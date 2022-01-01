Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santo Taco 910 N 900 W

review star

No reviews yet

910 N 900 W

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Taco

2 Taco De Birria

2 Taco De Birria

$4.99

Al Pastor Flour

$3.75
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.75

Birria Flour

$3.99
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$2.99

Beef stew with cheese

Calabacitas Flour

$3.50
Calabacitas Taco

Calabacitas Taco

$2.50

Zucchini witn corn, queso fresco and sour cream

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$2.99

Carne Asada Flour

$3.99

Carnitas Flour

$3.75
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Pulled pork

Chicken Flour

$3.75
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Grilled Chicken

Chile Verde Flour

$3.50
Chile Verde Taco

Chile Verde Taco

$2.99

Pork in chile verde

Chorizo Flour

$3.75
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.99
El Chingon Taco

El Chingon Taco

$4.50

Three meats, chicken, pork and beef with fajita style veggies on flour tortilla

Mi Gober Flour

$4.50
Mi Gober Taco

Mi Gober Taco

$3.50

Shrimp tacos with cheese

Lengua Flour

$4.25
Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Beef Tongue

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

$2.50

Nopal Flour

$3.50

Pescado Flour

$4.50
Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$3.50

Fish

Cauliflower Taco

$2.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Marinated spicy pork

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Calabacitas Burrito

$9.00

Zucchini with corn, queso fresco and sour cream Vegetarian

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Grilled steak

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Pork carnitas

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Grlled chicken

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.00

Pork in Chile Verde

El Jarocho Burrito

$10.00

Shrimp with Cheese

Lengua Burrito

$10.00

Pescado Burrito

$10.00

Fish

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.00

El Chingon Burrito

$10.00

Nopal Burrito

$9.00

Smoothered

$1.00

Cauliflower Burrito

$9.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

Marinated Pork

Birria Quesadilla

$9.50

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Pork Carnitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.50

Lengua Quesadilla

$9.50

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$9.50

Calabazitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Nopal Quesadilla

$9.50

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Chingon Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Mulitas

Al Pastor Mulita

$5.00

Marinated Pork

Birria Mulita

$5.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Mulita

$5.00

Pork Carnitas

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

Queso Mulita

$4.00

Cheese

Chorizo Mulita

$5.00

Chile Verde Mulitas

$5.00

Lengua Mulita

$6.00

Shrimp Mulitas

$6.50

Nopal Mulita

$4.00

Calabazitas Mulita

$4.00

Muilta Chingon

$6.00

Fries

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with marinated pork comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Birria Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with birria comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled steak comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with pork carnitas comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Chile Verde Fries

$10.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled chicken comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Classic Fries

$5.00

Solo Queso Fries

$5.00

Chorizo Fries

$10.00

Flautas

Mixed Flautas

Mixed Flautas

$6.00

Papas Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Tinga de pollo Flauta

Tinga de pollo Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Sides

Arroz (Rice)

$3.00

Birria Consome

$1.00

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Frijol (Beans)

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Rice And Beans

$5.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Make A Combo

$3.75

Dessert

Chocoflan

$4.00

Churros

$2.00

Flan

$4.00

Nachos

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Birria Nachos

$10.00
Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chile Verde Nachos

$10.00

Chorizo Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Classica

$10.00

Nopal Nachos

$10.00

Cheese Only Nachos

$10.00

Calbasitas Nachos

$10.00

Lengua Nachos

$11.00

CATERING

CATERING Nov.9

$2,800.00

CATERING Oct.6, 65 People

$780.00

Family Pack

$45.00

Tortas

Torta Asada

$12.00

Torta Birra

$12.00

Torta Carnitas

$12.00

Veggie Torta

$10.00

Wednesday Specials

Fuego Bowl

$10.00

Taco

2 Taco De Birria

2 Taco De Birria

$4.99

Al Pastor Flour

$3.75
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.75

Birria Flour

$3.99
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$2.99

Beef stew with cheese

Calabacitas Flour

$3.50
Calabacitas Taco

Calabacitas Taco

$2.50

Zucchini witn corn, queso fresco and sour cream

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$2.99

Carne Asada Flour

$3.99

Carnitas Flour

$3.75
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Pulled pork

Chicken Flour

$3.75
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Grilled Chicken

Chile Verde Flour

$3.50
Chile Verde Taco

Chile Verde Taco

$2.99

Pork in chile verde

Chorizo Flour

$3.75
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.99
El Chingon Taco

El Chingon Taco

$4.50

Three meats, chicken, pork and beef with fajita style veggies on flour tortilla

Mi Gober Flour

$4.50
Mi Gober Taco

Mi Gober Taco

$3.50

Shrimp tacos with cheese

Lengua Flour

$4.25
Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Beef Tongue

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

Nopal (Grilled Cactus) Taco

$2.50

Nopal Flour

$3.50

Pescado Flour

$4.50
Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$3.50

Fish

Cauliflower Taco

$2.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Marinated spicy pork

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Calabacitas Burrito

$9.00

Zucchini with corn, queso fresco and sour cream Vegetarian

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Grilled steak

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Pork carnitas

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Grlled chicken

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.00

Pork in Chile Verde

El Jarocho Burrito

$10.00

Shrimp with Cheese

Lengua Burrito

$10.00

Pescado Burrito

$10.00

Fish

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.00

El Chingon Burrito

$10.00

Nopal Burrito

$9.00

Smoothered

$1.00

Cauliflower Burrito

$9.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

Marinated Pork

Birria Quesadilla

$9.50

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Pork Carnitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.50

Lengua Quesadilla

$9.50

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$9.50

Calabazitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Nopal Quesadilla

$9.50

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Chingon Quesadilla

$10.00

Mulitas

Al Pastor Mulita

$5.00

Marinated Pork

Birria Mulita

$5.00

Beef Stew with Cheese

Carne Asada Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Mulita

$5.00

Pork Carnitas

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

Queso Mulita

$4.00

Cheese

Chorizo Mulita

$5.00

Chile Verde Mulitas

$5.00

Lengua Mulita

$6.00

Shrimp Mulitas

$6.50

Mulita Chingon

$5.00

Nopal Mulita

$4.00

Calabazitas Mulita

$4.00

Muilta Chingon

$6.00

Fries

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with marinated pork comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Birria Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with birria comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled steak comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with pork carnitas comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Chile Verde Fries

$10.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Cheese smothered fries with grilled chicken comes with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Classic Fries

$5.00

Solo Queso Fries

$5.00

Chorizo Fries

$10.00

Flautas

Mixed Flautas

Mixed Flautas

$6.00

Papas Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Tinga de pollo Flauta

Tinga de pollo Flauta

$6.00

4 Rolled fried tacos, comes with lettuce sour cream, salsa verde and Pico de Gallo

Sides

Arroz (Rice)

$3.00

Birria Consome

$1.00

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Frijol (Beans)

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Rice And Beans

$5.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Make A Combo

$3.75

Consome

$1.00

Dessert

Chocoflan

$4.00

Churros

$2.00

Flan

$4.00

Nachos

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Birria Nachos

$10.00
Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chile Verde Nachos

$10.00

Chorizo Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Classica

$10.00

Nopal Nachos

$10.00

Cheese Only Nachos

$10.00

Wednesday Special

Fuego Bowl

$10.00

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Coca-Cola 1/2 Liter

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottle

Sangria

$2.50

Bottle

Sidral

$2.50

Bottle

Cans Soda

Soda Can

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

910 N 900 W, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Garage On Beck
orange starNo Reviews
1199 North Beck St Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
HandleBar
orange starNo Reviews
751 N 300 W Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Diversion
orange starNo Reviews
535 n 300 w H-104 Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
The Sun Trapp
orange starNo Reviews
102 S 600 W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
orange starNo Reviews
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SALT LAKE CITY

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SALT LAKE CITY
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston