Mix, Tamrind and Mint Chutney

Bombay Sliders

$8.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Chutneys, Caramelized Onion, Gunpowder

Chennai Porotta w/Veg Salna

$14.00

Layered flat bread, Gravy

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Cauliflower, Manchurian Sauce, Green Onions

Idli Manchurian

$9.00

Idli, Manchurian Sauce, Green Onions

Idli Sambar

$7.00

Rice Cakes, Sambar, Chutneys

Idli/Medu Vada Combo

$7.00

Rice Cake, Fried Lentil Dough, Sambar, Chutneys

Medu Vada Sambar

$7.00

Fried Lentil Dough, Sambar, Chutneys

Pakora

$9.00

Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Baby Spinach, Gram Flour Fritters

Paneer Cheese Malai Kabob

$13.00

Paneer, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$8.00

Paneer, Cheese, Spring Mix

Pav Bhaji

$9.00

Spicy vegetable gravy, Dinner Rolls

Poori Masala

$9.00

Unleavened fried whole wheat bread, Potato Curry

Potato Vada Sambar

$7.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Lentil Stew

Rasam

$7.00

Tamarind, Tomatoes, Spices, Mustard, Cumin, Fenugreek & Black Pepper

Samosa

$7.00

Peas, Potato, Tamarind Chutney

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Peas, Potato, Tamarind Chutney, Street-Food Style Chaat

Vada Pav

$5.00

Potato Patty w/Dinner Roll

Veg Burger

$8.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

Veg Tacos

$7.00

Vegetarian Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo

Shared Plates/Non-veg

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.00

Chicken Marinated in Ginger, Garlic, Yogurt

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$8.00

Tikka Chicken, Spring Mix

Mangalore Fried Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Onions, Curry Leaves

Pahadi Chicken Kabob

$14.00

Chicken, Green Chutney, Yogurt, Spices

Smoked Chicken Bites

$11.00

Butter Chicken, Naan, Garden Mix, Spicy Mayo

Tandoori Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Marinated in Ginger, Garlic, Yogurt

Tandoori Pomfret

$17.00

Fish, Tandoori Spices

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp, Yogurt, Spices

Tawa Fish Fry

$14.00

Pomfret Fish (4 pc). Tandoori Spices, Grilled on skillet

Curries & More/Veg

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Potato, Tomato, Onion, Cauliflower

Baingan Bharata

$12.00

Smoked Eggplant, Peas, Tomato, Onion

Chana Masala

$12.00

Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Tomato

Dal Fry

$12.00

Lentil Curry, with Seasoning

Dal Makhni

$13.00

Mixed Lentil Curry, Cream

Malai Kofta

$14.00

Potato, Paneer, Nuts

Navratan Korma

$13.00

Beans, Carrots, Potato, Pineapple, Paneer, Nuts

Palak Paneer

$13.00

Spinach, Paneer, Cream

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.00

Paneer, Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Paneer, Bell Pepper, Nuts, Creamy Tikka Gravy

Sambar (Lentil Stew)

$10.00

Lentils, Vegetables, Spices, Curry Leaves

Veg Biryani

$14.00

Mixed Vegetables, Fried Onion, Tomato, Yogurt, Spices

Veg Pahadi

$13.00

Mix Veg, Mint, Onions, Cumin

Butter Masala Sauce

$12.00

Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy

Tikka Masala Sauce

$12.00

Nuts, Creamy Tikka Gravy

Kadai Paneer

$15.00

Paneer, Bell Pepper, Spices

Dal Tadka

$12.00

Curries & More/Non-veg

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Chicken, Fried Onion, Tomato, Yogurt, Spices

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Onion, Tomato, Curry Leaves, Coconut

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Chicken, Bell Pepper, Nuts, Creamy Tikka Gravy

Egg Curry

$12.00

Onion, Tomato, Curry Leaves, Coconut

Goat Curry

$16.00

Goat, Onion, Tomato, Curry Leaves, Coconut,

Chicken Pahadi Curry

$15.00

Chicken, Mint, Onions, Cumin

Prawn Moilee

$16.00

Prawn, Coconut Gravy

Fish Curry

$16.00Out of stock

Dosas & Uttapam

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$9.00

Potato, Spicy Chutney

Butter Masala Dosa

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$10.00

Smoked Chicken, Bell Pepper

Ghee Masala Dosa

$9.00

Masala Dosa

$9.00

Potato Masala, Onions

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.00

Spicy Mysore Chutney, Potato, Onion

Onion Chilli Uttapan

$9.00

Onion Uttapam

$9.00

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$10.00

Paneer, Bell Pepper

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$10.00

Plain Dosa

$8.00

Podi Masala Dosa

$10.00

Seasonal Uttapam

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Dosa Batter

$7.00

Idli Batter

$7.00

Ghee Dosa

$9.00

Onion Podi Masala Dosa

$10.00

Podi Dosa

$8.00

Onion Podi Dosa

$9.00

Butter Dosa

$8.00

Onion Dosa

$9.00

Rice, Breads & Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Boiled Basmati White Rice

Batura

$4.00

Puffy Bread, Fried

Butter Naan

$3.00

White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter

Curd Rice

$8.00

Rice, Carrot, Yogurt, Mustard Seeds, Curry Leaves, Chilies

Garlic Naan

$3.00

White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter, Garlic and Cilantro

Mint Chutney 4 Oz

$2.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Flat Leavened Bread, Onion, Ajwain

Papad

$3.00

Crisp Lentil Thins

Plain Naan

$3.00

White Clay Oven Bread

Poori

$4.00

Unleavened fried whole wheat bread

Raita

$3.00

Yogurt, Onion, Tomato

Tamarind 4oz

$2.00

Dates, Tamarind, Unrefined Brown Sugar

Tandoori Paratha

$4.00

Clay Oven Layered Whole Grain Wheat Bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Clay Oven Whole Grain Wheat Bread

Tomato 4oz

$2.00

Tamarind 8 Oz

$4.00

Mint 8 Oz

$4.00

Ghee Gunpowder

$2.00

Coconut 8 Oz

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Coconut 4oz

$2.00

Tomato Chutney 8oz

Sambar 16oz

$10.00

Pickle

$1.50

Tamarind Chutney 4 Oz

$2.00

Tiny Tots

Cheese Dosa

$7.00

Rice Crepe, Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Breaded Boneless Chicken

French Fries

$5.00

Potato, Seasoning

Dessert

Mango Kulfi

$6.00

Milk, Mango, Nuts

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Dough Balls in Sugar Syrup

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

Carrots, Milk, Nuts, Clarified Butter

Carrot Halwa & Ice Cream

$7.00

Carrots, Milk, Nuts, Clarified Butter with Vanilla Ice Cream

Shahi Tukda

$7.00

Toasted Bread, Rabadi

Vegan

Vegan Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Vegan Andhra Kara Dosa

$8.00

Vegan Baingan Bhartha

$12.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Vegan Chana Masala

$12.00

Vegan Dal Fry

$12.00

Vegan Gobi Machurian

$11.00

Vegan Idli

$7.00

Vegan Idli Manchurian

$9.00

Vegan Idli Vada

$7.00

Vegan Masala Dosa

$9.00

Vegan Medu Vada

$7.00

Mix Veg Palak

$12.00

Vegan Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.00

Vegan Navratan Korma

$13.00

Vegan Onion Chilli Uttapan

$9.00

Vegan Onion Podi Dosa

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Onion Uttapam

$9.00

Vegan Pakora

$9.00

Vegan Papad

$3.00

Vegan Pav Bhaji Dosa

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Podi Dosa

$8.00Out of stock

Poori

$4.00

Poori Masala

$9.00

Potato Vada Sambar

$7.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Sambar

Samosa Vegan

$7.00

Vegan Seasonal Uttapam

$9.00

Vegan Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Vegan Tofu Masala

$14.00

Vegan Tofu Tikka Masala

$14.00

Vegan Veg Pahadi

$13.00

Specia!ls

Family Special

$45.00

2 Curry, 1 Biryani and 2 Naan

3 Curry Special (24 oz each )

$55.00

3 Curry. 24 oz each

Cut Mirchi

$8.00

Porotta With Chiken Salna

$8.00

Parota With Veg Salna

$7.00

Idli Veg Kurma

$12.00Out of stock

Set Dosa Veg Kurma

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$16.00

Egg Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Veg Hakka Noodles

$14.00

Thalapakattu Veg Biryani

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The SANSKRIT experience is all about sharing the tastes & aromas of authentic Indian cuisine with a new age twist.

Website

Location

2776 E Bidwell St, suite 300, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

