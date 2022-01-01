Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) Ventura

review star

No reviews yet

4020 East Main Street

Suite E10

Ventura, CA 93003

Order Again

Main

1/4 Chicken Plate

$8.50

1/2 Chicken Plate

$11.50

Whole Chicken Plate

$22.75

Family Special

$33.75+

Fiesta Pack

$54.50+

2 Pieces Chicken Only

$4.75

4 Pieces Chicken Only

$7.75

8 Pieces Chicken Only

$13.99

Combo Plate

$11.75

Quesadilla

$7.99+

1/4 Tri-Tip Plate

$8.75

1/2 Tri-Tip Plate

$11.99

1 LB Tri-Tip Plate

$23.75

Tri-Tip Burrito

$9.25

BRC Burrito

$7.25

1/4 LB Tri-Tip Only

$5.00

1/2 LB Tri-Tip Only

$8.25

1 LB Tri-Tip Only

$14.99

Combo Burrito

$9.25

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Sandwich

$9.50

Sides

Side Rice

$1.25+

Side Beans

$1.25+

Side Salsa

$1.25+

Side Tortillas

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$1.25+

Side Guacamole

$1.99+

Chile Asado

$0.25

Side Onions

$1.25+

Side Coleslaw

$1.25+

Side Sour Cream

$1.25+

Chips & Salsa

$2.55

Chips & Guac

$5.75

Side Cheese

$1.15+

Solo Chips

$2.50

Bolsa Chips

$3.50

Vaso Chips

$1.25

Cookies/Brownies Treats

$2.50

Guiso

$1.99+

Pollo Crudo

$10.00

Charcoal

$20.00

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$12.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Water

$2.25

Catering

2 Pcs No Side

$3.25

2 Pcs 1 Side

$4.10

2 Pcs 2 Sides

$4.95

2 Pcs 3 Sides

$5.80

2 Pcs 4 Sides

$6.65

1/4 LB No Side

$3.50

1/4 LB 1 Side

$4.35

1/4 LB 2 Sides

$5.20

1/4 LB 3 Sides

$6.05

1/4 LB 4 Sides

$6.90

1/2 LB No Side

$7.00

1/2 LB 1 Side

$7.85

1/2 LB 2 Sides

$8.70

1/2 LB 3 Sides

$9.30

1/2 LB 4 Sides

$10.15

Combo Lite No Side

$5.00

Combo Lite 1 Side

$5.85

Combo Lite 2 Sides

$6.70

Combo Lite 3 Sides

$7.55

Combo Lite 4 Sides

$8.40

Combo No Side

$6.75

Combo 1 Side

$7.60

Combo 2 Sides

$8.45

Combo 3 Sides

$9.30

Combo 4 Sides

$10.15

# LBS TriTip

$13.99

# Chickens

$12.99

Beans

$25.50+

Rice

$25.50+

Tortillas

$0.85

Jalapenos

$25.50+

Onions

$25.50+

Cole Slaw

$25.50+

Salsa

$25.50+

Guacamole

$52.50+

Sour Cream

$52.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4020 East Main Street, Suite E10, Ventura, CA 93003

Directions

Gallery
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) image

