Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch has been serving up the best Mesquite Bar-B-Q’d chicken and tri-tip for over 20 years, in both our Santa Barbara and Ventura restaurants! We cook with only real Mesquite charcoal imported from Mexico. No gas grill, no frying. Sure it’s harder to work with and takes a little longer, but nothing gives you that delicious, smoky, Mesquite grilled flavor like real wood charcoal. We serve our tasty tri-tip and chicken with traditional Mexican restaurant sides like whole pinto beans, warm tortillas and spicy salsa made fresh daily. We also serve up some of the biggest and tastiest burritos in town. So come on by and see what the locals already know. Whether you are looking to dine in Santa Barbara restaurants or even restaurants in Ventura, the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch is the ONLY place to get a real, authentic Mexican style BBQ! Try it once and you’ll know why locals love to EAT AT THE RANCH!

