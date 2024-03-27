- Home
Sansu - EL
4750 South Hagadorn rd Ste 100
East Lansing, MI 48823
Appetizers
- Edamame$7.50
Steamed & Salted Soy Beans Served In Pod
- Garlic Edamame$8.50
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Garlic Butter
- Sweet Chili Edamame$8.50
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Sweet Chili
- Sansu Sushi Sampler$13.50
4 Pieces Of Chef's Choice Nigiri Sushi
- Sansu Sashimi Sampler$15.50
Chef's Choice Of Assortment Of Raw Fish
- Blackened Tuna Tataki$16.50
Red Tuna Dipped In Cajun Pepper, Seared, Sliced Thin Over Daikon Served With Ponzu Sauce
- Albacore Tuna Tataki$16.50
Slices Of Seared Albacore Tuna Sashimi Over Daikon, Served With Ponzu Sauce
- Avocado Boat$13.50
Avocado Stuffed Crabsalad, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Battered Sliced In Halves, Topped Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo
- Seafood Pancake$11.50
Sliced Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Scallions, Onions, Sesame Soy Sauce To Dip
- Tempura Portabella Mushroom$12.50
Fresh Portabella Sliced And Battered, Eel Sauce
- Crispy Squid Legs$10.50
Tender Squid Legs Lightly And Crispy Battered, Three Dipping Suaces, Tangy, Hot, Creamy
- Japanese Potato Croquettes$8.50
Japnese Style Tater Tots, Covered With Panko Crumbs, Katsu Sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.50
Mushrooms Stuffed Crabsalad, Topped Mozarella Cheese, Baked Drizzled, Eel Sauce
- Baked Green Mussels$12.50
Baked Green Mussels Topped Crabstick, Mozarella Cheese, Tobiko, Spicy Sauce, Eel Sauce
- Crispy Tuna Rice$14.50
Spicy Tuna Topped Over Panfried Rice
- Fried Oysters$13.50
Crispy Panko Battered Oysters With Katsu Sauce, Japnese Mayo
- Ika Rings$11.50
Crispy Bite Size Pieces Of Battered, Tempura Calamari, Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce
- Tempura Appetizer$11.50
Shrimp & Vegetables Fried In A Light Batter, Tempura Sauce (Veg. Tempura Available)
- Tempura Scallop$12.50
Jumbo Scallop Tempura Battered Drizzled Sweet Sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$13.50
Whole Soft Shell Crab Lightly Battered Ponzu Vinaigrette
- Sushi Cake$19.50
Layered Rice, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Wasabi Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
- Agedashi (fried tofu)$8.50
Lightly Battered Tofu, Sriracha, Tempura Sauce
- Teriyaki Tofu$8.50
Tempura Tofu, Glazed Teriyaki Sauce, Sprinkled Sesame Seeds
- Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers$11.50
Peppers Stuffed, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Temura Battered, Eel Sauce
- Shrimp & Shitake Spring Rolls$8.50
Crispy Fried Rolls With Sweet Dipping Sauce
- Tuna Tartare$14.50
Diced Fresh Tuna, Tossed In Tangy Spicy Sauce, Garnished Cucumber, Asian Pear (Sesame Oil)
- Spicy Tuna Tempura$13.50
Spicy Tuna Rolled In Nori, Tempura Crispy, Drizzled Fusion & Eel Sauce
- Shumai$8.50
Steamed Or Fried Shrimp Dumplings Sered With Sesame Soy Sauce
- Gyoza$9.50
Steamed Or Fried Beef & Vegetable, Sesame Soy Sauce
- Vegetable Gyoza$9.50
Steamed Or Fried Vegetable Dumpling, Sesame Soy Sauce
- Pan Fried Gyoza$9.50
Pan Fried Chicken And Pork Dumplings With Sesame Soy Sauce
- Fried Nori Meets Spicy Scallop$13.50
Crispy Fried Nori Topped Fresh Spicy Scallion, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
- Crispy Crab Bites$13.50
Three pieces of panko fried, diced shrimp, crabstick, cream cheese, fusion and eel sauce.
- Mandu- dumplings$9.50
Flavorful beef & vegetables dumplings pan fried, served with sesame soy sauce.
- Tuna Festival$16.50
Tuna sushi, Albacore sushi, Cajun tuna sushi, White escolar sushi, spicy tuna roll.
- Mandu- dumplings (Copy)$9.50
Flavorful beef & vegetables dumplings pan fried, served with sesame soy sauce.
Soup & Noodles
- Sansu Tempura Udon$15.00
Japanese Noodles, Shrimp Tempura, Onions & Fishcake In Clear Homemade Broth
- Yaki Soba$16.00
Wheat Flour Noodles & Vegetables Stirfry. Choice Of Beef, Chicken, Vegetable Or Tofu (Beef +$2.00)
- Seafood Udon (Yose Nabe)$22.00
Wheat Flournoodles, Scallop, Shrimp, Mussel & Vegetables In Clear Broth, Served In Hot, Iron Bowl, Includes Rice
- Spicy Beef Soup$18.00
Spicy Yaki Noodle Soup With Charbroiled Steak
- Miso soup$3.00
Soy Bean Soup With Seaweed, Tofu, Scallions
- Sansu Vegetable Udon$15.00
Japanese Noodles, Tempura Vegetables In Clear Homemade Broth
- Sansu Deluxe Udon$16.00
Japanese Noodles, Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
- Sansu Chicken Udon$17.00
Japanese Noodles, Charbroiled Chicken, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
- Sansu Beef Udon$18.00
Japnese Noodles Charbroiled Steak, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
- Yaki Udon$17.00
Japanese Noodles, Stirfry With Chicken, Zucchini &Broccoli, Mushroom (Beef +$1.00)
Salads
- Ebi Salad$10.00
Cucumber Salad, Shrimp Sashimi In Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Sunomono Salad$9.00
Cucumber Salad In Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Sesame Tako Salad$10.00
Cooked, Sliced Octopus Marinated In Mouth Watering Sesame Sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$16.00
Teriyaki Glazed White Chicken Over Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Ginger (Peanut) Dressing
- Teriyaki Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Over Mixed Greens Fresh Vegetables, Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$17.00
Fresh Slices Of Sashimi Mixed In With Greens, Tangy Spicy Sauce
- Sansu Mini Salad$4.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Greens, House Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
Seaweed Salad Marinated In Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Spicy Seaweed Salad$9.00
Spicy Seaweed Salad Marinated In Spicy Thai
- Ika Salad$10.00
Sliced Squid Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Tako Salad$10.00
Sliced Octopus Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Tuna Tataki Salad$19.00
Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Thinly Sliced, Seared Cajun Tuna, Tangy Vinaigrette
- House Sunomono$12.00
Crisp Cucumber, Sliced Tamago (Egg Cake) Octopus, Shrimp, Crabstick In A Tangy Soy Vinaigrette
Dinner
- Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables$22.00
Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered
- Tempura Vegetables$21.00
Assorted Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$25.00
Charbroiled Teriyaki Chicken, Side Vegetables
- Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$29.00
Charbroiled Teriyaki Salmon (Sashimi Grade), Side Vegetables
- Teriyaki Beef Dinner$29.00
Charbroiled Teriyaki Steak, Side Vegetables
- Sansu Bibimbab (B3)$27.00
Rice Topped With Seasoned Spinach, Sprouts, Carrots, Zucchini, Carrots, Mushroom, Tender Marinated Meat (Beef +$2/ Spicy Chicken) And Fried Egg, Served With Sie Of Hot Paste, Sesame Oil (Stone Plate Dine In Only +$2)
- Kalbi$31.00
Sansu Style Marinated, Charbroiled Short-Rib Beef
- Tempura Chicken$21.00
Tempura Chicken, Tempura Sauce
- Yaki Shrimp & Scallop$26.00
Jumbo Shrimp/Scallop & Vegetables Stir-Fry In House Sauce
- Eel Kabeyaki$36.00
Tender Eel Cooked On Sizzling Hot Plate
- Sansu Stone Bowl$23.00
Rice, Tobiko, Masago, Salmon Roe, Nori, Quail Egg, In A Sizzling Bowl, Seasoned Sesame Soy Sauce
- Chicken Katsu$22.00
Crispy Panko Battered Chicken With Katsu Sauce
- Beef Katsu$23.00
Crispy Panko Battered Beef With Katsu Sauce
- Spicy fusion chicken or Pork$23.00
Marinated Tender Meat & Vegetales Stirfry Spicy Sweet. Spicy!
- Beef Curry$21.00
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
- Chicken Curry$20.00
Chicken & Vegetables Japanese Curry
- Chirashi$31.00
Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice
- Chriashi Deluxe$35.00
Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice Includes Roe, Saba & Eel
- Una Don$31.00
Cooked Tender Eel Over Seasoned Rice
- Hwe-Dup-Bab$29.00
Assorted, Diced Sashimi & Fresh Vegetables Over Rice, Served With Side Of Spicy Sauce To Toss
- Tekka Don$30.00
Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi Over Seasoned Rice
- Fresh Grilled Salmon$30.00
Charbroiled Sashimi Grade Salmon Filet, Steamed Vegetables
- Seawed Tuna Bowl$24.00
Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi, Marinated Seasweed, Over Rice, Sesame Soy Sauce
- Beef Don$24.00
Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi), Onions, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Stir Fry, Over Bed Of Steamed Rice
- Bulgogi Dinner$28.00
Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi) Stir Fry With Onions Served On Hot Plate
- Bento - Teriyaki Beef$27.00
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
- Bento - Teriyaki Salmon$27.00
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
- Bento - Teriyaki Chicken$26.00
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
- Bento - Tofu$25.00
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura Vegetables, Veggie Roll, Inari Sushi & Side Dishes (Teriyaki Available)
- Bento - Sushi/ Sashimi$35.00
5 Pcs. Sushi, 6 Pcs. Sashimi, Tempura & Side Dishes
- Katus Curry Combination$24.00
Chicken Katsu & Vegetable Curry (Beef + $2)
Sushi/ Sashimi
- Sushi Dinner$28.00
7 Pieaces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
- Sushi Special$30.00
9 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
- Signature Sushi Dinner$32.00
Tuna Salmon, Eel, Salmon Roe, Yellow Tail, Spicy Scallop, Flying Fish Roe + Tuna Roll (Add Uni +$5)
- Sushi Deluxe$36.00
13 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
- Sashimi Dinner$34.00
Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi
- Sashimi Deluxe$41.00
Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi
- Veggie Delight$21.00
7 Pcs. Sushi Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Sprouts, Yamagobo, Pickle, Kanpyo + Veggie Roll
- Sushi/ Sashimi Combination$39.00
- Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - small$84.00
25 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
- Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium$104.00
35 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
- Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large$124.00
45 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
- Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - small$112.00
- Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium$132.00
- Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large$152.00
Sansu Creations
- Volcano Roll$17.45
California Roll Topped With Diced Shrimp, Crabsalad, Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Baked
- Shogun Roll$13.45
Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Tuna, Avocado Topped With Masago, Eel Sauce
- Super Spider Roll$14.45
Tempura Shrimp, Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
- Oishee Roll$16.45
Spicy Tuna, Avocado Topped With White Escolar Tuna, Sriracha & Fusion Sauce
- Champagne Roll$16.45
Tuna, Salmon, White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Maki Maki$16.45
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
- Cherry Blossom roll$16.45
Avocado, Cucmber, Crabstick Topped Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko
- Calamari Roll$14.45
Tempura Battered Calamari, Avocado, Cucmber, Eel Sauce
- Spicy Lobster Roll$20.45
Spicy Baked Cold Water Lobster, Avocado Topped With Tobiko
- The Flame Roll$16.45
Spicy White Ecsolar Tuna, Scallions, Asparagus, Topped Tuna, Tobiko, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
- Koala Roll$21.45
Tempura Shrimp Avocado, Yamagobo Topped Broiled Eel, Eel Sauce
- Lobster Shrimp Roll$20.45
Grilled Cold Water Lobster, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Topped With Ebi Shirmp, Avocado
- Fisherman's Roll$16.45
Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucmber Topped With Smaked Salmon, Eel, Eel Sauce
- Spicy Spartan Roll$22.45
Cold Water Lobster, Shrimp, Crabstick, Jalapeno, White Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko & Mayo, Eel & Sriracha Sauce
- Scavocado Roll$16.45
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Cucumber Topped With Spicy Scallop, Avocado, Scallions & Spicy Mayo
- Philly Cheese Steak Roll$19.45
Marinated Tender Steak, Jalapeno, Mozzarella & Cream Cheese, Tempura, Topped Beef & Spicy Mayo
- Salmon Spring Roll$16.45
Shirmp Shitake Spring Roll, Spicy Mayo Topped Ebi Shrimp, Spicy Salmon, Tobiko, Scallions Torced Miso Butter
- Cosmo Roll$14.45
Tempura Shrimp, asparagus, kanpyo topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko and scallions
Sansu Signature Rolls
- Fusion Roll$15.45
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Fusion Sauce, Eel Sauce
- Orange Crush Roll$13.45
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tempura Battered Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce Tobiko, Baked
- Mango Passion$16.45
Crabsalad, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Salmon, Mango, Fusion Sauce
- Baked Scallop Roll (BSC)$16.45
Jumbo Scallop Diced, Topped Over California Roll, Fusion Sauce, Masago, Baked
- Rock and Roll$12.45
Tuna, Salmon, Crabstick, Crispy Tempura, Rolled With Rice, Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce, Seasonings
- Angel Roll$16.45
Spicy Crabsalad, Ebi Shrimp, Kanpyo Topped White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
- Double Salmon Roll$16.45
Charbroiled Salmon, Crabsalad, Cream Cheese, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
- Stop Drop Roll$16.45
Red, White Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Topped With Sliced Jalepenos, Crabstick, Sriracha Sauce, Eel Sauce
- Kaiju Roll$16.45
Spicy Crab Ebi Shrimp, Kanpy, Topped With Spicy Salmon, Miso Batter, Torced
Vegetarian Rolls
Simple Rolls
- Tuna Roll$8.45
Tuna
- Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon
- California Roll$8.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber (No Masago)
- Special California Roll$8.45
Creamy Crabsalad, Avocado, Masago
- Shrimp California Roll$8.25
Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago
- Eel/ Cucumber Roll$10.45
Eel Cucumber Or Avocao, Eel Sauce
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
Crispy Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Yamagobo, Sprouts, Eel Sauce
- Negi Hama Roll$9.45
Yellowtail, Scallions
- California Cucumber Wrap$10.45
Crabstick, Avocado, Masago Wrapped In Cucumbr (No Rice)
- Spicy Avocado Roll$7.45
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Topped With Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.25
Sweet Potato, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
- Eel/ Avocado Roll$10.45
Eel, Avocado
Spicy Rolls
- Spicy Tuna$8.75
Spicy Tuna, Avocado
- Spicy California$8.25
Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick, Spicy Mayo, Masago
- Spicy Salmon$8.45
Spicy Salmon, Avocado
- Spicy Hamachi$10.00
Spicy Yellowtail, Scallions, Avocado
- Spicy Scallop$12.00
Spicy Diced Scallop, Scallions, Masago
- Devil Roll$10.25
Shrimp Tempura, Crabsalad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- TNT Roll$10.00
Tuna, Avocado, Cucmber, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo
- Pink Lady$9.45
Tempura Shrimp Masago, Avocado, Cumber, Spicy Mayo Wrapped In Soy Bean Paper
Sansu Hand Rolls
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.75
Spicy Tuna, Avocado Scallions
- Eel Cucumber Hand Roll$10.45
Eel, Cucumbr, Eel Sauce
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$9.00
Crispy Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber, Kaiware Sprouts, Eel Sauce
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$12.00
Spicy Scallop, Kaiware Spouts
- Sweet Potato Hand Roll$8.25
Sweet Potato, Crabsalad Avocado, Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Tempura Rolls
- Tempura Eel Roll$11.25
River Eel, Avocado
- Tempura California Roll$9.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
- Tempura Tuna Roll$10.45
Tuna, Avocado
- Tempura Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmaon Avocado
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$8.45
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber (Only Shrimp Is Tempura)
- Samchee Roll$11.00
Salmon, Avocado, Mozarella Cheese
Specialty Rolls
- Green River Roll$11.00
Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprinkled Crushed Nori, Eel Sauce
- Twister Roll$10.45
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
- Red Dragon Roll$15.45
Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick Topped With Tuna
- Black Dragon Roll$20.00
Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Eel Sauce
- Green Dragon Roll$15.45
Eel, Cucumber Topped With Avocado, Eel Sauce
- Sea Dragon Roll$18.45
Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Spicy Mayo Topped With Eel, Avocado, Tobiko, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Eel Sauce
- Striped Dragon Roll$16.45
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$14.45
Spicy Tuna, Crabstick, Cucumber Topped With Avocado
- Rainbow Roll$15.45
Avocado Cucmber, Crabstick Topped With 5 Kinds Of Fish
- Snowman Roll$11.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber Wrapped In Mozarella Cheese
- Spider Roll$12.45
Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Hometown Rolls
- New York Roll$11.45
Tuna Salmon, Crabstick, Avocado, Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)
- Philadelphia Roll$10.45
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber
- Boston Roll$14.45
Tuna, Crabstic, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado
- Alaskan Roll$14.45
Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado
- Michigan Roll$14.45
Crabsalad, Avocado Topped With Fresh Salmon
- Mexican Roll$9.45
Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Hawaiian Roll$11.45
Crabsalad, Salmon, Avocado, Pineapple Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)
- Vegas Roll$13.45
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Tempura Battered, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Florida Roll$12.45
Salmon, White Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro Topped With Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce
- Wisconsin Roll$16.25
crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon mozzarella, cream cheese, tempura crunch, eel sauce and fusion sauce
Double Size Rolls
- Barbarian Roll$16.45
Soft Shell Crab, Tuna, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Christmas Roll$16.45
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Crab Salad, Avocado Topped With Tobiko & Spicy Mayo
- Sansu Roll$16.45
Eel, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Lightly Battered
- Godzilla Roll$17.45
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad Cream Cheese Cucumber Topped With Spicy Tuna & Tempura Bits
- Sunset Roll$17.45
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber & Masago Rolled In Soy Bean Paper
Brown Rice Rolls
Sushi
- Tuna - sushi$7.44
2 Pcs
- white tuna - sushi$7.00
2 Pcs
- albacore tuna - sushi$7.45
2 Pcs
- cajun tuna - sushi$7.45
2 Pcs
- Salmon - sushi$7.25
2 Pcs
- Yelowtail - sushi$8.45
2 Psc
- Scallop - sushi$8.00
2 Psc
- Mackeral - sushi$7.00
2 Psc
- Squid - sushi$7.25
2 Psc
- Octopus - sushi$7.45
2 Psc
- Shrimp - sushi$7.25
2 Psc
- Sweet Shrimp - sushi$9.45
2 Psc
- Eel - sushi$8.45
2 Psc
- Sea Urchin - sushi$14.75
2 Psc
- Salmon roe - sushi$7.75
2 Psc
- Flying Frish Roe - sushi$7.45
2 Psc
- Tamago - sushi$6.25
2 Psc
- Smoked Salmon - sushi$7.44
2 Psc
- Inari- sushi$6.00
2 Psc
- Surf Calm - sushi$7.00
2 Psc
- Masago - sushi$6.45
2 Psc
- Kani Krab - sushi$6.25
2 Psc
- Stripe Bass - sushi$7.00
2 Psc
- Fluke - sushi$8.00
2psc
- Red Snapper - sushi$7.75
2 Psc
- Spicy Scallop - sushi$8.45
2 Psc
Sashimi
- Tuna - sashimi$11.95
- White tuna - sashimi$11.50
- Albacore tuna - sashimi$11.95
- Cajun tuna - sahsimi$11.95
- Salmon - sashimi$11.75
- Yellowtail - sashimi$12.95
- Scallop - sashimi$12.50
- Mackeral - sashimi$11.50
- Squid - sashimi$11.75
- Octopus - sashimi$12.00
- Shrimp - sashimi$11.75
- Sweet shrimp - sashimi$14.00
- Eel - sashimi$12.95
- Sea urchin - sashimi$19.25
- Salmon Roe -sashimi$12.25
- Flying fish Roe - sashimi$11.95
- Tamago - sashimi$10.75
- Smoked Salmon - sashimi$11.95
- Inari - sashimi$10.50
- Surf Clam - sashimi$11.50
- Masago - sashimi$10.95
- Kani Krab - sashimi$10.75
- Stripe Bass - sashimi$11.50
- Fluke - sashimi$12.50
- Red snapper - sashimi$11.50
- Spicy scallop - sashimi$12.95
- Scallop - sashimi$12.50
Sauces
Extra Ginger & Wasabi
4750 South Hagadorn rd Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823