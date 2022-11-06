Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saquella Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop

No reviews yet

410 VIA DE PALMAS

Boca Raton, FL 33432

2 Eggs Any Style
Croissant
Latte

Light Delights

Organic Swiss Muesli Bowl

Organic Swiss Muesli Bowl

$9.50

A blend of Organic oats, grains, nuts and dried fruits soaked over evening in Greek Yogurt and served with fresh fruits and berries. IT'S A WOW!

Healthy Treat

Healthy Treat

$9.50

Our house blend granola of dried fruits and nuts layered with Greek yogurt and served with fresh melons and pineapple.

Breakfast Combo

EMC

EMC

$9.75

A one egg, asiago flavored omelet topped with Proscuitto di Parma on a freshly baked Croissant.

Tuscan Challah

Tuscan Challah

$9.75

A one egg omelet with caramelized onion, topped with imported Brie cheese on a Brioche bun.

Florentine

$9.75

An egg white omelet with spinach and soft Bulgarian Feta on a low cal 7 grain ciabatta loaf.

Bfast Wrap

$9.75

A toasted Honey Wheat Tortilla Wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, red onion, tomato, potato and aged Cheddar cheese.

Salm Royale

$9.75

An Asiago flavored one egg omelet topped with the finest Nova smoked Salmon on a roasted red pepper aioli freshly baked croissant.

Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Our finest Nova Smoked Salmon on choice of bagel with cream cheese, red onion, tomato, romaine and capers.

Breakfast Delights

Waffle

Waffle

$11.00

Crispy Belgian Waffle made from our Fresh House made Batter

Pancakes

$11.00

Our House made Fresh Batter Creates a Light & Fluffy Pancake that is Sure to Please

French Toast

$8.99

Eggcellent Creations

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.50

Two eggs Your way with choice of toast.

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and tomato, served with 2 sunny up eggs, house salad and breakfast potatoes.

American Regular

$12.00

3 eggs Your way with house salad, breakfast potatoes, Thick cut Bacon and choice of toast.

American Deluxe

$16.00

A three egg omelet with Your choice of up to four ingredients! Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast.

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

A six ounce 21 day dry aged NY strip steak cooked to your liking served with two eggs cooked Your way, breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast

Vitos Caprese Omelet

$13.00

Whole wheat toast topped with basil pesto, seared tomato, Vito's fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

Decadent French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut Challah bread stuffed with Nutella, Banana and Creamy peanut butter. Egg wash and crusted in Captain Crunch cereal, then seared. Served with side of Bourbon Dulce de Leche syrup.

Saquella Salmon Platter

Saquella Salmon Platter

$19.00

A sizeable portion of our finest Nova Smoked Salmon with romaine, tomato, red onion, capers, side of cream cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast or bagel.

David

$14.00

A large egg white omelet with spinach, zucchini, roasted red peppers, spinach & mushrooms, topped with aged Cheddar. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Thick cut Challah french toast stuffed with black forest ham and swiss cheese, topped with a sunny up egg and served with a maple dijon syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Toasted English muffin topped with seared Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

Skinny Bruschetta

$13.00

Whole wheat toast topped with fresh goat's cheese, kalamata olives, local tomatoes and zucchini egg white omelet. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

South Beach Avocado

South Beach Avocado

$14.00

Whole wheat toast topped with chopped avocado and tomato, poached eggs & hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.

Breakfast Sides

Petitie Salad

$2.50

Scoop Tuna

$6.00

Scoop Waldorf

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Berry Cup

$4.50

Side Breakfast Pots

$4.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Nova

$6.00

Side Prosciutto

$4.50

Side Roasted Veg

$3.50

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast & CC

$5.00

Side Toast & Jelly

$3.00

Side Turk Sausage

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Specials

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00Out of stock

Spec Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Spec Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Med Vegan

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

House made Fresh Falafel, local Tomato, Cucumber, Romaine, Pepperoncini and Tahini in a Honey Whole Wheat Wrap, served with a Side of Jalapeno Sauce

Sharing Sampler

Sharing Sampler

$16.00

Babaganoush stuffed inside Roasted Eggplant with Cumin Salt, House made Hummus, Tahini, Falafel, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Vegetable Salad, Grilled Pita

Sandwich Shop

Chicken Waldorf

$14.00

Our Award Winning Recipe of Pulled Chicken, Sweet Grapes, Green Apples, Dried Cranberry and Toasted Walnuts on our Popular Meusli Bread

Tuna Croissant

Tuna Croissant

$13.00

Lightly dress Albacore white Tuna Salad on Romaine and Tomato on a Freshly Baked Croissant

NY Strip Sandwich

NY Strip Sandwich

$21.00

21 Day Dry Aged NY Strip Steak grilled to Perfection on a Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Garlic Confit, Horseradish Slaw and Jumbo Crispy Onion Rings.

Open Face Caprese

Open Face Caprese

$13.00

Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato and Balsamic Reduction

Chicken Caprese

$19.00

Seared non GMO Chicken Breast with Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula and Balsamic Reduction on Fresh Baked Ciabatta

Italian Job

$16.00

Simplicity at it's Best!!! Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Prosciutto di Parma, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Baby Arugula, with sides of Basil Pesto and Olive Tapenade.

7G Chicken

$15.00

Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Seared non GMO Chicken Breast, Marinated Zucchini, Asiago, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Panini Pressed

Antipasti

$13.00

Fresh Baked Ciabatta, Panini Pressed with Marinated Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Soft Bulgarian Feta and Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$15.00

House Roasted Free Range, non GMO Turkey Breast, Carved and served on Asiago Loaf with Horseradish Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Seared, Rare, Center Cut Yellowfin Tuna Loin with Crispy Vermicelli, Sweet Soy Slaw, Spinach, Fresh Avocado and Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing in a Honey Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Our Famous Recipe!!! Finely Ground Salmon with Sweet Roasted Corn, Cilantro and a Touch of Panko to Bind. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fresh Avocado, Baby Arugula and a Roasted Artichoke Aioli.

Butcherblock Burger

Butcherblock Burger

$16.00

8 ounce Certified Angus Patty. Truly Amazing! Served on Toasted Brioche with Caramelized Onion Jam, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Horseradish Slaw

WW Tuscan Turkey

$14.00

Whole Wheat Toast with House Carved, non GMO, Free Range Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onion Dijon, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Swiss Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Asiago Loaf Seared in Butter with Aged Cheddar Cheese

B.L.T.

$13.00

Soup and Quiche

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840

Quiche Spinach Feta and Side

Quiche Spinach Feta and Side

$14.00

Soft Bulgarian Feta and Spinach combine to Create this Fantastic Treat for Breakfast, Lunch or Midnight Snack

Quiche Lorraine and Side

Quiche Lorraine and Side

$14.00

Sugar cured Bacon and Asiago Cheese combine for this Delight

Soup and Spinach Feta

Soup and Spinach Feta

$16.00
Soup and Lorraine

Soup and Lorraine

$16.00
Spinach and Feta Quiche ONLY

Spinach and Feta Quiche ONLY

$9.00
Lorraine Quiche ONLY

Lorraine Quiche ONLY

$9.00

Soup Cup

$5.50

Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840

Salad Shop

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$14.00

A Levantine Delight! Mixed Greens, Quinoa Tabouli, Cucumber, Local Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives and Spiced Crispy Pita Chips with House made Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine with Shaved Asiago, House made Croutons and Fresh Caesar Dressing. Tossed for you at Special Request.

Tuna Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, 6 Minute Egg, Sugar Cured Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Imported Gorgonzola and Lightly Dressed White Albacore Tuna Salad with a Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella with Local Beefsteak Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula, EVOO and Balsamic Reduction