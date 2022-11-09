- Home
Santiago's Tex-Mex and Cantina at the Premium Outlet Mall
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002
2002
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lunch
Beef Enchilada Plate
Two beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Taco Plate
Two crispy or soft, ground beef or shredded chicken tacos. Served with rice and refried beans.
Taco Plate (3)
Three crispy or soft, ground beef or shredded chicken tacos. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burritos
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or bean and cheese burrito topped with your choice of chili con carne sauce or ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tex-Mex Plate
One beef enchilada, one crispy beef taco and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soup and Salad
A bowl of tortilla soup and side salad
Fajita Taco Plate
Two beef or chicken fajita tacos served with sauteed onions, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
CZ Quesadilla
Grilled with cheese, mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Grilled with cheese (shredded chicken or ground beef), mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Salad
Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
Taco Salad Fajita
Beef or Chicken Fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
Tamale Plate
Two homemade pork tamales topped with chili con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
LN Flaquitas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, lightly fried and topped with Suiza sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken or ground beef, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with suiza sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Flautas
Two shredded chicken flautas in corn tortillas lightly fried and served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Lunch Fajitas
Kids Menu
Kids Crispy Taco
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Soft Taco
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken soft taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Enchilada
Choice of Cheese, Ground Beef, or Shredded Chicken Enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Quesadilla
Choice of Cheese or cheese and meat quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Nachos
Cheese Nachos served with rice and beans.
Kids Tamale
Pork Tamale with Chile carne sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito
Choice of Bean and Cheese or meat burrito with chile carne sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Hamburger
Hamburger with french fries.
Kids Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger with french fries.
Kids Tenders
Chicken Nuggets with french fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with french fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese with french fries.
Kids Drink
Kids Bean N Cheese Taco
Milk
Orange Juice
Fajitas Deliciosas
Beef Fajitas for One
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Beef Fajitas for Two
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas for One
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas for Two
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Beef and Chicken Fajitas for One
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Beef and Chicken Fajitas for Two
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Vegeterian Fajitas for One
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Vegeterian Fajitas for Two
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas for One
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas for Two
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Appetizers
Chile con Queso - Small 8oz
Chile con Queso - Large 16oz
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocado with chopped onions, cilantro, tomato and a squeeze of lime
Dip Compuesto
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef and guacamole
Diablitos
Battered and fried chicken rolls stuffed with fresh jalapeno, jack cheese & wrapped in bacon with a bed of lettuce, tomatoes and a scoop of sour cream. Served with Ranch and Diablo sauce.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fresh hand battered peppers filled with melted jack cheese on a bed of Lettuce and Tomatoes with a scoop of sour cream. Served with Ranch.
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Served with jalapenos and onions on the side
Nachos Deluxe
Choice of Beef fajitas, Chicken fajitas, Carnitas or Pastor with beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, jalapenos and onions on the side.
Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, ground beef and cheese. Served with jalapenos and onions on the side.
Quesadillas
All stuffed with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Botana Platter
A sampling of Chicken flautas, four bean and cheese nachos and a cheese quesadillas with sauteed mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and chile con queso on the side.
Shrimp Nachos
With black beans and monterrey jack cheese. Jalapenos and onions on the side.
Veggie Nachos
Spinach, mushrooms, black beans and monterrey jack cheese. Jalapenos and onions on the side.
Creamy Jalapeno
Sopas & Ensaladas
Tortilla Soup - Small
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
Tortilla Soup - Large
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
Chago's Salad
Fajita Chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, tortilla strips and sliced avocado.
Taco Salad
Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
Taco Salad with Fajita Meat
Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.
Silvia Salad
A bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced avocado and choice of dressing.
Juan Salad
Large bowl of lettuce topped with turkey ham, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sliced boiled eggs.
Lite Plate
One crispy beef taco, guacamole and small chile con queso shell.
Fish Salad
Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
Pozole - Small
Made with Hominy and your choice of chicken or pork. The stew is seasoned with a combination of spices and it is served with lettuce, onions, radishes, limes and our homemade secret red sauce.
Pozole - Large
Made with Hominy and your choice of chicken or pork. The stew is seasoned with a combination of spices and it is served with lettuce, onions, radishes, limes and our homemade secret red sauce.
Menudo - Small (Available on Weekends Only)
Traditional Mexican soup made with Tripe in a broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy inside. Served with onions, cilantro, limes, corn tortillas and tree chili.
Menudo - Large (Available on Weekends Only)
Traditional Mexican soup made with Tripe in a broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy inside. Served with onions, cilantro, limes, corn tortillas and tree chili.
Combination Platters
El Uno
Chile con queso shell, crispy beef taco, tamale and one beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada. Served with rice and frijoles.
El Dos
Guacamole, crispy beef taco and two chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.
El Tres
Guacamole, crispy beef taco, stuffed jalapeno and one beef enchilada. Served with rice and frijoles.
El Cuatro
Two cripsy beef tacos and your choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.
El Cinco
Beef fajita taco, guacamole, sour cream, stuffed jalapeno, cheese enchilada and a flauta. Served with rice and frijoles.
Taco Truck
Fajita Tacos (two tacos)
Soft tacos filled with fajita chicken or beef and sauteed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajita Tacos (three tacos)
Soft tacos filled with fajita chicken or beef and sauteed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Street Tacos
Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Two Taco Plate
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Three Taco Plate
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Al Pastor Tacos (two tacos)
Marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.
Al Pastor Tacos (three tacos)
Marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.
Carnitas Tacos (two tacos)
Roasted pulled pork tacos topped with fresh chopped cilantro and onions. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and charro beans.
Carnitas Tacos (three tacos)
Roasted pulled pork tacos topped with fresh chopped cilantro and onions. Served with a side of spicy green salsa, rice and charro beans.
Barbacoa Tacos (two tacos)
Barbacoa tacos served with chopped onions, cilantro, side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.
Barbacoa Tacos (three tacos)
Barbacoa tacos served with chopped onions, cilantro, side of spicy green salsa, rice and frijoles.
Sopes
Two fried corn dough sopes spread with refried beans and shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce queso fresco and a dash or sour cream. Served with rice.
Tostada Plate
Two corn tortilla flat shells topped with refried
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fajita chicken, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, cheese. Served with creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.
Tres Mex Tacos
Taco Buffet
Santiago's Enchiladas
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two ground beef enchiladas covered with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortillas, topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce, served with rice and black beans.
Carnitas Enchiladas
Two pork enchiladas with monterrey jack cheese, topped with tomatillo salsa and avocado. Served with rice and charro beans.
Guacamole Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole. Served with rice and charro beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
A vegeterian delight with two enchiladas stuffed with sauteed mushrooms or spinach and topped with suiza sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
Tres Mixed Enchiladas Plate
One chicken with tomatillo sauce, one beef with chile con carne sauce and one cheese with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajita Enchiladas
Two beef fajita enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
(3) Bf Enchiladas
(3) Ckn Enchiladas
(3) Cheese Enchiladas
(3) Bf Fajita Enchiladas
(3) Ckn Fajita Enchiladas
(3) Carnitas Enchiladas
(3) Guacamole Enchiladas
Pechuga Plates
Stuffed Pechuga
Chicken breast breaded and lightly fried stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms, topped with chile con queso. Served over a bed of rice and charro beans on the side.
Pollo Ranchero
Fajita chicken breast over a bed of Mexican rice and topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese and sliced avovados. Served on a hot skillet with a side of charro beans.
Papa's Melt
Tender strips of fajita beef and sauteed pico de gallo, smothered with monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Pechuga Monterrey
Fajita chicken breast topped with suiza sauce, jack cheese, sliced avocado and bacon. Served over a bed of rice with charro beans on the side.
Pechuga Diablo
Fajita chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, jack cheese and sliced avocados. Served over a bed of rice with charro beans on the side.
Mama's Chicken
Tender strips of fajita chicken with pico de gallo topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Fresh Seafood
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas with pico de gallo inside topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
Pescado Chipotle
Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers and chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole, rice and black beans.
Pescado Blanco
Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with grilled shrimp (small) suiza sauce, mushrooms and poblano peppers. Served with rice and black beans.
Fish Taco Plate
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled or battered and fried tilapia and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.
Chile Relleno de Camaron
Fresh poblano pepper battered and stuffed with shrimp and topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Avocados and our secret sauce. Served with tortilla chips on the side.
Ala Carte Shrimp Taco
Ala Carte Fish Taco
Combo Seafood Taco Plate
Tex-Mex Entrees
Burrito - Bean & Cheese
Filled with beans and cheese and topped with chile con carne and melted mixed cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito - Ground Beef
Filled with ground beef and topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito - Shredded Chicken
Filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito - Tender Roasted Pork
Filled with tender roasted pork and melted jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito - Carne Guisada
Filled with carne guisada and topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese stuffed in a large flour tortilla and lightly fried, garnished with sour cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Flautas
Two large shredded chicken flautas deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Tamale Platter
Two Pork tamales topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Flaquitas
Three four tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lightly fried and topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carne Guisada Plate
Tender pieces of beef marinated in traditional Mexican seasonings served with fresh guacamole, flour tortillas, rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno
Fresh poblano pepper battered filled with choice of cheese topped with chile con carne, ground beef topped with chile con carne or shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce.
Santiago's Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Beef or Chicken fajita strips, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, monterrey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with rice and refried beans.
Jaime's Burrito
Filled with tender strips of fajita beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with chile con carne sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Emilia's Burrito
Stuffed with shredded chicken, mushrooms and cheese topped with creamy jalapeno sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Desserts
Flan
Traditional Mexican caramel custard with caramel sauce
Tres Leches
Vanilla cake soaked in 3 milks & topped con whipped cream
Sopapillas
Homemade pastry topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon. Honey on side.
Fried Ice Cream
Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with cinnamon and honey
Churros
Topped with sugar & cinnamon and served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
Churros filled with Cajeta (Mexican caramel)
Topped with sugar & cinnamon and served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
A la Sopapilla
Pumpkin Flan
Week Specials
A la Sides
Avocados
Bacon (side)
Black Beans
Charro Beans
Cheese (shredded)
Chips and Salsa
Ckn Breast
Corn Tortilla
Creamy Jalapeno
Creamy Jalapeno (Pint)
Egg
Employee TShirt (Employees Only)
Fajita side salad
Flour Tortilla
Fries
Grilled Jalapeno
Taco Meat
Guacamole (side)
Jalapenos (Fresh)
Jalapenos (Pickled)
Mac & Cheese
Pico de Gallo
Queso (side)
Queso Shell
Refried Beans
Rice (side)
Salsa (Pint)
Sauce (side)
Shrimp (4 Grilled)
Side Salad
Side Veggies
Sour Cream (side)
Table Chips y Salsa
Shredded Ckn
Salsa Verde (Pint)
Sm bag chips
Side habanero
Lg Bag Chips
Side Spicy Green Sauce
A la Tacos and More
A la Pastor Taco
A la Street Taco
A la Barbacoa Taco
A la Carnitas Taco
A la Fajita Taco
A la Crispy Taco
A la Soft Taco
A la Fish Taco
A la Shrimp Taco
A la Bean and Cheese Taco
Taco Meat
Shredded Ckn
A la Tamale
A la Burrito
A la Chalupa
A la Ckn Breast
A la Flauta
A la Enchilada
A la Enchilada Carnitas
A la Enchilada Fajita
Beverages
Adult Beverages (must be 21 years old or older to purchase)
House Margaritas
Santiago's Swirl
Frozen Margarita swirled with your choice of flavor.
House Mexican Martini
Made with El Jimador Tequila and Gran Gala. Limit 2 per guest.
Paloma
Long Island Tea
Cucumber Vodka Rita
Made with Cucumber flavored vodka and fresh lime juice.
Bloody Mary
Acapulco Sunset
Tequila Sunrise
Mexican PainKiller
Round Rock Premium Outlet Mall Location Next to Duluth Trading Company
