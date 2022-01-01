Indian
Sapphire, Cuisines of India
1,850 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
2014 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Gallery