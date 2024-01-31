Sapwood Cellars Brewery
8980 MD-108
Columbia, MD 21045
New Release! Starting 1/27. Please set pick up day to day you intend to pick up!
- Emergent 4pk$17.00
Emergent ($17/4-pack) - 5.3% ABV West Coast Pilsner with Nectaron® and Mosaic® Cryo® This beer combines three different Pilsner traditions. The base has the soft-rounded body, rich-maltiness, and firm bitterness of a Czech Pilsner. We hopped it with Nectaron, following the New Zealand example of adding fruity local hops to their Pilsners. Finally we dry hopped with Mosaic for the dankness of a West Coast Pilsner! Combined it is a beer that smells like an IPA, but is as crisp and easy to drink as a Pilsner!
- Radiant Zest 4pk$17.00
Radiant Zest ($17/4-pack) - 5.9% ABV Pale Ale with Fresh Lime Zest and Ginger We love combining citrus zest and hops! For this one we added the zest of 100 limes to enhance the saturated tropical aromatics from the hops (Hydra™ and Simcoe®)! Then we infused it with fresh ginger root to provide a beautiful warming spice, perfect for the cold months of the year!
- Slush Shoveler 4pk$16.00
Slush Shoveler ($16/4-pack) - 5.6% ABV British Winter Ale We love Hedge Trimmer (our British Summer Ale), but it won't warm you up after shoveling the front walk! We kept the blend of Golden Promise and Maris Otter pale ale malts, and then added English caramel malts. They layer on toffee, plum, and a slight chocolate note. This one is whirlpool-hopped exclusively with orange-tinged East Kent Goldings from England.
- Ray of Light 4pk$17.00
Ray of Light ($17/4-pack) - 5.9% ABV Pale Ale DDH with Hydra® and Simcoe® This is our first new entry in our "of Light" series in a couple years! We combined the ultra-tropical passion-fruity aroma with Hydra with the ultra-tropical mango-fruity aroma of Simcoe! The hops lay in a soft bed of barley, oats, and wheat. A little extra-juicy thanks to a strain that produces beautiful apricot notes.
Cans (Online/In house)
- Bring Back Summer 4pk$17.00
Pale Ale DDH with Peacharine This beer showcases Peacharine, a new variety from New Zealand’s FreeStyle Hops! It provides (as the name suggests) a fresh peach/nectarine aroma that is completely unique in the hop world. We gave a twist to our usual pale ale with flaked wheat instead of flaked oats. The combination created an extra-bright pale ale that will make your tongue think it’s a Southern Hemisphere summer… instead of a Northern Hemisphere winter!
- Danger of Light 4pk$18.00Out of stock
Danger of Light ($18/4-pack) – 6.2% ABV Extra Pale Ale DDH with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo This extra pale ale exudes a blend of dank and berry aromatics from dry hopping with a blend of Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo pellets. The base is a slightly-bigger version of our typical pale ales, with creaminess from malted oats and our usual house fermentation.
- Flaked 2pk$14.00
Imperial Oatmeal Stout with Flaked Coconut and Vanilla Beans A rich dark fudgy beer with mounds of toasted and untoasted flaked coconut and an avalanche of Guatemala and Tonga vanilla beans to balance the roast. The flavor is enormous thanks to flaked oats and English caramel malt, and the body is syrupy. A dessert treat for the snowy nights ahead!
- Heir to Ruins 4pk$18.00
Heir to Ruins ($18/4-pack) - 8.2% ABV Belgian Tripel We brewed our Tripel using Belgian Pilsner malt and hopped with English Goldings and German Saphir. We combined two monastic strains for restrained fruit (banana and orange) and spice (pepper and clove). One reason that Belgium has a tradition of stronger beers is that until 1984 bars and restaurants couldn't serve distilled spirits. Despite the strength, this beer is easy to drink thanks to a crisp finish and restrained bitterness.
- Kentucky Jones 4pk$16.00
Kentucky Common We brewed this “Pre-Prohibition” take on an amber lager with American 6-row barley, corn, and a touch of chocolate wheat malt for color. Lightly bready with notes of honey, Corn Flakes, and a subtle balancing hop bitterness. It’s named after the Nazi-fighting archeologist from an adjacent state, who in the initial draft was going to be named “Kentucky Jones.” We assume he’d have worn a different hat…
- Lifeblood 4pk$20.00
Lifeblood-8.2% ABV Stout with Coffee Beans - Collaboration with Quarrelsome Coffee We wanted to showcase a unique coffee in this stout, so we turned to our friends at Quarrelsome Coffee (founded by the same folks from Omega Yeast). They used their knowledge of microbes to push this natural process anaerobic Ivan Solis (Costa Rica) coffee to accentuate a juicy plum note in the finish. That helps balance the huge fudge note from the roast of the beans and the roasted barley and chocolate malt!
- Luddite Lite 4pk$16.00
Pale Lager with Chevallier Barley We have a Crisp Chevallier malt barleywine in barrels right now, but we wanted to showcase this bready, historic barley cultivar (think of it as an even maltier Maris Otter) in something fresher! For this beer we used it as 100% Chevallier, lightly hopped, and fermented with a clean lager strain. The result is the purest expression of the terroir of this barley in one of the most drinkable beers we’ve brewed!
- Machin Shin 4pk$16.00
Machin Shin - 5.0% ABV Schwarzbier Tomatoes aren't native to Italy. Chile peppers don't originally come from India. Maris Otter isn't a German barley... sometimes ingredients and techniques from unexpected places are required to create the flavor we are looking for! This dark lager has a wonderful bready flavor thanks to the blend of German and English base malts, along with the espresso-like char of German roasted barley. Lagered cold for a clean background that lets the grain shine!
- Maryland Rye 4pk$16.00Out of stock
Roggenbier – German Style Rye Ale Description: Our friends at Sagamore Spirit (Baltimore, MD) supplied us with some of the rye they grow here in Maryland! We decided to showcase it by brewing an obscure German style, Roggenbier (Rye Beer). It’s a cousin of the bready-spicy-fruity Dunkleweisse, but with rye subbing in for the wheat!
- Molé'd Almendrado 2pk$14.00
Molé'd Almendrado - 11.5% ABV Imperial Stout with Dried Chile Peppers, Amburana Wood, Cacao Nibs, Vanilla Beans, and Almonds Added Like the original batch of Molé'd, we infused this Imperial Stout with ancho and guajillo peppers for their dried fruit flavor, and a little bit of heat. The buttery-cinnamon aroma of Brazilian amburana wood balances the chiles. The finish is creamy drinking-chocolate from cacao and vanilla. Inspired by the creaminess and toastiness we achieved with RSHC, we also added toasted almonds to this batch!
- New Hop Crop 2023 4pk$19.00
New Hop Crop 2023 - 7.2% ABV India Pale Ale DDH with Simcoe®, Simcoe Cryo®, Citra®, Citra Cryo® We brewed this IPA as an excuse to use a couple of the varieties from the fresh 2023 hop harvest. We dry hopped with the two we contracted the most: Citra and Simcoe! The first dose was equal parts standard T90 pellets and then a second dose of equal parts double-concentrated Cryo. The result is brimming with melon, citrus, and mango... that's what we're hoping for anyway as we write this a few days before the hops arrive at the brewery!
- Orange Sorbet 4pk$17.00Out of stock
Pale Ale with Orange Zest and Vanilla Beans Nothing quite brings out the best in our hoppy beers like citrus and vanilla! This juicy pale ale got the full treatment with a pound of Madagascar vanilla beans and the zest of more than 200 oranges. For nuance we blended together navels, cara cara, and blood oranges! It tastes like orange sherbet in a glass (as always without lactose)!
- Prophecy of the Clock 4pk$17.00
Czech-style dark lager Tmavé Pivo (Czech-style dark lager) is to Schwarzbier as Czech Pilsner is to German Pilsner. Both are dark lagers, but Tmavé Pivo is smoother, rounder, and maltier. We brewed ours with Czech-grown Pilsner and dark malts. It lagered for three months before tapping to marry the malt and hops into a cola, cocoa, bready, herbal harmony.
- Sky Meadow 4pk$16.00
Festbier Lager Rather than a classic orange-hued Oktoberfest, Sky Meadow was inspired by the modern wiesn (meadow) beers served in the tents of Munich. Lighter in color, thanks to all German malts (Pilsner, Vienna, Munich, and Chit) and hoppier from a whirlpool addition of German Tettnang. We lagered it for six weeks near-freezing before canning to create the smoothest, crispiest festbier we could!
- Smuzi Banana Bowl 4pk$23.00
Smüzí Banana Bowl ($23/4-pack) – 6.0% ABV Smoothie Sour with Bananas, Peanuts, Maple Syrup, and Chocolate A Sapwood smoothie sour... what a time to be alive! This one was inspired by one of Mike's typical breakfasts: yogurt with a banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, and cacao nibs! Our tangy sour base beer plays the role of yogurt. Banana puree brings a creamy texture. Real maple syrup adds sweetness and caramel notes. Peanuts and chocolate add their wonderful aromatics to the mix!
- Smuzi Berry Pie a la Mode 4pk$23.00
Smüzí Berry Pie à La Mode – Smoothie Sour Ale with Blueberry and Blackberry Puree, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Vanilla Softserve 6% ABV A Sapwood smoothie sour... what a time to be alive! We loaded this batch with blueberry and blackberry purees, and the spices that go along with it to make berry pie! Then we added vanilla soft serve mix to bring the rich creamy flavor of a scoop of ice cream on top! It's sweet with a thick texture from all of the fruit and the richness of the ice cream.
- Smuzi Cherry Lime 4pk$23.00
Smoothie Sour with Sour Cherry Puree and Fresh Lime Zest A Sapwood smoothie sour… what a time to be alive! We infused this batch of Smüzí with fresh lime zest and then loaded it with sour cherry puree. It’s sweet with a thick texture from all of the fruit, but with the brightness of lime. Each sip will transport you to a porch swing in the summertime!
- Smuzi Island Whip 4pk$23.00
Smoothie Sour with Passionfruit, Guava, Cream of Coconut, and Mango Dole Whip® A Sapwood smoothie sour… what a time to be alive! We loaded this batch with the tropical flavors of passionfruit and pink guava purees. Then we added extra richness with both cream of coconut and Mango Dole Whip! It’s sweet-and-sour with a thick texture from all of the fruit and the richness of the coconut and soft-serve. Each sip will transport you to an all-inclusive island resort! Roll the can before opening to ensure an even texture in the glass!
- Spiral Staircase 4pk$18.00
Spiral Staircase ($18/4-pack) – 6.2% ABV Extra Pale Ale Aged on Spanish Cedar Wood Spirals We Dry hopped this Pale Ale with Bergamot hops, to bring a bright orange-forward hop aroma. Spanish Cedar (best known as a material for cigar humidors) really amplifies the grapefruit notes of the hops, along with adding spicy sandalwood flavors that linger long into the finish. It's a fun and unique balance of beer and wood that is especially food friendly thanks to the spice and citrus notes!
- Star Spanglish Banner 4pk$15.00
Mexican-style Lager Pilsner was invented in what is today the Czech Republic. German brewers took their lager yeast and extra pale “Pilsner” malt to make their own version of the style. German brewers moved to Mexico where they brewed a version of the style with local ingredients (including corn). This is our version of the style, brewed with Virginia-grown and malted barley and corn from Murphy & Rude Malting Co. in Charlottesville! Crisp, clean, with just a hint of Corn Flakes cereal.
- The Dragon 4pk$21.00
The Dragon - 8.2% ABV Rye DIPA DDH with Nelson, Riwaka, and Mosaic Cryo We started off this series of hoppy rye ales more than a year ago. We’ve now reached the most powerful, a DIPA loaded with concentrated Mosaic Cryo from Oregon and Nelson Sauvin and Riwaka from New Zealand. The result is like fresh squeezed hop juice, tropical, fruity white wine, herbal dankness. The hop bitterness and malt sweetness balance with flaked rye providing a lusciously smooth body.
- Unkonventional 4pk$16.00Out of stock
Spelt Kölsch Hopped with Riwaka™ This unique beer was inspired by a homebrew that we didn’t brew! It started with German Pilsner and spelt (a cousin of wheat) and hopped with Riwaka in the whirlpool. Think of it as a unique spin on our Könventional Kölsch, but with bready spelt German Spelt malt and the intensity of Riwaka. The result is bright and fruity, but with a grapefruit and dank-intensity of New Zealand hops.
- Upa Chalupa 4pk$16.00
Mexican-style Lager with Lime Zest and Sea Salt We’re adding a kitchen to our tasting room in 2024 that will specialize in tacos! We wanted something to drink while we worked on the recipes, so we infused this pale lager with fresh lime zest and sea salt! The lime brightens the aroma, mingling with the Virginia malted corn while the salt makes it more quenching without being noticeably briney.
Mixed Fermentation Bottles Online
- Barrels of Rings$16.00
Barrel-Aged Funky Ale with Citra® Cryo® We refilled the barrels that held Measure Twice with our all-Citra pale ale Rings of Light! The microbes went to work transforming the hop compounds into unique pineapple, orange and funky aromatics. After 9 months of aging a lightly-tart, uniquely-fruity beer emerged. We gave it a dry hop dose of Citra Cryo right before packaging to ensure a unique aroma that blends the best of mixed-ferms and IPAs!
- Botanica$16.00
Pale Sour Aged in Gin Barrels with Dried Limes and Quinine This beer is a blend of two beers aged in gin barrels from McClintock Distilling (Frederick, MD). The older portion was a firmly acidic golden sour, while a younger beer that was more herbal and earthy. We added dried limes for a Sprite®-like finish and a quinine extract for a faint woodsy-earthiness and balancing bitterness. The flavors took inspiration from Gin & Tonic, but we weren’t trying to brew a bottled cocktail!
- Elliptical Orbit 2023$16.00
Elliptical Orbit 2023 – Dark Sour Ale Aged in Wine Barrels with Cascara and Coffee 5.8% ABV In 2008 Mike and his friend Alex Howe began a tradition of homebrewing Dark Funky Saisons each fall. The recipe and results evolving and revolving over a decade. Elliptical Orbit 2023 leans into Alex's other favorite beverage, coffee! It was refermented with cascara (the fruit of the coffee tree) and then infused with a small amount of Geisha coffee that Alex roasted just for us! This is the fifth entry in a renewed tradition!
- Fruit of Many Uses$16.00
This beer went on a journey without leaving our brewery! It started out going onto the Chardonnay grapes originally from Field Learning. Then into two well used wine barrels. Next it went onto the cherries and raspberries originally from Jammiest Bit. Then a final infusion on the nectarines from Polite Company. SInce all of the fruit was "lightly used" it has subtle notes of vinous, berry, and stonefruit without any of them dominating!
- Growth Rings 2023$18.00
Three-Year-Blend of Barrel-Aged Pale Sour Ales Each year a tree creates a new layer of sapwood under its bark, a growth ring, recording the tree’s life. So too we add new oak barrels to our sour program each year, slowly expanding. This blend is a cross-section, with barrels selected from those we filled in 2020-2022. The younger barrels provide stone fruit and mineral vibrancy while the older ones bring oaky depth and earthiness.
- Guava Salzig$11.00
Guava Salzig – Guava Gose 5.2% ABV We love our base gose, Salzig (German for “salty”). It’s a traditional mixed-fermentation with Lactobacillus and Brettanomyces. Subtle, tart, and citrusy. This version with a massive 700 lbs of pink guava is anything but traditional or subtle. The fruit adds an intense tropical flavor and increased acidity.
- Homegrown Rule$16.00
Homegrown Rule – Wild Ale with Lemon Verbena and Pineapple Sage 5.3% ABV Fruit brings aromatics, but also sugars, acids, and other compounds that alter a beer both in predictable and unpredictable ways. These two barrels already had a beautiful tart balance that we didn’t want to disrupt, so we infused them with homegrown herbs: Pineapple Sage (from Ken) and Lemon Verbena (from Mike). The result is a beautiful melding of lemondrop, hay, herbs, and oak.
- Jammiest Bits$17.00
Pale Sour Ale Aged in Wine Barrels with Cherries and Raspberries Cherries and raspberries are a perfect pair. The jamminess of the raspberries balances the brightness of the cherries. We were heavy-handed with the fruit on this one with 150 lbs of sour cherries from Baugher’s Orchard (Westminster, MD) and 150 lbs of red raspberries from Twin Springs Fruit Farm (Orrtanna, PA). We selected two pale sours aged in red wine barrels (Malbec and Pinot Noir) to mirror the flavors of the fruit. We get notes of raspberry jam, cherry pie, almonds, and lemons!
- Little by Reserva$12.00
Little by Slowly Reserva – Barrel-Aged Berliner Weisse 4.1% ABV We took our no-boil, mixed-ferm Berliner Weisse and aged it into two well-used oak barrels (including one that held cider). The result is one of our lightest, brightest, snappiest, spritziest, refreshiest sour beers ever! We get notes of lemon, apple, bread dough, and hay.
- Older Nails$16.00
Older Nails – Barrel-Aged Strong Sour 12.2% ABV In April 2020 we emptied two bourbon barrels of their resident Imperial Stouts and refilled them with a peculiar base beer inspired by English Stock Ale and Belgian Oud Bruin. The residual stout adds subtle roast to the aromas of fig from the malt, leather from the house culture, and vanilla from the oak. We suggest serving at 50-60°F from a snifter, to accentuate the balance of mild acidity, caramel sweetness, and red fruitiness.
- Polite Company$16.00
Polite Company – Wild Ale aged in Gin Barrels with Nectarines 6.4% ABV The combination of bright stone fruit and herbal gin-barrel-aging is one of our favorite combinations! We kept the acidity low on the base beer to ensure a bright drinkable balance of juniper notes from the barrel and the honey-floral notes from Jade white nectarines (Twin Springs Fruit Farm in Orrtanna, PA). It's a beer that will help you recall summertime evenings, no matter what the weather is outside!
- The Time is Always Now$16.00
The Time Is Always Now – Cider aged in Cabernet Franc Wine Barrels 6.9% This cider was pressed from two classic cidermaking apple varieties Gold Rush and Ashmead's Kernel, both grown in Virginia. Our friends at Old Westminster Winery (Westminster, MD) gave us a couple Cabernet Franc barrels to age it. In addition to soft vanilla tones, the barrel also provides a beautiful berry-note to the classic "apple-forward" cider balance.
- Wrath of Grapes$18.00
Double-Barrel-Aged Dark Sour with Syrah Wine Grapes We wanted to create our most vinous beer yet! The fall of 2022 we blended barrels of sour red and sour black that had already aged for more than a year onto Syrah grape must. After referementing we returned the beer to fresh Syrah wine barrels for an additional five months of aging. It emerged oaky, with a snappy acidity, and a a beautiful balance between the dark fruit of the Syrah grapes and
Other Barrel Aged Bottles Online
- Barrel Green$12.00
We filled two McClintock Distilling (Frederick, MD) Gardeners Gin barrels with Bottle Green Pilsner and lagered them in a corner of our cold room for four months. The botanicals from the gin barrels provide citrus and juniper notes to the crisp Pilsner beneath. Bottle conditioned for spritzy carbonation!
- Dreifeld$20.00
Dreifeld – Sherry Cask Triplebock 11.5% ABV We aged this strong-malty lager in a third-hand PX Sherry Cask from our friends at Sagamore Spirit for 15 months. We get caramel, almonds, earthy, and bready notes… sweet, but not too sweet!
