Sapori di Sicilia
15 Reviews
$$
211 Main St
Winona, MN 55987
Popular Items
Pasta
Sugo
Tomato sauce with slow braised beef.
Carbonara
A creamy egg based sauce with pieces of crispy pancetta and black pepper.
Arrabiata
Spicy vegan tomato sauce.
Agnello
Lamb, olives and tomatoes in an olive oil sauce.
Aglio e Olio
Pasta with shrimp in an olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley
Cacio e pepe
Pesto Noci
A white walnut pesto that is light and nutty.
Panino
Capicola
Mayo, raw onion, roasted red pepper, arugula and capicola ham (spicy, smoked Italian ham).
Porchetta
Sautéed mushroom spread, cabbage slaw and slow roasted pork.
Mortadella
Mayo, raw onion, arugula and Mortadella (authentic Italian bologna)
Verdura
Balsamic vinegar, raw onion, tomato, arugula and provolone cheese.
Uovo
Egg and mortadella sandwich made on a cornetto.
Roast beef
Mayo, onions, pepperoncini, roast beef.
Prosciutto
Rosemary mayonnaise, onion, arugula and prosciutto
Zuppa
Pomodoro
Oven roasted tomato and vegetable soup (vegan)
Fagioli
Sausage, bean and vegetables in a chicken stock
Fungho
Mushroom vegetable soup (vegan).
Pollo Affumicato
Tomato based soup with potatoes carrots and onions with house smoked chicken
Zucca e Salsiccia
Oven roasted squash and vegetables with sausage soup
Carota
Pane
Tartaruga
Crispy exterior with a soft fluffy inside, great for sandwiches.
Ciabatta
Crispy outside with a light and airy inside. Great dipped in olive oil.
Farfalle
Small denser bread in the shape of a butterfly.
Filoncini
Small denser bread in the shape of a breadstick.
Bocconcino
A small rounded bread with a soft puffy inside and a thin crust, typically has other flavors and herbs baked into the bread.
Ciabattini con Olive
Ciabatta with Kalamata olives
Foccacia
Flat Italian bread made olive oil and flavored with oregano or sundried tomatoes
Integrale
Large wheat loaf topped with seeds and oats
Morbido
Soft slightly sweet bread, similar to American style bread
Gelato
Pistacchio
Pistachio flavored gelato
Cioccolato
Chocolate flavored gelato
Vaniglia
Vanilla flavored gelato
Fragola
Strawberry flavored gelato
Amerena
Black cherry flavored gelato
Caffe
Espresso flavored gelato
Arancia
Orange flavored gelato
Torta di Zucca (pump pie)
Caffe
Espresso
Strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans.
Espresso Dopio
Double shot of strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans.
Cappuccino
Espresso drink made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.
Caffe Latte
Drink made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.
Caffe Mocha
Chocolate-flavored warm beverage that is a variant of a caffè latte
Caffe Americano
Drink of espresso with hot water.
Affogato
A scoop of plain milk-flavored or vanilla gelato or ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.
Caffe Macchiato
Single shot of espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk
NA Beverages
Coke
Pasta and Sauces
Aglio Olio - Sauce ONLY
An olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley. Only sauce.
Agnello - Sauce ONLY
Lamb, olives and tomatoes in an olive oil sauce. Only Sauce.
Arabiatta - Sauce ONLY
Spicy vegan tomato sauce, only sauce
Pesto Pistacchio - Sauce ONLY
Light and floral sauce with pistachios olive oil and parmesan. Sauce ONLY
Sugo - Sauce ONLY
Only sauce; to take home and put with your own pasta. Only sauce.
Fresh Pasta (1lb)
Raw fresh pasta to take home and cook with your own sauce.
Torta
Cheesecake Mascarpone
Rich dessert cake made with cream and soft cheese on a graham cracker crust
Tiramisu
Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese
Cheesecake Nutella
Rich dessert cake made with cream and soft cheese and nutella on a graham cracker crust
Mille-Feuille
Torta Noci
Biscoff Cookie Cheesecake
Tartlet
Blueberry/Pistachio
Shortbread base with pistachio pastry cream topped with blueberries
Blackberry/Hazelnut
Shortbread base with hazelnut pastry cream topped with a blackberry
Raspberry/Vanilla
Shortbread base with vanilla pastry cream topped with raspberries
Hazelnut/Chocolate
Coffee Walnut
Shortbread base with espresso pastry cream topped with chopped walnuts
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Coconut
Misc.
Cannoli
Italian pastry in the form of a light fried tubular shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and pistachio and candied orange peels
Canolicchi
Small Italian pastry in the form of a light fried tubular shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and pistachio and candied orange peels
Cornetto
Bread/pastry made of sweet flaky layers
Cornetto Strawberry White Chocolate
Cornetto Lemon Poppy Seed
Cornetto Blueberry Creamcheese
