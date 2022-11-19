Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Millersport

1402 Millersport Hwy

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Single Finger
Medium Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots

Starters & Soups

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.29

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.

Cheese Stuffed Peppers

Cheese Stuffed Peppers

$13.59

Grilled pepper stuffed with our own cheese filling, topped w/panko & baked. Served with chipotle sauce

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.29

Tri-color nachos baked with 6 cheese blend sauce, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco, & shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & tequila salsa. Add chicken - $5.99 Add steak - $4.89

Calamari

Calamari

$16.89

Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara

6 Cheese Bourbon Bacon Dip

6 Cheese Bourbon Bacon Dip

$14.89

Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gouda, Goat, Romano, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion Bourbon Bacon Jam, covered in Panko & Baked. Topped with Scallions, Romano Cheese & Parsley, Served with soft pan seared wedges, carrots & celery.

Battered Mozzarella

Battered Mozzarella

$12.29

Thick cut wedges of whole milk mozzarella dipped in our beer batter and lightly fried. Served with red sauce.

Sophie's Meatballs

Sophie's Meatballs

$14.89

Grandma So’s fresh made meatballs, topped with red sauce, seasoned ricotta and basil. Served w/toasted garlic baguettes

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.59

Hand breaded shrimp, lightly fried and topped with our medium wing sauce, chopped celery and bleu cheese crumble.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.89

German style pretzel, lightly fried, basted in garlic butter & topped with salt. Served w/ house made beer mustard and beer cheese

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.29+

Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano, includes a side of red sauce. / 6 for 8.29 / 12 for 16.19

Buffalo Wing Crock

Buffalo Wing Crock

$5.99

Buffalo Wing Soup made in house

French Onion Crock

French Onion Crock

$5.99

French Onion Soup made in house

Cheesy Bread Stix

$14.29Out of stock

Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.

Tomato Focaccia Garlic Bread

Tomato Focaccia Garlic Bread

$14.29

Focaccia bread seasoned with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, seasoned romano cheese and topped with seasoned tomatoes and top parsley romano cheese. Includes black olives and banana peppers on the side.

Salads

Garden Salad Large

Garden Salad Large

$11.89

Salad mix, chopped tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Garden Salad Small

Garden Salad Small

$6.59

Salad mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, garbanzo beans and croutons

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$12.29

Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and a grilled lemon wedge. *Add 4pc Bourbon Bacon for $3.59

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.89

Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and a grilled lemon wedge. *Add 4pc Bourbon Bacon for $3.59

Sesame Chicken Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$17.59

Mixed greens, sauteed sesame grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, and fried rice noodles. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.

Pecan Berry Salad

Pecan Berry Salad

$14.89

Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$18.59

Garden salad, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Served w/ 2 garlic knots

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.59

Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.

Grilled Beet Salad

Grilled Beet Salad

$14.29

Arugula, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, grilled red beets. Topped w/ balsamic glaze. Served with balsamic dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.89Out of stock

Garden salad, topped with black olives, sliced onions, feta cheese and served with our homemade greek dressing.

Flatbreads

Meat & Honey Flatbread

Meat & Honey Flatbread

$15.89

Our fresh made pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup & char, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, honey & red pepper flakes.

Seasoned Crushed Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread

Seasoned Crushed Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread

$15.89

Thin layer of olive oil, chopped and sliced tomatoes and our own romano seasoning mix, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese julienne basil and basil oil.

Steak & Caramelized Onion Flatbread

Steak & Caramelized Onion Flatbread

$15.89

Alfredo sauce, rib eye steak, caramelized onions, spinach, goat cheese, & balsamic glaze.

Burgers

1/2 lb of chuck burger, served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll. Comes with French fries or choose another side.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.59

1/2 lb chuck burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo. Add cheese $2.59 | Add 4 pieces of bourbon bacon $3.59

Southwest Rodeo Burger

Southwest Rodeo Burger

$17.89

1/2 lb chuck burger, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and hand battered onion rings

Mac & Cheese Hog Burger

Mac & Cheese Hog Burger

$18.79

1/2 lb chuck burger, 4 pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, 6 cheese mac & rib meat patty, lightly breaded and fried. Smokey BBQ sauce.

Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger

Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger

$17.89

1/2 lb chuck burger, three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam

Bleu Mushroom Burger

Bleu Mushroom Burger

$17.59

1/2 lb chuck burger, melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$17.59

1/2 lb chuck burger, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, american cheese, grilled with garlic butter & served on wheatberry bread.

Caprese Burger

$16.69Out of stock

Fresh mozz, sliced tomato, pesto, fresh basil, & balsamic glaze.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with house-made chips | SUB a side for $2.99
Grilled Assorted Italian Hero

Grilled Assorted Italian Hero

$17.59

Grilled capicola, salami & pepperoni with spring mix, banana peppers, Italian dressing & provolone cheese. Served on toasted focaccia bread.

Steak & Dandelions

Steak & Dandelions

$21.89

6oz. Sirloin cap, seasoned grilled dandelions, and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted garlic baguette roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.59

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli

Blackened Skillet Salmon

Blackened Skillet Salmon

$19.59

Blackened skillet salmon, basil dill sauce, pickled onions, spring mix, & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$19.59

Lightly breaded fried chicken breast, four pieces of bourbon glazed bacon, ranch dressing, pickled onions & cajun seasoning. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.

Roast Beef Dip

Roast Beef Dip

$17.79

Fresh beef, seasoned, cooked in house, sliced thin with a fennel au jus. Served on a toasted baguette.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$17.79

Sophie's meatballs, red sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, served on a fresh garlic butter basted focaccia bread

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.59

Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection

Steak & Pepper Sandwich

Steak & Pepper Sandwich

$16.89Out of stock

Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll

Bombers

Sausage Capicola Bomber

Sausage Capicola Bomber

$17.89

Grilled sausage and capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, sub cheese, choice of oil or mayo, served on a fresh Costanzo roll.

Chicken Finger Bomber

Chicken Finger Bomber

$17.89

Tender breast of chicken, lightly breaded with lettuce, hot sauce & bleu cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.59

Grilled boneless wings, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.59

Romaine lettuce, served with fresh romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, Caesar dressing & grilled chicken. Served on a fresh pan seared dough wrap.

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$16.59

Breaded shrimp, spring mix, cole slaw, sweet thai chili aioli, and red onion. Served in a plain or whole wheat wrap.

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.29

Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.59

Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$15.29

Topped with our homemade ricotta & sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked

6 Cheese Mac & Cheese

6 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$17.59

Gnocchetti, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, monterey jack, goat, romano, bleu cheese, caramelized onions. Covered in panko, baked, topped with scallions, romano cheese and parsley.

Buffalo Pasta

Buffalo Pasta

$19.79

Rigatoni tossed in a hot Cajun cream sauce with sautéed celery and caramelized onions, topped with medium boneless wings and crumbly bleu cheese

Fettuccine w/Steak & Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Fettuccine w/Steak & Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$19.49Out of stock

Fettuccine tossed with portabella mushrooms and a gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sirloin and crumbled bleu cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.79

Fettuccini, Alfredo sauce, topped with scallions.

Homemade Cheese Ravioli

Homemade Cheese Ravioli

$16.79

Fresh pasta dough filled with our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella. Topped with your choice of sauce.

Ravioli Of The Month

Ravioli Of The Month

$17.99
Sauté Shrimp Scampi

Sauté Shrimp Scampi

$20.89

Fettuccine with jumbo shrimp cooked in butter, garlic & wine sauce, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh parsley, and grilled lemon wedge.

Stuff Pepper/Steak Fettuccini

Stuff Pepper/Steak Fettuccini

$26.89

Fettuccine / stuffed hot pepper / 6 oz cap steak / basil oil / red sauce / panko / mozzarella cheese

Land & Sea

Served with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$20.59

All natural chicken lightly breaded and pan seared. Topped with arugula, tossed in a honey lemon dressing, balsamic glaze, fresh romano cheese and a grilled lemon wedge.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$20.59

Grilled chicken breasts, topped with warm fresh mozzarella, covered with fire-roasted tomatoes, pesto, and roasted red pepper cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccine.

Skillet Salmon

Skillet Salmon

$22.59
Grilled Cap Steak & Shrimp

Grilled Cap Steak & Shrimp

$23.59

8oz. grilled cap steak, grilled shrimp skewer topped with scampi butter. Choose two sides.

1927 IPA Beer Battered Fish

1927 IPA Beer Battered Fish

$21.89

10-12 oz. of fresh haddock hand dipped in our own IPA beer batter and lightly fried. Choose 2 sides.

Italian Panko Crusted Fish

$21.89

Fresh haddock, covered in an Italian panko and topped with scampi butter sauce. Choose two sides.

Cajun Fish

$21.89

Fresh haddock, lightly buttered and topped with our own cajun seasoning. Choose two sides.

Pizza

Gluten free crusts available! Medium pizza only
1/4 Lg (Personal) Cheese Pizza

1/4 Lg (Personal) Cheese Pizza

$9.29

8 inch personal pizza with traditional red sauce.

1/4 Lg (Personal) Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza

1/4 Lg (Personal) Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza

$12.29

Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings

1/4 Lg (Personal) Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

1/4 Lg (Personal) Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

$11.89

Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions

1/4 Lg (Personal) Veggie

1/4 Lg (Personal) Veggie

$11.89

Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli

1/4 Lg (Personal) Everything

1/4 Lg (Personal) Everything

$12.29

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs

1/4 Lg (Personal) Buffalo Wing

1/4 Lg (Personal) Buffalo Wing

$12.29

Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley

1/4 Lg (Personal) Chicken Bacon Ranch

1/4 Lg (Personal) Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.29

Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing

1/4 Lg (Personal) Mega Meat

1/4 Lg (Personal) Mega Meat

$12.29

Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

1/4 Lg (Personal) Traditional White

1/4 Lg (Personal) Traditional White

$11.89

Garlic butter sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)

1/4 Lg (Personal) Mediterranean

1/4 Lg (Personal) Mediterranean

$12.29

Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella

1/4 Lg (Personal) Stuffed Hot Pepper

1/4 Lg (Personal) Stuffed Hot Pepper

$11.89

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers, served with a side of red sauce.

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$15.89

12 inch medium pizza with traditional red sauce.

Medium Pesto & Grilled Chicken

Medium Pesto & Grilled Chicken

$23.59

Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings

Medium Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

Medium Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

$22.59

Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions

Medium Veggie

Medium Veggie

$22.59

Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli

Medium Everything

Medium Everything

$23.59

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs

Medium Buffalo Wing

Medium Buffalo Wing

$23.59

Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.59

Smoky BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing

Medium Mega Meat

Medium Mega Meat

$23.59

Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

Medium Traditional White

Medium Traditional White

$22.59

Garlic sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)

Medium Mediterranean

Medium Mediterranean

$23.59

Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella

Medium Stuffed Hot Pepper

Medium Stuffed Hot Pepper

$22.59

Garlic red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers served with a side of red sauce.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$22.59
Large Pesto & Grilled Chicken

Large Pesto & Grilled Chicken

$33.29

Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings

Large Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

Large Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

$32.29

Tomato garlic sauce, roasted red pepper, whole milk mozzarella, goat cheese and caramelized onions

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$32.29

Lots of mozzarella, fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli

Large Everything

Large Everything

$33.29

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, hot peppers and meatballs

Large Buffalo Wing

Large Buffalo Wing

$33.29

Chicken strips in medium chicken wing sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, celery and parsley

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$33.29

Smoky BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped tomato topped with fresh parsley and buttermilk ranch dressing

Large Mega Meat

Large Mega Meat

$33.29

Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

Large Traditional White

Large Traditional White

$32.29

Garlic sauce, fresh onions, tomato, spices, romano and mozzarella (spinach extra)

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$33.29

Garlic ricotta sauce, red onion, black olives, tomato, sautéed spinach, feta & mozzarella

Large Stuffed Hot Pepper

Large Stuffed Hot Pepper

$32.29

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced stuffed hot peppers, served with a side of red sauce.

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing (10)

Single Wing (10)

$15.59

Double Wing (20)

$29.89
Single Wing on Pit (10)

Single Wing on Pit (10)

$16.59

Double Wing on Pit (20)

$31.89
Single Boneless

Single Boneless

$15.59

Double Boneless

$29.89
Single Finger

Single Finger

$12.59

Calzones

Our fresh made daily pizza dough pressed out, then layered with our seasoned ricotta cheese, whole milk mozzarella, spiced romano cheese. Stuffed with your favorite items, brushed with garlic butter, topped with seasoned romano cheese and baked to a golden brown
Original Calzone

Original Calzone

$14.89
Buffalo Wing Calzone

Buffalo Wing Calzone

$17.89

Stuffed with medium diced chicken fingers, celery, bleu cheese, and scallions.

Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone

Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone

$17.29

Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.

Desserts

Brownie Cannoli Tower

Brownie Cannoli Tower

$7.59

Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream

$6.89

Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$5.89

Old fashion funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate syrup and a raspberry sauce

Kids

All kids meals include a drink and your choice of carrots with dip, apple sauce or fries. All kids meals are for kids 12 and under!

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.99

Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball

$8.59

Kids Personal Cheese

$9.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$8.99

Sides

Side Chips

$4.29

Side Fries

$4.59

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.89

Side Broccoli

$4.59

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.89

Side Pasta

$5.59

Side Veggie of the Day

$4.89

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$5.29

Extras/Side Sauces

Beverages

20oz Pepsi Bottle

$2.89

20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.89

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.39

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.39

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.39

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.99

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Pure Leaf Unsweetned

$3.39

Red Bull

$4.29

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.29

Water

Gatorade

$3.49

Glasses

16oz Pint Glass

$5.00

16oz Rastal Glass

$5.00

12oz Beer Goblet

$5.00

12oz Rocks Glass

$5.00

12oz Cocktail Glass

$4.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Misc.

Golf Tees

$2.00

Pizza Cutters

$6.00

Koozies

$2.50

Bottle Openers

$9.00

Cover Charge

Cover Fee $5

$5.00

Cover Fee $10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927… Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville, NY 14221

