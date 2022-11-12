Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Santo

773 Reviews

$$

1265 Alpine Ave

Boulder, CO 80304

Order Again

Popular Items

Coin Margarita 3 Pack

To Go Cocktails

House Margarita 2 Pack

$15.00

100% blue weber agave, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Chile Margarita 2 Pack

$16.00

100% blue weber agave, grove street alchemy chile liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Vida Margarita 2 Pack

$17.00

Del Maguey Vida mezcal, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Coin Margarita 3 Pack

$18.00

100% blue weber agave, lime juice (3 servings)

Paloma 2 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

100% Blue Weber agave tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, simple syrup. Serves 2 cocktails.

Pink Guava 2 pack

$16.00Out of stock

100% blue weber agave, cranberry habanero simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Mango Habanero

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch Small Plates

House Salad

$11.00

Local greens, radish, cotija cheese, red chile sunflower seeds, charred tomato vinaigrette dressing

Posole Cup

$6.00

6 oz cup, hominy, radish, cabbage, and lime. Served with flour tortilla. Optional: Add pork adovada or sunnyside up egg!

Posole Bowl

$12.00

12 oz bowl, hominy, radish, cabbage, and lime. Served with flour tortilla. Optional: Add pork adovada or sunnyside up egg!

Pineapple Salsa

$6.00

Smoked pineapple salsa served with house blue corn tortilla chips

Verde Salsa

$6.00

Tomatillo and jalapeno verde salsa served with blue corn tortilla chips

Mexicana Salsa

$6.00

Roasted tomato mexicana salsa served with house blue corn tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.00

Santo house guacamole, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice, served with house blue corn tortilla chips. NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

Queso Fundito

$12.00

Local cheeses, red pepper jelly, red chile sunflower seeds, flour tortillas, house blue corn tortilla chips *Served hot and ready or heat at home*

Frito Pie

$7.00

Frito lays, beef chile, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, green onion *available 4pm-5pm*

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Roast achiote chicken, salsa mexicana, cilantro, onion, pea shoots, white corn tortillas (2 per order)

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Aguachile sauce, cabbage and radish slaw, smoked jalapeno mayonnaise, cilantro. 2 tacos served on local white corn tortillas.

Birria Beef Tacos

$15.00

Braised beef, escabeche de jalapeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, white corn tortillas (2 per order)

Lamb Tacos

$16.00

smoked braised lamb belly, salsa de aguacate, celery root slaw 2 tacos per order

Camotes Tacos

$13.00

Roast sweet potato, hatch green chile, salsa de semillas, pickled onion, cilantro, white corn tortilla (2 per order)

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken adovada, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)

Sweet Potato Enchiladas

$14.00

Roast sweet potatoes, hatch green chile, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)

Pork Burrito

$12.00

Braised pork adovada, refried pinto beans, rice, house cheese blend, cilantro, onion Optional: Smother your burrito with crema and red, green, or xmas!

Calabacitas Burrito

$12.00

Zucchini, tomato, rice, beans, cilantro, cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Can be made vegan, with sweet potatoes.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$16.00

LTO, house cheese blend, chopped chiles, smoked paprika aioli, ketchup, house kennebec fries

Montadas

$16.00

Smothered pork adovada stuffed quesadillas, refried pinto beans, crema, guacamole, red or green chile

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

House cheeses on your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Quesadilla Chicken

$8.00

House cheeses and achiote chicken on your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Bean/Cheese Tacos

$5.00

Refried pinto beans and house cheeses on white corn tortillas

Bean/Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Refried pinto beans and house cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Housemade blue corn tortilla chips and blended cheeses

Bowl Fries

$4.00

Bowl of housemade kennebec french fries served with ketchup

Sides

Side Red Chile

$2.00

Side Green Chile

$2.00

Side XX Hots

$2.00

Side of chopped XX hot hatch green chiles

Sunny Side Egg

$3.00

2 Sunny Side Eggs

$6.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side of spanish rice

Side Beans

$2.00

Side of refried pinto beans (vegan)

Large Rice

$4.00

Bowl of spanish rice (2 servings)

Large Beans

$4.00

Bowl of refried pinto beans (vegan/2 servings)

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Crema

$1.00

4 Corn Torts

$2.00

4 Flour Torts

$2.00

Side Pork Adovada

$6.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Achiote Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

Mexican Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Caramel, creme anglaise, cinnamon whipped cream

Mango Gelato Pint for Good

$9.00

Mila's Mango Lassi Gelato Boy, Boulder, 16 oz. *all proceeds are donated to mila's miracle non-profit to support genetic research

Sophie's Gelato Pint

$9.00

Pint of Berry & Graham Gelato, Gluten Free Gelato Boy, Boulder, 16 oz. *all proceeds are donated to sophie's neighborhood nonprofit to support genetic research

Polvorones

$5.00

3 traditional mexican walnut cookies, tossed in cinnamon sugar

Bizcochito

$3.00

3 traditional new mexican anise cookies

To Go Cocktails

House Margarita 2 Pack

$15.00

100% blue weber agave, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Chile Margarita 2 Pack

$16.00

100% blue weber agave, grove street alchemy chile liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Vida Margarita 2 Pack

$17.00

Del Maguey Vida mezcal, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)

Paloma 2 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

100% Blue Weber agave tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, simple syrup. Serves 2 cocktails.

Coin Margarita 3 Pack

$18.00

100% blue weber agave, lime juice (3 servings)

To Go Beer

Pacifico

$5.00

Mexican lager, 4.5%

Modelo

$5.00

Mexican lager, 4.4%

La Cumbre Beer

$8.00

La Cumbre brewing, 16 oz lager, 4.7%

All Day IPA

$6.00

Founders brewing, session apa, 4.7%

Elevated

$8.00

La Cumbre brewing, 16 oz ipa, 7.2%

Slice of Hefen

$8.00

La Cumbre brewing, hefeweizen, 5.1%

Acclimated

$8.00

La Cumbre brewing, 16 oz apa, 5.3%

Pineapple Guava Sour

$7.00

To Go Wine

Gruet Sparkling Wine Bottle

$40.00

Sparkling pinot noir, nm, albuquerque

Tapiz Alta Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Chardonnay, ag, mendoza

Funckenhausen Bottle

$25.00

Red blend, ar, mendoza 1 Liter

Prisma Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir, ch, casablanca valley

N/A Bev

Coffee

$3.00

Conscious Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

New Mexican Hot Chocolate *Only available for breakfast from 7AM to 11AM

Mocha

$4.00

1/2 Conscious Coffee, 1/2 Mexican Hot Chocolate *Only available for breakfast from 7AM to 11AM

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Family Style Platters/Mercado Retail

Family Style Enchilada Platter

$68.00

A take home, heat, and serve version of Santo's beloved enchiladas Platter of 8 chicken or sweet potato enchiladas; served with spanish rice and refried beans, green & red chile, large side salad with greens, radish, spiced sunflower seed, cotija, charred tomato vinaigrette Feeds 4. Packaged with heating instructions.

Family Style Taco Pack

$68.00

A take home, heat! Platter of 8 achiote chicken or sweet potato tacos; spanish rice and refried beans,Feeds 4. Packaged with heating instructions.

Queso Fundito

$12.00

Local cheeses, red pepper jelly, red chile sunflower seeds, flour tortillas, house blue corn tortilla chips *Served hot and ready or heat at home*

Santo Shirt

$20.00

Santo Hat

$25.00

Santo Mask

$12.00

Sophie's Neighborhood Blanket

$25.00

*all proceeds are donated to sophie's neighborhood, non-profit to support genetic research

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Santo is a Boulder, CO restaurant by award-winning Chef/Owner Hosea Rosenberg. Santo is inspired by Rosenberg’s childhood home of Taos, New Mexico. An eatery and bar, serving his spin on seasonal, modern Northern New Mexican fare, Santo brings to life the vibrant food culture of the region. A vast outdoor patio lines the exterior of the south facing windows, giving diners unobstructed views of the majestic Boulder Flatirons. The menu combines classic New Mexican cuisine, techniques, and ingredients, like red and green chiles and blue corn; with a local Colorado approach to sourcing all-natural, non-GMO meats and produce.

Location

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

Gallery
Santo image
Santo image

