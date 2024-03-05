- Home
SANTA FE MEXICAN RESTAURANT & CANTINA - WILSONVILLE
8309 Southwest Main Street #200
Wilsonville, OR 97070
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
- SANTA FE NACHOS$16.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with blend Cheddar jack cheese, beans, tomato onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Choices of meat , ,
- CEVICHE$18.00
Steamed with onion, jalapeño, tomato, avocado & spice cooked in limes
- CHACALES$21.00
Large whole made with special sauce topped with avocado and lime
- COCONUT SHRIMP$13.00
tossed in coconut flakes fried until perfection
- EL CAPITAN$35.00
Octopus with mussels with special sauce
- FLAUTAS$15.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with meat or . Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco
- FRESH GUACAMOLE$13.00
Made with avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, and sal
- CRAB DIP$13.95
Crab lobster and . Made with a special sauce topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, and avocado. Served with chips
- NACHO IDAHO SANTA FE$16.00
Lightly fried potato skin filled with beans and Jack Cheddar cheese. Choice of meat or topped with tomato, onions, guacamole & sour cream
- QUESADILLA$16.95
On a large flour tortilla with cheese choice of , , or . Garnish with tomatoes, onion, guacamole, and sour cream
- QUESO DIP WITH CHORIZO$13.00
Top with jalapeños and choice of Mexican bread or flour tortillas
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$19.00
Large prawns diced with tomatoes, onions, cilantro avocado lime, and hot sauce served in fresh seafood broth cooked
- TAQUITOS$15.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas with meat or . Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco
BURRITOS
- BURRITO ASADO$18.95
A large flour tortilla filled with carne azada refried beans and rice topped with verde sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- BURRITO AL PASTOR$18.95
A large flour tortilla filled with diced marinated pork, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream
- BURRITO CHIPOTLE$18.95
A large flour tortilla with chipotle. Topped with onion, bell peppers, mushroom, avocado, and Monterey cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans
- BURRITO JALISCO$19.95
A delicious pork meat marinated with onions and peppers. Topped with green sauce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with pinto beans and rice
- BURRITO SANTA FE$21.95
Two small burritos made with flour tortillas, one contains chile colorado and the other with chile verde. Served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and lettuce
- FAJITA BURRITO$21.95
A large flour tortilla with a choice of meat , , or . Topped with green chile sauce, onion, peppers, and guacamole sour cream pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans
- MACHO BURRITO$18.95
A large tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, and a choice of meat , , and . Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and guacamole
- BURRITO VEGGIE$17.95
Super burrito with rice, beans, and chile relleno. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocados
SPECIAL TACOS
- TACOS AL PASTOR$21.95
Three soft corn tortillas with marinated pork, onion, pineapple, cilantro, cucumber, and radishes. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, coleslaw, and limes
- TACOS AL CARBON$21.95
Flame-broiler tortilla with a choice of tender or grilled and pico de gallo. Topped with queso fresco and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans
- VERACRUZ SHRIMP TACOS$21.95
Soft corn tortilla with onion, tomato, cilantro, chipotle, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado slices. Hot sauce on the side
- VERACRUZ FISH TACOS$21.95
Soft corn tortilla with onion, tomato, cilantro, chipotle, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado slices. Hot sauce on the side
- SANTA FE TACOS$22.95
5 soft double corn tortillas filled with carne azada, sliced avocado slices, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Served with black bean, cucumber/radish, and hot sauce
- BIRRIA TACOS$21.95
Marinated corn tortilla with melted Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and consomé broth with hot sauce and coleslaw on the side
- TACOS MIXTOS$21.95
2 tacos de cochinita pibil, 2 tacos al pastor, and 2 carnitas tacos topped with three different toppings for each taco. It can contain onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, habanero, lime, and hot sauce
- TACOS MEXICANOS$4.00
HOUSE SPECIALS
- MOLCAJETE MEXICANO$28.95
Served on a delicious molcajete with carne azada, pollo azado, , cactus, chorizo, and molcajete salsa. Topped with onions and green peppers. Served with avocado, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and coleslaw
- PIÑA SANTA FE$28.95
Seafood mix with fish, scallops, , salsa seafood, onion, green peppers mushrooms, and avocado. Served with vegetables and white rice
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$16.95
With romaine lettuce mixed with Caesar dressing and sliced tomatoes, avocados and grilled
- CARNE ASADA SALAD$19.00
Serve with tender skirt on romaine and iceberg lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, and tomato
- CARNE ASADA Y SHRIMP SALAD$21.95
Serve with tender skirt & grilled served on romaine and iceberg lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado and tomato
- FAJITA SALAD$19.95
On a fried flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce and mixed sautéed vegetables, onion, and peppers with your choice of meat , , or . Served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese
- SANTA FE SALAD$17.00
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, fresh avocado, tomato, and grilled . Serve with cucumber dressing salad
- TACOS SALAD$15.95
Deep fried flour tortilla shell with choice of , & . Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
CARNE
- CARNE ASADA$25.95
Tender flame broiler skirt served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole coleslaw, and jalapeño
- BARBACOA$21.95
Chunks of tender beef cooked. Top with onion, cilantro, and lime. Served with Spanish rice, coleslaw, and refried beans
- CARNITAS$20.95
Boneless chunks of seasoned pork lightly fried with house spices, pico de gallo, onions, and green peppers. Served with refried beans and rice
- CHILE VERDE$20.95
Chunks of pork smothered in a light green salsa. Served with black beans, white rice, and coleslaw
- CHILE COLORADO$21.95
Chunks of beef with red sauce. Served with black beans, white rice, and coleslaw
- BIRRIA DE CHIVO$24.95
Slowly cooked goat meat marinated in a special sauce. Served with pinto beans, rice, cilantro onions, cabbage, lime and hot sauce
- SANTA FE SPECIAL$27.95
Carne azada, grilled , and prawns mixed with mushrooms in garlic butter. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and coleslaw
- SANTA FE CHILAQUILES$25.95
Choose of salsa: verde, mole, or red. With a piece of carne azada served with refried beans, onion, tomato, queso fresco, and two eggs on top
- COCHINITA PIBIL$22.95
Yucatan marinated pork and banana leaves with special sauce served with black beans, white rice, onions, and habanero
- RIBEYE STEAK$35.95
Tender and seasoned vegetables with garlic butter parsley
SOUPS
- ALBONDIGA SOUP$15.95
Meatballs soup & vegetables. Garnished with onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, rice and tortillas
- TORTILLAS SOUP$14.95
Soup broth with breast, tortilla strips, avocado, and queso fresco
- POZOLE$15.95
Jalisco style soup with hominy garnished with onion, jalapeño, cilantro, oregano, and cabbage
- 7 MARES SOUP$26.00
Mexican fish stew is known for its inclusion of many kinds of seafood including , fish, octopus, scallops, and crab. Garnished with vegetables and tomatoes
- MENUDO$17.95
Traditional mexican soup made of pancita gut/stomach beef tripe and feet in red chile pepper served with fresh onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and lime
- CARNE EN SU JUGO$15.95
and pinto beans with special sauce, garnished with , onions, cilantro, avocado, and jalapeño
POLLO
- POLLO ASADO$21.95
Grilled boneless and skinless butter-filled breast with citrus juice & spices. Served with refried beans, rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and coleslaw
- POLLO EN MOLE$22.95
Slices of breast smothered in traditional mole sauce & spices. Served with black beans, white rice, and coleslaw
- POLLO A LA CREMA$22.95
Chunks of breast sautéed with mushrooms, onions, carrots, green peppers. Served with black beans, white rice, and coleslaw
- ARROZ CON POLLO$22.95
Chunks of breast sautéed with green onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with rice and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado
- POLLO FUNDIDO$23.95
Chunks of breast sautéed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and spinach. Topped with cheese and avocado. Served with black beans and white rice
DINNER COMBINATIONS
FAJITAS
SEAFOOD
- AGUACHILES AL GUSTO (RED & GREEN)$23.95
in a special lime juice topped with cucumber, avocado, red onion, and hot sauce
- BURRITO SEAFOOD$25.95
A delicious mix of , crab, and scallops with sautéed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and coleslaw
- CAMARONES A LA CREMA$22.95
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and carrots in creamy sauce with . Served with black bean, white rice, and coleslaw
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$22.95
Sautéed with mushroom, onions, and green peppers in a spicy sauce. Served with black beans, white rice, and coleslaw
- CAMARONES CHIPOTLE$23.95
sautéed with mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with black beans and white rice
- CAMARONES MONTEREY$24.95
Delicious sautéed prawns with over a bed of onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans, and rice
- CHIMICHANGA SEAFOOD$25.95
- MOJARRA FRITA$24.95
Whole fried tilapia fish served with white rice, French fries, avocado, lime, and pico de gallo
- SANTA FE FISH/SHRIMP$36.95
Whole & zarandedo with chacales, ceviche and avocado
KIDS MENU
KIDS DRINK
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST MENU
- HUEVOS RANCHERO$14.95
- PANCAKES CHURRO COMBO$12.95
- CHILAQUILE$13.95
- CHORIZO POTATO$14.95
- MOLLETE SANTA FE$14.95
- KIDS COMBO$7.95
- WILSONVILLE AMIGO$7.95
- SANTA FE KIDS$7.95
- SANTA FE OMELETTE$14.95
- BIG BREAKFAST WILSONVILLE$14.95
- STRAWBERRIES PANCAKES$11.95
- CLASSIC FRENCH$11.95
- PANCAKES COMBO CAMILLO$14.95
- RIBEYE COMBO SANTA FE$18.95
- SKILLET SANTA FE$14.95
DRINKS
- PEPSI$3.95
- DIET$3.95
- SIERRA$3.95
- MUG$3.95
- DR PEPPER$3.95
- SQUIRT$3.95
- LEMONE$3.95
- TEA$3.95
- COFFE$4.00
- CRUSH ORAGE$3.95
- COFFE DECAF$4.00
- HORCHATA$4.50
- JAMAICA$4.50
- TAMARIDO$4.50
- COCA COLA$4.50
- HOT CHOCOLATE$4.95
- HOT TEA$3.95
- JUGO DE NARAJA$5.00
- CRABERRY JUICE$4.50
- JUICE DE PINA$4.50
- APPLE JUICE$4.50
- AGUA MINERAL$3.95
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.95
- SHIRELY TEMPALE$4.50
- RED BULL$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
