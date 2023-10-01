Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo Market Inc

No reviews yet

245 E. Taylor St.

San Jose, CA 95112

Popular Items

Regular 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl
Tuna Poke by the Tub
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl

PLEASE START HERE FOR ALL ORDERS

Do you need utensils?

Select "Yes, I need utensils" OR "NO utensils needed", then Add to Cart.

POKE

...the best in town!
Regular Tuna Poke Bowl

Regular Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00

Shoyu or spicy tuna with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Regular 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl

Regular 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl

$13.00

Pick 2 poke with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Regular Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl

Regular Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl

$18.00

Shoyu or spicy octopus with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Regular Veggie Poke Bowl

Regular Veggie Poke Bowl

$11.00 Out of stock

Shoyu or spicy tofu with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Large Tuna Poke Bowl

Large Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Shoyu or spicy tuna with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Poke Bowl

$16.00

Pick 2 poke with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Large Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl

Large Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl

$22.00

Shoyu or spicy octopus with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Large Veggie Poke Bowl

Large Veggie Poke Bowl

$14.00 Out of stock

Shoyu or spicy tofu with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers

Tuna Poke by the Tub

Tuna Poke by the Tub

Small, medium or large tub of tuna poke

Tako (Octopus) Poke by the Tub

Tako (Octopus) Poke by the Tub

Small, medium or large tub of tako poke

Veggie Poke by the Tub

Veggie Poke by the Tub

Out of stock

Small, medium, or large tub of tofu poke

Poke Salad

Poke Salad

$14.00

Poke salad with sesame dressing

1/2 & 1/2 Poke Salad

1/2 & 1/2 Poke Salad

$14.00

Poke salad with sesame dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$12.00

Tofu salad with sesame dressing or spicy mayo dressing

SPECIALTY ITEMS

Garlic Shrimp Plate

Garlic Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Super tasty garlic butter shrimp

Lau Lau Plate

Lau Lau Plate

$16.00

Steamed pork or chicken with butterfish & taro leaves

Kalua Pork Plate

Kalua Pork Plate

$13.00

Perfectly seasoned pork - delicious!

Beef Teriyaki Plate

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$13.00

Sliced rib eye with tasty teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Flank Steak Plate

Teriyaki Flank Steak Plate

$13.00

Breaded tender teriyaki flank steak

Teriyaki Bean Plate

Teriyaki Bean Plate

$13.00 Out of stock

String beans wrapped in beef teriyaki

Teriyaki Hot Dog Plate

Teriyaki Hot Dog Plate

$12.00

The best old fashion hot dogs in teriyaki sauce

Portuguese Sausage Plate

Portuguese Sausage Plate

$12.00

Hawaiian style sausage

BBQ Tri Tip Plate

BBQ Tri Tip Plate

$14.00 Out of stock

Traditional salt-pepper-garlic

Saba Shioyaki Plate

Saba Shioyaki Plate

$13.00

BBQ salted mackerel - tasty

Char Siu Plate

Char Siu Plate

$12.00

Tasty sweet BBQ pork or chicken

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$12.00 Out of stock

Marinated, bazaar style BBQ teriyaki chicken

Lomi Lomi Salmon

Lomi Lomi Salmon

Salted salmon, diced tomato & onions

Hawaiian Saimin

Hawaiian Saimin

$10.00

Char siu pork OR char siu chicken OR Tofu and yellow onions, topped with green onions

Udon

Udon

$10.00

Char siu pork OR char siu chicken OR Tofu and yellow onions, topped with green onions

Manapua (Char Siu Bao)

Manapua (Char Siu Bao)

$9.00

3 pack of pork OR chicken steamed buns

SANDWICHES

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00 Out of stock

Traditional salt-pepper-garlic

Beef Teriyaki Sandwich

Beef Teriyaki Sandwich

$13.00

Tender and tasty teriyaki beef

Teriyaki Flank Steak Sandwich

Teriyaki Flank Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded teriyaki flank steak

Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$13.00

With teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce

Char Siu Sandwich

Char Siu Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet BBQ pork or chicken

Portuguese Sausage Sandwich

Portuguese Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Hawaiian style sausage

Old Fashion Hot Dog

Old Fashion Hot Dog

$12.00

The best old fashion hot dog

BREAKFAST

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$15.00

Tasty gravy, 2 eggs, hamburger over rice

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

2 eggs, rice & choice of tri tip, spam, Portuguese sausage, bacon

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of tri tip, spam, Portuguese sausage, bacon

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

2 eggs and cheese

Egg, Meat & Cheese Burrito

Egg, Meat & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Choice of tri tip, spam, Portuguese sausage, bacon

Egg & Cheese Burrito

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

2 eggs, cheese & salsa

SIDES

Side of Steamed Rice

Side of Steamed Rice

$6.00
Cucumber Ocean Salad

Cucumber Ocean Salad

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

Out of stock
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Kyuri (Cucumber) Tsukemono

Kyuri (Cucumber) Tsukemono

$4.50

Bachan's homemade cucumber tsukemono

Napa Cabbage Tsukemono

Napa Cabbage Tsukemono

$4.50

Bachan's homemade napa tsukemono

Takuan Tsukemono

Takuan Tsukemono

$4.99

Bachan's homemade takuan tsukemono

Spicy Takuan Tsukemono

Spicy Takuan Tsukemono

$4.99 Out of stock

Bachan's homemade spicy takuan tsukemono

Side of Tofu and Cucumbers

Side of Tofu and Cucumbers

$3.50

Side of Tofu
$3.50

$3.50
Side of Cucumbers

Side of Cucumbers

$1.10
Side of Furikake

Side of Furikake

$1.25

Side of Spicy Sauce
$2.00

$2.00

SWEETS

Kauai Kookies - Kona Coffee Macadamia

Kauai Kookies - Kona Coffee Macadamia

$5.39 Out of stock
Kauai Kookies - Peanut Butter

Kauai Kookies - Peanut Butter

$5.39
Kauai Kookies - Macadamia

Kauai Kookies - Macadamia

$5.39
Kauai Kookies - Guava Macadamia

Kauai Kookies - Guava Macadamia

$5.39
Kauai Kookies - Chocolate Chip

Kauai Kookies - Chocolate Chip

$5.39
School Kine Cookies - Cornflake Butter Crunch

School Kine Cookies - Cornflake Butter Crunch

$19.99 Out of stock

26 oz bag

Pocky - Chocolate

Pocky - Chocolate

$2.50
Pocky - Strawberry

Pocky - Strawberry

$2.50
Pocky - Cookies & Cream

Pocky - Cookies & Cream

$2.50

SNACKS

Dandy's Shrimp Chips

Dandy's Shrimp Chips

$2.39 Out of stock
Calbee Shrimp Chips

Calbee Shrimp Chips

$2.79
Maebo's One-Ton Chips

Maebo's One-Ton Chips

$5.69
Kaki No Tane - Wasabi

Kaki No Tane - Wasabi

$2.99
The Mix Arare

The Mix Arare

$7.59
Aloha Gourmet - Mix Mochi Ball

Aloha Gourmet - Mix Mochi Ball

$7.69 Out of stock
Nori Maki Mate Arare

Nori Maki Mate Arare

$13.99
8 Mate Arare

8 Mate Arare

$11.99
Uegaki Mix Arare

Uegaki Mix Arare

$5.99
Enjoy - Sakura Arare

Enjoy - Sakura Arare

$4.59Out of stock
Miyako Tokuyo Mix Arare

Miyako Tokuyo Mix Arare

$10.89
Hurricane Popcorn (Microwave)

Hurricane Popcorn (Microwave)

$7.59Out of stock

Enjoy - Tokyo Mame Mix

$4.69

Honey 7 Mix Arare

$7.59

Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Lychee

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Lychee

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

Hawaiian Sun - Luau Punch

Hawaiian Sun - Luau Punch

Hawaiian Sun - Mango Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Mango Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Pass-O-Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Pass-O-Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Pineapple Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Pineapple Orange

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava Nectar

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea Apple with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea Apple with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea Lychee with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea Lychee with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea with Ginseng

Hawaiian Sun - Island Iced Tea

Hawaiian Sun - Island Iced Tea

Hawaiian Sun - Tropical Iced Tea

Hawaiian Sun - Tropical Iced Tea

Water, Soda, & Juice

Water - Small

Water - Small

$0.99
Water - Medium

Water - Medium

$1.50
Water - Large

Water - Large

$2.00
Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$1.50
Coke - Bottle

Coke - Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$1.50
Diet Coke - Bottle

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.50
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$1.50
Sprite - Bottle

Sprite - Bottle

$2.50
Calpico - Mango

Calpico - Mango

$2.50
Calpico - Melon

Calpico - Melon

$2.50
Calpico - Strawberry

Calpico - Strawberry

$2.50
Arizona - Mango

Arizona - Mango

$0.99
Arizona - Watermelon

Arizona - Watermelon

$0.99
Arizona - Green Tea with Ginseng

Arizona - Green Tea with Ginseng

$0.99
Arizona Iced Tea with Raspberry

Arizona Iced Tea with Raspberry

$0.99
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Water (Can)

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Water (Can)

$2.00
Kimino Yuzu Sparking Juice (Bottle)

Kimino Yuzu Sparking Juice (Bottle)

$3.00
T.A.S Coconut Water

T.A.S Coconut Water

$3.00
Tasco Coconut Juice

Tasco Coconut Juice

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Ito En - Green Tea

Ito En - Green Tea

$2.50
Ito En - Jasmine Green Tea

Ito En - Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50
Ito En - Matcha Genmaicha

Ito En - Matcha Genmaicha

$2.50
UCC Coffee with Milk

UCC Coffee with Milk

$2.00
UCC Hawaii Kona Blend

UCC Hawaii Kona Blend

$2.00
Tasco Thai Tea

Tasco Thai Tea

$3.00

Energy

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.59
Red Bull - Sugar Free

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$2.59
Monster

Monster

$2.59

MERCHANDISE

Santo Market Sticker

Santo Market Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Your local Hawaiian market and deli

245 E. Taylor St., San Jose, CA 95112

