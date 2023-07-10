Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo Taco Logan

review star

No reviews yet

880 S Main Street

# 170

Logan, UT 84321

Popular Items

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.50

***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK, AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted jack cheeses cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$3.50

***AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fried tempura butter, baja style fish taco. Served with chipotle aioli, coleslaw and pico de gallo.

Birria Nachos

$13.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous brisket birria, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Food Menu

Taco

Mexican culinary treasure that never fails to satisfy. Our tacos are a mouthwatering combination of soft corn tortillas, expertly crafted fillings, and vibrant toppings. Whether you crave succulent grilled meats, zesty marinated seafood, or robust plant-based options, our tacos offer a symphony of flavors. Each bite is a tantalizing dance of savory, spicy, and fresh, complemented by the perfect balance of textures. Top them with our tangy salsas, crisp lettuce, and a squeeze of lime, our tacos are a handheld feast that will transport you to the heart of Mexico. Get ready to embark on a flavor-packed journey with our irresistible tacos.
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.50

***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK, AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted jack cheeses cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection with our house lemon-garlic seasoned.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Your choice corn or flour tortilla, and prime top sirloin grilled to perfection.

El Chingon Taco

El Chingon Taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted monterrey jack cheese, three meat taco: al pastor pork, grilled prime top sirloin, and grilled chicken breast with fajita style veggies, topped with guacamole and pickle onions.

Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Beef tongue braised with avocado leaf, garlic and onions, chopped, and served with salsa verde, cilantro and diced onions.

Mi Gober Taco (Shrimp)

Mi Gober Taco (Shrimp)

$3.50

Sautéed Parsley-Garlic butter shrimps, in house made coleslaw and tangy pico de gallo.

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$3.50

***AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fried tempura butter, baja style fish taco. Served with chipotle aioli, coleslaw and pico de gallo.

Calabacitas Taco

Calabacitas Taco

$3.00

Sautéed diced zucchini, with tomatoes, sweet corn and onions. Served with queso fresco and sour cream. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!

Nopal Taco

Nopal Taco

$3.00

Nopales ‘a la plancha’ with onions. Served with pico de gallo and queso fresco. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Our Famous confit pork carnitas taco. Slowly confit carnitas in our house herbs blend and fruit juices.

Pork Chorizo Taco

Pork Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Our house made pork chorizo taco. Handcrafted in house by our skilled taqueros. A blend of Mexican spices and dried chiles, mixed with our hand chopped pork meats.

Chile Verde Taco

Chile Verde Taco

$3.00

Braised Pork in Chile verde served with mexican cream and queso fresco.

Taco de Bistec

Taco de Bistec

$6.00

This Taco become one of our RAVEN’S FAVS. Flour tortilla, crispy melted monterrey jack cheese, thinly sliced prime top sirloin, guacamole, and pickle onions.

Make A Combo

$4.75

Burritos

Indulge in the iconic satisfaction of our burritos, a culinary delight wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Bursting with flavor and generously filled, our burritos feature a choice of succulent grilled meats, seasoned beans, fragrant rice, and a vibrant medley of toppings. Whether you prefer the tender marinated pork al pastor, juicy steak, or flavorful vegetarian options, each bite offers a harmonious blend of ingredients. Wrapped snugly, these handheld treasures are perfect for a quick and satisfying meal on the go or a leisurely feast at Santo Taco. Get ready to experience the perfect balance of taste and convenience with our delectable burritos.
Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our famous Al Pastor marinated pork.

Bean And Cheese Burrito

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.00

12” flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans and monterrey jack cheese.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our house made brisket birria

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and prime top sirloin grilled to perfection

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our famous confit carnitas

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and Mexican spices.

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our freshly house made chile verde.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00
El Chingon Burrito

El Chingon Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and our house made to order three meat bad ass guisado.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, coleslaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, monterrey jack cheese, and shrimps sautéed in garlic butter.

Lengua Burrito

Lengua Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our braised beef tongue in avocado leaf and mexican spices.

Pescado Burrito

Pescado Burrito

$13.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, coleslaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, monterrey jack cheese, and our fried tempura butter fish fillets

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.00

12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!

Nopal Burrito

Nopal Burrito

$10.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, queso fresco, Mexican cream, sautéed cactus leaf and onions.

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$16.00

The ultimate burrito like any other. This burrito is filled with our steak top sirloin perfectly grilled and seasoned, we add grilled shrimps well seasoned with garlic and parshley. Rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guac, and salsa.

Make A Combo

$4.75

Quesadillas

Experience the delightful simplicity of our quesadillas, a timeless Mexican classic. Our quesadillas feature a golden, toasted tortilla filled with a delectable blend of melted cheeses. Choose from an array of fillings including marinate pork, savory grilled chicken, tender steak, or flavorful sautéed vegetables. Each bite offers a satisfying combination of gooey cheese, a hint of smokiness, and the perfect balance of textures. Get ready to savor the simple yet irresistible flavors of our quesadillas.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house Al Pastor marinated pork.

Birria Quesadilla

$13.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made birria.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our perfectly grilled prime top sirloin

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our famous confit carnitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and grilled chicken breast

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made braised pork chile verde

Chingona Quesadilla

$13.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made to order three meat bad ass three meat guisado.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made chorizo

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

6” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese.

Lengua Quesadilla

$13.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made braised beef tongue in avocado leaf

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Calabazitas Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made zucchini sautéed in olive oil with sweet corn and onions.

Nopal Quesadilla

$10.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made cactus leaf sauté with onions.

Double Stacked Quesadilla

$16.00

Mulitas

Savor the delightful taste of mulitas, a cherished Mexican street food favorite. Our mulitas are a delicious marriage of flavors and textures. Tender marinated meats, such as juicy grilled steak or succulent carnitas, are nestled between two soft corn tortillas. These tortillas are then toasted to perfection, creating a crispy exterior that encases the flavorful fillings. Topped with melted cheese, fresh guacamole, and zesty salsa, each bite of our mulitas is a harmonious blend of savory, cheesy, and tangy goodness. Prepare to experience a true delight for your taste buds with our irresistible mulitas.

Al Pastor Mulita

$5.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our famous Al Pastor marinated pork.

Birria Mulita

$6.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our house made brisket barrio.

Carne Asada Mulita

$6.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with Crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and Prime Top Sirloin grilled to perfection

Carnitas Mulita

$5.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our famous confit carnitas

Chile Verde Mulitas

$5.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our freshly house made Chile verde.

Chingon Mulita

$7.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made to order three meat bad ass three meat guisado.

Chorizo Mulita

$5.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made pork chorizo

Lengua Mulita

$7.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our braised beef tongue in avocado leaf and Mexican spices.

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and mexican spices.

Cheese Mulita

$4.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese

Shrimp Mulita

$7.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and shrimps sautéed in garlic butter.

Calabazitas Mulita

$4.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and sautéed zucchini with sweet corn, tomatoes, and onions

Nopal Mulita

$4.00

Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and grilled cactus leaf, then sautéed with onions.

Make A Combo

$4.75

Nachos

Indulge in the ultimate nacho experience at Santo Taco. Our mouthwatering nachos feature a house-made generous heap of crispy tortilla chips smothered in melted cheddar cheese, smoky beans, zesty jalapeños, and pickle onions. Topped with creamy guacamole, refreshing sour cream, pickle onions and a sprinkle of cotija cheese, these nachos are a fiesta of flavors that will keep you coming back for more. Prepare to dive into nacho heaven! Your choice of protein.

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Birria Nachos

$13.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous brisket birria, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese and perfectly grilled prime top sirloin, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous confit carnitas, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Just Cheese Nachos

$6.00

House-made chips and nacho cheese

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and mexican herbs, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Chile Verde Nachos

$10.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our freshly made Chile verde pork, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Lengua Nachos

$13.00

Nachos Classica

$10.00

Chingones Nachos

$13.00

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Nopal Nachos

$10.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, grilled cactus leaf sautéed in olive oil with onions, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Chorizo Nachos

$13.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous housemate chorizo, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Nachos Clasicos Vegetarian

$9.00

House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños. No protein.

Make A Combo

$4.75

Fries

Experience a delightful fusion Mexican-American fries. Crispy and golden, our fries are given a tantalizing Mexican twist with a delectable blend of spices and seasonings. Each bite offers a perfect balance of savory flavors and a hint of zesty heat. Served with a side of fries sauce, and topped with sour cream, tangy pico de gallo, jalapeños
Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$10.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our grilled marinated pork, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Birria Fries

$12.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our brisket birria, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$10.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our prime top sirloin perfectly grilled, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$10.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our confit pork carnitas, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese, grilled chicken seasoned with lime and mexican spices, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Chile Verde Fries

$10.00

Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese and our house made chile verde, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños.

Shrimp Fries

$13.00

Just Cheese Fries

$6.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese

Plain Fries

$5.00

Fries Only.

Chingon Fries

$13.00

Lengua Fries

$13.00

Classic Fries

$9.00

Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños. No protein.

Chorizo Fries

$13.00

Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, house made pork chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Birria Consome 8oz

$2.00

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$5.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Dessert

Chocoflan

$5.00

Churros

$2.00

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Gansito

$2.00

Birria COMBOs

Prepare to be enchanted by the rich and tantalizing flavors of birria, a beloved Mexican culinary masterpiece. Our birria is a slow-cooked, tender meat dish that captivates the senses. Succulent pieces off short ribs and brisket, are marinated in a harmonious blend of fragrant spices and herbs. Slowly simmered to perfection, the meat becomes incredibly tender and infused with an irresistible depth of flavors. Each bite offers a symphony of savory, smoky, and slightly spicy notes that will transport you to the heart of Mexico. Served in warm tortillas, and a side of dipping consommé, our birria is a soul-warming delight that will leave you craving more.
3 Tacos And Soft Drink (Birria Combo)

3 Tacos And Soft Drink (Birria Combo)

$10.00
Burrito And Soft Drink (Birria Combo)

Burrito And Soft Drink (Birria Combo)

$14.00
1 Quesadilla And 2 Tacos (Birria Combo)

1 Quesadilla And 2 Tacos (Birria Combo)

$15.00

10 Birria Tacos

$30.00

1 lb. Birria 12 Tortillas

$25.00
Double stack Birria Quesadilla

Double stack Birria Quesadilla

$16.00

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Bottle

Sangria

$3.00

Bottle

Sidral

$3.00

Bottle

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Pepsi

$3.50

Water Bottle

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Rockstar

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local Mexican Taqueria.

