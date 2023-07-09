Main picView gallery

Santee Seafood Bistro 648 Bass Dr Santee, SC 29142

review star

No reviews yet

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Food

Appetizers

"Our Famous" Bistro Hushpuppies

$2.50

(5) golden-fried and lightly buttered

Bistro Wings

$12.00

(8) fried flavored wings with choice of dressing available flavors: lemon pepper, teriyaki, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, mango habanero, honey mustard, and jerk

Crab Cakes

$11.00

(4) mini cakes, remoulade sauce, and corn relish

Fried Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Golden-fried with banana peppers, and marinara sauce

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$6.00

Crispy fried and served with spicy sauce

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.00

Crispy fried and served with spicy sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

Signature Dish. (6) breaded and fried served with herb sauce

Soup and Salad

Soup Du Jour

$3.99

Chef's choice on any given day!

Soup and Salad Combo

$8.00

Cup of soup du jour, small house or Caesar salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bacon bits, eggs, cheese, banana peppers, and black olives, with a choice of dressing

Baskets

Fried Clam Strips

$6.48

Fried Oysters

$6.48

Fried Scallops

$6.48

Fried Shrimp

$6.48

Fried Whiting

$6.48

Sandwiches & Tacos

Bistro Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and pickles with fries

Fish Tacos

$11.95

(3) golden flour tortillas, daily fish selections deep-fried or seared, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Seared Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Po Boys

$10.00

Fresh toasted roll stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Tossed in savory BBQ sauce and served on a toasted bun

Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

(3) golden flour tortillas, shrimp deep-fried or seared, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

Signature Entrées

Bistro Steak

$17.99

Served with your choice of a la carte side

Bistro Tin Tub

$35.00

Includes 2 snow crab clusters, seasoned boiled shrimp, corn on the cob, sausage, steamed potatoes, and boiled egg; available flavors: Cajun, garlic, or lemon pepper. Signature Dish

Bistro Tin Tub 2 Leg

$48.00

Catfish Stew

$10.99

Fresh sautéed chunks of catfish in a tomato sauce served on a bed of white rice

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Linguini tossed with spinach in a creamy rich garlic Parmesan sauce

Fish N Chips

$13.50

Fried fish served with fries and coleslaw

Flounder Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Fried or seared served with your choice of one a la carte side

Fried Seafood Platter

$16.00

Signature Dish. Fried fish, fried scallops, fried shrimp, fried oysters, a deviled crab cake, and your choice of one a la carte side

Seared Seafood Platter

$14.50

Signature Dish. Shrimp, scallops, and flounder served with your choice of one a la carte side

North Atlantic Salmon

$16.50

Signature Dish. Fresh filet seasoned and seared with herbs and butter, creamy lemon capers sauce, and your choice of one a la carte side

Shrimp Dinner

$12.50

Fried or seared served with your choice of one a la carte side

Shrimp N Grits

$15.50

Signature Dish. A combination of shrimp, ham, onions, sausage, garlic, and spices served over cheesy grits

Snow Crab Legs

$26.00

Served with warm drawn butter and your choice of two a la carte sides available flavors: Cajun, garlic, or lemon pepper

Whole Fried Catfish

$14.95

Signature Dish. Served with your choice of two a la carte sides

Whole Fried Florida Brim

$14.50

Signature Dish. Served with your choice of two a la carte sides

BBQ & Southern Entrées

2 Meat BBQ Bistro Sampler

$12.50

Choice of 2 meat with one side plus coleslaw

3 Meat BBQ Bistro Sampler

$15.50

Choice of 3 meat with one side plus coleslaw

3 Whole Wings Fried Chicken

$12.00

Baked Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Signature Dish

Fried Pork Chops

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Jerk Chicken (Saturday Only)

$12.00

A La Carte Sides

Bistro Coleslaw

$2.50

Butter Beans

$2.50

Caesar Side Salad

$2.50

Candied Yams

$2.50

Cheesy Grits

$2.50

Collard Greens

$2.50Out of stock

Corn on the Cob

$2.50

Cornbread (Sundays Only)

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

House Side Salad

$2.50

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Red Rice

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Steamed Cabbage

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Fried chicken tenders with fries or applesauce

Fried Shrimp*

$5.99

Breaded shrimp with fries or applesauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Served with fries or applesauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$3.50

Dessert of Day

$3.50

More options available - ask

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Served with French vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tooth

$1.00

French vanilla ice cream -1 scoop of vanilla

Non- Alcoholic Drinks

Beverages

With Refills Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Crush Orange, or Sierra Mist

With Refills Lemonade

$2.75

With Refills Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Can Drinks

$2.00

To Go Lemonade

$1.50

To Go Tea

$1.50

Arizona Green Tea

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

