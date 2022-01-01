Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santiago's Taco Shop

170 Reviews

$

27226 State Hwy 189

Blue Jay, CA 92317

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean and Cheese BURRITO
-CHEESE QUESADILLA
-CHICKEN BOWL

UTENSIL REQUESTS (We cannot provide utensils unless requested due to state mandate)

UTENSIL REQUESTS

TACO PLATES

Two Tacos with Rice and Beans on the side.
Chicken Taco Plate

Chicken Taco Plate

$12.50

2 Tacos made w/ Flame Grilled Chicken, served w/ Rice and Beans. Your choice of toppings: Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Lime Wedge, Fried Jalepeno on Side, Cilantro, Onions, Pico, Salsa

Carnitas Taco Plate

Carnitas Taco Plate

$12.50

2 Tacos w/Rice and Beans. Carnitas: savory, shredded pork. Your choice of toppings: Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Lime Wedge, Fried Jalepeno on Side, Cilantro, Onions, Pico, Salsa

Birria Taco Plate

Birria Taco Plate

$14.50

2 Birria Tacos w/ Rice and Beans. Our Birria is stewed, savory, shredded beef. Your choice of toppings: Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Lime Wedge, Fried Jalepeno on Side, Cilantro, Onions, Pico, Salsa

Steak Taco Plate (Carne Asada)

Steak Taco Plate (Carne Asada)

$14.50Out of stock

2 Tacos w/ Rice and Beans. Our Carne Asada Steak is flame grilled and diced. Your choice of toppings: Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Lime Wedge, Fried Jalepeno on Side, Cilantro, Onions, Pico, Salsa

BURRITOS

Handmade Flour Tortilla filled with your favorites!
-CHICKEN BURRITO

-CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.50

Flame Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.

-CARNITAS BURRITO

-CARNITAS BURRITO

$12.50

Roasted, Shredded Pork. Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.

-BIRRIA BURRITO

-BIRRIA BURRITO

$14.50

Stewed, savory, shredded beef. Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.

-STEAK BURRITO (Carne Asada)

-STEAK BURRITO (Carne Asada)

$14.50Out of stock

Flame Grilled Steak, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.

Bean and Cheese BURRITO

$7.50

SALADS

Fresh Chopped Romaine, topped with your favorite ingredients.
-CHICKEN SALAD

-CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

Flame Grilled Chicken on a bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Add your favorite toppings!

-CARNITAS SALAD

-CARNITAS SALAD

$12.50

Roasted, shredded Pork, on a bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Add your favorite toppings!

-BIRRIA SALAD

-BIRRIA SALAD

$14.50

Stewed, savory, Shredded Beef, on a bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Add your favorite toppings!

-STEAK SALAD (Carne Asada)

-STEAK SALAD (Carne Asada)

$14.50Out of stock

Flame Grilled Steak on a bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Add your favorite toppings!

- VEGGIE (NO MEAT) GUACAMOLE SALAD

$12.50

BOWLS

Basically, a Burrito in a Bowl!
-CHICKEN BOWL

-CHICKEN BOWL

$12.50

Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;) Flame Grilled Chicken and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)

-CARNITAS BOWL

-CARNITAS BOWL

$12.50

Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;) Roasted, shredded Pork and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)

-BIRRIA BOWL

-BIRRIA BOWL

$14.50

Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;) Stewed, savory, shredded beef and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)

-STEAK BOWL(Carne Asada)

-STEAK BOWL(Carne Asada)

$14.50Out of stock

Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;) Flame Steak and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)

QUESADILLAS

-CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

-CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.50
-CARNITAS AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

-CARNITAS AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.50
-BIRRIA AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

-BIRRIA AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.50
-CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

-CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.50Out of stock

-CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

LOADED NACHOS & FRIES!

Crispy, house-cooked corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese and whatever toppings you choose!
LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$8.00
LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$8.00

VEGAN FAVORITES

Made with our own Vegan Taco Meat "Soyasada" (Quinoa Taco Meat is used as a substitute when soy is unavailable). Topping options are all vegan except Cheese, Sour Cream, and Chipotle Dressing

-VEGAN MEAT TACO PLATE

$10.50Out of stock
-VEGAN MEAT BURRITO

-VEGAN MEAT BURRITO

$10.50Out of stock

Plant based "meat" (soy or quinoa, depending on availability) with taco seasoning, and your choice of vegan beans, vegan rice, and any other toppings you like!

-VEGAN MEAT SALAD

$10.50Out of stock

-VEGAN MEAT BOWL

$10.50Out of stock

VEGAN MEAT FRIES

$12.50Out of stock

Topped with our own soy or quinoa based vegan taco meat!

VEGAN MEAT NACHOS

$12.50Out of stock

Topped with our own soy or quinoa based taco meat!

PARTY PACK TACO BAR for 6-8 PEOPLE***LIMIT 2 PARTY PACKS PER CUSTOMER PER DAY DUE TO MEAT SHORTAGES***

Chicken: Grilled and Diced

Chicken: Grilled and Diced

$50.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Salsa AND Chips!

Carnitas: Stewed, Savory Pork

Carnitas: Stewed, Savory Pork

$50.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Salsa

Birria: Stewed, Shredded Angus Beef

Birria: Stewed, Shredded Angus Beef

$65.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Salsa

Carne Asada: Flame Grilled and Diced

Carne Asada: Flame Grilled and Diced

$75.00Out of stock

Vegan "Meat" (toppings and sides are not all vegan)

$50.00Out of stock

Plant based "meat" (soy or quinoa, depending on availability).

KIDS MEAL

-KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

-KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

Refried Beans and Jack Cheese rolled up in a handmade flour tortilla. Comes with Side Choice and Drink Choice.

-KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

Jack Cheese melted inside a handmade flour tortilla. Comes with Side Choice and Drink Choice.

A LA CARTE OTHER SNACKS

-CHILI RELLENO A LA CARTE

$7.50Out of stock

-BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$7.50

A LA CARTE TACOS

-CHICKEN TACO

$3.75

-CARNITAS TACO

$3.75

-BIRRIA TACO

$5.00

-CARNE ASADA TACO

$5.00Out of stock

SIDES

-SIDE OF RICE

$2.50

-SIDE OF BEANS

$2.50

-CHIPS

$3.50

-CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

-CHIPS AND GUAC

$6.00

-MEDIUM SIDE OF SALSA

$1.00

-LARGE SIDE OF SALSA

$1.50

-FAMILY SIZE SALSA

$3.50

-FAMILY SIZE GUACAMOLE

$6.99

Drinks

LARGE BOTTLED SODA

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.65

SMALL BOTTLED SODA

$2.65

CERVEZAS

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$2.00

*Cocktails*

Margarita

$10.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, and Our House-Made Margarita Mix

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

OTHER Cocktail

$10.00

SOUP

Pork Pozole

$5.00+

Housemade, pork pozole roja, with toppings on the side and a few chips!

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!

Location

27226 State Hwy 189, Blue Jay, CA 92317

Directions

Santiago's Taco Shop image
Santiago's Taco Shop image
Santiago's Taco Shop image
Santiago's Taco Shop image

