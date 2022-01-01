Santorini's Greek Grill - Riverton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fast and Fresh Greek Food - We do "Greek your Way," with Build Your Own Pita or Bowl. Choose your own base, protein, toppings, and sauce. We have many options for gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free diets. Fries, sides, and greek yogurt bar.
Location
TBD, Riverton, UT 84065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco Mania - 3673 W. 13400 S. Unit "G" Riverton Utah 84065
No Reviews
673 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurant
More near Riverton