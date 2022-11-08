Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo Cielo

774 Reviews

$$

123 Water St. Suite 509

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Thanksgiving Dinner Package

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$250.00

Apple Cider Brined Turkey Breast// savory herb turkey gravy. (5lb) Brioche Stuffing// herbs, mirepoix, maple glazed heirloom carrots Smoked Mashed Potatoes// chives, black salt, cracked pepper Green Been Casserole// wild mushroom gravy, roasted mushrooms, fried shallots,. Fresh Baked Bread// salted butter Marmalade// cranberry-pomegranate-apricot marmalade, sweet chili. Feeds 6-8 approx.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
