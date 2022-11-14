Indian
sanskrit - new age indian Folsom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The SANSKRIT experience is all about sharing the tastes & aromas of authentic Indian cuisine with a new age twist.
Location
2776 E Bidwell St, suite 300, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curry Pizza House - Roseville
No Reviews
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140) Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant