Santorini 517 West Rio Grande Avenue

STARTERS

Tzatziki

$9.95

thick yogurt, grated cucumber ,garlic, olive oil, fresh herbs

Saganaki

$12.95

Watermelon

$12.95

sliced watermelon served with imported greek feta cheese finished in a balsamic reduction

Fried Burrata

$17.95

Burrata cheese stuffed with pesto and lightly fried served with marinara sauce

Grilled Calamari

$17.95

Fresh tender calamari grilled to perfection

Mussels & clams

$15.95

sautted mussels and clams in a light marinara sauce

Scallops

$21.95

Blackend scallops served over a very delicious Sriracha-Aioli sauce

Octopus

$22.95

Grilled octopus served with fingerling potatoes, capers, red onion finished with lemon pesto sauce

Burrata

$17.95

heirloom cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, and avocado finished with a drizzle of pesto

Summer Seafood Platter

$22.95Out of stock

Chilled shrimp, scallops, calamsri, and mussels served with lemon and olive oil

Antipasto

$17.95

chefs selection of cheeses meats and fruits

Artichokes

$15.95

GRILLED ARTICHOKES SERVED WITH GARLIC LEMON SAUCE

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95Out of stock

Chilled wild caught shrimp served with the classic cocktail sauce

Spanakopita

$9.95

Authentic Greek savory pie stuffed with spinach, egg and feta cheese

Fried Sardines

$16.95Out of stock

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$11.95

tomatoes, cucmber,red onion kalamata olives green peppers and feta cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS LETTUCE SERVED WITH TRADITIONAL CAESAR DRESSING CROUTONS AND SHAVED PARMIGIANO CHEESE

SANTORINI SALAD

$12.95

GREEN LETTUCE ,CUCUMBER AVOCADO ,FETA CHEESE MIXED BEETS LEMON OIL DRESSING

ARUGULA

$12.95

THIN SLICED AGED FILET MIGNON SERVED WITH ARUGULA AND FETA CHEESE FINISHED IN A LEMON OIL DRESSING

SIDES

CHICKEN FINGERS &FRIES

$12.95

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS TAPPED WITH POMEGRANATE WALNUTS AND GORGONZOLA CHEESE

ASPARAGUS

$8.95

GRILLED ASPARAGUS SERVED WITH LEMON SAUCE

SIDE PASTA

$10.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$6.00

SAUTEE SPINACH

$10.95

SAUTEED MUSHROOM

$7.00

FRIES

$6.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

Side Pita

$2.95

Side Dolmas

$7.95

Side Gnocchi

$14.95

CHICKEN

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.95

BREADED CHICKEN SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA CHEESE AND A SIDE SPAGHETTI

CHICKEN SANTORINI

$30.95

CHICKEN BREAST SAUTEED WITH DICED TOMATOES, PEPPERS, PEAS, AND SHRIMP FINISHED IN A MYTHOS BEER SAUCE OVER SPAGHETTI

MEAT

SHORT RIB

$41.95

WOOD FIRED BRAISED SHORT RIB SERVED OVER RISOTTO FINISHED IN IT'S NATURAL JUICE

LAMB SHANK

$35.95

WOOD FIRED LAMB SHANK SERVED OVER DOLMAS (GRAPE LEAVES STUFFED WITH RICE)

FILET MIGNON

$44.95

GRILLED FILET MIGNON TOPPED WITH GORGONZOLA CHEESE AND SHRIMP FINISHED IN A CREAMY DEMI-GLASE SAUCE

Lamb Chops Greek Style

$41.95

Grilled baby lamb chops with roasted potatoes and grilled vegetables

PASTA

SACCHETTI SANTORINI

$32.95

Cheese Sacchetti pasta sauteed with shrimp, mushrooms and walnuts served in a creamy truffle sauce

PENNE VODKA

$23.95

PENNE PASTA SAUTEE WITH CHICKEN AND PEAS IN A VODKA SAUCE

LOBSTER RISOTTO

$30.95

RISOTTO SAUTEED WITH LOBSTER MEAT PEAS AND CHERRY TOMATOES IN A WHITE WINE GARLIC SAUCE

CRAB GNOCCHI

$33.95

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI SAUTED E WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, CRAB MEAT FINISHED IN A SAGE BUTTER GARLIC SAUCE

GNOCCHI ROSE

$25.95

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI IN A BLUSH SOUCE

PENNE CORFU

$27.95

PENNE PASTA SAUTEE WITH SHRIMP .CHOICE OF SAUCE (PINK, MARINARA,OIL &GARLIC)

CRAB RAVIOLI

$36.95

CRAB RAVIOLI SAUTEED WITH BABY SPINACH AND SHRIMP IN A PINK SAUCE

SCALLOPS RISOTTO

$28.95

Risotto sauteed with scallops in blush sauce

LINGUINI SAGANAKI

$39.95

LINGUINI PASTA SUTEEED WITH LANGOSTINOS AND FETA CHEESE IN A LIGHT SPICY MARINARA SAUCE

MOUSAKKA

$23.95

LAYERS OF EGGPLANT AND POTATOES TOPPED WITH KASSERI CHESEE AND MEAT SAUCE IN A MARINARA SAUCE

LINGUINE PESCATORE

$38.95

Linguine sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and crab meat in a light marinara sauce

FISH

BRANZINO

$39.95Out of stock

GRILLED WHOLE FISH BUTTERFLY BRANZINO SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LEMON SAUCE

LANGOSTINOS

$74.95

GRILLED LANGOSTINOS SERVED WITH LEMON SAUCE

SALMON

$29.95

SALMON SAUTEE WITH BUTTER LEMON SAUCE SERVED WITH RICE AND VEGGIES

SPECIALS

PASTA SPECIAL

$48.95

VEAL Special

$47.95

Salad Special

$16.95

Lobster Bisque

$13.95

FISH SPECIAL

$48.95

VEGETABLE OKRA SOUP

$11.95Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$22.95Out of stock

New Years Eve

New Year 2022

$85.00

Fried Burrata

Artichokes

Octopus

Grilled Calamari

Spanakopita

Ricotta &crabmeat bruscheta

Tzatziki

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Langostino Biscue Soup

Chicken Santorini

Lamb Chops

Short Rib

Chicken Parm

Sacchetti Santorini

Gnocchi Rose

Lobster Risotto

Crab Ravioli

Halibut

Salmon

Linguine Saganaki

Menu 1

$39.95

NA BEV

TIRAMISU

$10.95

CREME BRULEE

$11.00

LIMNCELLO

$11.00

DREAM BOMBA

$11.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$11.00

VANILLA GELATO

$10.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION

$11.00

LEMON BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00Out of stock

DESSERT SPECIAL

$11.95Out of stock

Baklava

$11.00

COLD

PELLEGRINO

$7.95

PANA

$7.95

PEPSI

$3.95

DIET PEPSI

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

FANTA

$3.95

SWEET ICED TEA

$3.95

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.95

MILK

$1.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

CLUB SODA

$3.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

HOT

ESPRESSO

$2.95

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.95

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

TEA

$2.49

REGULAR COFFE

$1.95

DECAF COFFE

$1.95

Employee espresso

$1.50

Employee capuchino

$2.50

Beers

Corona

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Amstel

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Wine By Glass

Cabernet

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Chardonay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Pink Moscato

$10.00

Prosecco 90+

$10.00

Wine Bottles

Sauvignon Blanc CL

$35.00

Prosecco 90+

$40.00

Merlot

$40.00

Cabernet Bogle

$40.00

Chardonnay

$40.00

Santo wines

$90.00

Flowers

$85.00

Dionysios merlot

$60.00

ED Cabernet

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

517 West Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

