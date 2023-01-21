Sushi & Japanese
Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
420 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
1706 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205
