Santo Taco Logan
880 S Main Street
# 170
Logan, UT 84321
Popular Items
Birria Taco
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK, AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted jack cheeses cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.
Pescado Taco
***AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fried tempura butter, baja style fish taco. Served with chipotle aioli, coleslaw and pico de gallo.
Birria Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous brisket birria, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Food Menu
Taco
Al Pastor Taco
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.
Birria Taco
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK, AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted jack cheeses cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.
Chicken Taco
Chicken breast grilled to perfection with our house lemon-garlic seasoned.
Carne Asada Taco
Your choice corn or flour tortilla, and prime top sirloin grilled to perfection.
El Chingon Taco
Flour tortilla, crispy melted monterrey jack cheese, three meat taco: al pastor pork, grilled prime top sirloin, and grilled chicken breast with fajita style veggies, topped with guacamole and pickle onions.
Lengua Taco
Beef tongue braised with avocado leaf, garlic and onions, chopped, and served with salsa verde, cilantro and diced onions.
Mi Gober Taco (Shrimp)
Sautéed Parsley-Garlic butter shrimps, in house made coleslaw and tangy pico de gallo.
Pescado Taco
***AWARD WINNER TACO*** Fried tempura butter, baja style fish taco. Served with chipotle aioli, coleslaw and pico de gallo.
Calabacitas Taco
Sautéed diced zucchini, with tomatoes, sweet corn and onions. Served with queso fresco and sour cream. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!
Nopal Taco
Nopales ‘a la plancha’ with onions. Served with pico de gallo and queso fresco. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!
Carnitas Taco
Our Famous confit pork carnitas taco. Slowly confit carnitas in our house herbs blend and fruit juices.
Pork Chorizo Taco
Our house made pork chorizo taco. Handcrafted in house by our skilled taqueros. A blend of Mexican spices and dried chiles, mixed with our hand chopped pork meats.
Chile Verde Taco
Braised Pork in Chile verde served with mexican cream and queso fresco.
Taco de Bistec
This Taco become one of our RAVEN’S FAVS. Flour tortilla, crispy melted monterrey jack cheese, thinly sliced prime top sirloin, guacamole, and pickle onions.
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our famous Al Pastor marinated pork.
Bean And Cheese Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans and monterrey jack cheese.
Birria Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our house made brisket birria
Carne Asada Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and prime top sirloin grilled to perfection
Carnitas Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our famous confit carnitas
Chicken Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and Mexican spices.
Chile Verde Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our freshly house made chile verde.
El Chingon Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and our house made to order three meat bad ass guisado.
Shrimp Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, coleslaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, monterrey jack cheese, and shrimps sautéed in garlic butter.
Lengua Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our braised beef tongue in avocado leaf and mexican spices.
Pescado Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, coleslaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, monterrey jack cheese, and our fried tempura butter fish fillets
Vegetarian Burrito
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!
Nopal Burrito
12" Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, queso fresco, Mexican cream, sautéed cactus leaf and onions.
Mar y Tierra
The ultimate burrito like any other. This burrito is filled with our steak top sirloin perfectly grilled and seasoned, we add grilled shrimps well seasoned with garlic and parshley. Rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guac, and salsa.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house Al Pastor marinated pork.
Birria Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made birria.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our perfectly grilled prime top sirloin
Carnitas Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our famous confit carnitas
Cheese Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and grilled chicken breast
Chile Verde Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made braised pork chile verde
Chingona Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made to order three meat bad ass three meat guisado.
Chorizo Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made chorizo
Kids Quesadilla
6” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese.
Lengua Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made braised beef tongue in avocado leaf
Shrimp Quesadilla
Calabazitas Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made zucchini sautéed in olive oil with sweet corn and onions.
Nopal Quesadilla
12” Flour tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house freshly made cactus leaf sauté with onions.
Mulitas
Al Pastor Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our famous Al Pastor marinated pork.
Birria Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our house made brisket barrio.
Carne Asada Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with Crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and Prime Top Sirloin grilled to perfection
Carnitas Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our famous confit carnitas
Chile Verde Mulitas
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and our freshly house made Chile verde.
Chingon Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made to order three meat bad ass three meat guisado.
Chorizo Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our house made pork chorizo
Lengua Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our braised beef tongue in avocado leaf and Mexican spices.
Pollo Asado Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and our freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and mexican spices.
Cheese Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese
Shrimp Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and and shrimps sautéed in garlic butter.
Calabazitas Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and sautéed zucchini with sweet corn, tomatoes, and onions
Nopal Mulita
Two 6” corn tortilla filled with crispy melted monterrey jack cheese and grilled cactus leaf, then sautéed with onions.
Nachos
Al Pastor Nachos
topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Birria Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous brisket birria, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Carne Asada Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese and perfectly grilled prime top sirloin, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Carnitas Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous confit carnitas, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Just Cheese Nachos
House-made chips and nacho cheese
Chicken Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our grilled chicken breast seasoned with lime and mexican herbs, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Chile Verde Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our freshly made Chile verde pork, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Lengua Nachos
Chingones Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Nopal Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, grilled cactus leaf sautéed in olive oil with onions, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Chorizo Nachos
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, our famous housemate chorizo, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Nachos Clasicos Vegetarian
House-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños. No protein.
Fries
Al Pastor Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our grilled marinated pork, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Birria Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our brisket birria, topped with pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Asada Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our prime top sirloin perfectly grilled, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Carnitas Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, our confit pork carnitas, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Chicken Fries
Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese, grilled chicken seasoned with lime and mexican spices, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Chile Verde Fries
Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese and our house made chile verde, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños.
Shrimp Fries
Just Cheese Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese
Plain Fries
Fries Only.
Chingon Fries
Lengua Fries
Classic Fries
Crispy seasoned french fries smothered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños. No protein.
Chorizo Fries
Crispy seasoned French fries smothered with nacho cheese, house made pork chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, mexican cream, beans, cotija cheese, pickle onions, and jalapeños
Sides
Birria COMBOs
Local Mexican Taqueria.
880 S Main Street, # 170, Logan, UT 84321