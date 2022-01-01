Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santa Rita Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

1208 W. 38th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchilada Dinner
(SM) Queso
LRG Frozen

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fara Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Santa Rita Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Daiquiri

$4.00

Kids Frozen Margarita

$4.00

Kids Grapefruit Juice

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids OJ

Kids Pina

$4.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Margaritas n' More

LRG Frozen

$11.00

LRG Rocks

$12.00

Sm Top Shelf

$10.00

LRG Top Shelf Rocks

$12.00

LRG Skinny Rocks

$14.00

House Mex Mart

$13.00

Top Shelf Mex Mart

$15.00

Straw-rita

$9.00

Prickly Pearita

$9.00

Mango-rita

$9.00

Swirl-rita

$9.00

Watermelon-rita

$12.00

Cucumber Rita

$12.00

Ruby Red Rita

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Blackberry Mojito

$12.00

BB Lemonade

$10.00

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

Sm RanchWater

$11.00

Lg Ranch Water

$14.00

Tito’s Rita

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Bloody

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Jameson Iced Coffee

$11.00Out of stock

Caramel White Ukrainian

$11.00Out of stock

Harvest Rum Punch

$12.00Out of stock

Santa ClausMo

$12.00Out of stock

Lalo Apple Marg

$12.00Out of stock

Peppermint Floater

$2.00Out of stock

Appetizers

(SM) Queso

$6.95

Melted cheeses, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. + Taco beef 4, + Guacamole 3 GF + Brisket 6

(SM) Guacamole

$5.25

Pico de gallo and fresh lime juice GF

(SM) Nachos

$6.50

Corn tostadas topped with refried beans, melted cheeses and jalapenos GF

(SM) SR Nachos

$7.95

Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos GF

(SM) Blk Bean Nachos

$8.95

Corn tostadas, melted cheese, avocados, pico and jalapenos GF

(SM) SR Queso

$7.25

Chile con queso, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole GF

(SM) Queso Esp

$7.25

(SM) Kids Queso

$4.00

1/2 Jal Wings

$7.50

Seasoned chicken wings lightly fried and tossed in buffalo wing sauce; served with jalapeno ranch dressing GF

Salsa To Go

$3.50

(LG) Queso

$8.95

Melted cheeses, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. + Taco beef 4, + Guacamole 3 GF

(LG) Guacamole

$8.95

Pico de gallo and fresh lime juice GF

(LG) Nachos

$7.95

Corn tostadas topped with refried beans, melted cheeses and jalapenos GF

(LG) SR Nachos

$9.95

Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos GF

(LG) Blk Bean Nachos

$10.95

Corn tostadas, melted cheese, avocados, pico and jalapenos GF

(LG) SR Queso

$8.95

Chile con queso, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole GF

(LG) Queso Esp

$10.95

(LG) Kids Queso

$5.00

Full Wings

$11.95

Seasoned chicken wings lightly fried and tossed in buffalo wing sauce; served with jalapeno ranch dressing GF

Chicken Poppers

$10.95

Five bacon wrapped strips of marinated chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, jalapeno, with chipotle chile glaze on a bed of cabbage

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

With avocado, cocktailsauce

Crispy Flautas

$9.50

Corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and lightly fried; served with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso GF

SR Sampler

$15.95

Santa Rita shrimp, nachos, quesadillas supremo and chicken flautas; with pico de gallo, guacamole, chile con queso and lime avocado sauce

App SR Shrimp

$11.50

Santa Rita shrimp, nachos, quesadillas supremo and chicken flautas; with pico de gallo, guacamole, chile con queso and lime avocado sauce

Shrimp Flameado

$12.95

Grilled shrimp with a creamy cheese sauce, red bell and poblano peppers; served with warm flour or corn tortillas GF

Dillas

Beef Fajita Dilla

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Dilla

$12.95

Cheese Dilla

$8.95

Shrimp Dilla

$13.95

Pastor Dilla

$11.95

Shredded Chicken Dilla

$11.95

Spinach & Mushroom Dilla

$9.95

Combo Fajita Dilla

$12.95

Ground Beef Dilla

$11.95

Soups & Salads

Beef Fajita Salad

$14.95

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Our traditional recipe from Tijuana with chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips and grated parmesan cheese GF

Country Club Bowl

$15.95

Crisp Romaine & cabbage, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, boiled egg, tomato, purple onion, avocado and buttermilk dressing

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Grande Soup

$12.95

Rotisserie chicken, rice, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, onion, avocado, with rice & corn tortillas GF

Taco Salad

$12.95

A crispy flour tortilla bowl with taco beef or shredded chicken, mixed lettuce, pico de gallo shredded cheese. Sour cream upon request.

Nancy's Guac Salad

$9.95

Guacamole served over shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes GF

SR Bowl

$13.95

Rotisserie chicken, black beans, carrots, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, mixed greens and spinach GF

SR Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Mixed leaf lettuce with Gulf shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo, tortilla strips GF

SM House Salad

$5.95

Mixed leaf lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cabbage GF

LG House Salad

$7.95

Mixed leaf lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cabbage GF

Gulf Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Six Gulf shrimp,french fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce, poblano tarter

Steak & Shrimp

$22.95

GF. Served with French fries and salad

Drum & Shrimp

$20.95

GF. Served with rice and grilled vegetables

Drum Fajita

$16.95

Filet served on top of grilled vegetables, avocado, rice and black beans GF

SR Pescado

$15.95

GF. Grilled filet of Gulf Drum served with avocado slices and pico de gallo on a bed of our ranchero sauce with rice and mixed vegetables

Shrimp Brochette

$16.95

GF. Six Gulf shrimp bacon wrapped with jalapeno & Monterey Jack cheese, butter, garlic, lime, pico de gallo and chiles grilled to perfection

Shrimp Stuffed Pepper

$15.95

GF. Poblano pepper stuffed with Gulf shrimp, suiza, cheese and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and vegetables

Chicken, Beef & Pork

Chile Relleno

$15.95

GF A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with blended cheeses and pico de gallo, then baked to perfec tion! Served with rice and black beans

Pork Loin

$14.95

Center cut pork loin marinated with chiles and spices; served with our authentico sauce, rajas, pico de gallo, rice and charro beans

SR Grilled Chicken

$14.95

GF Marinated chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, avocado and pico de gallo on a bed of tomatillo sauce; grilled vegetables and black beans

SR Rotisserie Chicken

$15.95

GF One-half chicken marinated with lime juice, chiles, garlic and spices; served with ranchero sauce, rice and charro beans

Steak Tampiqueno

$18.95

GF Grilled Black Angus sirloin steak with rajas; one cheese enchi lada topped with our authentico sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice and charro beans

Combos

#1 Santa Rita

$12.95

#2 Tex Mex

$12.95

#3 Guadalajara

$13.95

One soft chicken taco and guacamole; one chalupa compuesta and one chicken enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce

#4 Laredo

$14.50

One crispy beef taco and guacamole; one beef enchilada with Tex-Mex sauce and one taco beef chalupa

#5 El Rey

$15.95

One soft chicken taco and guacamole; one chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce, a beef fajita taco in a flour tortilla and one taco beef chalupa

#6 Veracruz

$12.95

(V) One soft veggie taco and guacamole; one spinach & mushroom enchilada topped with ranchero sauce and one chalupa compuesta

#7 San Antonio

$14.50

One crispy beef taco and guacamole; one soft chicken taco and one beef enchilada with authentico sauce

#8 Josie's Combo

$13.95

One soft chicken taco and guacamole; two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce

Bullets

Bullet Guac

$1.50

Bullet Queso

$0.95

Bullet Sour Cream

$0.95

Bullet Enchi Sauce

Bullet Dressing

Bullet Jalapeno

$0.75

Bullet Grated Chz

$0.50

Bullet Pico

$0.50

Bullet Onions

Bullet Cilantro

Bullet Lime Avo

$0.95

Bullet Kid Queso

$0.95

Bullet Mayo

Bullet Ketchup

Bullet Mustard

Bullet Chipotle Mayo

Bullet Cilantro

Sides

SD Tortillas

$0.35

SD Dressing

Side Dressing

$1.50

SD Sauce

Side Sauce

$1.50

1/4 Avo

$1.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

SD Jalapenos

$1.50

SD Frsh Jalap

$1.50

SD Rice/Beans

$2.00

SD Refried

$1.50+

SD Charro

$2.00+

SD Blk Beans

$1.50+

SD Sour Crm

$1.25

SD Rice

$1.50+

SD Pico

$1.50

SD Lettuce

SD Onions

$0.75

SD Grated Chz

$1.25

SD Queso

$3.95

SD Setup For 1

$2.50

SD Setup For 2

$5.00

Sd Cabbage

SD Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

SD FF

$3.00

SD Tomatoe

$0.95

Sd Veggies

$3.00

SD Fried Egg

$2.00

Tacos, Chalupas y Burritos

Grande Burrito Plate

$12.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling and a blend of cheeses; served with sour cream and queso

Crispy Tacos Plate

$11.95

Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Soft Tacos Plate

$11.95

Two flour or corn tortillas with rotisserie chicken, ground beef, or vegetables; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Fajita Taco Plate

$15.95

Tacos Al Pastor Plate

$11.95

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side

Fish Tacos Plate

$13.95

Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF

Shrimp Tacos Plate

$14.95

Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)

Chalupas Compuestas Plate

$8.95

Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00

Santa Rita Chalupas Plate

$12.95

Chalupas compuestas topped with grilled chicken or steak fajita or combo; sour cream and guacamole on top

Brisket Taco Plate

$13.95

Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling and a blend of cheeses; served with sour cream and queso

Crispy Tacos Din

$12.95

Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Soft Tacos Din

$12.95

Two flour or corn tortillas with rotisserie chicken, ground beef, or vegetables; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Fajita Taco Dinner

$16.95

Taco Pastor Din

$12.95

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side

Fish Taco Din

$14.95

Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF

Shrimp Taco Din

$15.95

Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)

Chalupas Compuestas Dinner

$9.95

Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00

SR Chalupas Dinner

$13.95

Chalupas compuestas topped with grilled chicken or steak fajita or combo; sour cream and guacamole on top

Flauta Dinner

$14.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, rotisserie chicken, cheese or spinach & mushroom; lightly grilled & served on a bed of ranchero and tomatillo sauce with rice and black beans; with pico de gallo and sour cream

Brisket Taco Dinner

$14.95

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

$11.95

hand-rolled corn enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and covered with melted cheeses; Add an egg on top! +2.00

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

hand-rolled corn enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and covered with melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans. Add an egg on top! +2.00

Shrimp Ench Plate

$15.95

Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans

Santa Rita Gulf Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner

$15.95

Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans

A la Carte

A la Taco

$3.50

A la Enchilada

$4.50

A la (3) Broche

$8.50

A la (6) Broche

$17.00

A la Protein

A La Chalupa

$3.50

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$17.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Beef Fajitas (2)

$31.90

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$15.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$27.90

Combo Fajitas (1)

$13.95

Combo Fajitas (2)

$27.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Pastor Fajitas (1)

$14.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Pastor Fajitas (2)

$29.95

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$18.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$37.95

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$13.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$18.95

SR Burgers

Hamburger

$9.95

Grilled all beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onions; served with french fries and mayo or mustard on the side

SR Hamburger

$10.95

Our house hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onions; served with guacamole, queso, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and french fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo; served with french fries

SR Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomato and onions: pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, chipotle mayo & french fries

Santa Rita Kids

Kids Burger Plate

$8.95

Grilled all beef patty on a toasted bun with french fries & ketchup

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese; served with queso for dipping

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and cheese; served with queso for dipping

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Served with French fries

Kids Enchilada Plate

$8.95

One cheese enchilada with Tex Mex sauce; served with rice and queso

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Tostadas topped with cheese; and queso for dipping

Kids Taco Plate

$8.95

One soft chicken fajita taco with cheese; served with rice and queso for dipping. (Bean & cheese taco available on request)

Postres

Tres Leches Cake

$6.95

A Mexican vanilla cake soaked with a blend of heavy whipping cream, condensed, & evaporated milks served with whipped cream and strawberry puree

Mexican Vanilla Flan

$6.95

Minced almond and coconut crust and whipped cream GF

Chocolate Brownie

$2.95+

Double fudge brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream and cajeta sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95

Classic recipe served with cajeta sauce

Pecan Praline

$3.25

GF

Bunuelos

$5.95

Orange Sherbert

$4.50

GF

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

GF

KITS!

Sombrero Taco Kit

$54.95

Fiesta Taco Kit

$64.95

BRUNCH

Bacon Migas

$10.95

SR Migas with Crispy Bacon mixed in

Chalupa Migas

$9.95

Two Crispy Corn Tortillas with Authetico Sauce, Black Beans, SR Migas drizzled with Chipotle and Avocado Slices

Chorizo Migas

$10.95

Spicy Sausage, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Spices

Fajita Migas

$10.95

Santa Rita Migas with Beef Steak Fajita with Avocado Sauce

Green Migas

$8.95

SR Migas set on a bed of Tomatillo Sauce

Hangover Migas

$9.95

We pour our Chile Con Queso on top of SR Migas

Migas Breakfast Tacos

$9.95

Two Flour Torillas stuffed with our SR Migas and Chipotle Sauce

Santa Rita Migas

$8.95

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Spices

Huvos Rancheros

$6.95

A la Breakfast Taco

$2.50

A la Bacon

$2.00

A la Eggs

$1.00

Egg N Cheese Tacos

$6.95

Potato Bravas

$9.95

Merch

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hats

$15.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

McCormicks

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

In a time before the Beatles, Doña Margarita B. achieved considerable culinary acclaim along the Rio Bravo from the chile plantations of New Mexico to the ranchos grandes of the Gulf coast. To this day, she is considered by many to be the Mother of (All) Tex-Mex. Her teachers found that educating Rita, a hopeless romantic and world-class daydreamer, was a real challenge. She occupied her mind, carrying on with a riot of famous Mexicans - some contemporary, others from the distant past. In honor of these secret loves, she created special recipes for dishes that she dedicated to those who lived forever in her imagination. Our Menu is the legacy of the passions of Santa Rita

Location

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

