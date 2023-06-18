Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo Pecado

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Auburn Avenue, Ste. 315

McAllen, TX 78504

Coffee Menu

Coffee / Espresso

House Blend Signature Drip

$2.90+

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.90

Latte

$4.20+

Americano

$2.90+

Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Macchiato

$3.80

Iced

Iced Cold Brew

$4.70+

Iced Nitro Cold Brew

$5.20+

Iced Latte

$5.20+

Iced Honey Lavender

$6.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.90+

Iced White Mocha

$5.90+

Iced Dulce de Leche

$6.30+

Iced Matcha

$6.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.20+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.20+

Blended

Blended Caramel

$6.30+

Blended Dulce de Leche

$6.30+

Blended Matcha

$6.30+

Blended Mocha

$6.30+

Blended White Mocha

$6.30+

Signature Drinks

Affogato

$9.00

Blended Caramel Toffee Nut

$6.30+

Cold Brew Dulce de Leche

$6.30+

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.80+

Cold Brew Raspberry Mocha

$5.90+

Dirty Chocolate Chai

$6.30+

Vanilla Mocha Redeye

$5.90+

White Chocolate Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Non-Coffee

Arnold Palmer

$0.00+

Chai Latte

$0.00+

Chocolate Milk

$0.00+

Hot Chocolate

$0.00+

Hot Tea

$3.30+

Italian Sodas

$0.00+

Matcha Latte

$0.00+

Seasonal

Lavender Cold Brew

$0.00+

Lavender Lemonade

$0.00+

Matcha Cold Brew

$0.00+

Granita

$0.00+

Flavored Lemonade

$0.00+

Pastry Menu

Breakfast SW

Biscuit

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

English Muffin

Food Menu

Entrees

Avocado Egg Tacos

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Carnitas Egg Benedict

$12.00

Chicharron de Ribeye

$15.00

Chipolte Pasta

$12.00

Citrus Pecan Salad

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic Shrimp Risotto

$16.00

Garritas de Leon

$13.00

Coffee Bar Burger

$14.00

Jicama Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$17.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper Pasta

$13.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Tostadas

$12.00

Creamy Garlic Shrimp Risotto

$16.00

Charcutier Board

Sides

Potato Stacks

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Carajillo Affagoto

$10.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Veggie Cocktails

Clamato Cocktail

$5.00

Olive Cocktail

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Topo Chico Preparada

$6.00

Mexican Cokes

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Joya Apple

$4.25

Joya Fruit Punch

$4.25

Dairy Products

Plain Milk

$3.00

Chocalate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Grinch Chocolate

$4.00

Grinch Chocolate Kids

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1200 Auburn Avenue, Ste. 315, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

