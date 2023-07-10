Santo Taco Logan

Birria COMBOs

Prepare to be enchanted by the rich and tantalizing flavors of birria, a beloved Mexican culinary masterpiece. Our birria is a slow-cooked, tender meat dish that captivates the senses. Succulent pieces off short ribs and brisket, are marinated in a harmonious blend of fragrant spices and herbs. Slowly simmered to perfection, the meat becomes incredibly tender and infused with an irresistible depth of flavors. Each bite offers a symphony of savory, smoky, and slightly spicy notes that will transport you to the heart of Mexico. Served in warm tortillas, and a side of dipping consommé, our birria is a soul-warming delight that will leave you craving more.