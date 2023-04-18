- Home
Santa Fe Restaurant
1338 Picacho Hills Drive
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Smoke Beef Nachos
Bean, Pulled Pork or Brisket, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Santa Fe Reds
Sliced Onions dusted in our secret sweet red chile flour, fried crisp
Chile Con Queso
NM Green Chile sauteed with tomatoe, garlic, onion and tons of cheddar
Rattle Snake Eggs
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon served on a bed of Santa Fe Reds
Specialty Entrees
Steak or Chicken Fajitas
Santa Fe Reds, Orange segment, cilantro garnish, fress flour tortilas, guacamole, sour cream and pico
Chicken Milanesa
Boneless skinless chicken breast, cream chile Alfredo sauce, side of garlic butter, rice and gardin salad
Fillet Marco Polo
Fillet cut medallion style served with sauteed mushrooms, Italian herbs, and topped with whipped butter, garlic butter rice and garden salad
Rellenos de Mar
2 chile peppers stuffed with bay shrimp, scallops, crab meat, baked on a bed of cream chile Alfredo, cheddar cheese, garlic butter rice and side salad
Fettuccine 3 Continents
Pasta tossed with cream chile Alfredo sauce, sauteed bay shrimp, scallops, crab meat, fresh parmesan cheese, garlic bread and side salad
Entrees
Red or Green Enchiladas
Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish
Red or Green Chicken Enchiladas
Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish
Red or Green Beef Enchiladas
Garlic butter rice, beans and garnish
Chile Rellenos
served with savory sauce, beans and garlic butter rice
Tacos al Pastor
Grilled steak or chicken topped with garnish, with side or our snakebite salsa and wild fire guacamole
Chicken Flautas
Served on bed of santa fe reds, beans, garlic butter rice, side of guacamole and sour cream
Classic Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of 3 Items
Barbecue Burrito
Brisket Barbecue Sauce
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean and Cheese
Brisket Burrito
Shredded beef, optional with Barbecue sauce, and Pico de Gallo
Carne Asada Burrito
Steak, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese
Carnitas Burrito
Pulled pork, topped with pico or barbecue sauce
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Chicken, veggie mix
Chicken Milanesa Burrito
Diced chicken, Milanesa sauce, Garlic butter rice, Cheddar cheese
Chile Rellenos Burrito
Beans
Green Chile Meat Burrito
Ground beef mixed with hatch green chili and potato
Green Chile Pork Burrito
Green Chile Pork, Potato
Machaca Burrito
Steak, Egg, Cheese
Red Chile Pork Burrito
Red Chile Meat, Potato
Steak & Potato Burrito
Steak, Potato, Cheddar cheese
Veggie Burrito
Veggie mix, choice of rice, bean, potato and cheese
steak fajita burrito
steak, veggie mix and cheese
SENIOR Plates
Chile Rellenos SENIOR Plate
Chile Relleno, Bean, Rice
Green Chile Meat SENIOR Plate
Green Chile Meat, Bean, Rice
Red Chile Pork SENIOR Plate
Red Chile Meat, Bean, Rice
Green Chile Pork SENIOR Plate
Green Chile Pork, Bean, Rice
Steak Fajita SENIOR Plate
Steak, Bean, Rice
Chicken Fajita SENIOR Plate
Chicken, Bean, Rice
Brisket SENIOR Plate
Brisket, Bean, Rice
Chicken Milanesa SENIOR Plate
Chicken Milanesa, Bean, Rice
Monster Quesadillas
Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, Veggies,Cheese
Bbq Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, your choice of spicy/ regular bbq
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken,veggies, provolone
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced ham with provolone cheese
Steak sandwich
Steak and cheese
Turkey, Bacon, Green Chile, Cheese
Chicken Club sandwich
Chicken, Green Chile, Bacon, cheese
Funky Chicken sandwich
Chicken, Pico, Green Chile, Cheese
Santa Fe Club sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Veggies, Green Chile, Cheese
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Green Chile
Ultimate Breakfast sandwich
Egg, Cheese, Coice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo
Pulled Pork Bbq sandwich
Value Meals
2 Bean & Cheese Burritos
Bean & Cheese
2 Cheese Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Adkins Breakfast Dish
Egg, Green Chile, Cheese, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Chorizo
Adkins Lunch Dish
Steak , Chicken, Salsa, Cheese
2 Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo, Potato, Egg