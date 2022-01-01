Santa Cruz Diner imageView gallery

Santa Cruz Diner

review star

No reviews yet

909 Ocean St

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OMELETTES

Surf's Up Omelette

$17.12

ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar

Denver Omelette

$17.12

ham, bell pepper, onion

Monterey Omelette

$17.12

mushroom, avocado, monterey jack

Ranch Omelette

$17.12

ham, mushroom, onion, monterey jack

California Omelette

$17.58

bacon, avocado, monterey jack

Veggie Omelette

$17.12

tomoato, artichoke, bell pepper, mushroom, monterey jack

Build Your Own Omelette (3 items)

$17.12

choice any three

BKFST OTHER

Vegetarian Skillet

$17.12

artichoke, avocado monterey jack

Mexican Skillet

$17.12

bell papper, onion, ground beef, slasa monterey jack

Canadian bacon Benedict 7-2PM ONLY

$17.12

Avocado Benedict 7-2PM ONLY

$17.12

Vegetarian Crepe

$17.12

cheddar, onion, spinach, side of salsa and hashrowns

Breakfast Quesadillas

$14.71

eggs, onion, bell pepper, salsa, cheddar & monterey jack plus bacon, ham or sausage

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$13.56

eggs, onion, bell pepper, salsa, cheddar & monterey jack

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

eggs, hash browns & Cheddar in tortilla

Country Fried Steak

$17.12

served with 2 eggs, hash browns, biscuit and country gravy

Corned Beef Hash

$17.12

onions, parsley, potatoes and seasoning. Served with 2 eggs and potatoes and biscuit and country gravy

Country Scramble

$17.12

sausage patty and eggs on a biscuit smothered in country gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.28

Ham, bacon or sausage with egg and American cheese on bagel English muffin or pancake

Great Start Oatmeal 7-12 PM ONLY

$10.29

plus toast and choice of mixed fruit, milk or juice

Great Start Cereal

$10.29

plus toast and choice of mixed fruit, milk or juice

Chicken Crepe

$17.83

Cheddar, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and sour cream served with French fries

SCRAMBLES

Tofu Scramble

$17.12

seasoned with curry and choice of 3. Served with hashbrowns and toast

Eggs Scramble

$17.12

3 eggs scrambled

COMBOS

Combo-2 Eggs

$13.33

with hash browns

Combo-ham or Canadian bacon

$15.86

with hash browns

Combo-link or country sausage

$15.86

with hash browns

Combo-bacon

$16.78

with hash browns

Combo-top sirloin

$18.39

with hash browns

Combo-New York steak

$19.54

with hash browns

Ultimate combo

$18.73

3 eggs, 2 bacon, link sausage and ham

Super Combo 1

$17.12

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 3 pancakes, sausage

Super Combo 2

$17.12

3 eggs, 2 bacon, French toast, sausage

Super Combo 3

$17.12

4 eggs, 2 bacon, half waffle, sausage

WAFFLE/FRCH TST

Strawberries & cream Waffle

$14.71

Seasonal

Bacon & cheese Waffle

$14.71

Buttermilk Waffle

$13.21

Blueberry Waffle

$14.71

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$14.71

Waffle Special

$17.58

2 eggs, 2 bacon, sausage

French Kiss

$13.33

2 slices French toast

French Toast special

$17.81

2 slices French toast, 2 eggs, 2 back and sausage

PANCAKES

Btrmlk Pancake short(4)

$11.26

4 pancakes

Btrmlk Pancake full(5)

$13.33

5 pancakes

Blueberry Pancake

$13.33

3 pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$13.33

3 pancakes

Banna Walnut Pancake

$13.33

3 pancakes

Strawberry Pancake

$13.33

seasonal - 3 pancakes

Pancake special

$14.71

3 pancakes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 link sausage

Potato pancake

$13.56

potato, onion, plus gravy or applesauce

Potato cakes special

$15.86

with 2 eggs, 2 link sausage, 2 bacon plus gravy

SIDE ORDERS

Bacon

$1.73

Bagel

$4.03

Biscuit and Gravy (1)

$3.74

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$6.84

Breakfast Ham

$4.03

Canadian bacon

$2.88

Cereal (includes milk)

$4.54

Chicken Apple Sausage (2-1 oz)

$3.39

Cream Cheese

$1.73

Egg (1)

$3.16

English Muffin

$3.39

French toast (1 slice)

$6.61

Half melon (seasonal)

$6.89

Hashbrowns

$3.74

Link Sausage (2)

$2.88

Mixed fruit

$6.89

Oatmeal 7-12 PM ONLY (does not include milk)

$3.39

Pancake (1)

$4.03

Peanut Butter

$1.73

Sausage patty

$2.88

Strawberries (seasonal)

$6.89

Toast

$1.73

Veggie Sausage (Morning Star)

$2.88

HOT SANDWICHES

Steak Sandwich

$18.39

New York steak on a French roll with lettuce, tomato and onion rings

California chicken Sandwich

$15.81

Chicken breast with bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack on a whole wheat bun

Salmon Sandwich

$15.81

Grilled filet with lettuce, tomato and tater sauce on whole wheat bun

French Dip

$14.36

Thinly sliced beef on a French roll and Au Jus

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.94

Roast beef with Jack heese, gilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers on a French roll

Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

$14.94

Turkey sliced thin with Monterey Jack and tomato

Monte Cristo

$15.97

French toast filled with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese

Sourdough Supreme

$15.97

1/2 lb beef patty, melted Monterey Jack and grilled onions on grilled sourdough bread

Patty Melt Supreme

$15.97

Flame-broiled beef on rye with Swiss and American cheese, tomato, bacon and grilled onions

Tuna Melt

$14.94

Tuna salad, cheese and tomoato on grilled sourdough

Reuben

$14.94

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.21

Swiss, Cheddar, American and Jack cheese with sliced tomato on thick Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.64

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.66

Roasted and served on bread with mashed potatoes and gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.66

Roasted and served on bread with mashed potatoes and gravy

LUNCH ENTRÉE

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.77

All beef with sauerkraut and fries

Jumbo Veggie Dog

$9.77Out of stock

served with French fries and sauerkraut

Tofu Coconut Curry Stew

$14.71

Tofu, potato, onions and carrots in coconut curry broth with bread or rice

Tofu Rice Bowl

$13.56

with sauteed veggies and teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice

Chicken Crepe

$17.83

Cheddar, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and sour cream served with French fries

Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl

$12.64

Chicken Curry Stew

$15.51

Tender chicken, potatoes, onions and carrots in a tasy coconut curry broth with bread or rice

Beef Pho

$14.94

Chicken or beef in a savory broth with rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, sprouts, onion and basil

Spring Roll - 11AM WHILE SUPPLES LAST

$4.89

Hand-made and stuffed with shrimp, rice noodles, pork, letuce and a hint of mint. Served with peanut dipping sauce

Chicken Pho

$14.94

Chicken or beef in a savory broth with rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, sprouts, onion and basil

DELI

Classic Club

$14.66

Triple-decker piled high with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato

California Club

$15.51

Turkey, Monterey Jack, lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato

Deli Sandwich

$13.23

BLT

$12.98

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on white bread with mayo

BURGERS

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$17.19

2 flame-broiled patties, bacon, Swiss and American cheese

California Burger

$14.89

Topped with avocado, Monterey Jack and bacon

Humdinger Burger

$14.13

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion rings

Da Bomb Burger

$14.94

Topped with bacon, cheese, and 1 egg any style

Bacon Burger

$13.51

Topped with American cheese and bacon

Mushroom Burger

$14.09

Sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Cheeseburger

$14.66

with all the fixings, served on a sesame bun

Hawaiian Burger

$14.82

Jack cheese, pineapple, teriyaki sauce

Veggie Burger

$13.56

Cheese and avocado on a whole wheat bun

Hamburger Deluxe

$13.51

with all the fixings, served on a sesame bun

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.36

Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar

$15.97

Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with sliced grilled chicken

Steak Caesar

$17.12

Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with sliced grilled top sirloin

Salmon Caesar

$17.12

Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with grilled salmon

Chef's Salad

$15.97

Iceberg lettuce topped with julienne ham, turkey, cheese, olives, sliced egg and tomato

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.66

Grilled chicken, lettuce, crispy noodles, green onion, crunchy bean sprouts and Asian dressing'

Cobb Salad

$14.66

Iceberg lettuce topped with turkey, bacon, blue cheese, olives, tomatoes and avocado

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.12

Served warm. Grilled filet of salmon served on spinavh with onion, tomato and Asian dressing

LUNCH SIDES

Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$4.03

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$6.84

Cheesy Fries with bacon

$9.14

Curly Fries

$6.84

French Fries

$4.31

Green Salad

$5.28

Jasmine white rice

$4.01

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy 11AM to CLOSE ONLY

$4.54

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$6.89

Onion rings

$6.84

Soup Bowl

$4.89

Soup Cup

$3.39

Tuna Fish Salad Scoop

$4.36

LUNCH SPECIALS

Loco Moco - THURSDAY ONLY

$9.99

White rice topped with beef patty and fried egg covered in brown gravy

Chicken Pasta - FRIDAY ONLY

$9.99

Sauted chicken w/capers, onion & bell pepper in a creamy tomato sauce ove fettuccini noodles

Jambalya - TUESDAY ONLY

$9.99

Fish, mussels and shrimp in a spicy Creole sauce with rice

Shrimp Fettuccine - MONDAY ONLY

$9.99

Shrimp on noodles w/Alfredo or garlic white wine sauce

Soup & Chicken Ceasar Sandwich- THURSDAY ONLY

$9.99

Chicken breast, Swiss cheese, parmeasan and tomato on grilled sourdough with ceasar dressing

Soup & Gilled Pork Sandwich - TUESDAY ONLY

$9.99

Sliced pork with crispy lettuce, sliced tomato, onions and mayonnaise

Soup and Grilled Chicken Sandwich - FRIDAY ONLY

$9.99

Chicken breast w/sauteed onion and bell pepper topeed with melted Swiss on French roll

Soup & Pulled Pork Sandwich - MONDAY ONLY

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork on a sesame bun w/cheddar cheese and grilled onions

Soup & Western Roast Beef Sandwich - WEDNESDAY ONLY

$9.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on flaky French roll with Swiss cheese, sauteed onion and mushroom

ASIAN

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.33

Stir-Fried teriyaki chicken with veggies, served on a bed of rice

Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.71

Stir-Fried teriyaki salmon with veggies, served on a bed of rice

Rice Noodle Bowl with grilled Pork

$13.56

Grilled pork, rice noodles, lettuce, scallions, peanuts and mint with Asian vinaegrette

Rice Noodle Bowl with grilled chicken

$13.56

Grilled chicken, rice noodles, lettuce, scallions, peanuts and mint with Asian vinaegrette

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$13.79

served with white rice

Beef Pho

$14.94

Chicken or beef in a savory broth with rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, sprouts, onion and basil

Chicken Pho

$14.94

Chicken or beef in a savory broth with rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, sprouts, onion and basil

Spring Roll - 11AM WHILE SUPPLES LAST

$4.89

Hand-made and stuffed with shrimp, rice noodles, pork, letuce and a hint of mint. Served with peanut dipping sauce

Tofu Rice Bowl

$13.56

with sauteed veggies and teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice

STEAK

New York Steak

$19.54

8 oz steak topped with onion rings

Mushroom Steak

$18.39

Sirloin smothered with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Teriyaki Top Sirloin

$18.39

Sirloin marinated in teriyaki sauce

Country Fried Steak

$15.97

Tenderized beef, breaded and seasoned. Served with country gravy

Top Sirloin with Calamari Strips

$19.54

Top Sirloin with calamari strips

Top Sirloin with Prawns

$19.54

Top Sirloin with prawns

Salisbury Steak

$16.43

2 round beef patties smothered in brown gravy with sauteed onions and mushrooms

Yankee Pot Roast

$16.09

Slow-roasted and topped with brown gravy

SEAFOOD

Salmon Castroville

$18.34

Grilled with garlic, wine, artichokes and mushrooms

Prawns

$15.97

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fisherman's Platter

$15.97

Deep-fried calamari, whitefish, prawns and clam strips

Fish and Chips

$15.97

Battered cod, deep-fried, with French fries

Salmon Veracruzana

$17.81

Grilled filet with onion, tomato, cilantro, jalepeno

Grilled Salmon

$17.58

Jambalaya Santa Cruz

$17.12

Fresh fish, mussels and shrimp in a spicy creole sauce. Served on a bed of steamed rice

SOUP & SALAD

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$12.64

PASTA

Shrimp Fettuccine

$17.12

Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.79

Fettuccine noodles in Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$15.86

Egg noodles layered with spinach, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, Parmesan cheesses and marinara sauce

Spaghetti

$14.71

With house-made marinara

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.60

With house-made marinara and meatballs

Seafood Fettuccine

$17.12

Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine

$17.12

Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN

Chicken Castroville

$15.86

With wine, artichokes, mushrooms and garlic

Spicy chicken Santa Cruz

$15.97

Boneless skinless chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions, garlic and spicy peppers

Chicken Florentine

$17.12

Boneless filet served with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, basil, garlic, parsley and spinach in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Fried Chicken

$15.97Out of stock

3 pieces of chicken golden fried to perfection

Chicken Crepe

$17.83

Cheddar, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and sour cream served with French fries

DINNER SPECIALS

Hawaiian Shrimp - FRIDAY ONLY

$14.99

Breaded and sauteed with pineapple, mushroom, broccoli, carrots, green onions and ginger steamed rice

Salmon Italiano - WEDNESDAY ONLY

$14.99

served with tomatos and basil in a white wine and garlic sauce over fettuccini noodles

Santa Cruz Paella - THURSDAY ONLY

$14.99

Linguica, shrimp, mussels, chicken and white fish tossed with bell pepper, tomato, onion and rice

Cioppino Santa Cruz - SATURDAY ONLY

$14.99

Fish, shrimp, clams & mussels in a tomato broth

Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak - SUNDAY ONLY

$14.99

Searved with mashed potato, gavy and vegetable

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo - TUESDAY ONLY

$14.99

Shrimp on fettuccini noodles with sun dried tomato, garlic, spinachm onions, bacon & basil

Salmon Picata - MONDAY ONLY

$14.99

Salmon with creamy alfredo sauce with capers, garlic, wine, lemon and parsley

Hollandaise Salmon - SATURDAY ONLY

$14.99

Fish, shrimp, clams & mussels in a tomato broth

DINNER SIDES

SD Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

SD Apple Sauce

$2.25

SD Au Jus

SD Avocado

$2.25

SD BBQ Sauce

$1.25

SD Blueberries

$2.49

SD Broccoli

$2.50

SD Calamari (1)

$4.49

SD Chicken

$3.99

SD Chicken Fried Steak

$5.49

SD Chicken Strip

$3.25

SD Cole Slaw

$2.29

SD Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

SD Cranberry Sauce

$1.25

SD Crepe

$1.29

SD Curly Fries

$5.95

SD Dressing

$1.29

SD Fish (1)

$3.25

SD French Bread

$2.25

SD French Toast (1)

$5.75

SD Garlic Toast

$1.49

SD Garnish

$1.29

SD Gravy - Brown

$1.49

SD Gravy - Country

$1.49

SD Hamburger Patty

$4.50

SD Hollandaise

$1.29

SD Homefries

$3.25

SD Jalapeno

$1.25

SD Linguisia

$4.49

SD Marinara

$1.25

SD Mash Pot w/Gravy

$3.95

SD Meatballs

$4.25

SD NY Steak

$8.99

SD Peanut Butter

$1.50

SD Pickle

SD Prawn (1)

$2.95

SD Rice

$3.49

SD Roast Beef

$4.50

SD Salmon

$10.49

SD Salsa

$0.99

SD Tartar/Cktail/Sour cream

$1.25

SD Teriyaki Chicken

$5.99

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

SD Toast

$1.50

SD Tofu

$2.99

SD Tomato Slices

$1.25

SD Top Sirloin

$7.99

SD Tortilla

$1.29

SD Tuna Salad Scoop

$3.79

SD Turkey

$4.50

SD Veggie Patty

$5.00

SD Veggies

$2.25

Garlic Toast (Included)

APPETIZERS

Captain's Plate

$14.71

Deep-fried calamari, prawns, clam strips and battered fish

Sampler

$14.71

Chicken strips, poppers, cheese sticks and onion rings

Poppers

$13.33

8 fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.03

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$10.25

Cheesy Fries with Bacon

$10.64

Clam Strip Basket

$11.03

Includes French fries and 1 dipping sauce

Prawn Baskets (6)

$12.18

Fried Chicken Basket (3 Pieces)

$12.29Out of stock

Chicken Strip Basket (3 Pieces)

$12.29

Calamari Basket

$12.29

Tubes and tentacles

Hot Wings Basket

$12.29

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.64

SENIOR

Egger #1-Pancakes

$10.29

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy

Egger #2-French Toast

$10.29

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy

Egger #3-Half Waffle

$10.29

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy

Egger #4-Hashbrowns & Toast

$10.29

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy

Egger #5-Biscuit & Gravy

$10.29

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy

Cakers

$10.11

choice of 2 strips of bacon or link sausage: Buttermilk or honey pancakes

Toaster

$10.11

2 full slices of thick franch toast, plus choose 2 strips of baon or link sausage

Minnie

$10.11

2 scrambled eggs with minced ham served with hash browns and toast

Senior Chef's Salad

$13.33

Senior Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.33

Senior Half Sandwich

$9.76

Choose from Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Tuna, BLT or Grilled ham & cheese

Senior Grilled Cheese half sandwich

$8.34

Senior Breast of Chicken

$12.98

Grilled boneless breast of chicken, plain or with choice of teriyaki or BBQ sauce

Senior Spaghetti

$11.83

spaghetti noodles covered with house-made marinara sauce

Senior Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.86

spaghetti noodles covered with house-made marinara sauce and meatballs

KIDS

Kids Combo

$5.99

Mickey Pancakes

$4.79

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$4.79

Kids Waffle

$4.79

Kids French Toast

$4.79

Kids Pigs in Blanket

$4.79

Kids Hot Cereal

$3.75

Kids Cold Cereal

$3.75

Kids Burger

$7.29

Kids 1/2 Sandwich

$5.79

Kids Hot Dog

$6.79

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.79

Kids Mini-Pepperoni Pizza

$6.79

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.79

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.79

Kids Dollar Size Pancakes

$4.79

Kids Spag W/Meatball

$11.04

Kids Spag W/Marinara

$6.79

Kids Quesadilla

$6.79

Kids Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.79

Kids Tofu Rice Bowl

$6.79

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Skim Milk

$4.31

Whole Milk

$4.31

2% Milk

$4.31

Soy Milk

$4.31

Hot chocolate

$4.31

Coffee

$4.31

Hot Tea

$4.31

Ice Tea

$4.31

Cappucchino

$5.69

Latte

$5.69

Mocha

$5.69

Espresso - Single

$3.39

Espresso - Double

$4.54

Chai (hot or cold)

$5.69

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.69

Orange Juice

$4.31

Tomato Juice

$4.31

Cranberry Juice

$4.31

Apple Juice

$4.31

Carafe of Juice

$8.63

Coke

$4.31

Diet Coke

$4.31

Sprite

$4.31

Root Beer

$4.31

Mr. Pibb

$4.31

Orange Fanta

$4.31

Lemonade

$4.31

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.31

Arnold Palmer

$4.31

Shirley Temple

$4.31

Soda Water

$0.58

Italian Soda - Mango

$4.31

Italian Soda - Strawberry

$4.31

Italian Soda - Cherry

$4.31

Italian Soda - Vanilla

$4.31

Italian Soda - Raspberry

$4.31

Root Beer Float

$8.34

Smoothie - Mango

$7.99

Smoothie - Berry

$7.99

Smoothie - Mocha Frappucchino

$7.99

Red Bull

$4.03

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Budweiser

$6.84

Bud Light

$6.84

Anchor Steam

$6.84

Heineken

$6.84

Coors Light

$6.84

Blue Moon

$6.84

Corona

$6.84

Kona Longboard Lager

$6.84

Newcastle Brown Ale

$6.84

Bass Ale

$6.84

Lagunitas

$6.84

Sierra Nevada

$6.84

Stella Artois

$6.84

Truly Seltzer

$6.84

CENTR CBD

$6.84

CENTR CBD Sugar Free

$6.84

Chardonnay

$7.19

White Zinfandel

$7.19

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.19

Zinfandel

$7.19

Pinot Noir

$7.19

Mimosa

$10.06

Corkage Fee

$11.50

Champagne

$7.19

DESSERT

Banana Split

$11.83

Milkshake

$8.73

Cappuccino Shake

$9.88

Oreo Flurry Shake

$9.77

Emma's Chai Shake

$9.88

Dessert Crepe

$17.12

Chocolate sauce drizzle, bananas, walnuts and scoop of ice cream

Sundae

$10.68

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.68

A La Mode

$4.03

Ice Cream - one scoop

$4.03

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$5.46

Root Beer Float

$8.34

Death By Brownie

$10.64

Ice cream, hot fudge, nuts and whipped cream on a house made brownie

Brownie

$4.03

Tiramisu

$9.07

New York Cheesecake

$9.07

Dark Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.07

Carrot Cake

$9.07

Apple Pie

$7.23

Berry Pie

$7.23

Lemon Meringue Pie

$7.23

Banana Cream Pie

$7.23

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.23

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.23

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.15
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Santa Cruz Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bedda Mia - 736 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
736 Water Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Buttery Bakery
orange star4.1 • 2,127
702 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
Laili Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101B Cooper St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen- Westside - Westside
orange star4.7 • 272
200 High Road Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
orange starNo Reviews
145 Laurel Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
59- Beach Hut Deli - 59 Santa Cruz
orange starNo Reviews
381 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Buttery Bakery
orange star4.1 • 2,127
702 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz
orange star4.6 • 1,100
125 Beach St, Ste B Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Snap Taco - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.1 • 977
1108 Pacific Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Mission St BBQ
orange star4.2 • 834
1618 Mission St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Lago Di Como - 21490 E Cliff Dr
orange star4.3 • 825
21490 E Cliff Dr Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Cruz
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston