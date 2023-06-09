Main picView gallery

Santa Fe Restaurant E Lohaman

review star

No reviews yet

1340 East Lohaman

Las Cruces, NM 88007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Entrees

Chile Rellenos

$14.25

served with savory sauce, beans and garlic butter rice

Chicken Flautas

$13.95

Served on bed of santa fe reds, beans, garlic butter rice, side of guacamole and sour cream

Tacos al Pastor

$16.95

Grilled steak or chicken topped with garnish, with side or our snakebite salsa and wild fire guacamole

Classic Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.29

Choice of 3 Items

Barbecue Burrito

$6.99

Brisket Barbecue Sauce

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.29

Bean and Cheese

Brisket Burrito

$7.99

Shredded beef, optional with Barbecue sauce, and Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.99

Steak, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$6.99

Pulled pork, topped with pico or barbecue sauce

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$6.66

Chicken, veggie mix

Chicken Milanesa Burrito

$6.25

Diced chicken, Milanesa sauce, Garlic butter rice, Cheddar cheese

Chile Rellenos Burrito

$6.25

Beans

Green Chile Meat Burrito

$6.59

Ground beef mixed with hatch green chili and potato

Green Chile Pork Burrito

$6.59

Green Chile Pork, Potato

Machaca Burrito

$7.99

Steak, Egg, Cheese

Red Chile Meat Burrito

$6.89

Red Chile Meat, Potato

Steak & Potato Burrito

$7.49

Steak, Potato, Cheddar cheese

Veggie Burrito

$4.29

Veggie mix, choice of rice, bean, potato and cheese

Steak Fajita

$6.66

Steak, Veggie

Plates

Chile Relleno SR plate

$10.49

Chile Relleno, Bean, Rice

Green Chile Meat SR plate

$10.49

Green Chile Meat, Bean, Rice

Red Chile Meat SR plate

$10.49

Red Chile Meat, Bean, Rice

Green Chile Pork SR plate

$10.49

Green Chile Pork, Bean, Rice

Steak Fajita SR plate

$10.49

Steak, Bean, Rice

Chicken Fajita SR plate

$10.49

Chicken, Bean, Rice

Brisket SR plate

$10.49

Brisket, Bean, Rice

Chicken Milanesa SR plate

$10.49

Chicken Milanesa, Bean, Rice

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Chicken or Steak Quesadilla

$6.28

Monster Quesadillas

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.52

chicken, Veggies, Cheese

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$9.52

Steak, Veggies,Cheese

Chicken Club Quesadilla

$9.52

Chicken, Bacon,Green Chil, Cheese

Quesadilla De Muerto

$9.52

Steak,Bacon, Green chili, Cheese

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak sandwich

$7.99

Steak, Veggies,Cheese

Bbq Brisket sandwich

$7.99

Brisket, your choice of spicy/ regular bbq

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Chicken,veggies, provolone

Hot Ham & Cheese sandwich

$7.99

Sliced ham with provolone cheese

Steak sandwich

$7.99

Steak and cheese

Turkey, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese sandwich

$7.99

Turkey, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Chicken Club

$7.99

Chicken, Green Chile, Bacon, cheese

Funky Chicken

$7.99

Chicken, Pico, Green Chile, Cheese

Santa Fe Club

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Veggies, Green Chile, Cheese

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Green Chile

$7.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Green Chile

Ultimate Breakfast

$7.99

Egg, Cheese, Coice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo

Value Meals

2 Bean & Cheese Burritos

$6.03

Bean & Cheese

2 Cheese Quesadillas

$6.29

Cheese Quesadillas

Adkins Breakfast Dish

$6.03

Egg, Green Chile, Cheese, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Chorizo

Adkins Lunch Dish

$7.67

Steak , Chicken, Salsa, Cheese

2 Breakfast Burritos

$7.59

Chorizo, Potato, Egg

2 of your choice red or green

$7.00

choice of red chili pork, green chili meat, or green chili pork

Aggie Bowl

Aggie Bowl

$8.50

Choose of 1 Protein (Chicken, Steak, Fajita Veggies, Choose your filler (Rice, Beans, Fajita Veggies) Choose you Toppings (Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Guacamole) $.99 extra

Specialty Burritos

3 Little Pigs Burrito

$10.45

Chorizo, Beans, Bacon, Ham, Green Chile, Potato, American Swiss

Aardvark Burrito

$10.46

2 Steak, Potato, Salso, Cheese

All American Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Potato, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Angry Beaver Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Potato, Green Chile, Sour Cream, Cheese

Big Asada Burrito

$11.16

3 Steak,Pico, Potato, Cheese

Big Bad Aggie Burrito

$9.60

Chicken, Potato,Beans, Salsa, Cheese

Big Bad Bulldog Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Potato, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Green Chili, Cheese

Big Cheif Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Pico, Rice, Milanesa, Cheese

Big Daddy Burrito

$11.16

3 Steak, Potato, Pico, Cheese, Guacamole

Big Red Burrito

$9.12

Red chili pork, Egg, Cheese

Breakfast Bomber Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chorizo, Bacon, Egg, Potato,Beans, Cheese

Breakfast Dream Burrito Burrito

$9.99

3 eggs, skillet potatoes, green chile topped with cheese 4 meat options (bacon, chorizo, sausage, or ham)

Breakfast Nightmare Burrito

$8.88

Potato, Egg, Pico, Salsa, Cheese, Coice of Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or Sausage

Brunch Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Potato, Egg, Green Chile, Cheese

Buddha Burrito

$10.64

Chicken, Potato, Salsa, BBQ, Cheese

Burrito Stuffer Burrito

$10.12

Rice, Cheese, Coice of Green Chile Meat, Green Chile Pork, or Red Chile Pork

Burrito Too Far Burrito

$10.64

Relleno, Egg, Milanesa, Cheese, Choice of Chicken or Steak

Carlitos Way Burrito

$10.31

Chorizo, Bacon, Pico, Beans, Cheese

Chicken Club Burrito

$10.12

Chicken, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Combo Fajita Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Chicken, Veggie, Cheese

Deer Hunter Burrito

$10.12

Steak, Chickem Green Chile, Milanesa, Cheese

Dessert

$7.29

Chocalate lava cakes, Cheesecake,sopapillas

Devils Breath Burrito

$11.16

2 Steak, Potato, Green Chile, Salsa, Pico, Cheese

Diablos Relleno Burrito

$10.64

Chicken, Relleno, Beans, Milanesa, Cheese

Dot Com Burrito

$9.31

Chicken, Rice, Veggies, Milanesa, Sauce on a Wheat Tortilla

Download Burrito

$8.25

Steak, Potato, Veggies, BBQ, on a Wheat Tortilla

El Gringo Burrito

$10.12

Steak, Chicke, Beans, Cheese

Extreme Chicken Burrito

$11.16

Chicken, Potato, Rice, Green Chile, Provolone, Salsa, Cheese

Extreme Relleno Burrito

$10.16

Relleno, Green Chile Meat, Beans, Cheese

Eye Opener Burrito

$10.64

Sausage, Veggies, Green Chile, Egg, Cheese, Potato

Gobbler Burrito

$10.12

Turkey, Ham, Veggies, Pico, Cheese

Green Lantern Burrito

$10.12

Green Chile Meat, Egg, Cheese

Green Mile Burrito

$10.64

Green Chile Pork, Beans, Pico, Cheese

Huckleberry Burrito

$10.20

Chicke, Rice, Milanesa, Egg, Bacon, Cheese

Incredible Hulk Burrito

$11.59

Steak, Chile Relleno, Green Chile, Snakebit, Guacamole

Iron Man Burrito

$10.12

Chicken, Rice, Green Chile, Salsa

Jerry Springer Burrito

$9.08

Turkey, Potato, Egg, Cheese

Jokers Wild Burrito

$10.64

Chicken, Potato, Green Chile, Pico, Salsa, Cheese

Junkyard Dog Burrito

$9.64

Chicken, Ham, Potato, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Kid Dynamite Burrito

$10.12

Chorizo, Relleno, Green Chile, Pico, Beans, Cheese

Logger Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Chicken, Ham, Cheese

Lumber Jack Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Macho Man Burrito

$11.16

Chicken, Bacon, Beans, Egg, Milanesa

Mankind Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Potato, Pico, Green Chile, Salsa, Cheese

Mario Bros Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Potato, Ham, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Mean Green Burrito

$10.12

Green Chile Meat, Beans, Cheese

Mean Greener Burrito

$10.12

Green Chile Pork, Beans Cheese

Meat Lovers Burrito

$11.16

Ham, Sausage, Bacon,, Potato, Pico, Egg, Cheese

Medic Burrito

$10.64

2 Chicken, Green Chile, Pico, Cheese BBQ

Medicine Man Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Bacon, Potato, Green Chile, Milanesa, Cheese

Mega Fajita Burrito

$11.16

Steak, Chicken, Green Chile, Sour Cream, Bacon, Veggies, Cheese

Razors Edge Burrito

$11.16

Chicken, Bacon, Potato, Pico, Egg, Cheese

Red Rider Burrito

$10.02

Red Chile Pork, Egg, Cheese

Rock Burrito

$10.02

Chicken, Potato, Egg, Cheese

Roxy Burrito

$10.31

2 Steak, Potato, Green Chile, Bacon, Cheese

Sandia Special Burrito

$11.16

2 Steak, Potato, Green Chile, BBQ, Milanesa, Cheese

Stone Cold Stunner Burrito

$10.12

2 Steak, Pico, BBQ Cheese

The Bear Burrito

$11.16

Brisket, BBQ, Green Chile, Cheese

The California Burrito

$11.16

2 Steak, Sliced Jalapeno, Chopped Onion, Guacamole, Beans & Rice or Lettuce & Tomato

Thundercat Burrito

$10.64

Brisket, Bacon, Ham, Potato, BBQ Sauce

Trucker Special Burrito

$10.12

Chorizo, Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$10.12

Sausage, Veggies, Egg, Green Chile, Cheese

Ultimate Sin Burrito

$11.16

Chicken, Bacon, Pico, Green Chile, Milanesa, Cheese

Undertaker Burrito

$10.64

Steak, Potato, Green Chile, Pico, Salsa, Cheese

Untimato BBQ Burrito

$10.16

Steak, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, BBQ, Cheese

Upload Burrito

$8.31

Chicke, Potato, Veggie, BBQ on Wheat Tortilla

Veggienator Burrito

$10.64

Veggies, Potato, Rice, Beans, Green Chile, Cheese

Wolverine Burrito

$13.19

Brisket, Potato, Green Chile, Bacon, Milanesa, Cheese

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.79

Bottled Water

Coffee

$2.79

Coffee

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Fountain Drink

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

Orange Juice

$2.79

Orange Juice

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Burger

Burger

$10.95

Cold sandwich

turkey sandwich

$8.99

ham sandwich

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1340 East Lohaman, Las Cruces, NM 88007

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kind Bread Company
orange starNo Reviews
201 South Solano Suite G Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St - MATTEO'S DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE C-1 LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Matteo's Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
1001 E. University Ave C-1 Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Willow & Blaine - 118 N Mesquite Street
orange starNo Reviews
118 N Mesquite Street Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Broken Spoke Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
302 South Main Street Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Grounded Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 N Main St Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Cruces

Salud! de Mesilla - Mesilla New Mexico
orange star4.5 • 1,244
1800 Avenida de Mesilla Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Don Felix Cafe - 2290 Calle De Parian
orange star4.2 • 277
2290 Calle De Parian Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 501-Las Cruces
orange star4.0 • 49
1020 N Telshor Blvd Las Cruces, NM 88011
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0341 - Las Cruces, NM
orange star5.0 • 14
540 Walton Blvd Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Dry Point Distillers
orange star5.0 • 1
1680 Calle de Alvarez Ste C Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Cruces
El Paso
review star
Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston