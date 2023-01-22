Restaurant header imageView gallery

TERRE DEL SAPORE

review star

No reviews yet

246 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Classica
Burrata e prosciutto
Chicken parmigiana

Starter

Tagliere Della Casa

$18.50

Prosciutto , salami, fresh mozzarella , burrata

Carpaccio di Sapore

$18.50

Involtini Vegetali

$17.50

Rolled pizza filled with mozzarella, zucchini , mushorooms truffle oil

Involtini di Carne

$17.50

Rolled pizza filled mozzarella , salami , ham , truffle oil

Caprese

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella , tomatoes , basil,

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$14.99

Eggplant , tomate sauce , mozzarella , parmesan cheese and oregano

Polpetta della nonna

$14.50

Salad

Sapore Salad

$15.99

Arugula , fresh mozzarella , cherry tomatoes , avocado , walnuts , prosciutto , kalamata olive , balsamic glaze

Delicata Salad

$15.99

Arugula , figs, burrata, walnuts, parmesan cheese , balsamic glaze

Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, croutons , parmesan cheese , cesar dressing

Pizza

Margherita Classica

Margherita Classica

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella , tomate sauce

Peperoni

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella , tomate sauce , peperoni

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$18.50

Fresh Mozzarella ,prosciutto , arugula , tomate sauce

Toscana

Toscana

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella , ham , onion , olive , egg, tomate sauce

Burrata e prosciutto

Burrata e prosciutto

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, burrata, prosciutto , tomato sauce,

Focaccia

$5.00
Funghi Misti

Funghi Misti

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella mushrooms ,parmesan cheese , tomato sauce

Giralda

Giralda

$17.99

Gorgonzola e speck

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella , gorgonzola dolce , mushrooms , speck and touch of truffle oil

Meat Board

Meat Board

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, ham, spicy salami, sausage, bacon, tomate sauce

Saporeland

Saporeland

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella , mushrooms , egg, bacon, onion, touch of truffle oil

Spicy Salami

$16.99
Veggie Mix

Veggie Mix

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella , eggplant, broccolini, zucchine , cherry tomate , tomate sauce

Pasta

Gnocchi al pesto

$15.99
Gnocchi alla Ciccio

Gnocchi alla Ciccio

$18.99

Sausage , broccoli , cream

Gnocchi Ragu

$18.99

Ground beef ragu' , tomato sauce

Gnocchi Tirolese

$18.99

Gorgonzola , mushrooms , speck

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00

Homemade lasagna with béchamel meat sauce , ham , Parmesan cheese

Penne al Pomodoro

$14.99

Marinara Sauce

Tagliatelle Alfredo Chicken

$18.50

alfredo sauce and chicken

Ravioli Al Burro E Salvia

$18.99
Ravioli Porcini

Ravioli Porcini

$18.99

Spaghetti Aglio Olio E Peperoncino

$13.99

Extra Virgin olive oil , garlic , peperoncino

Spaghetti Alla Burrata

Spaghetti Alla Burrata

$18.99

tomate sauce , burrata , basil ,

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$18.99

Italian Bacon , egg, cream, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.99

Spaghetti with meatballs , tomato sauce san Marzano, parmesan cheese.

Tagliatelle ai Gamberi

$20.99

Shrimps, garlic, cherry tomatoes, olive , capers, tomate sauce

Tagliatelle Funghi Selvatici

$18.99

Mushrooms , cream , parmesan cheese, touch of truffle oil

Tagliatelle Ragu'

Tagliatelle Ragu'

$19.00

Ground beef ragu' , tomato sauce

Penne Treviso

$19.00

Spaghetti alfredo

$15.00

Carni

Chicken parmigiana

$20.99

breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with side of penne alfredo

Spezzatino di Carne

$24.99

Dolci

Tiramisu

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Nutellina

$10.00

Beer & Wines

San Gabriele Blonde

$6.00

Pinot Grigio Giacondi Sicily

$19.99

Chardonnay Organico

$19.99

Montepulciano Organico

$19.99

Baby Amarone Ripasso

$19.99

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$19.99

Pinot Noir

$19.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Coke Diet

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Margerita Sparkling 800ml

$7.00

Margerita Natural Water 800 ml

$5.00

Margerita sparkling water 300 ml

$4.00

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
TERRE DEL SAPORE image
TERRE DEL SAPORE image
TERRE DEL SAPORE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tur Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 373
259 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Coral Gables
orange star4.3 • 3,547
2334 Ponce De Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Coral Gables)
orange star4.7 • 401
259 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
77 Sport Bar - Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
180 Giralda Avenue Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Coral Gables -
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Ponce de Leon Coral Gables, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Whisk Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 3,758
7382 Sw 56th Ave Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston