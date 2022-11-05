Santo Taco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Santo Taco

90 Reviews

$$

2310 Laporte Ave #500

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos con Consome
Cheese Dip & Chips
Chips Y Salsa

Botanas

Chips Y Salsa

$3.25

Bolas del Santo

$7.50

Cheese Dip & Chips

$6.00

Guacamole & Chips

$7.50

Sampler & Chips

$7.75

Empanadas

$10.50

Sampler plus

$30.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.50

Seafood

Aguachile

$17.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.00

Camarones Al Ajo

$15.00

Specialty Tacos (Sold ala carte or combo any 2 tacos rice and beans $10 or *$11

Taco Combo #1

$10.00

Taco Combo #2

$11.00

*Alambre

$5.00

*Santo

$5.00

Poyo

$4.00

Baja Fish

$4.50

Camaron

$4.00

Koreano

$4.50

Veggie

$4.00

Street Tacos

Taco Steak

$2.25

Carnitas

$2.25

Chorizo

$2.25

Al Pastor

$2.25

El Gran Combo

$9.75

Antojitos

Enchiladas en Mole

$12.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.00

Flautas

$12.00

Carnitas Dinner

$11.00

Carne Asada

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas

$12.50

Steak Fajitas

$13.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.50

Jalisco

$15.50

Cheese Steak Tacos

$10.50

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Birria Tacos con Consome

$12.00

Tortas

Torta Loca

$11.50

Torta Tradicional

$9.50

Burritos

Al-Pastor Burrito

$9.50

Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Steak Burrito

$10.50

Salad

Mint Salad

$7.50

Taco Salad

$7.50

Soups

Pozole

$8.50

Caldo de Pollo

$8.50

Quesadillas

Al-Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Shrimp quesadilla

$12.50

Kids

K Chicken Tenders

$5.50

K Quesadilla

$5.50

K Taco

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Lunch

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Omelette

$9.00

Huevos Divorciados

$7.50

Huevos con Chorizo or Ham

$8.00

Chilaquiles

$8.50

Fountain Soda

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Mexican Soda

$2.50

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Refill Flavored Tea

$3.00

Lunch Drinks

Chocolate Caliente

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$6.00

Sides

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Side Limes

$0.75

Side Cheese Quesadilla

$2.75

Tortillas

$1.50

Jalapenos Frescos

$0.85

French fries

$3.75

Slice Avocado

$2.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Guacamole

$2.25

Toreados Y Cebollitas

$3.50

2oz Cheese Dip

$1.50

4oz Cheese Dip

$3.00

2oz Morita Mayo

$0.50

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.50

4oz Habanero Salsa

$3.00

8oz Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Consome

$2.25

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

4oz Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75

Small Cheese Dip & Chips

$4.00

32oz Salsa & Chips

$11.00

Small Bean Dip & Chips

$4.00

2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Jalapenos En Vinagre

$0.85

2oz Of Mole

$0.50

3 Tostada

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$1.00

1/2 Tortillas

$0.75

Chiken Tenders & Fries

$7.50

1 Tostada

$0.50

2 Tostadas

$1.00

Serrano

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$1.50

2oz Morita Ranch

$0.50

2oz Pineapple

$0.75

4oz Pineapple

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Santo Taco image

