Santiago's Tex-Mex and Cantina at the Premium Outlet Mall

Lunch

Beef Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Two beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Two chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Plate

$9.99

Two crispy or soft, ground beef or shredded chicken tacos. Served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Plate (3)

$10.99

Three crispy or soft, ground beef or shredded chicken tacos. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burritos

$9.99

Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or bean and cheese burrito topped with your choice of chili con carne sauce or ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tex-Mex Plate

Tex-Mex Plate

$9.99

One beef enchilada, one crispy beef taco and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soup and Salad

$9.99

A bowl of tortilla soup and side salad

Fajita Taco Plate

$12.99

Two beef or chicken fajita tacos served with sauteed onions, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

CZ Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled with cheese, mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled with cheese (shredded chicken or ground beef), mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.

Taco Salad Fajita

$11.99

Beef or Chicken Fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.

Tamale Plate

$9.99

Two homemade pork tamales topped with chili con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

LN Flaquitas

$9.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, lightly fried and topped with Suiza sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$9.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken or ground beef, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.99

Two chicken enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with suiza sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Flautas

$9.99

Two shredded chicken flautas in corn tortillas lightly fried and served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.

Lunch Fajitas

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.50

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Soft Taco

$7.50

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken soft taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Enchilada

$7.50

Choice of Cheese, Ground Beef, or Shredded Chicken Enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Choice of Cheese or cheese and meat quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Cheese Nachos served with rice and beans.

Kids Tamale

$7.50

Pork Tamale with Chile carne sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Burrito

$7.50

Choice of Bean and Cheese or meat burrito with chile carne sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Hamburger with french fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Cheese Burger with french fries.

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Chicken Nuggets with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with french fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Mac & Cheese with french fries.

Kids Drink

Kids Bean N Cheese Taco

$7.50

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.89

Fajitas Deliciosas

Beef Fajitas for One

$17.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Beef Fajitas for Two

$33.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas for One

$16.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas for Two

$32.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Beef and Chicken Fajitas for One

Beef and Chicken Fajitas for One

$17.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Beef and Chicken Fajitas for Two

$33.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Vegeterian Fajitas for One

$12.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Vegeterian Fajitas for Two

$24.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas for One

$19.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas for Two

$38.99

Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.

Appetizers

Chile con Queso - Small 8oz

Chile con Queso - Small 8oz

$8.25

Chile con Queso - Large 16oz

$10.25

Guacamole Dip

$9.25

Fresh avocado with chopped onions, cilantro, tomato and a squeeze of lime

Dip Compuesto

Dip Compuesto

$11.99

Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef and guacamole

Diablitos

Diablitos

$13.99

Battered and fried chicken rolls stuffed with fresh jalapeno, jack cheese & wrapped in bacon with a bed of lettuce, tomatoes and a scoop of sour cream. Served with Ranch and Diablo sauce.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.99

Fresh hand battered peppers filled with melted jack cheese on a bed of Lettuce and Tomatoes with a scoop of sour cream. Served with Ranch.

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$10.50

Served with jalapenos and onions on the side

Nachos Deluxe

Nachos Deluxe

$13.99

Choice of Beef fajitas, Chicken fajitas, Carnitas or Pastor with beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, jalapenos and onions on the side.

Nachos Supremos

$12.50

Refried beans, ground beef and cheese. Served with jalapenos and onions on the side.

Quesadillas

$11.00

All stuffed with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Botana Platter

Botana Platter

$13.99

A sampling of Chicken flautas, four bean and cheese nachos and a cheese quesadillas with sauteed mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and chile con queso on the side.

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

With black beans and monterrey jack cheese. Jalapenos and onions on the side.

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$10.25

Spinach, mushrooms, black beans and monterrey jack cheese. Jalapenos and onions on the side.

Creamy Jalapeno

$1.50

Sopas & Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup - Small

$7.50

Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.

Tortilla Soup - Large

$10.00

Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.

Chago's Salad

Chago's Salad

$13.99

Fajita Chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, tortilla strips and sliced avocado.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.

Taco Salad with Fajita Meat

$14.50

Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.

Silvia Salad

$10.99

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced avocado and choice of dressing.

Juan Salad

$13.99

Large bowl of lettuce topped with turkey ham, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sliced boiled eggs.

Lite Plate

$12.99

One crispy beef taco, guacamole and small chile con queso shell.

Fish Salad

$14.99

Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.

Pozole - Small

$9.50

Made with Hominy and your choice of chicken or pork. The stew is seasoned with a combination of spices and it is served with lettuce, onions, radishes, limes and our homemade secret red sauce.

Pozole - Large

$12.50

Made with Hominy and your choice of chicken or pork. The stew is seasoned with a combination of spices and it is served with lettuce, onions, radishes, limes and our homemade secret red sauce.

Menudo - Small (Available on Weekends Only)

$9.99

Traditional Mexican soup made with Tripe in a broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy inside. Served with onions, cilantro, limes, corn tortillas and tree chili.

Menudo - Large (Available on Weekends Only)

$12.99

Traditional Mexican soup made with Tripe in a broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy inside. Served with onions, cilantro, limes, corn tortillas and tree chili.

Combination Platters

El Uno

$15.99

Chile con queso shell, crispy beef taco, tamale and one beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada. Served with rice and frijoles.

El Dos

$15.99

Guacamole, crispy beef taco and two chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.

El Tres

$15.99

Guacamole, crispy beef taco, stuffed jalapeno and one beef enchilada. Served with rice and frijoles.

El Cuatro

$15.99

Two cripsy beef tacos and your choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.

El Cinco

$17.25

Beef fajita taco, guacamole, sour cream, stuffed jalapeno, cheese enchilada and a flauta. Served with rice and frijoles.

Taco Truck

Fajita Tacos (two tacos)

$13.99

Soft tacos filled with fajita chicken or beef and sauteed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Fajita Tacos (three tacos)

$14.99

Soft tacos filled with fajita chicken or beef and sauteed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Street Tacos

$14.99

Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Two Taco Plate

$10.50

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Three Taco Plate

$12.50

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Al Pastor Tacos (two tacos)

$12.50

Marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.

Al Pastor Tacos (three tacos)

Al Pastor Tacos (three tacos)

$15.99

Marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.

Carnitas Tacos (two tacos)

$13.99

Roasted pulled pork tacos topped with fresh chopped cilantro and onions. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and charro beans.

Carnitas Tacos (three tacos)

$15.99

Roasted pulled pork tacos topped with fresh chopped cilantro and onions. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and charro beans.

Barbacoa Tacos (two tacos)

$13.99

Barbacoa tacos served with chopped onions, cilantro, side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.

Barbacoa Tacos (three tacos)

$15.99

Barbacoa tacos served with chopped onions, cilantro, side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.

Sopes

$13.99

Two fried corn dough sopes spread with refried beans and shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce queso fresco and a dash or sour cream. Served with rice.

Tostada Plate

$11.99

Two corn tortilla flat shells topped with refried

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fajita chicken, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, cheese. Served with creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.

Tres Mex Tacos

$16.99

Taco Buffet

$12.50

Santiago's Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$12.25

Two ground beef enchiladas covered with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.25

Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.25

Two shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortillas, topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce, served with rice and black beans.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$12.99

Two pork enchiladas with monterrey jack cheese, topped with tomatillo salsa and avocado. Served with rice and charro beans.

Guacamole Enchiladas

$12.99

Two enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole. Served with rice and charro beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$11.99

A vegeterian delight with two enchiladas stuffed with sauteed mushrooms or spinach and topped with suiza sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.

Tres Mixed Enchiladas Plate

Tres Mixed Enchiladas Plate

$13.99

One chicken with tomatillo sauce, one beef with chile con carne sauce and one cheese with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Fajita Enchiladas

$15.25

Two beef fajita enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

(3) Bf Enchiladas

$13.99

(3) Ckn Enchiladas

$13.99

(3) Cheese Enchiladas

$13.25

(3) Bf Fajita Enchiladas

$15.99

(3) Ckn Fajita Enchiladas

$15.99

(3) Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.99

(3) Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.99

Pechuga Plates

Stuffed Pechuga

$15.99

Chicken breast breaded and lightly fried stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms, topped with chile con queso. Served over a bed of rice and charro beans on the side.

Pollo Ranchero

$15.99

Fajita chicken breast over a bed of Mexican rice and topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese and sliced avovados. Served on a hot skillet with a side of charro beans.

Papa's Melt

$15.99

Tender strips of fajita beef and sauteed pico de gallo, smothered with monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Pechuga Monterrey

$15.99

Fajita chicken breast topped with suiza sauce, jack cheese, sliced avocado and bacon. Served over a bed of rice with charro beans on the side.

Pechuga Diablo

$15.99

Fajita chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, jack cheese and sliced avocados. Served over a bed of rice with charro beans on the side.

Mama's Chicken

$15.99

Tender strips of fajita chicken with pico de gallo topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Fresh Seafood

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.50

Two shrimp enchiladas with pico de gallo inside topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.

Pescado Chipotle

$16.99

Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers and chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole, rice and black beans.

Pescado Blanco

$16.99

Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with grilled shrimp (small) suiza sauce, mushrooms and poblano peppers. Served with rice and black beans.

Fish Taco Plate

$16.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled or battered and fried tilapia and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.

Chile Relleno de Camaron

$16.99

Fresh poblano pepper battered and stuffed with shrimp and topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Avocados and our secret sauce. Served with tortilla chips on the side.

Ala Carte Shrimp Taco

$6.75

Ala Carte Fish Taco

$6.75

Combo Seafood Taco Plate

$17.00

Tex-Mex Entrees

Burrito - Bean & Cheese

$11.99

Filled with beans and cheese and topped with chile con carne and melted mixed cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burrito - Ground Beef

$12.99

Filled with ground beef and topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burrito - Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burrito - Tender Roasted Pork

$12.99

Filled with tender roasted pork and melted jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burrito - Carne Guisada

$13.25

Filled with carne guisada and topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$12.50

Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese stuffed in a large flour tortilla and lightly fried, garnished with sour cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.

Flautas

$12.99

Two large shredded chicken flautas deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.

Tamale Platter

$11.50

Two Pork tamales topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Flaquitas

$12.99

Three four tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lightly fried and topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carne Guisada Plate

$14.99

Tender pieces of beef marinated in traditional Mexican seasonings served with fresh guacamole, flour tortillas, rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Fresh poblano pepper battered filled with choice of cheese topped with chile con carne, ground beef topped with chile con carne or shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce.

Santiago's Burrito

$15.25

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Beef or Chicken fajita strips, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, monterrey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with rice and refried beans.

Jaime's Burrito

Jaime's Burrito

$15.25

Filled with tender strips of fajita beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with chile con carne sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Emilia's Burrito

Emilia's Burrito

$14.00

Stuffed with shredded chicken, mushrooms and cheese topped with creamy jalapeno sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.99

Traditional Mexican caramel custard with caramel sauce

Tres Leches

$7.99

Vanilla cake soaked in 3 milks & topped con whipped cream

Sopapillas

$6.99

Homemade pastry topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon. Honey on side.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with cinnamon and honey

Churros

Churros

$7.99

Topped with sugar & cinnamon and served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Churros filled with Cajeta (Mexican caramel)

$9.99

Topped with sugar & cinnamon and served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

A la Sopapilla

$2.50

Pumpkin Flan

$6.99

Week Specials

Monday Special

Tuesday Special

Fiesta Enchiladas

$14.75

Thursday Special

Friday Special

Saturday Special

Sunday Special

A la Sides

Avocados

$2.50

Bacon (side)

$1.99

Black Beans

$2.55

Charro Beans

$2.55

Cheese (shredded)

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Ckn Breast

$8.99

Corn Tortilla

$0.20

Creamy Jalapeno

$2.10

Creamy Jalapeno (Pint)

$6.99

Egg

$1.99

Employee TShirt (Employees Only)

$25.00

Fajita side salad

$6.00

Flour Tortilla

$0.20

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.25

Taco Meat

$3.10

Guacamole (side)

$2.50

Jalapenos (Fresh)

$1.25

Jalapenos (Pickled)

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.10

Queso (side)

$3.75

Queso Shell

$3.99

Refried Beans

$2.55

Rice (side)

$2.55

Salsa (Pint)

$7.00

Sauce (side)

$1.50

Shrimp (4 Grilled)

$7.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Veggies

$2.99

Sour Cream (side)

$0.99

Table Chips y Salsa

$1.99

Shredded Ckn

$2.50

Salsa Verde (Pint)

$7.50

Sm bag chips

$2.50

Side habanero

$1.99

Lg Bag Chips

$15.99

Side Spicy Green Sauce

$1.99

A la Tacos and More

A la Pastor Taco

$4.79

A la Street Taco

$4.79

A la Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

A la Carnitas Taco

$4.79

A la Fajita Taco

$4.79

A la Crispy Taco

$3.25

A la Soft Taco

$3.25

A la Fish Taco

$6.50

A la Shrimp Taco

$6.50

A la Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.99

Taco Meat

$3.10

Shredded Ckn

$2.50

A la Tamale

$3.75

A la Burrito

$9.25

A la Chalupa

$6.10

A la Ckn Breast

$8.99

A la Flauta

$3.60

A la Enchilada

$3.65

A la Enchilada Carnitas

$3.99

A la Enchilada Fajita

$4.99

Beverages

Water

Soda

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Kids Drink

Coffee - Regular or Decaf

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Chocolate (hot)

$2.89

Milk

$2.89
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25

Agua de Horchata

$2.89
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Big Red

$2.99Out of stock

Squirt

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.89
Fiji Bottled Water

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.89

Refill

$0.90

Adult Beverages (must be 21 years old or older to purchase)

House Margaritas

House Margaritas

$11.99
Santiago's Swirl

Santiago's Swirl

$13.99

Frozen Margarita swirled with your choice of flavor.

House Mexican Martini

$6.00

Made with El Jimador Tequila and Gran Gala. Limit 2 per guest.

Paloma

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$9.99

Cucumber Vodka Rita

$10.00

Made with Cucumber flavored vodka and fresh lime juice.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Acapulco Sunset

$9.99
Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99
Mexican PainKiller

Mexican PainKiller

$11.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Round Rock Premium Outlet Mall Location Next to Duluth Trading Company

Location

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, 2002, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
Santiago’s (TX) image
Santiago’s (TX) image
Santiago’s (TX) image
Santiago’s (TX) image

