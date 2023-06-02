Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santa Barbara FisHouse

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Cabrillo Blvd

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizer / Raw Bar

Ahi Poke*

$22.00

Fresh tuna in citrus sesame ponzu with local avocado, pacific rim slaw, and seaweed salad. Served with taro and wonton chips onside

Cauliflower Frito Misto

$15.00

Cauliflower breaded in panko crumbs, flash fried, and tossed in a sweet Thai chili sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp rolled in coconut, fried, and served with a pineapple-cherry dipping sauce

Fried Calamari**

$15.00

Lightly breaded and quickly fried, garnished with Pacific rim slaw, cocktail sauce, and chipotle aioli

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

$28.00

Cold water Maine lobster meat and macaroni pasta, blended with our house-made three-cheese sauce, and topped with baked panko breadcrumbs

Rockfish Ceviche*

$15.00

Local rockfish cured in lime and lemon juice with our homemade pico de gallo salsa, toss in avocado and served with crispy tortilla chips

Oysters

Blue Point

$4.00+

Fanny Bay

$4.00+

Kummamoto

$4.00+

Ask your server for our daily selections. 1/2 or full dozen. Market price

Kusshi

$5.00+

Ask your server for our daily selections* 1/2 or full dozen - market price

Laguna

$4.00+

Pacific

$4.00+

Umishi

$4.00+

Kumiai

$4.00+

Soup and Salad

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.50

Our version of the classic made daily, with bacon and cream

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Our version of the classic made daily, with bacon and cream

Bread Bowl Clam Chowder

$11.00

Our version of the classic made daily, with bacon and cream

Barbeque Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, iceberg lettuce, fresh corn, cilantro, tomatoes, and black beans mixed with ranch dressing. Topped with tortilla strips

Pacific Rim Salad

$20.00

Grilled mahi mahi, tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, sliced red pepper, and mixed greens. Tossed in ginger dressing and topped with crispy wontons. Onside wasabi cream sauce

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, hearts of romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Louie Salad

$22.00

Chilled prawns, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and avocado. Served with 1000 Island dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Diced red and gold beets, with butter lettuce and arugula, roasted almonds, mango, and basil-infused olive oil

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

w/Chowder

w/Salad

Specials

Ahi Ceviche

$22.00

Ahi Tuna Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$20.00Out of stock

Harris Ranch Ribeye

$48.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00Out of stock

Local Abalone

$26.00

Local Halibut

$38.00

Local Seabass

$35.00

Maine Lobster

$65.00

Prawn-tons

$18.00

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$38.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Spicy Salmon Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$23.00Out of stock

Tostada Trio

$22.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Rest of the Best

Fried Seafood Combo

$24.00

Crispy fried fish, shrimp, and calamari, with French fries and coleslaw. Served with cocktail sauce and tartar sauce

Fish and Chips*

$21.00

Atlantic cod, beer battered, and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Shrimp and Chips

$21.00

Pacific shrimp, beer battered, and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Beyond Meat Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. Harris ranch beef patty, with Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a pickle. Served with house fries

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, mixed greens, and avocado on a brioche bun; BBQ onside. Served with fries

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Tuna salad, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion. Served on toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

Grilled octopus, with roasted potatoes, grilled local asparagus, and topped with caper beurre blanc

Spicy Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Shrimp, scallops, and fresh fish sauteed and tossed with penne and our marinara cream sauce. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread

Fishouse Cheeseburger*

$18.00

1/2 lb Harris ranch beef patty with Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a pickle. Served with house fries

New York Steak

$44.00

14 oz Harris ranch certified Angus New York, served with garlic-chive mashed potatoes, local asparagus, and topped with red wine demi-glaze

Filet Mignon and Grilled Shrimp*

$52.00

Harris Ranch 21-day aged 6 oz filet mignon served with grilled prawns, garlic-chive mashed potatoes, and fresh market vegetables

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast

$24.00

Herb-roasted airline chicken breast served with garlic-chive mashed potatoes, sauteed seasonal vegetables, and topped with a shitake mushroom pan jus

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Dry rub pork ribs that are slow-cooked and basted with sweet and tangy barbeque sauce. Served with French fries and seasonal market vegetables

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$46.00

Dry rub pork ribs that are slow-cooked and basted with sweet and tangy barbeque sauce. Served with French fries and seasonal market vegetables

Pastas

$14.00

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Fresh Seafood

Ahi Tuna Club

$19.00

Seared ahi cooked rare, pineapple, bacon, avocado, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread, with wasabi cream sauce on the side. Served with fries

Macadamia Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Mahi mahi baked with roasted macadamia nuts and topped with creamy pineapple beurre blanc. Served with rice and sauteed market vegetables

Fishouse Cioppino

$38.00

Fresh mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, fish, and crab, sauteed in a rich tomato and garlic broth, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Sesame-wonton Crusted Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Fresh mahi mahi rolled in sesame seeds and crispy wontons, served with pineapple-fried rice and sauteed market vegetables. Served with roasted red pepper beurre blanc

Pistachio Crusted Ahi

$32.00

Pistachio-crusted and seared ahi tuna with Thai chili butter sauce. Served with vegetable rice pilaf and fried green beans

Skuna Bay Salmon*

$30.00

Salmon is grilled, basted with citrus butter, and served with garlic-chive mashed potatoes and seasonal market vegetables

Macadamia Nut Crusted Sea Bass

$36.00

Local white sea bass and roasted macadamia nuts. Topped with lemon beurre blanc, served with rice, and sauteed sugar snap peas

Petrole Sole

$29.00

Delicious sole filets dusted in seasoned flour and sauteed in olive oil and topped with a lemon caper butter sauce. Served with roasted potatoes and sauteed spinach

Tacos*

$17.00

Fish sauteed with black beans, pico de gallo, and garlic. Served on two warm corn tortillas with fresh cabbage and avocado. Topped with our homemade taco sauce

Lobster Tacos

$26.00

Dessert

Banana Tarte Tatin

$14.00

A delicious combination of fresh bananas, cinnamon, nutmeg, and banana liqueur, baked to order. Topped with puff pastry and 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream. Please allow 15 minutes to cook

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Our homemade brownie is served with vanilla ice cream, shredded coconut, almonds, and chocolate syrup

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Coconut Flan

$8.00

We make the delectable dessert in-house, using eggs, coconut, and condensed milk. It's garnished with fresh seasonal berries

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00

Mud Pie

$10.00

Coffee ice cream is piled high over a crust made from chocolate cookies. It's then topped with almond slivers, chocolate chips, and homemade whipped cream

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Authentic New York-style raspberry cheesecake. Served with our homemade whipped cream and fresh seasonal berries

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Meals

Kids Penne Pasta

$12.00

Choice of red sauce, white sauce, or plain. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served with French fries and ketchup

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with French fries and ketchup

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Served with French fries and ketchup

Kids Fish and Chips

$12.00

Served with French fries and ketchup

Kids All American

$12.00

Kids French Toast

$12.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Beef Patty

$12.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast-Grilled

$8.00

Side Corn

$3.00

Side Filet Mignon

$25.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Mahi-Grilled

$15.00

Side Market Veggies

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Penne Pasta

$5.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Pina Rice

$4.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salmon

$20.00

Side Scallops-grilled

$26.00

Side Seared Ahi

$16.00

Side Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Side Spinach-Sauteed

$4.00

Side Sugar Snap Peas

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Brunch Sides

Cup Of Berries

$6.00

Cup Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Egg

$5.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$8.00

Side of Hashbrowns

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$4.00

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

KOPU-SPARKLING

$8.00

KOPU-STILL

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Redbull

$5.00

Refill Gingerale

Refill Roy Rodgers

Refill Shirley Temple

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Root Beer

$4.50

Roy Rodgers

$4.50

SF Redbull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Usually Local, Always Fresh!

Location

101 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

