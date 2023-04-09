Sara's Big Apple
No reviews yet
1150 Broad Creek Road
New Bern, NC 28560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Traditional Wings
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Boneless Wings
8 pieces of breaded chicken deep fried and tossed with your choice of wing sauce
Pepperoni Wheels
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
Bacon Cheese Fries
French fries topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread
10" Sub roll open face up with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Fried Mushrooms
16 Mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Tenders
3 lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Smoke Gouda Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Macaroni and smoked gouda cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown
Jalapeno Poppers
6 jalapeno poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
French Fries
3/8" straight cut fried to a golden brown and served with ketchup
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown. Served with ketchup
Philly Fries
French fries topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, steak, mozzarella and white american cheese
Hawaiian Fries
French fries tossed in garlic butter topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple
Cheese Fries
French fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack chhese. Served with a side of ranch
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle cut fries
Kettle Chips
A basket of kettle chips fried to a golden brown
Loaded Kettle Chips
Kettle chips topped with bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch
Chris' Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and spices served over 4 slices of garlic butter toasted bread and finished off with a balsamic reduction
Salad and Soup
House Salad
A bed of iceburg lettuce topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, onions, banana pappers and tomatoes
Garden Salad
A bed of iceburg lettuce topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, onions, banana pappers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread
Spinach And Bacon Salad
Fresh spinach topped with crisp bacon, oinion, tomato and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our version of a Caesar salad. Iceburg lettuce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, breaded chicken, onions, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread
Cheese Tortellini Soup
A hearty bowl of soup made with your choice of grilled chicken or italian sausage, onion, mushroom, fresh spinach and cheese filled tortellini in a tomato basil broth. Served with garlic bread.
Salmon Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with onions, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a 4oz Salmon topped with a pesto vinaigrette
BYOP
Specialty Pizzas
Supreme Pizza
14",16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive
Meatlover Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon
Spinach White Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with our signature garlic butter base, spinach, tomato, basil, garlic and ricotta
Chicken Alredo Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil, feta and garlic
Aurora Delight Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with aurora sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, garlic, basil
Bigterranean Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with garlic parmesan sauce base, onion, roasted red peppers, black olives, garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella and feta cheese
Sara's Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice or grilled chicken or slice italian sausage, spinach, roasted tomato, mushroom, mozzarella, pesto and balsami glaze
Caprese Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with spinach. roasted tomato, garlic, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
Pesto It Up Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, mushroom, mozzarella. feta and pesto
Veggie Delight Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, garlic
Philly Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with garlic prmesan sauce base, sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, steak, mozzarella and provolone cheese
BBQ or Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sauteed onions, provolone cheese and breaded chicken
Alfredo supreme Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom, spinach and garlic
Chicken Fajita Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza opped with salsa, mozzarella, sauteed onion and green pepper, grilled chicken, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Clam Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with a garlic butter base, mozzarella, clams, garlic and parmesan cheese
BLT Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with mozzarella, white america cheese, bacon. Topped with lettuce and tomto
Margherita Pizza
Marinara Sauce Base topped with light mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
Stuffed pizza
A huge pizza stuffed with layers of pepperoni, ham, ground beef, mozzarella, yellow ad white American cheese. Served with a few sides of marinara sauce.
Cold Cut Sub
Italian Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper
Ham and cheese Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with ham and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper
Turkey Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with Turkey and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper
Roast Beef Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with Roast Beef and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper
Toasted Subs
Steak and Cheese
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Steak chopped with sauteed onions, white american cheese. Topped with lettuce. tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil & vinager
Steak or Chicken Philly
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Choice of steak or chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted white american cheese
Club Sub Melt
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Triple Meat
Choice of 8"or 10" nked with ham, turkey, roast beef, white american cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil & vinager
Roast Beef Melt
Choice of 8" or 10" sub toasted face open with garlic butter topped with roast beef, sauteed onions, tomato and melted provolone cheese
Grilled Or Breaded Chicken
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll. Choice or Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Pastrami Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll with sauteed onions, pastrami and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, mustard and oil & vinager
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded chicken, ham and provolone. Topped with lettuce and ranch
Chicken Parmigiana
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley
Meatball Parmigiana
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley
Sausage Parmigiana
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with sliced italian sausage, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley
Eggplant Parmigina
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley
Pizza Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, marainara sauce and melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley
Cheeseburger Sub
8" toastedsub roll with 1/3 lb hamburgercut in strips topped with yellow america cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard and ketchup
Veggie Sub
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinager
Quesadillas and Fajitas
Cheese Quesadilla
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side or sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos
Chicken Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Patrami Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, pastrami, mustard, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes.
Veggie Quesadilla
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella and white american chhese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Fajita
Choice of grilled chicken or sauteed shrimp, sauteed onions and green peppers topped with white merican cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Pasta
Spaghetti
Topped with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Oven Baked Spaghetti
Topped with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and penne pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Bigterranean Pasta
Penne pasta and grilled chicken tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, black olives and feta cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our aurora sauce(marinara/alfedo mix), fresh tomatoes, fresh spinach, garlic, basil and grilled chicken, Served with garlic bread
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese and parsley
Three Cheese Ziti
Penne pasta mixed with our delicious ricotta mixture topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served wit garlic bread
Homemade Lasagna
Triple layers of pasta, ricotta and ground beef topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Eggplant Flatatini
Layers of breaded eggplant, fresh dpinach, ricotta. Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Sened with garlic bread
Pesto It Up Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in pesto, sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
8 shrimp sauteed in our scampi sauce served over a bed of linguine pasta topeed with parmesan cheese and parsley
Clam Linguine
Clams sauteed in a white wine sauce over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Salmon Pasta
Sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach in a cream sauce tossed in penned pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese an dparsley. Served with garlic bread
Veggie Pasta
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh spinach and garlic in a roasted red pepper cream sauce served over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Manicotti
3 round hollow noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and parsley.
Chicken Marsala
Burgers
Cheeseburger
1/3Lb all beef hamburger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mustard. Served with fries
Mushroom Burger
1/3 Lb all beef burger topped with provolone cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served with fries.
Pizza Burger
1/3 Lb all beef hamburger topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served on a garlic butter toasted bun.
Smokehouse Burger
1/3 Lb all beef hamburger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar and montery jack cheese. Served with fries
Gyro
Stromboli and Calzones
Stromboli
Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom and italian sausage. Srved with a side of marinara sauce
Calzone
Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Spinach Calzone
Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Small hot plates
Meatballs
4 meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Chicken
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Eggplant
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Italian Sausage
Sliced Italin sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread
Pesto Shrimp
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach, garlic and 5 jumbo shrimp tossed in our pesto cream sauce. Serbed with garlic bread
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast baked with ham and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce and ranch. Served with garlic bread
Pizza By The Slice
Cheese Slice
Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Supreme Slice
Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives and mushroom
Meatlovers Slice
Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and bacon
Stuffed Slice
Choice between a 1/2 or whole slice of stuffed pizza with layers of pepperoni, beef, ham, salami, white/yellow american and mozzarella between thin layers of dough.Served with marinara sauce
Veggie Slice
Gluten Free Pizza
Pita Pizza
Desserts
Beverages
Beverages
Adult Beverages
Wine By The Glass
Choice of select barefoot mini wine bottle
Wine By The Bottle
Choice of select brands and flavors by the bottle
Domestic Beer
Choice of select domestic beers
Import Beer
Choice of select beers
Non-Alcoholic beer
Heineken
Bucket of Beer (Domestic Beer)
Sabe
Try our new Alcohol Drinks Sabe Margarita: Lime & Agave, 14% Alc.By Vol. Hints of Roasted Agave, Tartness from Lime and Sweetness from Cane Sugar Sabe London Gin & Tonic: Crisp & Clean 12% Alc. By Vol. Hints of Juniper, Coriander and lemon peel balanced with all natural Tonic and Tiny refreshing bubbles
Malibu Splash
Weekly Specials
Tuesday Special
Slice Of Cheese Pizza
Wednesday Special
8" Cold Cut Sub served with fries and a soda
Thursday Special
Slice Of Cheese Pizza
Friday Special
Medium 2 Topping Pizza with your choice of either 2 House Salads, garlic cheese bread or a dozen knots
Saturday Special
Buy One pasta dinner and house salad, get the 2nd pasta dinner and house salad 1/2 price
Sunday Wing Special
Sunday Boli/Zone Special
Featured Items
BLT Pita Pizza
Katie's Wrap
Heart Ravioli
California Sub
Extra sides/dressings
Dipping Sauces
Extra Dressings
Chips and Garlic Bread
Plates, Napkins and Cups
Pizza Dough Ball
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a friendly atmosphere with an artsy vibe. We support local artist and display their work in the dining room. We have a HUGE menu consisting of hand tossed pizza, pastas, garlic knots, strombolis, wings, burgers, quesadillas and more! You can enjoy our full menu all day rather its dining inside,dining on our patio, curbside pick up or delivery. We hope you stop by soon and we look forward to meeting you!
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern, NC 28560