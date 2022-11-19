Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sapori di Sicilia

15 Reviews

$$

211 Main St

Winona, MN 55987

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carbonara
Sugo
Caesar Salad

Pasta

Sugo

Sugo

$12.00

Tomato sauce with slow braised beef.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$12.00

A creamy egg based sauce with pieces of crispy pancetta and black pepper.

Arrabiata

$11.00

Spicy vegan tomato sauce.

Agnello

Agnello

$12.00Out of stock

Lamb, olives and tomatoes in an olive oil sauce.

Aglio e Olio

Aglio e Olio

$13.00

Pasta with shrimp in an olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley

Cacio e pepe

$12.00

Pesto Noci

$13.00

A white walnut pesto that is light and nutty.

Panino

Capicola

Capicola

$10.00

Mayo, raw onion, roasted red pepper, arugula and capicola ham (spicy, smoked Italian ham).

Porchetta

Porchetta

$10.00

Sautéed mushroom spread, cabbage slaw and slow roasted pork.

Mortadella

Mortadella

$10.00

Mayo, raw onion, arugula and Mortadella (authentic Italian bologna)

Verdura

$10.00

Balsamic vinegar, raw onion, tomato, arugula and provolone cheese.

Uovo

$8.00

Egg and mortadella sandwich made on a cornetto.

Roast beef

$10.00

Mayo, onions, pepperoncini, roast beef.

Prosciutto

$10.00

Rosemary mayonnaise, onion, arugula and prosciutto

Zuppa

Pomodoro

$5.00+

Oven roasted tomato and vegetable soup (vegan)

Fagioli

$5.00+

Sausage, bean and vegetables in a chicken stock

Fungho

$5.00+

Mushroom vegetable soup (vegan).

Pollo Affumicato

$5.00+Out of stock

Tomato based soup with potatoes carrots and onions with house smoked chicken

Zucca e Salsiccia

$5.00+

Oven roasted squash and vegetables with sausage soup

Carota

$5.00+Out of stock

Insalata

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Salad consisting of romaine lettuce and croutons served with a dressing containing olive oil, lemon juice, egg, parmesan cheese, and seasonings.

Pane

Tartaruga

Tartaruga

$1.25

Crispy exterior with a soft fluffy inside, great for sandwiches.

Ciabatta

$4.00

Crispy outside with a light and airy inside. Great dipped in olive oil.

Farfalle

$0.75

Small denser bread in the shape of a butterfly.

Filoncini

$0.90

Small denser bread in the shape of a breadstick.

Bocconcino

Bocconcino

$0.90

A small rounded bread with a soft puffy inside and a thin crust, typically has other flavors and herbs baked into the bread.

Ciabattini con Olive

$3.25Out of stock

Ciabatta with Kalamata olives

Foccacia

Foccacia

$3.50

Flat Italian bread made olive oil and flavored with oregano or sundried tomatoes

Integrale

Integrale

$6.00

Large wheat loaf topped with seeds and oats

Morbido

Morbido

$1.50+

Soft slightly sweet bread, similar to American style bread

Gelato

Pistacchio

Pistacchio

$3.00+Out of stock

Pistachio flavored gelato

Cioccolato

$3.00+

Chocolate flavored gelato

Vaniglia

$3.00+

Vanilla flavored gelato

Fragola

Fragola

$3.00+

Strawberry flavored gelato

Amerena

$3.00+

Black cherry flavored gelato

Caffe

$3.00+

Espresso flavored gelato

Arancia

$3.00+

Orange flavored gelato

Torta di Zucca (pump pie)

$3.00+

Caffe

Espresso

$1.75

Strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans.

Espresso Dopio

$2.50

Double shot of strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso drink made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.

Caffe Latte

$3.25+

Drink made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.

Caffe Mocha

$3.25+

Chocolate-flavored warm beverage that is a variant of a caffè latte

Caffe Americano

$2.75+

Drink of espresso with hot water.

Affogato

$3.25

A scoop of plain milk-flavored or vanilla gelato or ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.

Caffe Macchiato

$2.50

Single shot of espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk

NA Beverages

Cioccolato Caldo

$3.00+

Hot chocolate

Milk

$2.25

2% milk

Tea

$2.50

Hot steeped tea

Water

Limonata

$4.00

Lemonade

THC Black Cherry Seltzer

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Coke

CocaCola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

MelloYello

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

MinuteMaid Lemonade

$2.50

Peak Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Carbonated Water

Pasta and Sauces

Aglio Olio - Sauce ONLY

$6.00

An olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley. Only sauce.

Agnello - Sauce ONLY

$6.00

Lamb, olives and tomatoes in an olive oil sauce. Only Sauce.

Arabiatta - Sauce ONLY

$6.00

Spicy vegan tomato sauce, only sauce

Pesto Pistacchio - Sauce ONLY

$6.00

Light and floral sauce with pistachios olive oil and parmesan. Sauce ONLY

Sugo - Sauce ONLY

$6.00

Only sauce; to take home and put with your own pasta. Only sauce.

Fresh Pasta (1lb)

$4.00

Raw fresh pasta to take home and cook with your own sauce.

Torta

Cheesecake Mascarpone

Cheesecake Mascarpone

$3.50

Rich dessert cake made with cream and soft cheese on a graham cracker crust

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.50

Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese

Cheesecake Nutella

Cheesecake Nutella

$3.50

Rich dessert cake made with cream and soft cheese and nutella on a graham cracker crust

Mille-Feuille

Mille-Feuille

$3.75Out of stock

Torta Noci

$4.00Out of stock

Biscoff Cookie Cheesecake

$3.75Out of stock

Tartlet

Blueberry/Pistachio

$2.00Out of stock

Shortbread base with pistachio pastry cream topped with blueberries

Blackberry/Hazelnut

$2.00

Shortbread base with hazelnut pastry cream topped with a blackberry

Raspberry/Vanilla

Raspberry/Vanilla

$2.00

Shortbread base with vanilla pastry cream topped with raspberries

Hazelnut/Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee Walnut

$2.00Out of stock

Shortbread base with espresso pastry cream topped with chopped walnuts

Chocolate Raspberry

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Coconut

$2.00Out of stock

Misc.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

Italian pastry in the form of a light fried tubular shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and pistachio and candied orange peels

Canolicchi

$2.50

Small Italian pastry in the form of a light fried tubular shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and pistachio and candied orange peels

Cornetto

$3.75

Bread/pastry made of sweet flaky layers

Cornetto Strawberry White Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Cornetto Lemon Poppy Seed

$4.00

Cornetto Blueberry Creamcheese

$4.00

Frittata

Frittata - Brocc Prov

$6.00Out of stock

Frittata - Sun Tom + Smk Chckn

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

211 Main St, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

Gallery
Sapori di Sicilia image
Sapori di Sicilia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Current - 200 Pearl Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 Pearl Street La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Winona
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston