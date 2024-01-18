Sapore Pizzeria & Bar
163 Boston Post Rd
Old Lyme, CT 06371
Food
Pizza
Gourmet Pizzas
- LG Americana (White)$24.50
Mozzarella, bacon, onions, mushrooms, & ranch
- LG BBQ Chicken (White)$24.50
Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, chicken, & red onions
- LG Buffalo Chicken (White)$24.50
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, & spicy buffalo sauce
- LG Carnivora (Red)$24.50
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, Parmesan, & mozzarella
- LG Chicken Florentina (White)$24.50
Seasoned tomatoes, bacon, onions, garlic, basil, mozzarella, & light drizzle of ranch
- LG Diavola (Red)$26.00
Sauce, EVOO, fresh buffalo mozzarella, crushed red pepper, pepperoni, parmesan, & fresh basil
- LG Doppio Pepperoni (Red)$24.50
Sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, & double pepperoni
- LG Four Cheese (White)$24.50
- LG Giardino (Red)$24.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, eggplant, & black olives (no mozzarella)
- LG Margherita (Red)$24.50
Sauce, basil, parmigiana, fresh imported mozzarella, & EVOO
- LG Meatball Parm (Red)$24.50
Sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta, & basil
- LG Mortadella & Pistachio (White)$26.00
White pizza topped with corn, imported mortadella, crumbled pistachios, & basil
- LG Sofia Loren (White)$24.50
Mozzarella & seasoned tomatoes topped with arugula & green chili aioli
- LG The Boys (Red)$24.50
Sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, & pepperoni topped with green chili
- LG The Untouchable (White)$24.50
Mozzarella, chicken, bacon, & ranch
- LG Tomato Garlic Basil (White)$24.50
Mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, garlic, basil, EVOO, & parmigiana
- LG White Chicken & Broccoli (White)$24.50
Mozzarella, chicken, broccoli, parmesan, oregano, & EVOO
Dough Creations
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Calzone$15.00
Filled with mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sausage, roasted garlic, & broccoli rabe
- Buffalo Calzone$13.50
Seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, & our buffalo chicken
- Calzone$12.50
Seasoned ricotta & mozzarella Add any toppings you'd like
- Stromboli$14.00
Hand rolled pizza dough with sausage, salami, mortadella, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, peppers, & mozzarella
- Vesuvio Calzone$16.00
Mortadella, soppressata, seasoned ricotta, & mozzarella, topped with sauce, Parmesan, olive oil, & basil
Slices
Apps
- Antipasto Marechiaro$18.00
An assortment of prosciutto, mortadella, soppressata salami, goat cheese, imported provolone, fresh buffalo mozzarella, hot honey, & olives
- Arancini$11.00
Risotto fritters stuffed with cheese topped with arugula & pomodoro
- Calamari Savoia$16.00
Our fritto misto sautéed with white wine, garlic, & a splash of pomodoro & basil
- Eggplant Rollatini App$10.00
Rolled with seasoned ricotta, pomodoro, mozzarella, & fresh garden herbs
- French Fries$6.00
- Fried Mozzarella$8.00
- Fritto Misto$14.00
Point Judith calamari lightly fried with cherry peppers & shrimp
- Garlic Bread$7.00
With mozzarella
- Herb Focaccia Bruschetta$12.00
Toasted herb focaccia topped with ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, & fig
- Meatballs$7.50
With seasoned ricotta
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.00
- Pasta E Fagioli Soup$8.00
Pasta e fagioli soup an iconic Italian comfort food. A hearty soup of beans & macaroni (bowl)
- Prosciutto Caprese$12.00
Imported prosciutto, tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, & balsamic glaze
- Wings (16)$18.00
- Wings (8)$12.50
Choice of sauce: hot, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, mild
Salads
- Berry Arugula$13.00
Arugula, craisins, walnuts, gorgonzola, red onions, & tomatoes, served with house made strawberry vinaigrette
- Caesar (No Chicken)$10.00
- Caesar (With Chicken)$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, & croutons, served with caesar dressing
- House$10.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, castelvetrano olives, kalamata olives, & pepperoncini, served with balsamic dressing
- Mediterranean$13.00
Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, & marinated artichoke hearts, served with housemade lemon vinaigrette
- Spring Mix$15.00
Mixed greens, walnuts, tomatoes, olives, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, & grilled chicken, served with balsamic dressing
- Tonno$14.00
Lettuce, arugula, tomatoes, black olives, corn, shredded mozzarella, olive oil, & tuna, served with balsamic dressing
- Wedge$13.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, & tomatoes
- Side Caesar$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
Entrées
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$19.00
Broccoli rabe & sausage sautéed in garlic & oil with parmesan over rigatoni
- Chicken Basil$22.00
Crispy coated chicken breast baked with mozzarella, topped with imported prosciutto & arugula over basil pesto linguine
- Chicken Milanese Dinner$22.00
Chicken milanese breaded chicken, lemon cream pesto sauce, & fettuccine topped with arugula, tomatoes, & cheese
- Chicken Palermo$23.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a marsala wine, mushroom, & homemade brown sauce, topped with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, & asparagus, served with a side of sautéed broccoli
- Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Tender chicken breast lightly breaded topped with pomodoro sauce & melted mozzarella served with penne
- Chicken Piccata$22.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce with capers & spinach over penne
- Eggplant Parm$19.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Dinner$19.00
Eggplant rollatine eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta, parmigiana, & baby spinach topped with pomodoro sauce & mozzarella served with penne
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
- Fettuccine Pomodoro$16.00
- Fettuccine Pomodoro & Meatballs$18.00
With san marzano tomatoes, EVOO, & herbs
- La Mariola$20.00
A twist on the traditional puttanesca with cod, cured olives, pine nuts, capers, san marzano tomatoes, & basil
- Penne Bolognese$19.00
Hearty meat sauce, whipped ricotta, & basil
- Penne with Butter$15.00
- Rigatoni Vodka$19.00
Our signature NY vodka sauce with herbs, prosciutto, & tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- Tuscan Corn Ravioli$20.00
Ravioli filled with cheese in a creamy corn sauce with confit tomato, spinach, & toasted bread crumbs
Seafood
- Cod Livornese$23.00
Pan-roasted cod in a light sauce of green & black olives & white wine over sautéed spinach
- Linguini Vongole (disc)$26.00
- Salmon Francese$24.00
In a white wine, lemon butter sauce over fettuccine & topped with asparagus
- Sapore Cioppino$26.00
Shrimp, scallops, manila clams, calamari, & cod with linguine in a warm tomato broth served with crostini
- Seafood Platter$24.00
Cod, shrimp, & scallops, baked in a lemon butter sauce over spinach topped with toasted bread crumbs
- Shrimp Scampi$21.00
Shrimp sautéed with confit tomatoes in a lemon butter white wine sauce over linguine
- Vongole Calabrese$22.00
Whole little neck clams, Rhode island manila clams sautéed with mild sausage in a white wine sauce over linguine
Grinders/Burgers
- Figgy with It Burger$16.00
Certified black Angus beef, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam on a brioche bun, served with fries
- Uncle Bob Burger$14.00
Certified black Angus beef, garlic aioli, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes on a brioche bun, served with fries
- Chicken Pesto Grinder$13.00
Pesto, grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, & arugula
- Ckn Vodka Grinder$14.00
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, vodka sauce, & basil
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$13.00
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & ranch
- Chicken Cutlet Grinder (disc)$13.00
- Ckn Parm Grinder$12.00
Meatball or chicken with mozzarella & san marzano tomatoes
- Luxury Eggplant$12.00
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, & sauce
- MB Parm Grinder$12.00
- O' Napulitan$13.00
Soppressata salami, prosciutto, marinated egg plant, arugula, tomatoes, & fresh mozzarella with our special homemade spread
- Vegetariano$12.00
Pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, & balsamic glaze
Sides
Desserts
SPECIALS
Drinks
Juice/Milk
Catering
Salad
- Berry Arugula 1/2 Tray$30.00
Arugula, craisins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, & house made strawberry vinaigrette on the side
- Berry Arugula Full Tray$60.00
Arugula, craisins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, & house made strawberry vinaigrette on the side
- Caesar (No Ckn) 1/2 Tray$30.00
Romaine, croutons & parmesan
- Caesar (No Ckn) Full Tray$60.00
Romaine, croutons & parmesan
- Capricciosa 1/2 Tray$30.00
- Capricciosa Full Tray$60.00
- Caesar w/ Ckn 1/2 Tray$40.00
- Caesar w/ Ckn Full Tray$80.00
- House 1/2 Tray$30.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, castelvetrano olives, and kalamata olives
- House Full Tray$60.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, castelvetrano olives, and kalamata olives
- Italian Salad 1/2 Tray$30.00
Our house salad topped with gorgonzola cheese
- Italian Salad Full Tray$60.00
Our house salad topped with gorgonzola cheese
- Mediterranean 1/2 Tray$30.00
Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, artichokes, & house made lemon vinaigrette on the side
- Mediterranean Full Tray$60.00
Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, artichokes, & house made lemon vinaigrette on the side
- Spring Mix 1/2 Tray$40.00
Mixed greens, walnut, tomato, olives, goat cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, grilled chicken
- Spring Mix Full Tray$80.00
Mixed greens, walnut, tomato, olives, goat cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, grilled chicken
Appetizers
- Herb Focaccia Bruschetta 1/2 Tray$35.00
Toasted herb focaccia topped with ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, & fig
- Herb Focaccia Bruschetta Full Tray$70.00
Toasted herb focaccia topped with ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, & fig
- Tomato Bruschetta 1/2 Tray$30.00
Classic Italian bruschetta with seasoned tomatoes, basil, EVOO, and Parmesan cheese
- Tomato Bruschetta Full Tray$60.00
Classic Italian bruschetta with seasoned tomatoes, basil, EVOO, and Parmesan cheese
- Mussels 1/2 Tray$40.00
White wine, red sauce, fra diavolo
- Mussels Full Tray$80.00
White wine, red sauce, fra diavolo
- Arancini (10 pieces)$38.00
Per piece. Risotto fritters stuffed with cheese topped with arugula & pomodoro sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini 1/2 Tray$35.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Full Tray$70.00
- Meatballs 1/2 Tray$35.00
- Meatballs Full Tray$65.00
- Roasted Potatoes 1/2 Tray$30.00
- Roasted Potatoes Full Tray$60.00
- Chicken Tenders (15 pieces)$45.00
15 pieces. Homemade, breaded, & baked - Healthy for your kids! 1 day notice required
Chicken/Eggplant Entrées
- Chicken Fiorentina 1/2 Tray$50.00
Breasts of chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, & mozzarella in light brown sauce with onions
- Chicken Fiorentina Full Tray$100.00
Breasts of chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, & mozzarella in light brown sauce with onions
- Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray$55.00
Chicken breast dipped in egg and flour in a white wine, lemon, & butter sauce
- Chicken Francese Full Tray$110.00
Chicken breast dipped in egg and flour in a white wine, lemon, & butter sauce
- Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray$50.00
Breasts of chicken sautéed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, diced prosciutto, & onions
- Chicken Marsala Full Tray$100.00
Breasts of chicken sautéed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, diced prosciutto, & onions
- Chicken Monte Bianco 1/2 Tray$50.00
Tender Chicken breast in a creamy parmesan sauce , topped with spinach and Mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Monte Bianco Full Tray$100.00
Tender Chicken breast in a creamy parmesan sauce , topped with spinach and Mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray$45.00
Tender chicken breast lightly breaded topped with san marzano tomato & melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray$90.00
Tender chicken breast lightly breaded topped with san marzano tomato & melted mozzarella
- Chicken Piccata 1/2 Tray$45.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, and spinach
- Chicken Piccata Full Tray$90.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, and spinach
- Chicken Sorrentino 1/2 Tray$50.00
Chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto, & mozzarella in a light brown sauce with onions
- Chicken Sorrentino Full Tray$100.00
Chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto, & mozzarella in a light brown sauce with onions
- Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray$35.00
Baked with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil
- Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray$70.00
Baked with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil
- Eggplant Rollatini 1/2 Tray$35.00
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta and then baked with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Rollatini Full Tray$70.00
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta and then baked with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese
Veal Entrées
- Veal Fiorentina 1/2 Tray$60.00
Breasts of chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, & mozzarella in light brown sauce with onions
- Veal Fiorentina Full Tray$120.00
Breasts of chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, & mozzarella in light brown sauce with onions
- Veal Francese 1/2 Tray$70.00
Veal breast dipped in egg and flour in a white wine, lemon, & butter sauce
- Veal Francese Full Tray$140.00
Veal breast dipped in egg and flour in a white wine, lemon, & butter sauce
- Veal Marsala 1/2 Tray$60.00
Tender nature veal sautéed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, diced prosciutto, & onions
- Veal Marsala Full Tray$120.00
Tender nature veal sautéed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, diced prosciutto, & onions
- Veal Parmigiana 1/2 Tray$55.00
Tender veal breast lightly breaded topped with san marzano tomato & melted mozzarella
- Veal Parmigiana Full Tray$110.00
Tender veal breast lightly breaded topped with san marzano tomato & melted mozzarella
- Veal Piccata 1/2 Tray$65.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, spinach
- Veal Piccata Full Tray$130.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, spinach
- Veal Sorrentino 1/2 Tray$60.00
Chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto, & mozzarella in a light brown sauce with onions
- Veal Sorrentino Full Tray$120.00
Chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto, & mozzarella in a light brown sauce with onions
Pasta
- Baked Ziti Siciliana with Eggplant 1/2 Tray$35.00
Penne pasta in a light sauce with eggplant. Baked and then topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and basil
- Baked Ziti Siciliana with Eggplant Full Tray$75.00
Penne pasta in a light sauce with eggplant. Baked and then topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and basil
- Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Tray$35.00
With san marzano tomatoes, baked with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
- Cheese Ravioli Full Tray$65.00
With san marzano tomatoes, baked with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
- Lasagna 1/2 Tray$45.00
Layers of pasta with ricotta, pomodoro, mozzarella, herbs, and lots of love. Home made, delicious
- Lasagna Full Tray$90.00
Layers of pasta with ricotta, pomodoro, mozzarella, herbs, and lots of love. Home made, delicious
- Linguini Calabrese 1/2 Tray$60.00
- Linguini Calabrese Full Tray$120.00
- Penne Bolognese 1/2 Tray$40.00
Our traditional meat sauce topped with ricotta mousse & parmigiano cheese and basil. A classic
- Penne Bolognese Full Tray$80.00
Our traditional meat sauce topped with ricotta mousse & parmigiano cheese and basil. A classic
- Penne Chicken & Broccoli With Garlic and Oil 1/2 Tray$40.00
Garlic and oil, white wine, Italian herbs, EVOO, and Parmesan cheese
- Penne Chicken & Broccoli WIth Garlic and Oil Full Tray$80.00
Garlic and oil, white wine, Italian herbs, EVOO, and Parmesan cheese
- Rigatoni Vodka 1/2 Tray$40.00
Our signature NY vodka sauce, prosciutto, pomodoro sauce, cream basil, and Parmesan cheese
- Rigatoni Vodka Full Tray$80.00
Our signature NY vodka sauce, prosciutto, pomodoro sauce, cream basil, and Parmesan cheese
- Tuscan Ravioli 1/2 Tray$40.00
- Tuscan Ravioli Full Tray$80.00
Sapore's for 25 People (Package)
Family Deals
- Large 2 Topping Pizza, 24 Wings, & a 2 Liter Soda$45.00
Additional toppings extra
- Any Pasta Dish, House Wine, & a Cannoli$30.00
No Seafood or Chicken dishes are included in this coupon
- 2 Medium Cheese Pizzas, House Salad, Mozzarella Sticks & a 2 Liter Soda$50.00
Additional toppings extra
- Medium 2 Topping Pizza, 6 Wings, & a Foxon Park Soda$30.00
Additional toppings extra
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
New Haven Style meets Napoletano
163 Boston Post Rd, Old Lyme, CT 06371