Santo Taco- Holladay 4044 S 2700 E

review star

No reviews yet

4044 S 2700 E

Holladay, UT 84124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Taco

2 Taco De Birria

2 Taco De Birria

$4.99

Al Pastor Flour

$3.75
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.75

Birria Flour

$3.99
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$2.99

Beef stew with cheese

Calabacitas Flour

$3.50
Calabacitas Taco

Calabacitas Taco

$2.50

Zucchini witn corn, queso fresco and sour cream

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$2.99

Carne Asada Flour

$3.99

Carnitas Flour

$3.75
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Pulled pork

Chicken Flour

$3.75
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Grilled Chicken

Chile Verde Flour

$3.50
Chile Verde Taco

Chile Verde Taco

$2.99

Pork in chile verde

Chorizo Flour

$3.75
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.99
El Chingon Taco

El Chingon Taco

$4.50

Three meats, chicken, pork and beef with fajita style veggies on flour tortilla

Mi Gober Flour

$4.50
Mi Gober Taco

Mi Gober Taco

$3.50

Shrimp tacos with cheese

Lengua Flour

$4.25
Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Beef Tongue

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

$2.50

Nopal Flour

$3.50

Pescado Flour

$4.50
Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$3.50

Fish

Cauliflower Taco

$2.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Marinated spicy pork

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Calabacitas Burrito

$9.00

Zucchini with corn, queso fresco and sour cream Vegetarian

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Grilled steak

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Pork carnitas

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Grlled chicken

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.00

Pork in Chile Verde

El Jarocho Burrito

$10.00

Shrimp with Cheese

Lengua Burrito

$10.00

Pescado Burrito

$10.00

Fish

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.00

El Chingon Burrito

$10.00

Nopal Burrito

$9.00

Smoothered

$1.00

Cauliflower Burrito

$9.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

Marinated Pork

Birria Quesadilla

$9.50

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Pork Carnitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.50

Lengua Quesadilla

$9.50

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$9.50

Calabazitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Nopal Quesadilla

$9.50

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Chingon Quesadilla

$9.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.50

Mulitas

Al Pastor Mulita

$5.00

Marinated Pork

Birria Mulita

$5.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Mulita

$5.00

Pork Carnitas

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

Queso Mulita

$4.00

Cheese

Chorizo Mulita

$5.00

Chile Verde Mulitas

$5.00

Lengua Mulita

$6.00

Shrimp Mulitas

$6.00

Nopal Mulita

$4.00

Calabazitas Mulita

$4.00

Muilta Chingon

$6.00

Fries

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with marinated pork comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Birria Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with birria comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled steak comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with pork carnitas comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Chile Verde Fries

$10.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled chicken comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Classic Fries

$5.00

Solo Queso Fries

$5.00

Chorizo Fries

$10.00

Flautas

Mixed Flautas

Mixed Flautas

$6.00

Papas Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Tinga de pollo Flauta

Tinga de pollo Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Sides

Arroz (Rice)

$3.00

Birria Meat Consome

$1.00

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Frijol (Beans)

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Rice And Beans

$5.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Make A Combo

$3.75

Dessert

Chocoflan

$4.00

Churros

$2.00

Flan

$4.00

Nachos

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Birria Nachos

$10.00
Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chile Verde Nachos

$10.00

Chorizo Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Classica

$10.00

Nopal Nachos

$10.00

Cheese Only Nachos

$10.00

Calbasitas Nachos

$10.00

Lengua Nachos

$11.00

CATERING

CATERING

$330.00

CATERING WED APRIL 13TH

Thursday Specials

Pozole

$10.00

Mulita

$4.00

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Coca-Cola 1/2 Liter

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottle

Sangria

$2.50

Bottle

Sidral

$2.50

Bottle

Glass Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We got our start in the U.S.A. when we first moved to the Salt Lake valley decades ago. We, Claudia and Alfonso, began working in small kitchens in the Salt Lake downtown area. We had to first learn English and then each job of the kitchen. Beginning in the back of the kitchen washing dishes and then onto helping prepare food before we gained skills in a professional kitchen as a cook. As our careers progressed in the food industry our family also grew. It was a lot of work building skills and a family at the same time. However, it was a blessing in disguise! Two of our children became vegetarians and inspired us to learn how to prepare new food to feed our ever growing family, and of course it had to be Mexican food. We later felt we were ready to take the plunge and open a new business and bring our home-style cooking to our restaurant, Santo Taco. It is our hope that you taste every effort and experience we had in our careers and in our home.

Location

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay, UT 84124

Directions

