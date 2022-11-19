Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Millersport
No reviews yet
1402 Millersport Hwy
Williamsville, NY 14221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters & Soups
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Grilled pepper stuffed with our own cheese filling, topped w/panko & baked. Served with chipotle sauce
Loaded Nachos
Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89
Calamari
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
6 Cheese Bourbon Bacon Dip
Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gouda, Goat, Romano, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion Bourbon Bacon Jam, covered in Panko & Baked. Topped with Scallions, Romano Cheese & Parsley, Served with soft pan seared wedges, carrots & celery.
Battered Mozzarella
Thick cut wedges of whole milk mozzarella dipped in our beer batter and lightly fried. Served with red sauce.
Sophie's Meatballs
Grandma So’s fresh made meatballs, topped with red sauce, seasoned ricotta and basil. Served w/toasted garlic baguettes
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand breaded shrimp, lightly fried and topped with our medium wing sauce, chopped celery and bleu cheese crumble.
Jumbo Pretzel
German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese
Garlic Knots
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano, includes a side of red sauce. / 6 for 8.29 / 12 for 16.19
Buffalo Wing Crock
Buffalo Wing Soup made in house
French Onion Crock
French Onion Soup made in house
Cheesy Bread Stix
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.
Tomato Focaccia Garlic Bread
Focaccia bread seasoned with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, seasoned romano cheese and topped with seasoned tomatoes and top parsley romano cheese. Includes black olives and banana peppers on the side.
Salads
Garden Salad Large
Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salad Small
Salad mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons
Caesar Salad Large
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and a grilled lemon wedge. *Add 4pc Bourbon Bacon for $3.59
Caesar Salad Small
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and a grilled lemon wedge. *Add 4pc Bourbon Bacon for $3.59
Sesame Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, sauteed sesame grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, and fried rice noodles. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.
Pecan Berry Salad
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.
Antipasto
Garden salad, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Served w/ 2 garlic knots
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.
Grilled Beet Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, grilled red beets. Topped w/ balsamic glaze. Served with balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad
Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.
Flatbreads
Meat & Honey Flatbread
Our fresh made pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup & char, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, honey & red pepper flakes.
Seasoned Crushed Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread
Thin layer of olive oil, chopped and sliced tomatoes and our own romano seasoning mix, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese julienne basil and basil oil.
Steak & Caramelized Onion Flatbread
Alfredo sauce, rib eye steak, caramelized onions, spinach, goat cheese, & balsamic glaze.
Burgers
Classic Burger
1/2 lb chuck burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo. Add cheese $2.59 | Add 4 pieces of bourbon bacon $3.59
Southwest Rodeo Burger
1/2 lb chuck burger, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and hand battered onion rings
Mac & Cheese Hog Burger
1/2 lb chuck burger, 4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.
Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger
1/2 lb chuck burger, three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam
Bleu Mushroom Burger
1/2 lb chuck burger, melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb chuck burger, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.
Caprese Burger
Fresh mozz, sliced tomato, pesto, fresh basil, & balsamic glaze.
Sandwiches
Grilled Assorted Italian Hero
Grilled capicola, salami & pepperoni with spring mix, banana peppers, Italian dressing & provolone cheese. Served on toasted focaccia bread.
Steak & Dandelions
6oz. Sirloin cap, seasoned grilled dandelions, and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted garlic baguette roll
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli
Blackened Skillet Salmon
Blackened skillet salmon, basil dill sauce, pickled onions, spring mix, & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.
Hand Breaded Chicken
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast, four pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, ranch dressing, pickled onions & cajun seasoning. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.
Roast Beef Dip
Fresh beef, seasoned, cooked in house, sliced thin with a fennel au jus. Served on a toasted baguette.
Meatball Sandwich
Sophie's meatballs, red sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, served on a fresh garlic butter basted focaccia bread
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
Steak & Pepper Sandwich
Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll
Bombers
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, served with fresh romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, Caesar dressing & grilled chicken. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
Baked Rigatoni
Topped with our homemade ricotta & sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked
6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.
Buffalo Pasta
Rigatoni tossed in a hot Cajun cream sauce with sautéed celery and caramelized onions, topped with medium boneless wings and crumbly bleu cheese
Fettuccine w/Steak & Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Fettuccine tossed with portabella mushrooms and a gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sirloin and crumbled bleu cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini, Alfredo sauce, topped with scallions.
Homemade Cheese Ravioli
Fresh pasta dough filled with our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella. Topped with your choice of sauce.
Ravioli Of The Month
Sauté Shrimp Scampi
Fettuccine with jumbo shrimp cooked in butter, garlic & wine sauce, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh parsley, and grilled lemon wedge.
Stuff Pepper/Steak Fettuccini
Fettuccine / stuffed hot pepper / 6 oz cap steak / basil oil / red sauce / panko / mozzarella cheese
Land & Sea
Chicken Milanese
All natural chicken lightly breaded and pan seared. Topped with arugula, tossed in a honey lemon dressing, balsamic glaze, fresh romano cheese and a grilled lemon wedge.
Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with warm fresh mozzarella, covered with fire-roasted tomatoes, pesto, and roasted red pepper cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccine.
Skillet Salmon
Grilled Cap Steak & Shrimp
8oz. grilled cap steak, grilled shrimp skewer topped with scampi butter. Choose two sides.
1927 IPA Beer Battered Fish
10-12 oz. of fresh haddock hand dipped in our own IPA beer batter and lightly fried. Choose 2 sides.
Italian Panko Crusted Fish
Fresh haddock, covered in an Italian panko and topped with scampi butter sauce. Choose two sides.
Cajun Fish
Fresh haddock, lightly buttered and topped with our own cajun seasoning. Choose two sides.
Pizza
1/4 Lg (Personal) Cheese Pizza
8 inch personal pizza with traditional red sauce.
1/4 Lg (Personal) Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
1/4 Lg (Personal) Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper
Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions
1/4 Lg (Personal) Veggie
Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli
1/4 Lg (Personal) Everything
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs
1/4 Lg (Personal) Buffalo Wing
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
1/4 Lg (Personal) Chicken Bacon Ranch
Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing
1/4 Lg (Personal) Mega Meat
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
1/4 Lg (Personal) Traditional White
Garlic butter sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)
1/4 Lg (Personal) Mediterranean
Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella
1/4 Lg (Personal) Stuffed Hot Pepper
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers, served with a side of red sauce.
Medium Cheese Pizza
12 inch medium pizza with traditional red sauce.
Medium Pesto & Grilled Chicken
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
Medium Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper
Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions
Medium Veggie
Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli
Medium Everything
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs
Medium Buffalo Wing
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Smoky BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing
Medium Mega Meat
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
Medium Traditional White
Garlic sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)
Medium Mediterranean
Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella
Medium Stuffed Hot Pepper
Garlic red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers served with a side of red sauce.
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Pesto & Grilled Chicken
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
Large Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper
Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions
Large Veggie
Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli
Large Everything
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs
Large Buffalo Wing
Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Smoky BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing
Large Mega Meat
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
Large Traditional White
Garlic sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)
Large Mediterranean
Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella
Large Stuffed Hot Pepper
Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers, served with a side of red sauce.
Wings & Fingers
Calzones
Desserts
Brownie Cannoli Tower
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
Funnel Fries
Old fashion funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate syrup and a raspberry sauce
Kids
Sides
Beverages
20oz Pepsi Bottle
20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Pepsi 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Fountain Drink
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Aquafina Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Pure Leaf Unsweetned
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Water
Gatorade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927… Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville, NY 14221