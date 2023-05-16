Main picView gallery

Sante Fe - Kingston

review star

No reviews yet

11 Main Street

Kingston, NY 12401

Taco Tuesday Single Tacos (Copy)

Single Tacos

Taco Tuesday Single Taco

Cocktails

Margaritas

1/2 Pitcher 3g's Margarita

$36.00

1/2 Pitcher Classic Margarita

$25.00

1/2 Pitcher El Corazon Margarita

$33.00

1/2 Pitcher Santa Fe Margarita

$33.00

3G's Margarita

$13.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

El Corazon Margarita

$12.00

Santa Fe Margarita

$12.00

Nacho Half Pitcher

$15.00

Well Tequila DBL

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$14.00

1800 Silver DBL

$13.00

1800 Anejo DBL

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco DBL

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado DBL

$15.00

Cazadores Anejo DBL

$16.00

Cuervo Plantino DBL

$17.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$14.00

Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$17.00

El Tesoro Platinum DBL

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$17.00

El Tesoro Anejo DBL

$18.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$14.00

Espolon Reposado DBL

$15.00

Grand Centenario Plata DBL

$14.00

Grand Centenario Reposado DBL

$15.00

Grand Centenario Anejo DBL

$16.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$15.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$16.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$17.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$14.00

Milagro Reposado DBL

$15.00

Milagro Anejo DBL

$16.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado DBL

$29.00

Monte Alban Mezcal DBL

$13.00

Montelobos Mezcal DBL

$16.00

Los Amantes Mezcal DBL

$16.00

Gem & Bolt Mezcal DBL

$16.00

Dos Hambres Mezcal DBL

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$19.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$19.00

Patron Silver DBL

$15.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$16.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$17.00

Sauza Hornitos Plata DBL

$14.00

Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo DBL

$15.00

Sauza Tres Generationes Plata DBL

$15.00

Sauza Tres Generationes Anejo DBL

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo DBL

$63.00

Herradurra Seleccion Suprema Extra Anejo DBL

$66.00

Corzo Silver DBL

$15.00

Corzo Reposado DBL

$16.00

Corzo Anejo DBL

$17.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Spaghetti Western

$12.00

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Speed Ball

$15.00

Beer & Wine

Draft

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$8.00

Ball Lightning Pilsner

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Bottles

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Wine Glasses

Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Alamos Malbec Glass

$10.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Kono Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Seasonal Rose Glass

$10.00

Wine Bottles

Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Alamos Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Kono Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

Seasonal Rose Bottle

$32.00

Craft Cans

Heady Toper

$10.00

Logical Conclusion

$9.00

Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Wrench

$8.00

Omission

$6.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Buenaveza

$5.00

Darbee's Irresistible

$9.00

Freak Tactor

$8.00

Vliet

$8.00

Mobius

$10.00

Black Rock Stout

$9.00

Belgian Wit

$10.00

Silhoutte: Peach

$10.00

Acai Berry Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Run Wild IPA N/A

$6.00

Superhero

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Seltzer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Tea & Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Dinner

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

House-Made Chips & Salsa

Chips

$1.75

House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips

Salsa

$1.75

House-Made Salsa

Guacamole

$12.95

Haas Avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions, fresh jalapenos

Crispy Calamari

$14.95

With a chipotle caper aioli

Sweet Gold Plantains

$10.95

Marinated, smashed & twice cooked

Grilled Cilantro & Garlic Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$13.95

With a mango chipotle sauce

Tuna Apilar

$14.95

Tuna tartare stacked with avocado, pico de gallo, finished with tomatillo sauce

Crispy Mexicali Cauliflower

$13.95

Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, with homemade blue cheese

Cup Of Black Bean Soup

$8.95

Bowl Of Black Bean Soup

$10.95

Quesadillas & Salads

Baja Shrimp & Baby Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions

Calamari Salad

$22.95

Char-Grilled Steak, Mushroom & Red Onion Quesadilla

$13.95+

With cheddar cheese and green chiles

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95+

with cheddar cheese, green chiles and spanish onions

Goat Cheese, Cilantro & Grilled Red Onion Quesadilla

$11.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles

Grilled Achiote Marinated Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions

Grilled Chicken Salad

$20.95

Mixed Greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, tomatoes, guacamole

La Condesa Vegan Bowl

$20.95

Chopped romaine, black beans, pico de gallo, quinoa, guacamole, toasted pepitas, cilantro

Lobster Quesadilla

$15.95+

Sauteed lobster, onions, cilantro, with cheddar cheese, green chiles

Veggie Q

$11.95

Entrees

Puerto Angel Surfer Burrito

$22.95

Baja marinated shrimp sauteed with spanish onions, spinach, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese with ric, beans and mix green salad

Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos Entree

$22.95

Roasted adodo rubbed beef short ribs, red onion-cilantro, sliced avocado, tomatillo sauce, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos Entree

$19.95

Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Pulled Chicken Burrito

$21.95

Achiote marinated pulled chicken sauteed with spanish onions, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo - with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Chimichanga de Pollo

$22.95

Achiote marinated pulled chicken, black beans, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla thats fried - with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Grilled Fish Tacos Entree

$22.95

Grilled fish of the day, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red onion-cilantro, gaucamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Oaxacan Tacos Entree

$19.95

Pulled achiote marinated chicken with our homemade mole poblano, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onion- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Pulled Pork Tacos Entree

$19.95

Slow cooked pork with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Grilled Salmon Vera Cruz

$26.95

Grilled salmon topped with a tomato, olive, caper & herb sauce served with rice and sauteed vegetables

Enchiladas de San Miguel

$19.95

Stacked corn enchiladas with mushrooms, spinach, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Tacos Entree

$22.95

Baja Marinated grilled shrimp, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red-onion cilantro, guacamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Steak Burrito

$22.95

House rubbed and char grilled steak, with caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo -with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Steak Tacos Entree

$22.95

Grilled, cilantro & onion marinated steak, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, onion-cilantro, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Certified Black Angus NY Strip Steak

$31.95

Char-grilled & served over caramelized onions, side of guajillo chile sauce, rice, beans and mixed green salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Entree

$19.95

Mashed roasted sweet potato, caramelized onions, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, crumbled goat cheese, pepitas, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Enchiladas Tipicas

$21.95

Pulled achiote marinated chicken, baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro, cheddar cheese- with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Veg Burrito

$19.95

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese - served with seasoned rice, black beans and mixed green salad

Sides & Extras

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.95

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Mole

$1.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, cabbage, tomato, queso fresco, almonds, cucumbers

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Chipotle-Caper Aioli

$1.00

Side of Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side of Habanero Pepper Hot Sauce

House made hot sauce

Side of Serrano Pepper Hot Sauce

House made hot sauce

Side Of Mango Dressing

Side of Honey Lime Vin Dressing

Side Of Avocado

$3.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Mixed Veggie

$5.95

SD Cucumbers

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Rice & Beans

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheddar Cheese, flour tortillas

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Seasoned Rice

Kids Chicken Tacos

$9.95

shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla

Kids Steak Tacos

$10.95

grilled steak, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla

Kids Steak & Rice

$12.95

Kids Grilled Steak & Seasoned Rice

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Kids Grilled Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Classic Vanilla Custard

Flan

$9.00

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Almond-gramcracker crust, keylime custard

Flourless Chocolate Espresso Torte

$9.00

Cheesecake Churro

$10.00

Cheesecake in a flour tortilla fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Santa Fe Mud Sundae

$11.00

brownie, coffee ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Single Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Single Scoop Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream

Two Scoops Of Ice Cream

$6.00

Two Scoops Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
