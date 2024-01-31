New Hop Crop 2023 4pk

$19.00

New Hop Crop 2023 - 7.2% ABV India Pale Ale DDH with Simcoe®, Simcoe Cryo®, Citra®, Citra Cryo® We brewed this IPA as an excuse to use a couple of the varieties from the fresh 2023 hop harvest. We dry hopped with the two we contracted the most: Citra and Simcoe! The first dose was equal parts standard T90 pellets and then a second dose of equal parts double-concentrated Cryo. The result is brimming with melon, citrus, and mango... that's what we're hoping for anyway as we write this a few days before the hops arrive at the brewery!