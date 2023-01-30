Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santi's Mexican Grill and Sports Bar

2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Chor-queso Dip

$8.99

Guacamole Fresco

$10.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Wings

$9.99

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Jim's Nachos

$11.99

Pablo's Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$15.99

Botanas Del Mar

Camarones Empanizados

$11.99

Tostadas de Ceviche

$18.99

Habanero Tostadas de Ceviche

$18.99

Camarones Cucaracha

$15.99

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$12.99Out of stock

Oysters 1 dozen

$21.99Out of stock

Mini Street Tacos

Tacos Mex a la carta

Traditional

Mini Street Tacos Meal

$14.99

Carnitas Dinner

$14.99

Tamales Dinner

$12.99

Gringa

$13.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Sopes

$12.99

Birria Plate

$15.99

Quesabirrias tacos

$14.99

Pollo Santos

$13.99Out of stock

Torta de Tinga

$12.99Out of stock

Tortas

$13.99

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$16.99

Tacos de papa

$13.99

Fajitas

Fajitas single

Fajita double

Fajitas Jalisco single

$17.99

Fajita Jalisco Double

$32.99

Fajita Herradura single

$20.99

Fajita Herradura Double

$38.99

Fajita Hawallana sinlge

$17.99

Fajita Hawallana Doble

$32.99

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Chimichanga

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Taco Salad

Molacajetes

Molcajete Herradura

$26.99

Molcajete Mariscos

$32.99

Steak

Toro de Petate

$16.99

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Steak el Rey

$18.99

Chile Colorado

$16.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$13.99Out of stock

George's Soup

$13.99Out of stock

7 MARES

$16.99Out of stock

SHRIMP SOUP

$14.99Out of stock

Seafood

Shrimp Coctel

$14.99

Patron

$16.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp Acapulco

$15.99

Los Compadres

$14.99

Mojarra

$16.99

Pescadillas

$11.99

Camarones zarandeados

$16.99

Torre de Mariscos

$16.99

PASTA AL CHIPOTLE

$16.99

Grilled chicken

Guadalajara Special

$10.99

Adams Special

$12.99

Pollo Acapulco

$13.99

Pollo Sinaloense

$13.99

Chori-Pollo

$13.99

Pollo Picoso

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Burrito Dinners

El Gordo

$18.99

Burrito Bandera

$12.99

Burrito Loco

$13.99

Lunch

Fajitas Lunch

$10.99

Breakfast Burritos

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.99

Guadalajara Special Lunch

$8.99

Chilaquiles Lunch

$10.99

Torta Lunch

$10.99

Grilled chicken sanwich

$10.99

Kids

Mini Guadalajara Special

$6.99

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken fingers Fries

$6.99

Nachos with beans and cheese

$6.99

Sides

rice

$2.25

beans

$2.25

Steak

$9.99

chicken

$8.99

mini shrimp

$8.99

jalapenos

$1.99

onions

$0.99

chambray onions

$1.99

grilled onions

$0.99

pico de gallo

$3.99

sour cream

$0.99

lettuce

$1.99

cilantro

$0.50

shredded cheese

$1.99

fries

$3.99

mushrooms

$2.99

Avocado

$3.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA a la carta

$3.99

fajita salad

$4.99

tostada de ceviche a la carta

$5.99

tostada de ceviche habanero a la carta

$5.99

TAMAL ROJO CARTA

$3.50

flour chip basket

$1.50

ORDEN DE PATAS DE CANGREJO

$6.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.99

Sopapilla with ice cream

$6.99

Fried ice cream

$7.99

taco Tuesday

mex taco carta

$1.99

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Limonada

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

JARRITO

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

cantarito no alcohol

$3.99

Mineral water

$2.99

Agua fresca

Horchata

$3.50

virgen pina colada

$5.99

virgen cantarito

$3.99
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Santi’s was established to bring three things you deserve: Authentic Mexican Food and Drinks, Family- Friendly Environment, and most of all Sports Broadcasting!

Location

2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Directions

