Italian
Sandwiches
Pizza

Santoro's Sicilian Trattoria 211 bridge Street

91 Reviews

$$

211 bridge Street

Dedham, MA 02026

Deli Sandwiches & Hot Sandwiches

The Agostina Sr.

$9.25

Boar’s Head Provolone, Sweet and Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, and Prosciutto, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and our famous sun dried tomato spread, topped with roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, fresh basil, & extra virgin olive oil.

Vinny Sr.

$9.25

Meatballs with Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce, over provolone, topped with parmesan cheese

Vinny Jr.

$9.25

Eggplant Parmigiana, with Nona Carmela’s Marinara Sauce, topped with parmesan cheese​

Nona Carmela

$9.25

Chicken Parmigiana, homemade chicken cutlet with Nona Carmela’s Marinara Sauce, topped with Mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Nona Maria

$9.25

All white tuna salad made with celery and onion, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato

Denae

$9.25

Chicken salad made with celery, onion and cranberries, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato

Paul

$9.25

Boar’s Head Deluxe Roast Beef and Provolone, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and our famous sun dried tomato spread, topped with tomato and onion.

Hank

$9.25

Buffalo chicken- homemade chicken cutlet in Buffalo sauce, with Boar’s Head Provolone and ranch dressing on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato.

Grayson

$9.25

Boar’s Head Oven Gold Turkey, cranberry sauce, & ​homemade stuffing,on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and mayo.

Pavielle

$9.25

Chicken stuffed with Boar’s Head Ham & Swiss cheese, served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce.

Marisa

$9.25

Boar’s Head New York Style Lean Pastrami Brisket, Swiss cheese, & deli mustard

Alana

$9.25

Boar’s Head New York Style Lean Pastrami Brisket, Swiss cheese, & deli mustard

Diana

$9.25

Boar’s Head Imported Parma Prosciutto on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, fresh basil, & extra virgin olive oil

Bianca

$9.25

Fresh Mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, & extra virgin olive oil on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce

Finn

$9.25

Boar’s Head Mortadella, Provolone, vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, & extra virgin olive oil on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce

Rita

$9.25

Boar’s Head Honey Maple Ham, Oven Gold Turkey, & Swiss Cheese on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion & extra virgin olive oil

Sal

$9.25

Grilled chicken, & cheddar cheese with bacon and B.B.Q. Sauce, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce

Alexa

$9.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted red peppers, and goat cheese with our famous sun dried tomato spread, and balsamic vinaigrette

Carmelina

$9.25

Boar’s Head Capicola, Provolone, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, & extra virgin olive oil

Sloan

$9.25

Boar’s Head Oven Gold Turkey, Provolone, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Devin

$9.25

Boar’s Head Honey Maple Ham, Cheddar Cheese, & honey mustard on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, & onion

Tina

$9.25

Homemade chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with roasted red peppers, vine ripe tomato, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Salad

House Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, shaved Parmesan cheese, topped with salami, mortadella, capacola and provolone. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese, served with Caesar dressing.

Pizza & Calzones

Sheet of Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Pizza made the way they make it in Sicily. This is a rectangular pie with a thick crust, tomato sauce and a mixture of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Sheet of Potato Pizza

$21.50

This pizza unique to Sicily is made with a thick crust covered in Béchamel, a layer of thinly sliced potatoes and seasoned with rosemary and sage, covered in mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Slice of Potato Pizza

$3.00

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Italian Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Eggplant Parmigana Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Chicken Parmigana Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Meatball Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HRS. IN ADVANCE

Meals & Extras

Ziti with Meatballs

$11.99

Ziti coated with Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce served with two meatballs.

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Two homemade chicken cutlets topped with Nona Carmela’s Marinara Sauce and Parmesan cheese​.

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$12.99

Ziti tossed in a garlicky white sauce, broccoli and chicken, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Four large pasta shells stuffed with Ricotta, coated in Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Lasagna

$8.99

Layers of pasta, Ricotta cheese, Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce and ground meat, baked to perfection.

Manicotti

$10.99

Tubes of pasta stuffed with Ricotta, coated in Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Eggplant cutlets layered with Nona Carmela’s Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese​.

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$12.99

Sweet Italian sausages roasted with sliced onions, green and red peppers with our own special blend of seasonings, and Parmesan cheese.

Meatballs

$12.99

Our famous meatballs covered in Nona Carmela's Marinara Sauce.

Ziti

$9.99

Ziti coated with Nona Carmela's Marinara.

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Half of a large Scala covered in a mixture of butter, garlic, Parmesan, and parsley, topped with shredded mozzarella and baked until the cheese is bubbly and browned.

Dinner Rolls

$0.55

Individual sized rolls made from the same dough as our famous sandwich rolls.

Marinara Sauce (Small)

$3.99

Marinara Sauce (Medium)

$5.99

Marinara Sauce (Large)

$9.99

NA Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Special Drink

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 bridge Street, Dedham, MA 02026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

