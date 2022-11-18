Sap House Meadery
263 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sap House Meadery is New England's premier craft meadery. We produce a range of styles of mead (honey wine) with ingredients sourced from many local farms. Come visit us at our Tasting Room & Pub in Center Ossipee, NH for flights, mead cocktails, beer, wine and great food.
Location
6 FOLSOM RD, CENTER OSSIPEE, NH 03814
Gallery