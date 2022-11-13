Restaurant header imageView gallery
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON Depew

review star

No reviews yet

3440 Transit Road

Depew, NY 14043

Popular Items

Large Cheese (12 slices)
Medium Cheese (6 slices)
Party Cheese (32 slices)

Pizza

Slice Cheese

$3.80

Medium Cheese (6 slices)

$16.40

Large Cheese (12 slices)

$21.80

Party Cheese (32 slices)

$34.00

Gluten Free Cheese (6 slices)

$15.95

Large 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$28.35

2 Slices & 20oz (#4)

$8.90

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.30

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

CP Pizza Calzone

$15.95

Think about how fantastic our pizza is, now think about how that would be inside of our fantastic calzones.

Buffalo Wing Calzone

$17.05

Chicken, bleu cheese, wing sauce & Mozzarella. In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

$15.95

Meatballs + Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection inside of our famous calzone.

Stinger Calzone

$17.05

Steak and Chicken Fingers, bleu cheese & medium sauce base, add in mozzarella with fried onions.In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce

Steak Supreme Calzone

$17.05

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and steak! Whoa!

Wings

5 Wings

$9.25

10 Wings

$16.35

15 Wings

$23.15

25 Wings

$34.85

50 Wings

$63.30

75 Wings

$95.47

Fingers

3 Fingers

$10.25

5 Fingers

$15.20

10 Fingers

$29.35

15 Fingers

$43.20

20 Fingers

$56.85

Appetizers

Regular Fries

$4.50

BBQ Fries

$6.25

Italian Fries

$6.25

Sweet, tangy, charred. Side of blue cheese.

Cajun Fries

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50+

Pizza Logs

$5.50+

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.85

Side Dressing

$0.88

Side Sauce

$0.88

Subs

Assorted (whole)

$12.50

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)

$12.95

BLT (whole)

$12.50

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Sub (whole)

$10.50

Cheese (whole)

$10.50

Chicken Finger (whole)

$12.95

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing (whole)

$12.95

Ham (whole)

$10.50

N' in the Grass (whole)

$12.50

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm It! (whole)

$12.50

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly (whole)

$12.50

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza (whole)

$12.50

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (whole)

$12.50

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami Sub (whole)

$10.50

Sausage (whole)

$12.50

Steak (whole)

$12.50

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Stinger (whole)

$14.95

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Tuna (whole)

$14.10

Turkey (whole)

$10.50

Turkey Club (whole)

$12.50

Turkey Ranch Melt (whole)

$12.50

Cheeseburger Sub (whole)

$12.50

Stuffed Hot Pepper Sub (whole)

$14.95

Steak & Sausage Sub (whole)

$14.95

Steak Bacon & Bleu Sub (whole)

$12.50

Assorted (half)

$8.90

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)

$9.50

BLT (half)

$8.90

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Subs (half)

$7.00

Cheese Sub (half)

$7.00

Chicken Finger (half)

$9.50

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing (Half)

$9.50

Ham (half)

$7.00

N' in the Grass (half)

$8.90

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm It! (half)

$8.90

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly (half)

$8.90

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza (half)

$8.90

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (half)

$8.90

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami (half)

$7.00

Sausage (half)

$8.90

Steak (half)

$8.90

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Stinger (half)

$10.85

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Turkey (half)

$7.00

Turkey Club (half)

$8.90

Turkey Ranch Melt (half)

$8.90

Cheeseburger Sub (half)

$8.90

Steak and Sausage (half)

$10.85

stuffed hot pepper (half sub)

$10.85

STEAK BACON BLUE

$10.85

Sub Platter

$62.00

Sub Platter Combo#3

$67.47

Salads

Antipasto (small)

$9.90

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)

$9.90

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (small)

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (small)

$5.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (small)

$9.90

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (small)

$9.90

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (small)

$9.90

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (small)

$9.90

Antipasto (large)

$14.35

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)

$14.35

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (large)

$10.55

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (large)

$10.55

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (large)

$14.35

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (large)

$14.35

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (large)

$14.35

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (lg)

$14.35

Antipasto (party)

$51.30

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)

$51.30

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (party)

$37.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (party)

$36.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (party)

$51.30

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (party)

$51.30

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (party)

$51.30

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (party)

$51.30

Beverages

UnsweET ICE TEA

$2.24

20oz Pop

$2.06

2 Liter

$3.09

Lunch Pop

$1.55

2 Slice Combo Beer Upgrade

$2.06
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Buffalo's Original Pizzeria. Since 1927.

Website

Location

3440 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

Directions

