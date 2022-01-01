- Home
Santa Cruz Diner
909 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
OMELETTES
Surf's Up Omelette
ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar
Denver Omelette
ham, bell pepper, onion
Monterey Omelette
mushroom, avocado, monterey jack
Ranch Omelette
ham, mushroom, onion, monterey jack
California Omelette
bacon, avocado, monterey jack
Veggie Omelette
tomoato, artichoke, bell pepper, mushroom, monterey jack
Build Your Own Omelette (3 items)
choice any three
BKFST OTHER
Vegetarian Skillet
artichoke, avocado monterey jack
Mexican Skillet
bell papper, onion, ground beef, slasa monterey jack
Canadian bacon Benedict 7-2PM ONLY
Avocado Benedict 7-2PM ONLY
Vegetarian Crepe
cheddar, onion, spinach, side of salsa and hashrowns
Breakfast Quesadillas
eggs, onion, bell pepper, salsa, cheddar & monterey jack plus bacon, ham or sausage
Vegetarian Quesadillas
eggs, onion, bell pepper, salsa, cheddar & monterey jack
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, hash browns & Cheddar in tortilla
Country Fried Steak
served with 2 eggs, hash browns, biscuit and country gravy
Corned Beef Hash
onions, parsley, potatoes and seasoning. Served with 2 eggs and potatoes and biscuit and country gravy
Country Scramble
sausage patty and eggs on a biscuit smothered in country gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, bacon or sausage with egg and American cheese on bagel English muffin or pancake
Great Start Oatmeal 7-12 PM ONLY
plus toast and choice of mixed fruit, milk or juice
Great Start Cereal
plus toast and choice of mixed fruit, milk or juice
Chicken Crepe
Cheddar, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and sour cream served with French fries
SCRAMBLES
COMBOS
Combo-2 Eggs
with hash browns
Combo-ham or Canadian bacon
with hash browns
Combo-link or country sausage
with hash browns
Combo-bacon
with hash browns
Combo-top sirloin
with hash browns
Combo-New York steak
with hash browns
Ultimate combo
3 eggs, 2 bacon, link sausage and ham
Super Combo 1
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 3 pancakes, sausage
Super Combo 2
3 eggs, 2 bacon, French toast, sausage
Super Combo 3
4 eggs, 2 bacon, half waffle, sausage
WAFFLE/FRCH TST
PANCAKES
Btrmlk Pancake short(4)
4 pancakes
Btrmlk Pancake full(5)
5 pancakes
Blueberry Pancake
3 pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancake
3 pancakes
Banna Walnut Pancake
3 pancakes
Strawberry Pancake
seasonal - 3 pancakes
Pancake special
3 pancakes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 link sausage
Potato pancake
potato, onion, plus gravy or applesauce
Potato cakes special
with 2 eggs, 2 link sausage, 2 bacon plus gravy
SIDE ORDERS
Bacon
Bagel
Biscuit and Gravy (1)
Biscuits and Gravy (2)
Breakfast Ham
Canadian bacon
Cereal (includes milk)
Chicken Apple Sausage (2-1 oz)
Cream Cheese
Egg (1)
English Muffin
French toast (1 slice)
Half melon (seasonal)
Hashbrowns
Link Sausage (2)
Mixed fruit
Oatmeal 7-12 PM ONLY (does not include milk)
Pancake (1)
Peanut Butter
Sausage patty
Strawberries (seasonal)
Toast
Veggie Sausage (Morning Star)
HOT SANDWICHES
Steak Sandwich
New York steak on a French roll with lettuce, tomato and onion rings
California chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast with bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack on a whole wheat bun
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled filet with lettuce, tomato and tater sauce on whole wheat bun
French Dip
Thinly sliced beef on a French roll and Au Jus
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast beef with Jack heese, gilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers on a French roll
Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
Turkey sliced thin with Monterey Jack and tomato
Monte Cristo
French toast filled with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese
Sourdough Supreme
1/2 lb beef patty, melted Monterey Jack and grilled onions on grilled sourdough bread
Patty Melt Supreme
Flame-broiled beef on rye with Swiss and American cheese, tomato, bacon and grilled onions
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, cheese and tomoato on grilled sourdough
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Cheddar, American and Jack cheese with sliced tomato on thick Texas toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Roasted and served on bread with mashed potatoes and gravy
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted and served on bread with mashed potatoes and gravy
LUNCH ENTRÉE
Jumbo Hot Dog
All beef with sauerkraut and fries
Jumbo Veggie Dog
served with French fries and sauerkraut
Tofu Coconut Curry Stew
Tofu, potato, onions and carrots in coconut curry broth with bread or rice
Tofu Rice Bowl
with sauteed veggies and teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice
Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl
Chicken Curry Stew
Tender chicken, potatoes, onions and carrots in a tasy coconut curry broth with bread or rice
DELI
BURGERS
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
2 flame-broiled patties, bacon, Swiss and American cheese
California Burger
Topped with avocado, Monterey Jack and bacon
Humdinger Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion rings
Da Bomb Burger
Topped with bacon, cheese, and 1 egg any style
Bacon Burger
Topped with American cheese and bacon
Mushroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Cheeseburger
with all the fixings, served on a sesame bun
Hawaiian Burger
Jack cheese, pineapple, teriyaki sauce
Veggie Burger
Cheese and avocado on a whole wheat bun
Hamburger Deluxe
with all the fixings, served on a sesame bun
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar
Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with sliced grilled chicken
Steak Caesar
Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with sliced grilled top sirloin
Salmon Caesar
Romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing served with grilled salmon
Chef's Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with julienne ham, turkey, cheese, olives, sliced egg and tomato
Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, crispy noodles, green onion, crunchy bean sprouts and Asian dressing'
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with turkey, bacon, blue cheese, olives, tomatoes and avocado
Grilled Salmon Salad
Served warm. Grilled filet of salmon served on spinavh with onion, tomato and Asian dressing
LUNCH SIDES
LUNCH SPECIALS
Loco Moco - THURSDAY ONLY
White rice topped with beef patty and fried egg covered in brown gravy
Chicken Pasta - FRIDAY ONLY
Sauted chicken w/capers, onion & bell pepper in a creamy tomato sauce ove fettuccini noodles
Jambalya - TUESDAY ONLY
Fish, mussels and shrimp in a spicy Creole sauce with rice
Shrimp Fettuccine - MONDAY ONLY
Shrimp on noodles w/Alfredo or garlic white wine sauce
Soup & Chicken Ceasar Sandwich- THURSDAY ONLY
Chicken breast, Swiss cheese, parmeasan and tomato on grilled sourdough with ceasar dressing
Soup & Gilled Pork Sandwich - TUESDAY ONLY
Sliced pork with crispy lettuce, sliced tomato, onions and mayonnaise
Soup and Grilled Chicken Sandwich - FRIDAY ONLY
Chicken breast w/sauteed onion and bell pepper topeed with melted Swiss on French roll
Soup & Pulled Pork Sandwich - MONDAY ONLY
BBQ pulled pork on a sesame bun w/cheddar cheese and grilled onions
Soup & Western Roast Beef Sandwich - WEDNESDAY ONLY
Thinly sliced roast beef on flaky French roll with Swiss cheese, sauteed onion and mushroom
ASIAN
Chicken Rice Bowl
Stir-Fried teriyaki chicken with veggies, served on a bed of rice
Salmon Rice Bowl
Stir-Fried teriyaki salmon with veggies, served on a bed of rice
Rice Noodle Bowl with grilled Pork
Grilled pork, rice noodles, lettuce, scallions, peanuts and mint with Asian vinaegrette
Rice Noodle Bowl with grilled chicken
Grilled chicken, rice noodles, lettuce, scallions, peanuts and mint with Asian vinaegrette
Teriyaki Chicken Plate
served with white rice
Tofu Rice Bowl
with sauteed veggies and teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice
STEAK
New York Steak
8 oz steak topped with onion rings
Mushroom Steak
Sirloin smothered with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Teriyaki Top Sirloin
Sirloin marinated in teriyaki sauce
Country Fried Steak
Tenderized beef, breaded and seasoned. Served with country gravy
Top Sirloin with Calamari Strips
Top Sirloin with calamari strips
Top Sirloin with Prawns
Top Sirloin with prawns
Salisbury Steak
2 round beef patties smothered in brown gravy with sauteed onions and mushrooms
Yankee Pot Roast
Slow-roasted and topped with brown gravy
SEAFOOD
Salmon Castroville
Grilled with garlic, wine, artichokes and mushrooms
Prawns
Lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fisherman's Platter
Deep-fried calamari, whitefish, prawns and clam strips
Fish and Chips
Battered cod, deep-fried, with French fries
Salmon Veracruzana
Grilled filet with onion, tomato, cilantro, jalepeno
Grilled Salmon
Jambalaya Santa Cruz
Fresh fish, mussels and shrimp in a spicy creole sauce. Served on a bed of steamed rice
SOUP & SALAD
PASTA
Shrimp Fettuccine
Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in Alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Egg noodles layered with spinach, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, Parmesan cheesses and marinara sauce
Spaghetti
With house-made marinara
Spaghetti and Meatballs
With house-made marinara and meatballs
Seafood Fettuccine
Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine
Fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, olives in Alfredo sauce.
CHICKEN
Chicken Castroville
With wine, artichokes, mushrooms and garlic
Spicy chicken Santa Cruz
Boneless skinless chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions, garlic and spicy peppers
Chicken Florentine
Boneless filet served with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, basil, garlic, parsley and spinach in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Fried Chicken
3 pieces of chicken golden fried to perfection
Chicken Crepe
Cheddar, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and sour cream served with French fries
DINNER SPECIALS
Hawaiian Shrimp - FRIDAY ONLY
Breaded and sauteed with pineapple, mushroom, broccoli, carrots, green onions and ginger steamed rice
Salmon Italiano - WEDNESDAY ONLY
served with tomatos and basil in a white wine and garlic sauce over fettuccini noodles
Santa Cruz Paella - THURSDAY ONLY
Linguica, shrimp, mussels, chicken and white fish tossed with bell pepper, tomato, onion and rice
Cioppino Santa Cruz - SATURDAY ONLY
Fish, shrimp, clams & mussels in a tomato broth
Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak - SUNDAY ONLY
Searved with mashed potato, gavy and vegetable
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo - TUESDAY ONLY
Shrimp on fettuccini noodles with sun dried tomato, garlic, spinachm onions, bacon & basil
Salmon Picata - MONDAY ONLY
Salmon with creamy alfredo sauce with capers, garlic, wine, lemon and parsley
Hollandaise Salmon - SATURDAY ONLY
Fish, shrimp, clams & mussels in a tomato broth
DINNER SIDES
SD Alfredo Sauce
SD Apple Sauce
SD Au Jus
SD Avocado
SD BBQ Sauce
SD Blueberries
SD Broccoli
SD Calamari (1)
SD Chicken
SD Chicken Fried Steak
SD Chicken Strip
SD Cole Slaw
SD Corned Beef Hash
SD Cranberry Sauce
SD Crepe
SD Curly Fries
SD Dressing
SD Fish (1)
SD French Bread
SD French Toast (1)
SD Garlic Toast
SD Garnish
SD Gravy - Brown
SD Gravy - Country
SD Hamburger Patty
SD Hollandaise
SD Homefries
SD Jalapeno
SD Linguisia
SD Marinara
SD Mash Pot w/Gravy
SD Meatballs
SD NY Steak
SD Peanut Butter
SD Pickle
SD Prawn (1)
SD Rice
SD Roast Beef
SD Salmon
SD Salsa
SD Tartar/Cktail/Sour cream
SD Teriyaki Chicken
SD Teriyaki Sauce
SD Toast
SD Tofu
SD Tomato Slices
SD Top Sirloin
SD Tortilla
SD Tuna Salad Scoop
SD Turkey
SD Veggie Patty
SD Veggies
Garlic Toast (Included)
APPETIZERS
Captain's Plate
Deep-fried calamari, prawns, clam strips and battered fish
Sampler
Chicken strips, poppers, cheese sticks and onion rings
Poppers
8 fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Cheesy Fries with Bacon
Clam Strip Basket
Includes French fries and 1 dipping sauce
Prawn Baskets (6)
Fried Chicken Basket (3 Pieces)
Chicken Strip Basket (3 Pieces)
Calamari Basket
Tubes and tentacles
Hot Wings Basket
Fish & Chips Basket
SENIOR
Egger #1-Pancakes
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy
Egger #2-French Toast
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy
Egger #3-Half Waffle
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy
Egger #4-Hashbrowns & Toast
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy
Egger #5-Biscuit & Gravy
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of baon or sausage plus choice of pancakes, french toast, half waffle, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit and gravy
Cakers
choice of 2 strips of bacon or link sausage: Buttermilk or honey pancakes
Toaster
2 full slices of thick franch toast, plus choose 2 strips of baon or link sausage
Minnie
2 scrambled eggs with minced ham served with hash browns and toast
Senior Chef's Salad
Senior Chicken Caesar Salad
Senior Half Sandwich
Choose from Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Tuna, BLT or Grilled ham & cheese
Senior Grilled Cheese half sandwich
Senior Breast of Chicken
Grilled boneless breast of chicken, plain or with choice of teriyaki or BBQ sauce
Senior Spaghetti
spaghetti noodles covered with house-made marinara sauce
Senior Spaghetti and Meatballs
spaghetti noodles covered with house-made marinara sauce and meatballs
KIDS
Kids Combo
Mickey Pancakes
Kids Choc Chip Pancakes
Kids Waffle
Kids French Toast
Kids Pigs in Blanket
Kids Hot Cereal
Kids Cold Cereal
Kids Burger
Kids 1/2 Sandwich
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Corn Dogs
Kids Mini-Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Fish Sticks
Kids Dollar Size Pancakes
Kids Spag W/Meatball
Kids Spag W/Marinara
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Rice Bowl
Kids Tofu Rice Bowl
NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Skim Milk
Whole Milk
2% Milk
Soy Milk
Hot chocolate
Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Cappucchino
Latte
Mocha
Espresso - Single
Espresso - Double
Chai (hot or cold)
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Carafe of Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Italian Soda - Mango
Italian Soda - Strawberry
Italian Soda - Cherry
Italian Soda - Vanilla
Italian Soda - Raspberry
Root Beer Float
Smoothie - Mango
Smoothie - Berry
Smoothie - Mocha Frappucchino
Red Bull
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Budweiser
Bud Light
Anchor Steam
Heineken
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Corona
Kona Longboard Lager
Newcastle Brown Ale
Bass Ale
Lagunitas
Sierra Nevada
Stella Artois
Truly Seltzer
CENTR CBD
CENTR CBD Sugar Free
Chardonnay
White Zinfandel
Cabernet Sauvignon
Zinfandel
Pinot Noir
Mimosa
Corkage Fee
Champagne
DESSERT
Banana Split
Milkshake
Cappuccino Shake
Oreo Flurry Shake
Emma's Chai Shake
Dessert Crepe
Chocolate sauce drizzle, bananas, walnuts and scoop of ice cream
Sundae
Hot Fudge Sundae
A La Mode
Ice Cream - one scoop
Ice Cream - 2 scoops
Root Beer Float
Death By Brownie
Ice cream, hot fudge, nuts and whipped cream on a house made brownie
Brownie
Tiramisu
New York Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
Carrot Cake
Apple Pie
Berry Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Cake Cutting Fee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060