Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch Santa Barbara

434 Reviews

$

2618 De La Vina Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Popular Items

Tri-Tip Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Combo Burrito

Plates

1/4 Chicken Plate

$9.50

2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.75

4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Whole Chicken Plate

$24.25

8 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas and Salsa

1/4 Tri-Tip Plate

$10.50

1/4 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1/2 Tri-Tip Plate

$14.50

1/2 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1 LB Tri-Tip Plate

$26.50

1 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas and Salsa

Combo Plate

$13.75

2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken and 1/4 LB Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.75

House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Tri-Tip Burrito

$10.50

Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Combo Burrito

$10.25

Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

BRC Burrito (Beans, Rice & Cheese)

$7.99

Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Sandwiches & Quesadillas

Sandwich

$10.75

Your Choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip, or a Combination on a Toasted French Roll with Mayonnaise, Guacamole, Cole Slaw and Tomatoes. Served with Chips!

Quesadilla

$9.25+

A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both. Served with Chips!

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.75

Two Small Flour Tortillas with Cheddar Cheese, melted on the Grill. Served with a Single Side of Rice and Beans!

Party Packs

Family Special

$38.25+

(Serves 4-6) 12 Pieces of Chicken, 1.5 LBs of Tri-Tip, or a combination of Both! Served with Fresh Salsa, Pinto Beans, Rice and Tortillas!

Fiesta Pack

$60.50+

(Serves 6-10) 20 Pieces of Chicken, 2.5 LBs of Tri-Tip, or a combination of Both! Served with Fresh Salsa, Pinto Beans, Rice and Tortillas!

Just the Meat!

2 Pieces Chicken Only

$5.25

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Choice of Light or Dark Meat.

4 Pieces Chicken Only

$8.50

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Normally served as one of each: Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh.

8 Pieces Chicken Only

$14.99

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Normally served as two of each: Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh.

1/4 LB Tri-Tip Only

$6.25

1/4 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

1/2 LB Tri-Tip Only

$10.25

1/2 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

1 LB Tri-Tip Only

$16.99

1 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

Sides

Side Rice

Side Beans

Side Salsa

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Guacamole

Side Sour Cream

Side Cole Slaw

Side Onions

Chile Asado

$0.25

A Fire Roasted Jalapeno! DANGER: Spicy!!!

Side Jalapenos

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Guac

$6.25

Side Cheese

Small Chips (1-2)

$1.50

Medium Chips (2-4)

$2.75

Bag of Chips (4-8)

$3.75

A Whole Bag of Delicious Tortilla Chips straight from La Tolteca. Perfect for any party!

Shredded Chicken Mix

Our House Made Guiso Mix (Shredded Chicken) Contains Tomatoes, Onions & Green Bell Pepper

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Soda Can

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch has been serving up the best Mesquite Bar-B-Q’d chicken and tri-tip for over 20 years, in both our Santa Barbara and Ventura restaurants! We cook with only real Mesquite charcoal imported from Mexico. No gas grill, no frying. Sure it’s harder to work with and takes a little longer, but nothing gives you that delicious, smoky, Mesquite grilled flavor like real wood charcoal. We serve our tasty tri-tip and chicken with traditional Mexican restaurant sides like whole pinto beans, warm tortillas and spicy salsa made fresh daily. We also serve up some of the biggest and tastiest burritos in town. So come on by and see what the locals already know. Whether you are looking to dine in Santa Barbara restaurants or even restaurants in Ventura, the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch is the ONLY place to get a real, authentic Mexican style BBQ! Try it once and you’ll know why locals love to EAT AT THE RANCH!

2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

