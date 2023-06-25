  • Home
  • Sap Sap Lao Deli and Cafe new - 9641 15th Ave SW Suite B
A map showing the location of Sap Sap Lao Deli and Cafe new 9641 15th Ave SW Suite BView gallery

Sap Sap Lao Deli and Cafe new 9641 15th Ave SW Suite B

No reviews yet

9641 15th Ave SW Suite B

Seattle, WA 98106

Tra

Phad lao.. tray

$95.00

Beef skewers (30) pieces

$150.00

Veggie Stir Fry( Bok choy, Black mushroom, Tofu

$75.00

Tray( papaya salad

$75.00

Tray( Laab chicken

$95.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9641 15th Ave SW Suite B, Seattle, WA 98106

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

