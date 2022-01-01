Santa Rita Cantina
No reviews yet
1208 W. 38th Street
Austin, TX 78705
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Kids Drinks
Soda
Margaritas n' More
LRG Frozen
LRG Rocks
Sm Top Shelf
LRG Top Shelf Rocks
LRG Skinny Rocks
House Mex Mart
Top Shelf Mex Mart
Straw-rita
Prickly Pearita
Mango-rita
Swirl-rita
Watermelon-rita
Cucumber Rita
Ruby Red Rita
Mojito
Blackberry Mojito
BB Lemonade
Mezcal Mule
Sm RanchWater
Lg Ranch Water
Tito’s Rita
Paloma
Bloody
Mimosa
Jameson Iced Coffee
Caramel White Ukrainian
Harvest Rum Punch
Santa ClausMo
Lalo Apple Marg
Peppermint Floater
Appetizers
(SM) Queso
Melted cheeses, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. + Taco beef 4, + Guacamole 3 GF + Brisket 6
(SM) Guacamole
Pico de gallo and fresh lime juice GF
(SM) Nachos
Corn tostadas topped with refried beans, melted cheeses and jalapenos GF
(SM) SR Nachos
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos GF
(SM) Blk Bean Nachos
Corn tostadas, melted cheese, avocados, pico and jalapenos GF
(SM) SR Queso
Chile con queso, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole GF
(SM) Queso Esp
(SM) Kids Queso
1/2 Jal Wings
Seasoned chicken wings lightly fried and tossed in buffalo wing sauce; served with jalapeno ranch dressing GF
Salsa To Go
(LG) Queso
Melted cheeses, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. + Taco beef 4, + Guacamole 3 GF
(LG) Guacamole
Pico de gallo and fresh lime juice GF
(LG) Nachos
Corn tostadas topped with refried beans, melted cheeses and jalapenos GF
(LG) SR Nachos
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos GF
(LG) Blk Bean Nachos
Corn tostadas, melted cheese, avocados, pico and jalapenos GF
(LG) SR Queso
Chile con queso, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole GF
(LG) Queso Esp
(LG) Kids Queso
Full Wings
Seasoned chicken wings lightly fried and tossed in buffalo wing sauce; served with jalapeno ranch dressing GF
Chicken Poppers
Five bacon wrapped strips of marinated chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, jalapeno, with chipotle chile glaze on a bed of cabbage
Shrimp Cocktail
With avocado, cocktailsauce
Crispy Flautas
Corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and lightly fried; served with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso GF
SR Sampler
Santa Rita shrimp, nachos, quesadillas supremo and chicken flautas; with pico de gallo, guacamole, chile con queso and lime avocado sauce
App SR Shrimp
Santa Rita shrimp, nachos, quesadillas supremo and chicken flautas; with pico de gallo, guacamole, chile con queso and lime avocado sauce
Shrimp Flameado
Grilled shrimp with a creamy cheese sauce, red bell and poblano peppers; served with warm flour or corn tortillas GF
Dillas
Soups & Salads
Beef Fajita Salad
Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our traditional recipe from Tijuana with chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips and grated parmesan cheese GF
Country Club Bowl
Crisp Romaine & cabbage, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, boiled egg, tomato, purple onion, avocado and buttermilk dressing
Bowl Soup
Grande Soup
Rotisserie chicken, rice, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, onion, avocado, with rice & corn tortillas GF
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl with taco beef or shredded chicken, mixed lettuce, pico de gallo shredded cheese. Sour cream upon request.
Nancy's Guac Salad
Guacamole served over shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes GF
SR Bowl
Rotisserie chicken, black beans, carrots, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, mixed greens and spinach GF
SR Shrimp Salad
Mixed leaf lettuce with Gulf shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo, tortilla strips GF
SM House Salad
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cabbage GF
LG House Salad
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cabbage GF
Gulf Seafood
Fried Shrimp
Six Gulf shrimp,french fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce, poblano tarter
Steak & Shrimp
GF. Served with French fries and salad
Drum & Shrimp
GF. Served with rice and grilled vegetables
Drum Fajita
Filet served on top of grilled vegetables, avocado, rice and black beans GF
SR Pescado
GF. Grilled filet of Gulf Drum served with avocado slices and pico de gallo on a bed of our ranchero sauce with rice and mixed vegetables
Shrimp Brochette
GF. Six Gulf shrimp bacon wrapped with jalapeno & Monterey Jack cheese, butter, garlic, lime, pico de gallo and chiles grilled to perfection
Shrimp Stuffed Pepper
GF. Poblano pepper stuffed with Gulf shrimp, suiza, cheese and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
Chicken, Beef & Pork
Chile Relleno
GF A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with blended cheeses and pico de gallo, then baked to perfec tion! Served with rice and black beans
Pork Loin
Center cut pork loin marinated with chiles and spices; served with our authentico sauce, rajas, pico de gallo, rice and charro beans
SR Grilled Chicken
GF Marinated chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, avocado and pico de gallo on a bed of tomatillo sauce; grilled vegetables and black beans
SR Rotisserie Chicken
GF One-half chicken marinated with lime juice, chiles, garlic and spices; served with ranchero sauce, rice and charro beans
Steak Tampiqueno
GF Grilled Black Angus sirloin steak with rajas; one cheese enchi lada topped with our authentico sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice and charro beans
Combos
#1 Santa Rita
#2 Tex Mex
#3 Guadalajara
One soft chicken taco and guacamole; one chalupa compuesta and one chicken enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce
#4 Laredo
One crispy beef taco and guacamole; one beef enchilada with Tex-Mex sauce and one taco beef chalupa
#5 El Rey
One soft chicken taco and guacamole; one chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce, a beef fajita taco in a flour tortilla and one taco beef chalupa
#6 Veracruz
(V) One soft veggie taco and guacamole; one spinach & mushroom enchilada topped with ranchero sauce and one chalupa compuesta
#7 San Antonio
One crispy beef taco and guacamole; one soft chicken taco and one beef enchilada with authentico sauce
#8 Josie's Combo
One soft chicken taco and guacamole; two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce
Bullets
Sides
SD Tortillas
SD Dressing
Side Dressing
SD Sauce
Side Sauce
1/4 Avo
1/2 Avocado
SD Jalapenos
SD Frsh Jalap
SD Rice/Beans
SD Refried
SD Charro
SD Blk Beans
SD Sour Crm
SD Rice
SD Pico
SD Lettuce
SD Onions
SD Grated Chz
SD Queso
SD Setup For 1
SD Setup For 2
Sd Cabbage
SD Chipotle Mayo
SD FF
SD Tomatoe
Sd Veggies
SD Fried Egg
Tacos, Chalupas y Burritos
Grande Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling and a blend of cheeses; served with sour cream and queso
Crispy Tacos Plate
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Soft Tacos Plate
Two flour or corn tortillas with rotisserie chicken, ground beef, or vegetables; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Fajita Taco Plate
Tacos Al Pastor Plate
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
Fish Tacos Plate
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Shrimp Tacos Plate
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
Chalupas Compuestas Plate
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
Santa Rita Chalupas Plate
Chalupas compuestas topped with grilled chicken or steak fajita or combo; sour cream and guacamole on top
Brisket Taco Plate
Burrito Dinner
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling and a blend of cheeses; served with sour cream and queso
Crispy Tacos Din
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Soft Tacos Din
Two flour or corn tortillas with rotisserie chicken, ground beef, or vegetables; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Fajita Taco Dinner
Taco Pastor Din
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
Fish Taco Din
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Shrimp Taco Din
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
Chalupas Compuestas Dinner
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
SR Chalupas Dinner
Chalupas compuestas topped with grilled chicken or steak fajita or combo; sour cream and guacamole on top
Flauta Dinner
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, rotisserie chicken, cheese or spinach & mushroom; lightly grilled & served on a bed of ranchero and tomatillo sauce with rice and black beans; with pico de gallo and sour cream
Brisket Taco Dinner
Enchiladas
Enchilada Plate
hand-rolled corn enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and covered with melted cheeses; Add an egg on top! +2.00
Enchilada Dinner
hand-rolled corn enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and covered with melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans. Add an egg on top! +2.00
Shrimp Ench Plate
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans
Santa Rita Gulf Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans
A la Carte
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas (1)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Beef Fajitas (2)
Chicken Fajitas (1)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Chicken Fajitas (2)
Combo Fajitas (1)
Combo Fajitas (2)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Pastor Fajitas (1)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Pastor Fajitas (2)
Shrimp Fajitas (1)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Shrimp Fajitas (2)
Veggie Fajitas (1)
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Veggie Fajitas (2)
SR Burgers
Hamburger
Grilled all beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onions; served with french fries and mayo or mustard on the side
SR Hamburger
Our house hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onions; served with guacamole, queso, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and french fries
Chicken Breast Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo; served with french fries
SR Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and onions: pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, chipotle mayo & french fries
Santa Rita Kids
Kids Burger Plate
Grilled all beef patty on a toasted bun with french fries & ketchup
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese; served with queso for dipping
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and cheese; served with queso for dipping
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada with Tex Mex sauce; served with rice and queso
Kids Nachos
Tostadas topped with cheese; and queso for dipping
Kids Taco Plate
One soft chicken fajita taco with cheese; served with rice and queso for dipping. (Bean & cheese taco available on request)
Postres
Tres Leches Cake
A Mexican vanilla cake soaked with a blend of heavy whipping cream, condensed, & evaporated milks served with whipped cream and strawberry puree
Mexican Vanilla Flan
Minced almond and coconut crust and whipped cream GF
Chocolate Brownie
Double fudge brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream and cajeta sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Classic recipe served with cajeta sauce
Pecan Praline
GF
Bunuelos
Orange Sherbert
GF
Vanilla Ice Cream
GF
BRUNCH
Bacon Migas
SR Migas with Crispy Bacon mixed in
Chalupa Migas
Two Crispy Corn Tortillas with Authetico Sauce, Black Beans, SR Migas drizzled with Chipotle and Avocado Slices
Chorizo Migas
Spicy Sausage, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Spices
Fajita Migas
Santa Rita Migas with Beef Steak Fajita with Avocado Sauce
Green Migas
SR Migas set on a bed of Tomatillo Sauce
Hangover Migas
We pour our Chile Con Queso on top of SR Migas
Migas Breakfast Tacos
Two Flour Torillas stuffed with our SR Migas and Chipotle Sauce
Santa Rita Migas
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Spices
Huvos Rancheros
A la Breakfast Taco
A la Bacon
A la Eggs
Egg N Cheese Tacos
Potato Bravas
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
In a time before the Beatles, Doña Margarita B. achieved considerable culinary acclaim along the Rio Bravo from the chile plantations of New Mexico to the ranchos grandes of the Gulf coast. To this day, she is considered by many to be the Mother of (All) Tex-Mex. Her teachers found that educating Rita, a hopeless romantic and world-class daydreamer, was a real challenge. She occupied her mind, carrying on with a riot of famous Mexicans - some contemporary, others from the distant past. In honor of these secret loves, she created special recipes for dishes that she dedicated to those who lived forever in her imagination. Our Menu is the legacy of the passions of Santa Rita
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705