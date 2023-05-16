Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street
Kingston, NY 12401
Taco Tuesday Single Tacos (Copy)
Single Tacos
Cocktails
Margaritas
1/2 Pitcher 3g's Margarita
1/2 Pitcher Classic Margarita
1/2 Pitcher El Corazon Margarita
1/2 Pitcher Santa Fe Margarita
3G's Margarita
Classic Margarita
El Corazon Margarita
Santa Fe Margarita
Nacho Half Pitcher
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
1800 Silver DBL
1800 Anejo DBL
Cazadores Blanco DBL
Cazadores Reposado DBL
Cazadores Anejo DBL
Cuervo Plantino DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
El Tesoro Platinum DBL
El Tesoro Reposado DBL
El Tesoro Anejo DBL
Espolon Blanco DBL
Espolon Reposado DBL
Grand Centenario Plata DBL
Grand Centenario Reposado DBL
Grand Centenario Anejo DBL
Herradura Blanco DBL
Herradura Reposado DBL
Herradura Anejo DBL
Milagro Silver DBL
Milagro Reposado DBL
Milagro Anejo DBL
Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado DBL
Monte Alban Mezcal DBL
Montelobos Mezcal DBL
Los Amantes Mezcal DBL
Gem & Bolt Mezcal DBL
Dos Hambres Mezcal DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Casamigos Mezcal DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Sauza Hornitos Plata DBL
Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo DBL
Sauza Tres Generationes Plata DBL
Sauza Tres Generationes Anejo DBL
Don Julio 1942 Anejo DBL
Herradurra Seleccion Suprema Extra Anejo DBL
Corzo Silver DBL
Corzo Reposado DBL
Corzo Anejo DBL
Cocktails
Red Sangria
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Aperol Spritz
Michelada
Long Island Iced Tea
Espresso Martini
Manhattan
Daiquiri
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Bay Breeze
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Negroni
Spaghetti Western
Mezcal Paloma
After Dinner Cocktails
Beer & Wine
Draft
Wine Glasses
Wine Bottles
Craft Cans
Heady Toper
Logical Conclusion
Sip of Sunshine
Fiddlehead
Wrench
Omission
Narragansett
Buenaveza
Darbee's Irresistible
Freak Tactor
Vliet
Mobius
Black Rock Stout
Belgian Wit
Silhoutte: Peach
Acai Berry Hard Kombucha
Run Wild IPA N/A
Superhero
N/A Beverages
Soda
Juice
Dinner
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
House-Made Chips & Salsa
Chips
House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips
Salsa
House-Made Salsa
Guacamole
Haas Avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions, fresh jalapenos
Crispy Calamari
With a chipotle caper aioli
Sweet Gold Plantains
Marinated, smashed & twice cooked
Grilled Cilantro & Garlic Marinated Shrimp Skewers
With a mango chipotle sauce
Tuna Apilar
Tuna tartare stacked with avocado, pico de gallo, finished with tomatillo sauce
Crispy Mexicali Cauliflower
Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, with homemade blue cheese
Cup Of Black Bean Soup
Bowl Of Black Bean Soup
Quesadillas & Salads
Baja Shrimp & Baby Spinach Quesadilla
With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions
Calamari Salad
Char-Grilled Steak, Mushroom & Red Onion Quesadilla
With cheddar cheese and green chiles
Cheese Quesadilla
with cheddar cheese, green chiles and spanish onions
Goat Cheese, Cilantro & Grilled Red Onion Quesadilla
With cheddar cheese, green chiles
Grilled Achiote Marinated Chicken Quesadilla
With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, tomatoes, guacamole
La Condesa Vegan Bowl
Chopped romaine, black beans, pico de gallo, quinoa, guacamole, toasted pepitas, cilantro
Lobster Quesadilla
Sauteed lobster, onions, cilantro, with cheddar cheese, green chiles
Veggie Q
Entrees
Puerto Angel Surfer Burrito
Baja marinated shrimp sauteed with spanish onions, spinach, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese with ric, beans and mix green salad
Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos Entree
Roasted adodo rubbed beef short ribs, red onion-cilantro, sliced avocado, tomatillo sauce, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos Entree
Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Pulled Chicken Burrito
Achiote marinated pulled chicken sauteed with spanish onions, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo - with rice, beans and mixed green salad
Chimichanga de Pollo
Achiote marinated pulled chicken, black beans, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla thats fried - with rice, beans and mixed green salad
Grilled Fish Tacos Entree
Grilled fish of the day, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red onion-cilantro, gaucamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Oaxacan Tacos Entree
Pulled achiote marinated chicken with our homemade mole poblano, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onion- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Pulled Pork Tacos Entree
Slow cooked pork with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Grilled Salmon Vera Cruz
Grilled salmon topped with a tomato, olive, caper & herb sauce served with rice and sauteed vegetables
Enchiladas de San Miguel
Stacked corn enchiladas with mushrooms, spinach, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Entree
Baja Marinated grilled shrimp, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red-onion cilantro, guacamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Steak Burrito
House rubbed and char grilled steak, with caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo -with rice, beans and mixed green salad
Steak Tacos Entree
Grilled, cilantro & onion marinated steak, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, onion-cilantro, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Certified Black Angus NY Strip Steak
Char-grilled & served over caramelized onions, side of guajillo chile sauce, rice, beans and mixed green salad
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Entree
Mashed roasted sweet potato, caramelized onions, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, crumbled goat cheese, pepitas, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
Enchiladas Tipicas
Pulled achiote marinated chicken, baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro, cheddar cheese- with rice, beans and mixed green salad
Veg Burrito
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese - served with seasoned rice, black beans and mixed green salad
Sides & Extras
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Guacamole
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Mole
Mixed Green Side Salad
Mixed greens, cabbage, tomato, queso fresco, almonds, cucumbers
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Chipotle-Caper Aioli
Side of Fresh Jalapenos
Side of Pickled Jalapenos
Side of Salsa Verde
Side of Habanero Pepper Hot Sauce
House made hot sauce
Side of Serrano Pepper Hot Sauce
House made hot sauce
Side Of Mango Dressing
Side of Honey Lime Vin Dressing
Side Of Avocado
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Mixed Veggie
SD Cucumbers
Kids Menu
Kids Rice & Beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Cheese, flour tortillas
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla
Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice
Grilled Chicken & Seasoned Rice
Kids Chicken Tacos
shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla
Kids Steak Tacos
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla
Kids Steak & Rice
Kids Grilled Steak & Seasoned Rice
Kids Steak Quesadilla
Kids Grilled Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Classic Vanilla Custard
Flan
Keylime Pie
Almond-gramcracker crust, keylime custard
Flourless Chocolate Espresso Torte
Cheesecake Churro
Cheesecake in a flour tortilla fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Santa Fe Mud Sundae
brownie, coffee ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream
Single Scoop Of Ice Cream
Single Scoop Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream
Two Scoops Of Ice Cream
Two Scoops Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
11 Main Street, Kingston, NY 12401