Santa Fe Restaurant

1338 Picacho Hills Drive

Las Cruces, NM 88007

Popular Items

Mario Bros.
Brisket SENIOR Plate
Carne Asada Burrito

Food

Appetizers

Smoke Beef Nachos

$10.25

Bean, Pulled Pork or Brisket, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Santa Fe Reds

$9.25

Sliced Onions dusted in our secret sweet red chile flour, fried crisp

Chile Con Queso

$9.25

NM Green Chile sauteed with tomatoe, garlic, onion and tons of cheddar

Rattle Snake Eggs

$10.25

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon served on a bed of Santa Fe Reds

Specialty Entrees

Steak or Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Santa Fe Reds, Orange segment, cilantro garnish, fress flour tortilas, guacamole, sour cream and pico

Chicken Milanesa

$16.50

Boneless skinless chicken breast, cream chile Alfredo sauce, side of garlic butter, rice and gardin salad

Fillet Marco Polo

$22.95

Fillet cut medallion style served with sauteed mushrooms, Italian herbs, and topped with whipped butter, garlic butter rice and garden salad

Rellenos de Mar

$18.75

2 chile peppers stuffed with bay shrimp, scallops, crab meat, baked on a bed of cream chile Alfredo, cheddar cheese, garlic butter rice and side salad

Fettuccine 3 Continents

$20.95

Pasta tossed with cream chile Alfredo sauce, sauteed bay shrimp, scallops, crab meat, fresh parmesan cheese, garlic bread and side salad

Entrees

Red or Green Enchiladas

$14.95

Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish

Red or Green Chicken Enchiladas

$16.95

Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish

Red or Green Beef Enchiladas

$16.95

Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish

Chile Rellenos

$14.25

served with savory sauce, beans and garlic butter rice

Tacos al Pastor

$16.95

Grilled steak or chicken topped with garnish, with side or our snakebite salsa and wild fire guacamole

Chicken Flautas

$13.95

Served on bed of santa fe reds, beans, garlic butter rice, side of guacamole and sour cream

Classic Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.29

Choice of 3 Items

Barbecue Burrito

$6.99

Brisket Barbecue Sauce

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.29

Bean and Cheese

Brisket Burrito

$7.99

Shredded beef, optional with Barbecue sauce, and Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.99

Steak, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$6.99

Pulled pork, topped with pico or barbecue sauce

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$6.66

Chicken, veggie mix

Chicken Milanesa Burrito

$6.25

Diced chicken, Milanesa sauce, Garlic butter rice, Cheddar cheese

Chile Rellenos Burrito

$6.25

Beans

Green Chile Meat Burrito

$6.59

Ground beef mixed with hatch green chili and potato

Green Chile Pork Burrito

$6.59

Green Chile Pork, Potato

Machaca Burrito

$7.99

Steak, Egg, Cheese

Red Chile Pork Burrito

$6.89

Red Chile Meat, Potato

Steak & Potato Burrito

$7.49

Steak, Potato, Cheddar cheese

Veggie Burrito

$4.29

Veggie mix, choice of rice, bean, potato and cheese

steak fajita burrito

$6.99

steak, veggie mix and cheese

SENIOR Plates

Chile Rellenos SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Chile Relleno, Bean, Rice

Green Chile Meat SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Green Chile Meat, Bean, Rice

Red Chile Pork SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Red Chile Meat, Bean, Rice

Green Chile Pork SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Green Chile Pork, Bean, Rice

Steak Fajita SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Steak, Bean, Rice

Chicken Fajita SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Chicken, Bean, Rice

Brisket SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Brisket, Bean, Rice

Chicken Milanesa SENIOR Plate

$10.49

Chicken Milanesa, Bean, Rice

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

4 piece Small Quesadilla

$6.28

Monster Quesadillas

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.52

chicken, Veggies, Cheese

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$9.52

Steak, Veggies,Cheese

Chicken Club Quesadilla

$9.52

Chicken, Bacon,Green Chil, Cheese

Quesadilla De Muerto

$9.52

Steak,Bacon, Green chili, Cheese

Chicken Monster Quesadilla

$9.52

Steak monster quesadilla

$9.52

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Steak, Veggies,Cheese

Bbq Brisket Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket, your choice of spicy/ regular bbq

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken,veggies, provolone

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Sliced ham with provolone cheese

Steak sandwich

$7.99

Steak and cheese

Turkey, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

$7.99

Turkey, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese

Chicken Club sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, Green Chile, Bacon, cheese

Funky Chicken sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, Pico, Green Chile, Cheese

Santa Fe Club sandwich

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Veggies, Green Chile, Cheese

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Green Chile

$7.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Green Chile

Ultimate Breakfast sandwich

$7.99

Egg, Cheese, Coice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo

Pulled Pork Bbq sandwich

$10.95

Value Meals

2 Bean & Cheese Burritos

$6.03

Bean & Cheese

2 Cheese Quesadillas

$6.29

Cheese Quesadillas

Adkins Breakfast Dish

$6.03

Egg, Green Chile, Cheese, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Chorizo

Adkins Lunch Dish

$7.67

Steak , Chicken, Salsa, Cheese

2 Breakfast Burritos

$7.59

Chorizo, Potato, Egg

2 red pork, green pork or green meat

$7.00

Aggie Bowl

Aggie Bowl

$8.50

Choose of 1 Protein (Chicken, Steak, Fajita Veggies, Choose your filler (Rice, Beans, Fajita Veggies) Choose you Toppings (Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Guacamole) $.99 extra

Specialty Burritos