Sant Ambroeus Brookfield

review star

No reviews yet

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199

New York, NY 10281

Popular Items

Cavolini di Bruxelles
Salmone*
Fettuccine alla Bolognese

Paninetti All'Olio

Bresaola

Bresaola

$7.50

cured spiced beef, arugula, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Prosciutto Cotto & Swiss

Prosciutto Cotto & Swiss

$7.50

Swiss cheese

Salamino Felino

Salamino Felino

$7.50

thinly sliced Milanese salami

San Daniele Prosciutto & Swiss

San Daniele Prosciutto & Swiss

$7.50

Swiss cheese

Tacchino

Tacchino

$7.50

turkey, mozzarella, tomato, Dijon mustard, 9 grain multiseed bread

Paninetti Tuna & Artichokes*

Paninetti Tuna & Artichokes*

$7.50

tuna, marinated artichoke, light mayonnaise, *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Vegetable Frittata*

Vegetable Frittata*

$8.50

spinach and tomato on whole-wheat toast. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Zuppe

Minestrone

Minestrone

$19.00

traditional Italian soup with seasonal vegetables

Antipasti

Prosciutto San Daniele e Burrata

Prosciutto San Daniele e Burrata

$39.00

24-month aged Dok Dall'ava San Daniele prosciutto, burrata

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$33.00

red Argentinean shrimp, salsa rosa

Asparagi Freddi

Asparagi Freddi

$25.00

traditional Sant Ambroeus steamed asparagus, Kumato tomato, hard-boiled farm egg. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$28.00

layered fried eggplant, San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil

Fritto Misto “Palm Beach Style”

Fritto Misto "Palm Beach Style"

$33.00

fried gulf shrimp, calamari, asparagus, lemon aioli

Vitello Tonnato*

Vitello Tonnato*

$31.00

traditional slow-roasted thinly sliced veal tenderloin, pickled bell pepper, yellowfin tuna sauce, pickled capers. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Carpaccio di Manzo*

Carpaccio di Manzo*

$36.00

raw filet mignon , shaved celery , Sant Ambroeus dressing , reggiano 24 months *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Insalate

Caprese Invernale

Caprese Invernale

$27.00

roasted Kumato tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, Ursini olio novello

Insalata Centocolori

Insalata Centocolori

$28.00

farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives

Carciofi E Rucola

Carciofi E Rucola

$28.00

thinly sliced artichokes, arugula, hearts of palm, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Crudo di Cavolini

Crudo di Cavolini

$22.00

shaved Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Piatto di Lenticchie*

Piatto di Lenticchie*

$25.00

beluga lentil salad, roasted ratatouille, sunflower seeds, Caesar dressing. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Insalata di Tonno

Insalata di Tonno

$27.00

baby gem lettuce, Ventresca tuna confit, sundried tomatoes, string beans, hard boiled egg, anchovies, Taggiasche olives

Primi

Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico

Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico

$25.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$28.00

Pecorino Romano, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly ground black pepper

Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

$25.00

traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, peperoncino, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

Rigatoni Strofinati

Rigatoni Strofinati

$28.00

spicy tomato sauce, Genovese basil pesto

Ravioli della Casa

Ravioli della Casa

$31.00

handmade ricotta filled ravioli, sauteed spinach, butter and sage

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

$33.00

traditional veal raguÌ, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Linguine alle Vongole*

Linguine alle Vongole*

$36.00

Manila clams, Italian red peperoncino, garlic confit, fresh parsley, white wine sauce *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Lasagna Verde

Lasagna Verde

$31.00

traditional Sant Ambroeus spinach lasagna, veal ragù, besciamella

Secondi

Sant Ambroeus Burger*

Sant Ambroeus Burger*

$29.00

brioche bun, 50/50 ground veal and short-rib, bibb lettuce, Kumato tomato, roasted red onion, taleggio *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cuteleta alla Milanese

Cuteleta alla Milanese

$58.00

traditional breaded veal, wild arugula, tomato

Salmone con Lenticchie*

Salmone con Lenticchie*

$47.00

Faroe Island salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo* Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens

Pollo in Casseruola alla Mostarda

Pollo in Casseruola alla Mostarda

$42.00

roaasted chicken thigh, mustard, crispy potatoes, pearl onion, winter squash, garden herbs

Scaloppine di Vitello ai Funghi e Tartufo

Scaloppine di Vitello ai Funghi e Tartufo

$52.00

veal scaloppine, roasted porcini mushrooms, black truffle

Costata di Manzo*

Costata di Manzo*

$95.00

20 oz dry-aged prime ribeye steak *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Verdure

Millefoglie Di Verdure E Legumi

$22.00

roasted swiss chard and lacinato kale from , Borlotti beans puree, marinated onion and herbs remoulade

Porri Brasati

$25.00

braised leeks, celery root puree, citrus and pistachio pesto

Simply Cooked

Salmone*

Salmone*

$41.00

Faroe Islands salmon *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Branzino

Branzino

$61.00

sea bass caught in the Mediterranean Sea

Paillard di Pollo

Paillard di Pollo

$36.00

heritage Brune Landaise chicken paillard from Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Contorni

Spinaci e Porri

Spinaci e Porri

$13.00

sautéed baby spinach, braised leeks

Asparagi

Asparagi

$13.00

grilled asparagus

Cavolini di Bruxelles

Cavolini di Bruxelles

$13.00

roasted Brussels sprouts

Patate Arrosto

Patate Arrosto

$13.00

roasted Yukon potatoes

Dolci

I Biscotti

I Biscotti

$15.00

a selection of cookies

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$15.00

lemon cream with shortbread crus

Torta di Frutta

Torta di Frutta

$15.00

sable dough crust filled with vanilla bean custard, topped with seasonal fruits

Gianduia

Gianduia

$15.00

hazelnut sponge, hazelnut wafer, hazelnut cream, gianduia mousse and milk chocolate glaze

Principessa

Principessa

$15.00

lemon sponge layered between vanilla pastry creme and whipped cream, topped with almond marzipan

Sant Ambroeus Cake

Sant Ambroeus Cake

$15.00

light chocolate mousse cake with layers of moist chocolate almond sponge, soaked with a light rum syrup, topped with chocolate granules and caramelized cocoa nibs

Tiramisu*

Tiramisu*

$15.00

espresso-soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream, zabaglione, chocolate shavings. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Retail

Sant Ambroeus Olive Oil

Sant Ambroeus Olive Oil

$46.00

The very same olive oil we serve at our tables. A fruity and strong Tuscan extra virgin olive oil produced in Lucca, Italy. 750ml.

Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin

Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin

$52.00

Approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies.

Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cook Book

Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cook Book

$45.00

Featuring seventy-five recipes, including coffee drinks, breads, light fare such as tramezzini and panini, cookies, cakes and pastries, and the famed gelati and sorbetti, Sant Ambroeus. The Coffee Bar Cookbook brings the true soul of Milanese culture into readersâ€™ homesâ€”quality, craftsmanship, and the feeling of being among friendsâ€”and delivers just a little of the magic stardust that has made Sant Ambroeus an essential destination for nearly 4 decades.

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Location

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York, NY 10281

Directions

