Sapori Mio 195 Nw 36 th st

review star

No reviews yet

195 Nw 36 th st

Miami, FL 33127

Apps

White Truffle Fried

White Truffle Fried

$5.99

Hand cut fries served with white truffle oil, rosemary and parmesan cheese.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grilled bread, Olive oil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil and parmesan shave on top.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken wing served with white truffle oil, rosemary and parmesan cheese.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, red tomatoes, balsamic glaze and basil.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.00Out of stock

Meatballs with ricotta cheese basil and tomato sauce.

Meat pinchos

Meat pinchos

$9.00Out of stock

Meat pinchos with veggies

Chicken pinchos

Chicken pinchos

$7.00

Chicken pinchos with veggies

Tequeños guava and cheese

Tequeños guava and cheese

$2.99

Guava and cheese

Tequeños cheese

Tequeños cheese

$4.00

Cheese taqueños

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$3.00Out of stock
Cheese Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$2.00

Pork pinchos

$8.00

Mozzarela stick

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Chicken empanadas

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Arepas

$8.00Out of stock

Deep fries chicken arepas

Crispy pork belly arepa

$8.00Out of stock

Deep fries pork arepa

Pizza

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil.

Four cheeses

Four cheeses

$13.99

Mozzarella Cheese, gorgonzola, blue cheese and Parmigiano Reggiiano.

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Diced Pineapple.

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$14.00

Add any topping

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$12.80

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato and basil.

Veggies

Veggies

$13.50

mushrooms, green, yellow, red pepper, artichoke, black olives and onion

Cheese pizza

$12.00

Bambinas 4 slices

$8.00

Banana pizza

$10.00

Nutella pizza

$8.00

Panini

Ciao

Ciao

$14.00

Baguette bread, Organic Angus beef, , Fresh mozzarella, lettuce and smoke onion sauce.

D’Italia

D’Italia

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and house Mayo sauce.

Old Havana

Old Havana

$13.99Out of stock

Baguette bread, meat pincho, mozzarella cheese and basil house sauce.

Yummy Yummy

Yummy Yummy

$12.39

Baguette bread, chicken pinchos, mozzarella cheese and basil house sauce.

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet

$15.00

Organic bison burger, Swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, house Mayo, tomatoes. Truffle fries

King and Queen

King and Queen

$14.00

Organic Angus Burger, Swiss Cheese, lettuce Tomato, bacon, house Mayo. Truffle fries.

JAUU JAUU

JAUU JAUU

$10.00

Sausage, diced cucumbers, tomato, bacon mozzarella cheese and smoke onion sauce.

Crunch burger house wrap

Crunch burger house wrap

$14.00

Angus beef, bacon,onion, chips,mayo house, tomato, lettuce.

Wrap pork burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Cilantro rice, mozzarella, chickpeas cream, mixed veggies.

Wrap ground angus burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Cilantro rice, mozzarella, chickpeas cream, mixed veggies.

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock
Guava cheese cake

Guava cheese cake

$5.00
Three Milk

Three Milk

$5.00
Cheese Flan

Cheese Flan

$5.00
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Soda and Milk shake

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Orange

Orange

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Jupiña

Jupiña

$2.00
Fresh lemonade

Fresh lemonade

$5.00
Mango juices

Mango juices

$2.95Out of stock
Guava juices

Guava juices

$2.95Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Malta

$2.50

Pear juice

$2.95Out of stock

Redbull can

$4.00

Banana milk shake

$5.50

Chocolate milk shake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry milk shake

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

expresso

$2.25

colada

$2.75

macchiato

$2.75

latte

$2.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

195 Nw 36 th st, Miami, FL 33127

