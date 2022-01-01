- Home
SanSu East Lansing
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100
East Lansing, MI 48823
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed & Salted Soy Beans Served In Pod
Garlic Edamame
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Garlic Butter
Sweet Chili Edamame
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Sweet Chili
Sansu Sushi Sampler
4 Pieces Of Chef's Choice Nigiri Sushi
Sansu Sashimi Sampler
Chef's Choice Of Assortment Of Raw Fish
Blackened Tuna Tataki
Red Tuna Dipped In Cajun Pepper, Seared, Sliced Thin Over Daikon Served With Ponzu Sauce
Albacore Tuna Tataki
Slices Of Seared Albacore Tuna Sashimi Over Daikon, Served With Ponzu Sauce
Avocado Boat
Avocado Stuffed Crabsalad, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Battered Sliced In Halves, Topped Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo
Seafood Pancake
Sliced Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Scallions, Onions, Sesame Soy Sauce To Dip
Tempura Portabella Mushroom
Fresh Portabella Sliced And Battered, Eel Sauce
Crispy Squid Legs
Tender Squid Legs Lightly And Crispy Battered, Three Dipping Suaces, Tangy, Hot, Creamy
Japanese Potato Croquettes
Japnese Style Tater Tots, Covered With Panko Crumbs, Katsu Sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms Stuffed Crabsalad, Topped Mozarella Cheese, Baked Drizzled, Eel Sauce
Baked Green Mussels
Baked Green Mussels Topped Crabstick, Mozarella Cheese, Tobiko, Spicy Sauce, Eel Sauce
Crispy Tuna Rice
Spicy Tuna Topped Over Panfried Rice
Fried Oysters
Crispy Panko Battered Oysters With Katsu Sauce, Japnese Mayo
Ika Rings
Crispy Bite Size Pieces Of Battered, Tempura Calamari, Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp & Vegetables Fried In A Light Batter, Tempura Sauce (Veg. Tempura Available)
Tempura Scallop
Jumbo Scallop Tempura Battered Drizzled Sweet Sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Whole Soft Shell Crab Lightly Battered Ponzu Vinaigrette
Sushi Cake
Layered Rice, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Wasabi Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
Agedashi (fried tofu)
Lightly Battered Tofu, Sriracha, Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Tofu
Tempura Tofu, Glazed Teriyaki Sauce, Sprinkled Sesame Seeds
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
Peppers Stuffed, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Temura Battered, Eel Sauce
Shrimp & Shitake Spring Rolls
Crispy Fried Rolls With Sweet Dipping Sauce
Tuna Tartare
Diced Fresh Tuna, Tossed In Tangy Spicy Sauce, Garnished Cucumber, Asian Pear (Sesame Oil)
Spicy Tuna Tempura
Spicy Tuna Rolled In Nori, Tempura Crispy, Drizzled Fusion & Eel Sauce
Shumai
Steamed Or Fried Shrimp Dumplings Sered With Sesame Soy Sauce
Gyoza
Steamed Or Fried Beef & Vegetable, Sesame Soy Sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
Steamed Or Fried Vegetable Dumpling, Sesame Soy Sauce
Pan Fried Gyoza
Pan Fried Chicken And Pork Dumplings With Sesame Soy Sauce
Fried Nori Meets Spicy Scallop
Crispy Fried Nori Topped Fresh Spicy Scallion, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
Crispy Crab Bites
Three pieces of panko fried, diced shrimp, crabstick, cream cheese, fusion and eel sauce.
Mandu- dumplings
Flavorful beef & vegetables dumplings pan fried, served with sesame soy sauce.
Tuna Festival
Tuna sushi, Albacore sushi, Cajun tuna sushi, White escolar sushi, spicy tuna roll.
Soup & Noodles
Sansu Tempura Udon
Japanese Noodles, Shrimp Tempura, Onions & Fishcake In Clear Homemade Broth
Yaki Soba
Wheat Flour Noodles & Vegetables Stirfry. Choice Of Beef, Chicken, Vegetable Or Tofu (Beef +$2.00)
Seafood Udon (Yose Nabe)
Wheat Flournoodles, Scallop, Shrimp, Mussel & Vegetables In Clear Broth, Served In Hot, Iron Bowl, Includes Rice
Spicy Beef Soup
Spicy Yaki Noodle Soup With Charbroiled Steak
Miso soup
Soy Bean Soup With Seaweed, Tofu, Scallions
Sansu Vegetable Udon
Japanese Noodles, Tempura Vegetables In Clear Homemade Broth
Sansu Deluxe Udon
Japanese Noodles, Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
Sansu Chicken Udon
Japanese Noodles, Charbroiled Chicken, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
Sansu Beef Udon
Japnese Noodles Charbroiled Steak, Fishcake, In Clear Homemade Broth
Yaki Udon
Japanese Noodles, Stirfry With Chicken, Zucchini &Broccoli, Mushroom (Beef +$1.00)
Salads
Ebi Salad
Cucumber Salad, Shrimp Sashimi In Light Soy Vinaigrette
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber Salad In Light Soy Vinaigrette
Sesame Tako Salad
Cooked, Sliced Octopus Marinated In Mouth Watering Sesame Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Teriyaki Glazed White Chicken Over Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Ginger (Peanut) Dressing
Teriyaki Salmon Salad
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Over Mixed Greens Fresh Vegetables, Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
Spicy Sashimi Salad
Fresh Slices Of Sashimi Mixed In With Greens, Tangy Spicy Sauce
Sansu Mini Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Greens, House Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad Marinated In Light Soy Vinaigrette
Spicy Seaweed Salad
Spicy Seaweed Salad Marinated In Spicy Thai
Ika Salad
Sliced Squid Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette
Tako Salad
Sliced Octopus Sashimi, Cucumber Marinated In A Light Soy Vinaigrette
Tuna Tataki Salad
Mixed Greens, Fresh Vegetables, Thinly Sliced, Seared Cajun Tuna, Tangy Vinaigrette
House Sunomono
Crisp Cucumber, Sliced Tamago (Egg Cake) Octopus, Shrimp, Crabstick In A Tangy Soy Vinaigrette
Dinner
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered
Tempura Vegetables
Assorted Fresh Vegetables, Lightly Battered
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Charbroiled Teriyaki Chicken, Side Vegetables
Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
Charbroiled Teriyaki Salmon (Sashimi Grade), Side Vegetables
Teriyaki Beef Dinner
Charbroiled Teriyaki Steak, Side Vegetables
Sansu Bibimbab (B3)
Rice Topped With Seasoned Spinach, Sprouts, Carrots, Zucchini, Carrots, Mushroom, Tender Marinated Meat (Beef +$2/ Spicy Chicken) And Fried Egg, Served With Sie Of Hot Paste, Sesame Oil (Stone Plate Dine In Only +$2)
Kalbi
Sansu Style Marinated, Charbroiled Short-Rib Beef
Tempura Chicken
Tempura Chicken, Tempura Sauce
Yaki Shrimp & Scallop
Jumbo Shrimp/Scallop & Vegetables Stir-Fry In House Sauce
Eel Kabeyaki
Tender Eel Cooked On Sizzling Hot Plate
Sansu Stone Bowl
Rice, Tobiko, Masago, Salmon Roe, Nori, Quail Egg, In A Sizzling Bowl, Seasoned Sesame Soy Sauce
Chicken Katsu
Crispy Panko Battered Chicken With Katsu Sauce
Beef Katsu
Crispy Panko Battered Beef With Katsu Sauce
Spicy fusion chicken or Pork
Marinated Tender Meat & Vegetales Stirfry Spicy Sweet. Spicy!
Beef Curry
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
Chicken Curry
Chicken & Vegetables Japanese Curry
Chirashi
Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice
Chriashi Deluxe
Fresh Assorted Sashimi Slices Over Bed Of Seasoned Rice Includes Roe, Saba & Eel
Una Don
Cooked Tender Eel Over Seasoned Rice
Hwe-Dup-Bab
Assorted, Diced Sashimi & Fresh Vegetables Over Rice, Served With Side Of Spicy Sauce To Toss
Tekka Don
Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi Over Seasoned Rice
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Charbroiled Sashimi Grade Salmon Filet, Steamed Vegetables
Seawed Tuna Bowl
Slices Of Fresh Tuna Sashimi, Marinated Seasweed, Over Rice, Sesame Soy Sauce
Beef Don
Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi), Onions, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Stir Fry, Over Bed Of Steamed Rice
Bulgogi Dinner
Marinated Tender Beef (Bulgogi) Stir Fry With Onions Served On Hot Plate
Bento - Teriyaki Beef
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
Bento - Teriyaki Salmon
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
Bento - Teriyaki Chicken
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura, Sushi & Side Dishes
Bento - Tofu
Served In Laquer Box With Tempura Vegetables, Veggie Roll, Inari Sushi & Side Dishes (Teriyaki Available)
Bento - Sushi/ Sashimi
5 Pcs. Sushi, 6 Pcs. Sashimi, Tempura & Side Dishes
Katus Curry Combination
Chicken Katsu & Vegetable Curry (Beef + $2)
Sushi/ Sashimi
Sushi Dinner
7 Pieaces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
Sushi Special
9 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
Signature Sushi Dinner
Tuna Salmon, Eel, Salmon Roe, Yellow Tail, Spicy Scallop, Flying Fish Roe + Tuna Roll (Add Uni +$5)
Sushi Deluxe
13 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi + Tuna Roll
Sashimi Dinner
Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef Selection Of Assorted Sashimi
Veggie Delight
7 Pcs. Sushi Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Sprouts, Yamagobo, Pickle, Kanpyo + Veggie Roll
Sushi/ Sashimi Combination
Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - small
25 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium
35 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
Sushi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large
45 Pieces Of Assorted Sushi
Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - small
Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - medium
Sashimi Omakasae (chef selection) - Large
Sansu Creations
Volcano Roll
California Roll Topped With Diced Shrimp, Crabsalad, Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Baked
Shogun Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Tuna, Avocado Topped With Masago, Eel Sauce
Super Spider Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Oishee Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado Topped With White Escolar Tuna, Sriracha & Fusion Sauce
Champagne Roll
Tuna, Salmon, White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Maki Maki
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
Cherry Blossom roll
Avocado, Cucmber, Crabstick Topped Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko
Calamari Roll
Tempura Battered Calamari, Avocado, Cucmber, Eel Sauce
Spicy Lobster Roll
Spicy Baked Cold Water Lobster, Avocado Topped With Tobiko
The Flame Roll
Spicy White Ecsolar Tuna, Scallions, Asparagus, Topped Tuna, Tobiko, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
Koala Roll
Tempura Shrimp Avocado, Yamagobo Topped Broiled Eel, Eel Sauce
Lobster Shrimp Roll
Grilled Cold Water Lobster, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Topped With Ebi Shirmp, Avocado
Fisherman's Roll
Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucmber Topped With Smaked Salmon, Eel, Eel Sauce
Spicy Spartan Roll
Cold Water Lobster, Shrimp, Crabstick, Jalapeno, White Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko & Mayo, Eel & Sriracha Sauce
Scavocado Roll
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Cucumber Topped With Spicy Scallop, Avocado, Scallions & Spicy Mayo
Philly Cheese Steak Roll
Marinated Tender Steak, Jalapeno, Mozzarella & Cream Cheese, Tempura, Topped Beef & Spicy Mayo
Salmon Spring Roll
Shirmp Shitake Spring Roll, Spicy Mayo Topped Ebi Shrimp, Spicy Salmon, Tobiko, Scallions Torced Miso Butter
Cosmo Roll
Tempura Shrimp, asparagus, kanpyo topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko and scallions
Sansu Signature Rolls
Fusion Roll
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Fusion Sauce, Eel Sauce
Orange Crush Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tempura Battered Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce Tobiko, Baked
Mango Passion
Crabsalad, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Salmon, Mango, Fusion Sauce
Baked Scallop Roll (BSC)
Jumbo Scallop Diced, Topped Over California Roll, Fusion Sauce, Masago, Baked
Rock and Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Crabstick, Crispy Tempura, Rolled With Rice, Topped Fusion, Eel Sauce, Seasonings
Angel Roll
Spicy Crabsalad, Ebi Shrimp, Kanpyo Topped White Escolar Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
Double Salmon Roll
Charbroiled Salmon, Crabsalad, Cream Cheese, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
Stop Drop Roll
Red, White Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Topped With Sliced Jalepenos, Crabstick, Sriracha Sauce, Eel Sauce
Kaiju Roll
Spicy Crab Ebi Shrimp, Kanpy, Topped With Spicy Salmon, Miso Batter, Torced
Vegetarian Rolls
Simple Rolls
Tuna Roll
Tuna
Salmon Roll
Salmon
California Roll
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber (No Masago)
Special California Roll
Creamy Crabsalad, Avocado, Masago
Shrimp California Roll
Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago
Eel/ Cucumber Roll
Eel Cucumber Or Avocao, Eel Sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Yamagobo, Sprouts, Eel Sauce
Negi Hama Roll
Yellowtail, Scallions
California Cucumber Wrap
Crabstick, Avocado, Masago Wrapped In Cucumbr (No Rice)
Spicy Avocado Roll
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Topped With Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Potato, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
Eel/ Avocado Roll
Eel, Avocado
Spicy Rolls
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Avocado
Spicy California
Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick, Spicy Mayo, Masago
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Salmon, Avocado
Spicy Hamachi
Spicy Yellowtail, Scallions, Avocado
Spicy Scallop
Spicy Diced Scallop, Scallions, Masago
Devil Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crabsalad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
TNT Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Cucmber, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo
Pink Lady
Tempura Shrimp Masago, Avocado, Cumber, Spicy Mayo Wrapped In Soy Bean Paper
Sansu Hand Rolls
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado Scallions
Eel Cucumber Hand Roll
Eel, Cucumbr, Eel Sauce
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Crispy Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber, Kaiware Sprouts, Eel Sauce
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop, Kaiware Spouts
Sweet Potato Hand Roll
Sweet Potato, Crabsalad Avocado, Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Tempura Rolls
Tempura Eel Roll
River Eel, Avocado
Tempura California Roll
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Tempura Tuna Roll
Tuna, Avocado
Tempura Salmon Roll
Salmaon Avocado
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber (Only Shrimp Is Tempura)
Samchee Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Mozarella Cheese
Specialty Rolls
Green River Roll
Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprinkled Crushed Nori, Eel Sauce
Twister Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Crabstick Topped With Tuna
Black Dragon Roll
Tempura Shirmp, Avocado, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Eel Sauce
Green Dragon Roll
Eel, Cucumber Topped With Avocado, Eel Sauce
Sea Dragon Roll
Tuna, Tempura Jalepenos, Spicy Mayo Topped With Eel, Avocado, Tobiko, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Eel Sauce
Striped Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped With Eel, Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Bits, Eel Sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Spicy Tuna, Crabstick, Cucumber Topped With Avocado
Rainbow Roll
Avocado Cucmber, Crabstick Topped With 5 Kinds Of Fish
Snowman Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber Wrapped In Mozarella Cheese
Spider Roll
Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Hometown Rolls
New York Roll
Tuna Salmon, Crabstick, Avocado, Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber
Boston Roll
Tuna, Crabstic, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado
Michigan Roll
Crabsalad, Avocado Topped With Fresh Salmon
Mexican Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Hawaiian Roll
Crabsalad, Salmon, Avocado, Pineapple Wrapped In Cucumber (No Rice)
Vegas Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Tempura Battered, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Florida Roll
Salmon, White Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro Topped With Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce
Wisconsin Roll
crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon mozzarella, cream cheese, tempura crunch, eel sauce and fusion sauce
Double Size Rolls
Barbarian Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Tuna, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Christmas Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Crab Salad, Avocado Topped With Tobiko & Spicy Mayo
Sansu Roll
Eel, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Lightly Battered
Godzilla Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad Cream Cheese Cucumber Topped With Spicy Tuna & Tempura Bits
Sunset Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber & Masago Rolled In Soy Bean Paper
Brown Rice Rolls
Sushi
Tuna - sushi
2 Pcs
white tuna - sushi
2 Pcs
albacore tuna - sushi
2 Pcs
cajun tuna - sushi
2 Pcs
Salmon - sushi
2 Pcs
Yelowtail - sushi
2 Psc
Scallop - sushi
2 Psc
Mackeral - sushi
2 Psc
Squid - sushi
2 Psc
Octopus - sushi
2 Psc
Shrimp - sushi
2 Psc
Sweet Shrimp - sushi
2 Psc
Eel - sushi
2 Psc
Sea Urchin - sushi
2 Psc
Salmon roe - sushi
2 Psc
Flying Frish Roe - sushi
2 Psc
Tamago - sushi
2 Psc
Smoked Salmon - sushi
2 Psc
Inari- sushi
2 Psc
Surf Calm - sushi
2 Psc
Masago - sushi
2 Psc
Kani Krab - sushi
2 Psc
Stripe Bass - sushi
2 Psc
Fluke - sushi
2psc
Red Snapper - sushi
2 Psc
Spicy Scallop - sushi
2 Psc
Sashimi
Tuna - sashimi
White tuna - sashimi
Albacore tuna - sashimi
Cajun tuna - sahsimi
Salmon - sashimi
Yellowtail - sashimi
Scallop - sashimi
Mackeral - sashimi
Squid - sashimi
Octopus - sashimi
Shrimp - sashimi
Sweet shrimp - sashimi
Eel - sashimi
Sea urchin - sashimi
Salmon Roe -sashimi
Flying fish Roe - sashimi
Tamago - sashimi
Smoked Salmon - sashimi
Inari - sashimi
Surf Clam - sashimi
Masago - sashimi
Kani Krab - sashimi
Stripe Bass - sashimi
Fluke - sashimi
Red snapper - sashimi
Spicy scallop - sashimi
Scallop - sashimi
Sauces
Extra Ginger & Wasabi
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing, MI 48823