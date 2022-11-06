- Home
- /
- Boca Raton
- /
- Saquella Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
Saquella Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
No reviews yet
410 VIA DE PALMAS
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Light Delights
Organic Swiss Muesli Bowl
A blend of Organic oats, grains, nuts and dried fruits soaked over evening in Greek Yogurt and served with fresh fruits and berries. IT'S A WOW!
Healthy Treat
Our house blend granola of dried fruits and nuts layered with Greek yogurt and served with fresh melons and pineapple.
Breakfast Combo
EMC
A one egg, asiago flavored omelet topped with Proscuitto di Parma on a freshly baked Croissant.
Tuscan Challah
A one egg omelet with caramelized onion, topped with imported Brie cheese on a Brioche bun.
Florentine
An egg white omelet with spinach and soft Bulgarian Feta on a low cal 7 grain ciabatta loaf.
Bfast Wrap
A toasted Honey Wheat Tortilla Wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, red onion, tomato, potato and aged Cheddar cheese.
Salm Royale
An Asiago flavored one egg omelet topped with the finest Nova smoked Salmon on a roasted red pepper aioli freshly baked croissant.
Salmon Bagel
Our finest Nova Smoked Salmon on choice of bagel with cream cheese, red onion, tomato, romaine and capers.
Breakfast Delights
Eggcellent Creations
2 Eggs Any Style
Two eggs Your way with choice of toast.
Avocado Toast
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and tomato, served with 2 sunny up eggs, house salad and breakfast potatoes.
American Regular
3 eggs Your way with house salad, breakfast potatoes, Thick cut Bacon and choice of toast.
American Deluxe
A three egg omelet with Your choice of up to four ingredients! Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast.
Steak & Eggs
A six ounce 21 day dry aged NY strip steak cooked to your liking served with two eggs cooked Your way, breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast
Vitos Caprese Omelet
Whole wheat toast topped with basil pesto, seared tomato, Vito's fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
Decadent French Toast
Thick cut Challah bread stuffed with Nutella, Banana and Creamy peanut butter. Egg wash and crusted in Captain Crunch cereal, then seared. Served with side of Bourbon Dulce de Leche syrup.
Saquella Salmon Platter
A sizeable portion of our finest Nova Smoked Salmon with romaine, tomato, red onion, capers, side of cream cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast or bagel.
David
A large egg white omelet with spinach, zucchini, roasted red peppers, spinach & mushrooms, topped with aged Cheddar. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
Monte Cristo
Thick cut Challah french toast stuffed with black forest ham and swiss cheese, topped with a sunny up egg and served with a maple dijon syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
Classic Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with seared Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
Skinny Bruschetta
Whole wheat toast topped with fresh goat's cheese, kalamata olives, local tomatoes and zucchini egg white omelet. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
South Beach Avocado
Whole wheat toast topped with chopped avocado and tomato, poached eggs & hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
Breakfast Sides
Petitie Salad
Scoop Tuna
Scoop Waldorf
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Berry Cup
Side Breakfast Pots
Side Cream Cheese
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Ham
Side Nova
Side Prosciutto
Side Roasted Veg
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Sweet Potatoes
Side Toast & CC
Side Toast & Jelly
Side Turk Sausage
Side Slaw
Specials
Med Vegan
Falafel Wrap
House made Fresh Falafel, local Tomato, Cucumber, Romaine, Pepperoncini and Tahini in a Honey Whole Wheat Wrap, served with a Side of Jalapeno Sauce
Sharing Sampler
Babaganoush stuffed inside Roasted Eggplant with Cumin Salt, House made Hummus, Tahini, Falafel, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Vegetable Salad, Grilled Pita
Sandwich Shop
Chicken Waldorf
Our Award Winning Recipe of Pulled Chicken, Sweet Grapes, Green Apples, Dried Cranberry and Toasted Walnuts on our Popular Meusli Bread
Tuna Croissant
Lightly dress Albacore white Tuna Salad on Romaine and Tomato on a Freshly Baked Croissant
NY Strip Sandwich
21 Day Dry Aged NY Strip Steak grilled to Perfection on a Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Garlic Confit, Horseradish Slaw and Jumbo Crispy Onion Rings.
Open Face Caprese
Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato and Balsamic Reduction
Chicken Caprese
Seared non GMO Chicken Breast with Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula and Balsamic Reduction on Fresh Baked Ciabatta
Italian Job
Simplicity at it's Best!!! Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Prosciutto di Parma, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Baby Arugula, with sides of Basil Pesto and Olive Tapenade.
7G Chicken
Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Seared non GMO Chicken Breast, Marinated Zucchini, Asiago, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Panini Pressed
Antipasti
Fresh Baked Ciabatta, Panini Pressed with Marinated Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Soft Bulgarian Feta and Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto
Turkey Rachel
House Roasted Free Range, non GMO Turkey Breast, Carved and served on Asiago Loaf with Horseradish Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared, Rare, Center Cut Yellowfin Tuna Loin with Crispy Vermicelli, Sweet Soy Slaw, Spinach, Fresh Avocado and Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing in a Honey Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap
Salmon Burger
Our Famous Recipe!!! Finely Ground Salmon with Sweet Roasted Corn, Cilantro and a Touch of Panko to Bind. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fresh Avocado, Baby Arugula and a Roasted Artichoke Aioli.
Butcherblock Burger
8 ounce Certified Angus Patty. Truly Amazing! Served on Toasted Brioche with Caramelized Onion Jam, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Horseradish Slaw
WW Tuscan Turkey
Whole Wheat Toast with House Carved, non GMO, Free Range Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onion Dijon, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Swiss Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
Asiago Loaf Seared in Butter with Aged Cheddar Cheese
B.L.T.
Soup and Quiche
Soup Bowl
Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840
Soup & Salad
Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840
Quiche Spinach Feta and Side
Soft Bulgarian Feta and Spinach combine to Create this Fantastic Treat for Breakfast, Lunch or Midnight Snack
Quiche Lorraine and Side
Sugar cured Bacon and Asiago Cheese combine for this Delight
Soup and Spinach Feta
Soup and Lorraine
Spinach and Feta Quiche ONLY
Lorraine Quiche ONLY
Soup Cup
Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840
Salad Shop
Fattoush Salad
A Levantine Delight! Mixed Greens, Quinoa Tabouli, Cucumber, Local Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives and Spiced Crispy Pita Chips with House made Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine with Shaved Asiago, House made Croutons and Fresh Caesar Dressing. Tossed for you at Special Request.
Tuna Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, 6 Minute Egg, Sugar Cured Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Imported Gorgonzola and Lightly Dressed White Albacore Tuna Salad with a Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella with Local Beefsteak Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula, EVOO and Balsamic Reduction