Sapporo Madison 1593 gallatin pike n

Bar Menu

SODA & TEA

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$4.95

Perrier

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Ramune

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

Kid Drink

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$1.95

Juice

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

BEER

Asahi

$3.95

Kirin 12oz

$3.95

Sapporo 12oz

$3.95

Budweiser

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Kirin 22oz

$7.95

Sapporo Can

$9.95

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet Kendall Jackson GL

$7.95

Cabernet House GL

$6.95

Pinot Noir GL

$6.95

Merlot GL

$6.95

Plum Wine

$7.95

KJ Chardonay

$7.95

Chardonay

$6.95

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Zinfandel

$6.95

Moscato

$6.95

Chardonnay Kendal Jackson BTL

$40.00

Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$35.00

Moscato BTL

$35.00

Cabernet Kendal Jackson BTL

$40.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Merlot BTL

$35.00

SAKE

Large Sake

$9.95

Small Sake

$4.95

Green Nigori

$12.95

Hana Awaka

$13.95

White Nigori

$10.95

Sho Chiku Bai

$11.95

Hakutsuru Draft Large

$9.95

Hakutsuru Draft Small

$5.95

Sayuri

$15.95

Karatamba

$15.95

Chamisul Soju

$13.95

Ozeki Dry Sake

$12.95

Junmai Ginjo Perfect Snow

$5.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.95

New Amsterdam

$5.95

Lunch Menu

Sushi Lunch Special

1 Roll

$3.95

2 Rolls Special

$7.99

Pick 2 rolls from Lunch Special Menu

NIgiri A

$10.99

Nigiri Salmon, Snapper, Shrimp, Crab & 1 Roll

Nigiri B

$11.99

Nigiri Salmon, Snapper, White Tuna, Yellowtail, Eel, Tuna

Vegetarian Combo

$10.99

Cook Combo

$10.99

Raw Combo

$10.99

Spicy Combo

$10.99

Bento Lunch

California / Beef

$9.95

California / Bulgogi

$10.95

California / Chicken

$8.95

California / Shrimp

$9.95

Gyoza / Beef

$9.95

Gyoza / Bulgogi

$10.95

Gyoza / Chicken

$8.95

Gyoza / Shrimp

$9.95

Tempura / Beef

$9.95

Tempura / Bulgogi

$10.95

Tempura / Chicken

$8.95

Tempura / Shrimp

$9.95

Entree Lunch

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch

$8.95

Steak Teriyaki Lunch

$12.95

Shrimp Teriyaki Lunch

$10.95

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch

$12.95

Bulgogi Lunch

$12.95

Marinated thin sliced beef

Galbi Lunch

$14.95

Marinated beef short ribs

Shrimp Tempura Lunch

$10.95

6 pcs of shrimp tempura

Mix Tempura Lunch

$10.95

2 pcs shrimp & 4 pcs vegetables

Chicken Tempura Lunch

$9.95

Stir Fried Beansprout Lunch

$12.95

Bibimbop

$15.95

Assorted vegetables, beef, fried egg on rice & side spicy sauce

Oyako Don

$11.95

chicken On bed of steamed rice with mixed egg & don sauce

Chicken Katsu Lunch

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Curry Katsu Lunch

$13.95

Chicken Cutlet with Curry Sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Japanese & Korean Cuisine

1593 gallatin pike n, Madison, TN 37115

Banner pic

