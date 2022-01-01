Santiago's Taco Shop
170 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!
Location
27226 State Hwy 189, Blue Jay, CA 92317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village
No Reviews
27214 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurant
Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink
No Reviews
28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurant
Fire Wings San Bernardino - San Bernardino
No Reviews
1775 Northpark W. Blvd San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
The Pin Seafood House - 145 East Highland Ave
4.3 • 42
145 East Highland Ave San Bernardino, CA 92404
View restaurant