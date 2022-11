Sant Ambroeus Southampton

Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cookbook

$45.00

Featuring seventy-five recipes, including coffee drinks, breads, light fare such as tramezzini and panini, cookies, cakes and pastries, and the famed gelati and sorbetti, Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cookbook brings the true soul of Milanese culture into readers' homes—quality, craftsmanship, and the feeling of being among friends—and delivers just a little of the magic stardust that has made Sant Ambroeus an essential destination for nearly 4 decades.