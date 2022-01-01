Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) Ventura
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4020 East Main Street, Suite E10, Ventura, CA 93003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rocks & Drams - 14 South California Street
No Reviews
14 South California Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina - Camarillo
No Reviews
710 Arneill Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ventura
WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant
Jamba - 000505 - Gateway Shopping Center
4.3 • 100
4960 Telephone Rd. Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurant