Santorini 517 West Rio Grande Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
517 West Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Great American Lobster Roll Co. - Wildwood
No Reviews
3012 Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260
View restaurant