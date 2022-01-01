  • Home
  • Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta) - Goleta
Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Tri-Tip Burrito
Combo Burrito

Plates

1/4 Chicken Plate

$9.50

2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.75

4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Whole Chicken Plate

$24.25

8 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas and Salsa

1/4 Tri-Tip Plate

$10.50

1/4 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1/2 Tri-Tip Plate

$14.50

1/2 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

1 LB Tri-Tip Plate

$26.50

1 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas and Salsa

Combo Plate

$13.75

2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken and 1/4 LB Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.75

House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Tri-Tip Burrito

$10.50

Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Combo Burrito

$10.25

Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

BRC Burrito (Beans, Rice & Cheese)

$7.99

Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips!

Sandwiches & Quesadillas

Sandwich

$10.75

Your Choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip, or a Combination on a Toasted French Roll with Mayonnaise, Guacamole, Cole Slaw and Tomatoes. Served with Chips!

Quesadilla

$9.25+

A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both. Served with Chips!

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.75

Two Small Flour Tortillas with Cheddar Cheese, melted on the Grill. Served with a Single Side of Rice and Beans!

Party Packs

Family Special

$38.25+

(Serves 4-6) 12 Pieces of Chicken, 1.5 LBs of Tri-Tip, or a combination of Both! Served with Fresh Salsa, Pinto Beans, Rice and Tortillas!

Fiesta Pack

$60.50+

(Serves 6-10) 20 Pieces of Chicken, 2.5 LBs of Tri-Tip, or a combination of Both! Served with Fresh Salsa, Pinto Beans, Rice and Tortillas!

Just the Meat!

2 Pieces Chicken Only

$5.25

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Choice of Light or Dark Meat.

4 Pieces Chicken Only

$8.50

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Normally served as one of each: Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh.

8 Pieces Chicken Only

$14.99

Mesquite Grilled Chicken with our House Marinade! Normally served as two of each: Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh.

1/4 LB Tri-Tip Only

$6.25

1/4 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

1/2 LB Tri-Tip Only

$10.25

1/2 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

1 LB Tri-Tip Only

$16.99

1 LB of Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip, cooked Medium.

Sides

Side Rice

Side Beans

Side Salsa

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Guacamole

Side Sour Cream

Side Cole Slaw

Side Onions

Chile Asado

$0.25

A Fire Roasted Jalapeno! DANGER: Spicy!!!

Side Jalapenos

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Guac

$6.25

Side Cheese

Small Chips (1-2)

$1.50

Medium Chips (2-4)

$2.75

Bag of Chips (4-8)

$3.75

A Whole Bag of Delicious Tortilla Chips straight from La Tolteca. Perfect for any party!

Shredded Chicken Mix

Our House Made Guiso Mix (Shredded Chicken) Contains Tomatoes, Onions & Green Bell Pepper

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Soda Can

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Goleta location

Location

149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

