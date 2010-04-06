Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santos Coffee - Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

2221 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Drinks

Latte

$4.12

Cappuccino

$4.12

Drip Coffee

$2.70

Cafè Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Cafè Caramel

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.80

Cortado

$2.90

Americano

$4.12

Espresso

$2.50

Coffee By The Bag (Blended)

$18.00

Coffee By The Bag (Single)

$21.00

Coffee BOX

$24.00

Mint Latte

$4.70

Basil Lavender Latte

$4.70

Café Nutella

$4.70

Café Maya

$4.70

Café Affogato

$4.70

Hot Chocolate

$4.70

Frescas

$4.80

Mint Infusion

$4.70+

Basil Lavender Infusion

$4.70+

Tea Steamers

$4.70+

Chai Latte

$4.70+

Brewed Tea

$2.80+

Kombucha

$3.90

Blue Spring Water

$2.80

Coke

$3.90

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.80

Orange Juice

$2.80

Orange Fanta

$3.90

Kombucha

$3.90

Orange Pellegrino

$2.80

Fruit Punch

$2.80

Bottle of Pepsi

$3.90

Bottle of 7Up

$3.90

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.80

Very Berry

$2.80

Horizon Organic Reduced Fat Milk

$2.80

BAI Drink

$3.90

Tiki / Roja

$3.90

Bottle of Mirinda

$3.90

Glass of Milk

$2.80

Blended Drinks

Shakes

$5.50

Frappes

$5.50

Smoothies

$5.50

Food

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$8.95

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$8.95

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$8.95

Egg and Cheese

$8.95

Bagel

$4.10

Croissant

$4.10

Crepe

$3.40

Banana

$1.20

Sandwich

$10.75

Healthy Savory Bowls

$10.10+

Healthy Sweet Bowl

$10.10+

Blueberry Muffins

$4.50

Marble Brownie

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cinnamon Apple

$3.75

Banana Nut

$3.75

Lemon Squares

$3.25

Orange Pecan

$3.75

Gluten Free Cinnamon

$3.75

No Sugar Added Blueberry

$3.75

No Sugar Added Banana Caramel

$3.75

Cookie in a Cloud

$3.25

Upside Down Pineapple

$3.25

Sweet Crepe

$11.20

Savory Crepe

$11.40

Merchandise

Port Authority Caps

$30.00

Richardson Cap

$35.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

16 oz Ceramic Mug

$20.00

13 oz Mug with Sleeve

$20.00

9 oz Ceramic Mug with Sleeve

$25.00

12 oz Miir Coffee Canister

$45.00

Bamboo Coffee Canister

$35.00

16 oz Miir Tumbler

$38.00

16 Oz MiiR Travel Tumbler

$42.00

MiiR Pourigami

$55.00

Silicone Boot

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2221 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

