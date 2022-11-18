Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sap House Meadery

263 Reviews

$$

6 FOLSOM RD

CENTER OSSIPEE, NH 03814

Popular Items

Oysters Half Dozen
One Of These Days

Starters

Ploughman's Lunch

Ploughman's Lunch

$19.00

assorted cheeses and cured meats with local baguette

Hot Pickled Carrots

Hot Pickled Carrots

$5.00

pickled with dill, garlic, and hot peppers

Olives

Olives

$6.00

country brined olive mix

Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Oysters Each

$2.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$12.00

Entrees

House Tacos

House Tacos

$5.00

soft tortilla, with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream with a choice of ginger chicken, dry-rubbed pork or curried chickpea.

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Honey Comb Sundae

$13.00

Affogato

$4.50

NY Cheesecake

$9.00+Out of stock

Miss Mud Cupcake

$6.00

Traditional Styles

Still meads, ranging from dry to sweet with an array of flavors.

Traditional Mead

$17.00

Highly floral, light and only slightly sweet.

Sugar Maple

$17.00

The mead that started it all! Smokey and earthy with a familiar maple sweetness. The essential NH drink.

Deviant

$20.00

In Your Head

$25.00

Kith And Kin

$25.00

Apple Pi

$25.00

Higher Grounds

$25.00

Amaro Gayo

$25.00

Bramble

$25.00

Ginger Snap

$20.00

Honeyberry

$25.00

Not just a clever name! Honeyberries are a cousin to the honeysuckle and have a lovely tart berry note. Often described as a cross between a blueberry and a cranberry. Very wine-like.

Barrel Aged

My Hour Of Darkness

$45.00

One Of These Days

$35.00

Evermore

$45.00

Experimental & Forage

Apple Hibiscus

$20.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry

$20.00

Session & Kegs

Tangerine (4pk)

$13.00

Ready To Drum (4pk)

$13.00

Keg Signature

$185.00

Gift Box

Traditional Mead

$17.00

Highly floral, light and only slightly sweet.

Sugar Maple

$17.00

The mead that started it all! Smokey and earthy with a familiar maple sweetness. The essential NH drink.

Vanilla Bean

$20.00Out of stock

Tahitian vanilla beans give this boozy sipper a rich, cream soda note. Great on its own or mixed into a cocktail. Add to fresh-pressed hot apple cider in the fall

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sap House Meadery is New England's premier craft meadery. We produce a range of styles of mead (honey wine) with ingredients sourced from many local farms. Come visit us at our Tasting Room & Pub in Center Ossipee, NH for flights, mead cocktails, beer, wine and great food.

Website

Location

6 FOLSOM RD, CENTER OSSIPEE, NH 03814

Directions

Sap House Meadery image
Sap House Meadery image
Sap House Meadery image

