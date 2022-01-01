Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

SanSu East Lansing

No reviews yet

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100

East Lansing, MI 48823

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Sansu Mini Salad
Devil Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed & Salted Soy Beans Served In Pod

Garlic Edamame

$8.50

Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Garlic Butter

Sweet Chili Edamame

$8.50

Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Sweet Chili

Sansu Sushi Sampler

$13.00

4 Pieces Of Chef's Choice Nigiri Sushi

Sansu Sashimi Sampler

$15.00

Chef's Choice Of Assortment Of Raw Fish

Blackened Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Red Tuna Dipped In Cajun Pepper, Seared, Sliced Thin Over Daikon Served With Ponzu Sauce

Albacore Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Slices Of Seared Albacore Tuna Sashimi Over Daikon, Served With Ponzu Sauce

Avocado Boat

$13.00

Avocado Stuffed Crabsalad, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Battered Sliced In Halves, Topped Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Seafood Pancake

$11.00

Sliced Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Scallions, Onions, Sesame Soy Sauce To Dip

Tempura Portabella Mushroom

$12.00

Fresh Portabella Sliced And Battered, Eel Sauce

Crispy Squid Legs

$10.00

Tender Squid Legs Lightly And Crispy Battered, Three Dipping Suaces, Tangy, Hot, Creamy

Japanese Potato Croquettes

$8.00

Japnese Style Tater Tots, Covered With Panko Crumbs, Katsu Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushrooms Stuffed Crabsalad, Topped Mozarella Cheese, Baked Drizzled, Eel Sauce

Baked Green Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Green Mussels Topped Crabstick, Mozarella Cheese, Tobiko, Spicy Sauce, Eel Sauce

Crispy Tuna Rice

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Topped Over Panfried Rice

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Crispy Panko Battered Oysters With Katsu Sauce, Japnese Mayo

Ika Rings

$11.00

Crispy Bite Size Pieces Of Battered, Tempura Calamari, Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce

Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Shrimp & Vegetables Fried In A Light Batter, Tempura Sauce (Veg. Tempura Available)

Tempura Scallop

$12.00

Jumbo Scallop Tempura Battered Drizzled Sweet Sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Whole Soft Shell Crab Lightly Battered Ponzu Vinaigrette

Sushi Cake

$19.00

Layered Rice, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Wasabi Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo

Agedashi (fried tofu)

$8.00

Lightly Battered Tofu, Sriracha, Tempura Sauce

Teriyaki Tofu

$8.00

Tempura Tofu, Glazed Teriyaki Sauce, Sprinkled Sesame Seeds

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$11.00

Peppers Stuffed, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Temura Battered, Eel Sauce

Shrimp & Shitake Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy Fried Rolls With Sweet Dipping Sauce

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Diced Fresh Tuna, Tossed In Tangy Spicy Sauce, Garnished Cucumber, Asian Pear (Sesame Oil)

Spicy Tuna Tempura

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Rolled In Nori, Tempura Crispy, Drizzled Fusion & Eel Sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Steamed Or Fried Shrimp Dumplings Sered With Sesame Soy Sauce

Gyoza

$9.00

Steamed Or Fried Beef & Vegetable, Sesame Soy Sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed Or Fried Vegetable Dumpling, Sesame Soy Sauce

Pan Fried Gyoza

$9.00

Pan Fried Chicken And Pork Dumplings With Sesame Soy Sauce

Fried Nori Meets Spicy Scallop

$13.00

Crispy Fried Nori Topped Fresh Spicy Scallion, Tobiko, Eel Sauce

Crispy Crab Bites

$13.00

Three pieces of panko fried, diced shrimp, crabstick, cream cheese, fusion and eel sauce.

Mandu- dumplings

$9.00Out of stock

Flavorful beef & vegetables dumplings pan fried, served with sesame soy sauce.

Tuna Festival

$16.00

Tuna sushi, Albacore sushi, Cajun tuna sushi, White escolar sushi, spicy tuna roll.

Soup & Noodles

Sansu Tempura Udon

$14.00

Japanese Noodles, Shrimp Tempura, Onions & Fishcake In Clear Homemade Broth

Yaki Soba

$15.00

Wheat Flour Noodles & Vegetables Stirfry. Choice Of Beef, Chicken, Vegetable Or Tofu (Beef +$2.00)

Seafood Udon (Yose Nabe)

$21.00

Wheat Flournoodles, Scallop, Shrimp, Mussel & Vegetables In Clear Broth, Served In Hot, Iron Bowl, Includes Rice

Spicy Beef Soup

$17.00

Spicy Yaki Noodle Soup With Charbroiled Steak

Miso soup

$3.00

Soy Bean Soup With Seaweed, Tofu, Scallions

Sansu Vegetable Udon

$14.00

Japanese Noodles, Tempura Vegetables In Clear Homemade Broth

Sansu Deluxe Udon

$15.00

Japanese Noodles, Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth

Sansu Chicken Udon

$16.00

Japanese Noodles, Charbroiled Chicken, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth

Sansu Beef Udon

$17.00

Japnese Noodles Charbroiled Steak, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth

Yaki Udon

$16.00

Japanese Noodles, Stirfry With Chicken, Zucchini &Broccoli, Mushroom (Beef +$1.00)

Salads

Ebi Salad

$10.00

Cucumber Salad, Shrimp Sashimi In Light Soy Vinaigrette

Sunomono Salad

$9.00

Cucumber Salad In Light Soy Vinaigrette

Sesame Tako Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cooked, Sliced Octopus Marinated In Mouth Watering Sesame Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$15.00

Teriyaki Glazed White Chicken Over Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Ginger (Peanut) Dressing

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$16.00

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Over Mixed Greens Fresh Vegetables, Ginger(Peanut) Dressing

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Fresh Slices Of Sashimi Mixed In With Greens, Tangy Spicy Sauce

Sansu Mini Salad

$4.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Greens, House Ginger(Peanut) Dressing

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad Marinated In Light Soy Vinaigrette

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spicy Seaweed Salad Marinated In Spicy Thai

Ika Salad

$10.00

Sliced Squid Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette

Tako Salad

$10.00

Sliced Octopus Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Thinly Sliced, Seared Cajun Tuna, Tangy Vinaigrette

House Sunomono

$11.00

Crisp Cucumber, Sliced Tamago (Egg Cake) Octopus, Shrimp, Crabstick In A Tangy Soy Vinaigrette

Dinner

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables

$20.00

Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered

Tempura Vegetables

$19.00

Assorted Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$23.00

Charbroiled Teriyaki Chicken, Side Vegetables

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Charbroiled Teriyaki Salmon (Sashimi Grade), Side Vegetables

Teriyaki Beef Dinner

$27.00

Charbroiled Teriyaki Steak, Side Vegetables

Sansu Bibimbab (B3)

$25.00

Rice Topped With Seasoned Spinach, Sprouts, Carrots, Zucchini, Carrots, Mushroom, Tender Marinated Meat (Beef +$2/ Spicy Chicken) And Fried Egg, Served With Sie Of Hot Paste, Sesame Oil (Stone Plate Dine In Only +$2)

Kalbi

$29.00

Sansu Style Marinated, Charbroiled Short-Rib Beef

Tempura Chicken

$19.00

Tempura Chicken, Tempura Sauce

Yaki Shrimp & Scallop

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp/Scallop & Vegetables Stir-Fry In House Sauce

Eel Kabeyaki

$36.00

Tender Eel Cooked On Sizzling Hot Plate

Sansu Stone Bowl

$21.00

Rice, Tobiko, Masago, Salmon Roe, Nori, Quail Egg, In A Sizzling Bowl, Seasoned Sesame Soy Sauce

Chicken Katsu

$20.00

Crispy Panko Battered Chicken With Katsu Sauce

Beef Katsu

$21.00

Crispy Panko Battered Beef With Katsu Sauce

Spicy fusion chicken or Pork

$21.00

Marinated Tender Meat & Vegetales Stirfry Spicy Sweet. Spicy!

Beef Curry

$19.00

Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken & Vegetables Japanese Curry

Chirashi

$29.00

Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice

Chriashi Deluxe

$33.00

Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice Includes Roe, Saba & Eel

Una Don

$29.00

Cooked Tender Eel Over Seasoned Rice

Hwe-Dup-Bab

$27.00

Assorted, Diced Sashimi & Fresh Vegetables Over Rice, Served With Side Of Spicy Sauce To Toss

Tekka Don

$28.00

Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi Over Seasoned Rice

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Charbroiled Sashimi Grade Salmon Filet, Steamed Vegetables

Seawed Tuna Bowl

$22.00

Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi, Marinated Seasweed, Over Rice, Sesame Soy Sauce

Beef Don

$22.00

Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi), Onions, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Stir Fry, Over Bed Of Steamed Rice

Bulgogi Dinner

$26.00

Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi) Stir Fry With Onions Served On Hot Plate

Bento - Teriyaki Beef

$25.00

Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes

Bento - Teriyaki Salmon

$25.00

Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes

Bento - Teriyaki Chicken

$24.00

Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes

Bento - Tofu

$23.00

Served In Laquer Box With Tempura Vegetables, Veggie Roll, Inari Sushi & Side Dishes (Teriyaki Available)

Bento - Sushi/ Sashimi

$33.00

5 Pcs. Sushi, 6 Pcs. Sashimi, Tempura & Side Dishes

Katus Curry Combination

$22.00

Chicken Katsu & Vegetable Curry (Beef + $2)

Sushi/ Sashimi

Sushi Dinner

$26.00

7 Pieaces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll

Sushi Special

$28.00

9 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll

Signature Sushi Dinner

$30.00

Tuna Salmon, Eel, Salmon Roe, Yellow Tail, Spicy Scallop, Flying Fish Roe + Tuna Roll (Add Uni +$5)

Sushi Deluxe

$34.00

13 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll

Sashimi Dinner

$33.00

Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe

$39.00

Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi

Veggie Delight

$19.00

7 Pcs. Sushi Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Sprouts, Yamagobo, Pickle, Kanpyo + Veggie Roll

Sushi/ Sashimi Combination

$37.00

Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - small

$75.00

25 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi

Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium

$95.00

35 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi

Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large

$115.00

45 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi

Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - small

$102.00

Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium

$122.00

Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large

$142.00

Sansu Creations

Volcano Roll

$16.95

California Roll Topped With Diced Shrimp, Crabsalad, Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Baked

Shogun Roll

$12.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Tuna, Avocado Topped With Masago, Eel Sauce

Super Spider Roll

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp, Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Oishee Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado Topped With White Escolar Tuna, Sriracha & Fusion Sauce

Champagne Roll

$15.95

Tuna, Salmon, White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Maki Maki

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce

Cherry Blossom roll

$15.95

Avocado, Cucmber, Crabstick Topped Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko

Calamari Roll

$13.95

Tempura Battered Calamari, Avocado, Cucmber, Eel Sauce

Spicy Lobster Roll

$19.95

Spicy Baked Cold Water Lobster, Avocado Topped With Tobiko

The Flame Roll

$15.95

Spicy White Ecsolar Tuna, Scallions, Asparagus, Topped Tuna, Tobiko, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce

Koala Roll

$20.95

Tempura Shrimp Avocado, Yamagobo Topped Broiled Eel, Eel Sauce

Lobster Shrimp Roll

$19.95

Grilled Cold Water Lobster, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Topped With Ebi Shirmp, Avocado

Fisherman's Roll

$15.95

Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucmber Topped With Smaked Salmon, Eel, Eel Sauce

Spicy Spartan Roll

$21.95

Cold Water Lobster, Shrimp, Crabstick, Jalapeno, White Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko & Mayo, Eel & Sriracha Sauce

Scavocado Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Cucumber Topped With Spicy Scallop, Avocado, Scallions & Spicy Mayo

Philly Cheese Steak Roll

$18.95

Marinated Tender Steak, Jalapeno, Mozzarella & Cream Cheese, Tempura, Topped Beef & Spicy Mayo

Salmon Spring Roll

$15.95

Shirmp Shitake Spring Roll, Spicy Mayo Topped Ebi Shrimp, Spicy Salmon, Tobiko, Scallions Torced Miso Butter

Cosmo Roll

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp, asparagus, kanpyo topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko and scallions

Sansu Signature Rolls

Fusion Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Fusion Sauce, Eel Sauce

Orange Crush Roll

$12.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tempura Battered Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce Tobiko, Baked

Mango Passion

$15.95

Crabsalad, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Salmon, Mango, Fusion Sauce

Baked Scallop Roll (BSC)

$15.95

Jumbo Scallop Diced, Topped Over California Roll, Fusion Sauce, Masago, Baked

Rock and Roll

$11.95

Tuna, Salmon, Crabstick, Crispy Tempura, Rolled With Rice, Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce, Seasonings

Angel Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crabsalad, Ebi Shrimp, Kanpyo Topped White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo

Double Salmon Roll

$15.95

Charbroiled Salmon, Crabsalad, Cream Cheese, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce

Stop Drop Roll

$15.95

Red, White Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Topped With Sliced Jalepenos, Crabstick, Sriracha Sauce, Eel Sauce

Kaiju Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crab Ebi Shrimp, Kanpy, Topped With Spicy Salmon, Miso Batter, Torced

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Thinly Peeled & Sliced Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Avocado

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Asparagus

Pickle Roll

$4.95

Japanese Radish Pickle

Kanpyo Roll

$4.95

Japanese Pumpkin Skin

A2C Roll

$5.95

Avocado, Asparagus & Cucumber

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Avocado, Cucumber, Kanpyo, Yamagobo (Root)

Simple Rolls

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Tuna

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon

California Roll

$7.50

Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber (No Masago)

Special California Roll

$7.95

Creamy Crabsalad, Avocado, Masago

Shrimp California Roll

$7.75

Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago

Eel/ Cucumber Roll

$9.95

Eel Cucumber Or Avocao, Eel Sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

Crispy Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Yamagobo, Sprouts, Eel Sauce

Negi Hama Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail, Scallions

California Cucumber Wrap

$9.95

Crabstick, Avocado, Masago Wrapped In Cucumbr (No Rice)

Spicy Avocado Roll

$6.95

Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Topped With Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.75

Sweet Potato, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce

Eel/ Avocado Roll

$9.95

Eel, Avocado

Spicy Rolls

Spicy Tuna

$8.25

Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Spicy California

$7.75

Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick, Spicy Mayo, Masago

Spicy Salmon

$7.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado

Spicy Hamachi

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail, Scallions, Avocado

Spicy Scallop

$11.50

Spicy Diced Scallop, Scallions, Masago

Devil Roll

$9.75

Shrimp Tempura, Crabsalad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

TNT Roll

$9.50

Tuna, Avocado, Cucmber, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo

Pink Lady

$8.95

Tempura Shrimp Masago, Avocado, Cumber, Spicy Mayo Wrapped In Soy Bean Paper

Sansu Hand Rolls

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.25

Spicy Tuna, Avocado Scallions

Eel Cucumber Hand Roll

$9.95

Eel, Cucumbr, Eel Sauce

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.50

Crispy Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber, Kaiware Sprouts, Eel Sauce

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$11.50

Spicy Scallop, Kaiware Spouts

Sweet Potato Hand Roll

$7.75

Sweet Potato, Crabsalad Avocado, Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Tempura Rolls

Tempura Eel Roll

$10.75

River Eel, Avocado

Tempura California Roll

$8.50

Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber

Tempura Tuna Roll

$9.95

Tuna, Avocado

Tempura Salmon Roll

$9.50

Salmaon Avocado

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$7.95

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber (Only Shrimp Is Tempura)

Samchee Roll

$10.50

Salmon, Avocado, Mozarella Cheese

Specialty Rolls

Green River Roll

$10.50

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprinkled Crushed Nori, Eel Sauce

Twister Roll

$9.95

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick Topped With Tuna

Black Dragon Roll

$19.50

Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Eel Sauce

Green Dragon Roll

$14.95

Eel, Cucumber Topped With Avocado, Eel Sauce

Sea Dragon Roll

$17.95

Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Spicy Mayo Topped With Eel, Avocado, Tobiko, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Eel Sauce

Striped Dragon Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

Spicy Tuna, Crabstick, Cucumber Topped With Avocado

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Avocado Cucmber, Crabstick Topped With 5 Kinds Of Fish

Snowman Roll

$10.50

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber Wrapped In Mozarella Cheese

Spider Roll

$11.95

Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Hometown Rolls

New York Roll

$10.95

Tuna Salmon, Crabstick, Avocado, Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)

Philadelphia Roll

$9.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber

Boston Roll

$13.95

Tuna, Crabstic, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado

Alaskan Roll

$13.95

Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado

Michigan Roll

$13.95

Crabsalad, Avocado Topped With Fresh Salmon

Mexican Roll

$8.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$10.95

Crabsalad, Salmon, Avocado, Pineapple Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)

Vegas Roll

$12.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Tempura Battered, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Florida Roll

$11.95

Salmon, White Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro Topped With Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce

Wisconsin Roll

$15.75

crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon mozzarella, cream cheese, tempura crunch, eel sauce and fusion sauce

Double Size Rolls

Barbarian Roll

$15.95

Soft Shell Crab, Tuna, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Christmas Roll

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Crab Salad, Avocado Topped With Tobiko & Spicy Mayo

Sansu Roll

$15.95

Eel, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Lightly Battered

Godzilla Roll

$16.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad Cream Cheese Cucumber Topped With Spicy Tuna & Tempura Bits

Sunset Roll

$16.95

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber & Masago Rolled In Soy Bean Paper

Brown Rice Rolls

Moutain Roll

$8.25

Avocado, Asparagus, Kanpyo, Cucmber

Kiku Roll

$10.75

Tempura Shrimp, Crabsalad, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Sayuri Roll

$10.95

Tuna, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Rose Roll

$12.95

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Sushi

Tuna - sushi

$6.95

2 Pcs

white tuna - sushi

$6.50

2 Pcs

albacore tuna - sushi

$6.95

2 Pcs

cajun tuna - sushi

$6.95

2 Pcs

Salmon - sushi

$6.75

2 Pcs

Yelowtail - sushi

$7.95

2 Psc

Scallop - sushi

$7.50

2 Psc

Mackeral - sushi

$6.50

2 Psc

Squid - sushi

$6.75

2 Psc

Octopus - sushi

$6.95

2 Psc

Shrimp - sushi

$6.75

2 Psc

Sweet Shrimp - sushi

$8.95

2 Psc

Eel - sushi

$7.95

2 Psc

Sea Urchin - sushi

$14.25Out of stock

2 Psc

Salmon roe - sushi

$7.25

2 Psc

Flying Frish Roe - sushi

$6.95

2 Psc

Tamago - sushi

$5.75

2 Psc

Smoked Salmon - sushi

$6.75

2 Psc

Inari- sushi

$5.50

2 Psc

Surf Calm - sushi

$6.50

2 Psc

Masago - sushi

$5.95

2 Psc

Kani Krab - sushi

$5.75

2 Psc

Stripe Bass - sushi

$6.50Out of stock

2 Psc

Fluke - sushi

$7.50Out of stock

2psc

Red Snapper - sushi

$7.25Out of stock

2 Psc

Spicy Scallop - sushi

$7.95

2 Psc

Sashimi

Tuna - sashimi

$11.45

White tuna - sashimi

$11.00

Albacore tuna - sashimi

$11.45

Cajun tuna - sahsimi

$11.45

Salmon - sashimi

$11.25

Yellowtail - sashimi

$12.45

Scallop - sashimi

$12.00

Mackeral - sashimi

$11.00

Squid - sashimi

$11.25

Octopus - sashimi

$11.50

Shrimp - sashimi

$11.25

Sweet shrimp - sashimi

$13.50

Eel - sashimi

$12.50

Sea urchin - sashimi

$18.75Out of stock

Salmon Roe -sashimi

$11.75

Flying fish Roe - sashimi

$11.45

Tamago - sashimi

$10.25

Smoked Salmon - sashimi

$11.45

Inari - sashimi

$10.00

Surf Clam - sashimi

$11.00

Masago - sashimi

$10.45

Kani Krab - sashimi

$10.25

Stripe Bass - sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Fluke - sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Red snapper - sashimi

$11.75Out of stock

Spicy scallop - sashimi

$12.45

Scallop - sashimi

$12.00

Sauces

Eel sauce

$0.85

Fusion sauce

$0.85

Ginger (peanut) dressing

$0.85

Gyoza sauce

$0.85

Hwe-dup-bab sauce

$0.85

Large Ginger (peanut) dressing

$8.50

Ponzu sauce

$0.85

Spicy mayo

$0.85

Tempura sauce

$0.85

Extra Ginger & Wasabi

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
SanSu image
SanSu image

