Indian

Sapphire, Cuisines of India

1,850 Reviews

$$

2014 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Order Again

Shurvaat Appetizer

Onion Fritters

$9.00

Chatpata Poori

$9.00

Samosa

$9.00

Lasuni Gobi

$9.00

Masala Boti

$14.00

Shrimp Balchao

$15.00

Shorbe Soup / Salad

Mulligatawany

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Tropical Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Subzi Bahar Vegetarian

Jalfrezi

$18.00

Navratna Korma

$19.00

Malai Kofta

$19.00

Kadhai Kofta

$19.00

Kadhai Paneer

$19.00

Palak Paneer

$19.00

Baingan Bharta

$19.00

Mushroom Mutter

$19.00

Baghare Baingan

$19.00

Aloo Gobi Mutter

$19.00

Channa Masala

$19.00

Bhindi Masala

$19.00

Yellow Dal Tadka

$16.00

Daal Sapphire

$16.00

Baghare Baingan (Copy)

$19.00

Paneer Makhani

$19.00

Zaika Accompaniments

Papadam

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Raita

$7.00

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Onion Relish

$3.00

Bhatiyarkhana Tandoor

Tandoori Vegetables

$18.00

Tandoori Chicken

$25.00

Achari Tikka

$24.00

Ginger Chicken

$24.00

Seekh Kabab

$26.00

Lamb Shashlik

$28.00

Ajwaini Salmon Tikka

$28.00

Sapphire Mixed Grill

$35.00

Saffron Shrimp

$32.00

Lamb Chop

$38.00

Murg Ka Khazana Chicken

Chicken Vindaloo

$25.00

Chicken Tikki Masala

$25.00

Kerala Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Jalfrezi

$25.00

Chicken Shahi Korma

$25.00

Chicken Makhani

$25.00

Chicken Saag

$25.00

Gosht Lajawab Lamb Goat

lamb Kolhapuri

$28.00

Jardaloo Gosht

$28.00

Lamb Chettinad

$28.00

Lamb Saag

$28.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$28.00

Goat Curry

$28.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$28.00

Sumundari Khazana Seafood

Salmon Saag

$28.00

Salmon Tikki Jafrezi

$28.00

Shrimp Saag

$28.00

Jhingfa Jalfrezi

$28.00

Mango Shrimp

$28.00

Fish Bungabandhu

$28.00

Basmati Ka Khazana Rice

Lemon Rice

$8.00

Mutter Pullao Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Biryani

$18.00

Chicken Biryani

$26.00

Lamb Biryani

$28.00

Shrimp Biryani

$28.00

Goat Biryani

$28.00

Pav Bread

Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Keema Naan

$8.00

Peshawari Naan

$8.00

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Masala Kulcha

$7.00

Aloo Paratha

$8.00

Lachha Paratha

$8.00

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Mint Paratha

$7.00

Poori

$8.00

Beer small

King Fisher

$7.00

Taj Mahal

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Beer large

King Fisher Big

$13.00

Taj Mahal Big

$13.00

Flying Horse

$13.00

White wine BTG

Chardonay

$15.00

Gavi La Scolta

$18.00

Gruet Blanc De Noir

$32.00

Gruet Rose

$32.00

Hugel

$16.00

Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Pinot Gris

$17.00

Prosecco

$14.00

Savaugn Blanc

$14.00

Valkenburg

$15.00

Red wine BTG

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Cotes-Du-Rhone

$12.00

Lirac

$16.00

Malbec Altos

$15.00

Malbec Don David

$14.00

Malbec Ruca

$15.00

Merlot

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Shiraz

$12.00

White Wine BTB

Prosseco

$55.00

Bethel Heights Pinot Gris 2016

$65.00

Chardonnay Raeburn

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Gewürztraminer Hugel

$60.00

Gewürztraminer Valkenburg

$45.00

Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Gavy la Scolta

$69.00

Chabis Christina Moreau

$95.00

Kabinett Joseph Prum

$115.00

Meursault Bocard

$245.00

Champagne Pol Roger

$115.00

Champagne Most & Chandon

$95.00

Chardonnay Faiveley

$75.00

Red Wine BTB

Amarone

$135.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape

$130.00

Cotes-Du-Rhone

$48.00

Haut Medoc

$155.00

Lirac Olivier La Front

$60.00

Malbec Altos

$52.00

Malbec Don David

$48.00

Malbec Ruca

$52.00

Merlot

$45.00

Merlot Hopes

$64.00

Montepulciano

$90.00

Pauillac Grand Cru

$280.00

Pino Noir David Bruce

$115.00

Pinot Noir De Loach

$52.00

Pomerol

$85.00

Red Zin Blend

$68.00

Shiraz

$64.00

Soft Drinks

Cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Lassi

$6.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Sparkling Water Big

$8.00

Sparkling Water Small

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Still Water small

$4.00

Still Water big

$8.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Gin Martini

$18.00

Old Fashion

$18.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$18.00

House Margarita

$16.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$18.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Whiskey sour

$18.00

Gin & tonic

$18.00

Vodka & tonic

$18.00

Sapphire Cocktails

Classic Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Maple Old Fashion

$18.00

Mojito

$16.00

Margarita

$19.00

Grapefruit Collins

$16.00

Vermont Mule

$18.00

Ports

Graham's Six Grapes

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate

$15.00

Smith - Woodhose 10y

$15.00

Graham's 20 y Tawny

$20.00

Cognac

Martell VS

$18.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$25.00

Remy Martin X.O.

$25.00

Hennessey X.O.

$30.00

Armagnac

Larressingle VSOP

$20.00

Calvados

Boulard X.O.

$25.00

Dessert

Gulab jamun

$8.00

Rasmalai

$8.00

Rice pudding

$8.00

Mango ice cream

$8.00

Fig ice cream

$8.00

Malai kulfi

$8.00

Lemon or Peach

$8.00

Pineapple or Coconut

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

2014 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Sapphire, Cuisines of India image
Sapphire, Cuisines of India image

