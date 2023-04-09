Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Sara's Big Apple

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1150 Broad Creek Road

New Bern, NC 28560

Popular Items

Large (16") Cheese Pizza
Medium(14") Cheese Pizza
Steak or Chicken Philly

Main Menu

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings

$9.99

8 pieces of breaded chicken deep fried and tossed with your choice of wing sauce

Pepperoni Wheels

Pepperoni Wheels

$9.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

French fries topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

10" Sub roll open face up with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

16 Mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3 lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Smoke Gouda Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$7.49Out of stock

Macaroni and smoked gouda cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

6 jalapeno poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

French Fries

$3.99

3/8" straight cut fried to a golden brown and served with ketchup

Onion Rings

$4.99

Beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown. Served with ketchup

Philly Fries

$9.29

French fries topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, steak, mozzarella and white american cheese

Hawaiian Fries

$8.99

French fries tossed in garlic butter topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple

Cheese Fries

$6.99

French fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack chhese. Served with a side of ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Waffle cut fries

Kettle Chips

$4.99

A basket of kettle chips fried to a golden brown

Loaded Kettle Chips

$7.99

Kettle chips topped with bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch

Chris' Bruschetta

$4.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and spices served over 4 slices of garlic butter toasted bread and finished off with a balsamic reduction

Salad and Soup

House Salad

$4.99

A bed of iceburg lettuce topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, onions, banana pappers and tomatoes

Garden Salad

$8.99

A bed of iceburg lettuce topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, onions, banana pappers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread

Spinach And Bacon Salad

Fresh spinach topped with crisp bacon, oinion, tomato and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Our version of a Caesar salad. Iceburg lettuce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, breaded chicken, onions, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread

Cheese Tortellini Soup

$9.49

A hearty bowl of soup made with your choice of grilled chicken or italian sausage, onion, mushroom, fresh spinach and cheese filled tortellini in a tomato basil broth. Served with garlic bread.

Salmon Spinach Salad

$17.99

Fresh spinach topped with onions, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a 4oz Salmon topped with a pesto vinaigrette

BYOP

Medium(14") Cheese Pizza

$12.49

14" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large (16") Cheese Pizza

$14.49

16" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Extra Large (18") Cheese Pizza

$16.49

18" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme Pizza

14",16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive

Meatlover Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon

Spinach White Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with our signature garlic butter base, spinach, tomato, basil, garlic and ricotta

Chicken Alredo Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil, feta and garlic

Aurora Delight Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with aurora sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, garlic, basil

Bigterranean Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with garlic parmesan sauce base, onion, roasted red peppers, black olives, garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella and feta cheese

Sara's Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice or grilled chicken or slice italian sausage, spinach, roasted tomato, mushroom, mozzarella, pesto and balsami glaze

Caprese Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with spinach. roasted tomato, garlic, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Pesto It Up Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, mushroom, mozzarella. feta and pesto

Veggie Delight Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, garlic

Philly Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with garlic prmesan sauce base, sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, steak, mozzarella and provolone cheese

BBQ or Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sauteed onions, provolone cheese and breaded chicken

Alfredo supreme Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom, spinach and garlic

Chicken Fajita Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza opped with salsa, mozzarella, sauteed onion and green pepper, grilled chicken, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Clam Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with a garlic butter base, mozzarella, clams, garlic and parmesan cheese

BLT Pizza

14", 16" or 18" pizza with mozzarella, white america cheese, bacon. Topped with lettuce and tomto

Margherita Pizza

Marinara Sauce Base topped with light mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

Stuffed pizza

$29.99+

A huge pizza stuffed with layers of pepperoni, ham, ground beef, mozzarella, yellow ad white American cheese. Served with a few sides of marinara sauce.

Cold Cut Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper

Ham and cheese Sub

$8.49+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with ham and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper

Turkey Sub

$8.49+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with Turkey and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper

Roast Beef Sub

$9.49+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll topped with Roast Beef and white american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil, vinager, salt and pepper

Toasted Subs

Steak and Cheese

$9.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Steak chopped with sauteed onions, white american cheese. Topped with lettuce. tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil & vinager

Steak or Chicken Philly

$9.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Choice of steak or chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted white american cheese

Club Sub Melt

$9.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Triple Meat

$9.99+

Choice of 8"or 10" nked with ham, turkey, roast beef, white american cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil & vinager

Roast Beef Melt

$8.49+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub toasted face open with garlic butter topped with roast beef, sauteed onions, tomato and melted provolone cheese

Grilled Or Breaded Chicken

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll. Choice or Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Pastrami Sub

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll with sauteed onions, pastrami and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, mustard and oil & vinager

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded chicken, ham and provolone. Topped with lettuce and ranch

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.49+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley

Sausage Parmigiana

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with sliced italian sausage, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley

Eggplant Parmigina

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley

Pizza Sub

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" sub baked with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, marainara sauce and melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

8" toastedsub roll with 1/3 lb hamburgercut in strips topped with yellow america cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Veggie Sub

$8.99+

Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub roll with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinager

Quesadillas and Fajitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side or sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Patrami Quesadilla

$9.99

12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, pastrami, mustard, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella and white american chhese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Fajita

Choice of grilled chicken or sauteed shrimp, sauteed onions and green peppers topped with white merican cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.99

Topped with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Oven Baked Spaghetti

$11.49

Topped with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Grilled chicken and penne pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Bigterranean Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta and grilled chicken tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, black olives and feta cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed in our aurora sauce(marinara/alfedo mix), fresh tomatoes, fresh spinach, garlic, basil and grilled chicken, Served with garlic bread

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Chicken Caprese Pasta

$16.99

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese and parsley

Three Cheese Ziti

$13.99

Penne pasta mixed with our delicious ricotta mixture topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served wit garlic bread

Homemade Lasagna

$14.99

Triple layers of pasta, ricotta and ground beef topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Eggplant Flatatini

$13.99

Layers of breaded eggplant, fresh dpinach, ricotta. Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and parsley. Sened with garlic bread

Pesto It Up Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed in pesto, sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

8 shrimp sauteed in our scampi sauce served over a bed of linguine pasta topeed with parmesan cheese and parsley

Clam Linguine

$15.99

Clams sauteed in a white wine sauce over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Salmon Pasta

$18.99

Sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach in a cream sauce tossed in penned pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese an dparsley. Served with garlic bread

Veggie Pasta

$13.99

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh spinach and garlic in a roasted red pepper cream sauce served over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Manicotti

$13.99

3 round hollow noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Chicken Marsala

$13.99Out of stock

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/3Lb all beef hamburger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mustard. Served with fries

Mushroom Burger

$8.99

1/3 Lb all beef burger topped with provolone cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served with fries.

Pizza Burger

$9.99

1/3 Lb all beef hamburger topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served on a garlic butter toasted bun.

Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

1/3 Lb all beef hamburger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar and montery jack cheese. Served with fries

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99

Beef and lamb strips topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce served on a warm pita

Stromboli and Calzones

Stromboli

$8.99

Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom and italian sausage. Srved with a side of marinara sauce

Calzone

$8.99

Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Spinach Calzone

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough made into a turnover and stuffed with spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Small hot plates

Meatballs

$6.99

4 meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Chicken

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Eggplant

$8.99

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Italian Sausage

$7.99

Sliced Italin sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic bread

Pesto Shrimp

$10.99

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach, garlic and 5 jumbo shrimp tossed in our pesto cream sauce. Serbed with garlic bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.49

Breaded chicken breast baked with ham and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce and ranch. Served with garlic bread

Pizza By The Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Supreme Slice

$4.99

Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives and mushroom

Meatlovers Slice

$4.49

Slice of cheese pizza with red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and bacon

Stuffed Slice

$4.99+

Choice between a 1/2 or whole slice of stuffed pizza with layers of pepperoni, beef, ham, salami, white/yellow american and mozzarella between thin layers of dough.Served with marinara sauce

Veggie Slice

$4.99

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$8.99

10" gluten free crust topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. Please let us know if its an allergy. Some pizzas we may not be able to make if it is an allergy!

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza

$4.99

7" pita bread topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese and choice of one topping.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.29

A slice of New York style cheesececake with choice of toppings.

Cannoli

$4.29

Crisp cinnamon shell filled with a blend of sweet ricotta cheese, heavy cream and chocolate chips

Beverages

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.39

2 Liters

$2.99

Choice of pepsi products

1/2 Gallon Tea

$2.99

Choice of sweet or unsweet tea

Adult Beverages

Wine By The Glass

Choice of select barefoot mini wine bottle

Wine By The Bottle

Choice of select brands and flavors by the bottle

Domestic Beer

Choice of select domestic beers

Import Beer

Choice of select beers

Non-Alcoholic beer

$3.00

Heineken

Bucket of Beer (Domestic Beer)

$20.00

Sabe

$5.99

Try our new Alcohol Drinks Sabe Margarita: Lime & Agave, 14% Alc.By Vol. Hints of Roasted Agave, Tartness from Lime and Sweetness from Cane Sugar Sabe London Gin & Tonic: Crisp & Clean 12% Alc. By Vol. Hints of Juniper, Coriander and lemon peel balanced with all natural Tonic and Tiny refreshing bubbles

Malibu Splash

Weekly Specials

Tuesday Special

$1.99

Slice Of Cheese Pizza

Wednesday Special

$12.99

8" Cold Cut Sub served with fries and a soda

Thursday Special

$1.99

Slice Of Cheese Pizza

Friday Special

$23.95

Medium 2 Topping Pizza with your choice of either 2 House Salads, garlic cheese bread or a dozen knots

Saturday Special

$6.00

Buy One pasta dinner and house salad, get the 2nd pasta dinner and house salad 1/2 price

Sunday Wing Special

$10.99+

Sunday Boli/Zone Special

$13.99

Featured Items

BLT Pita Pizza

7" Pita cooked with mozzarella, white American cheese and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT Pita Pizza

$7.99

Katie's Wrap

12" wrap stuffed with Turkey, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Honey Mustard and provolone cheese

Katie's Wrap

$9.49

Heart Ravioli

Ravioli w/ Marinara

$8.99

Ravioli w/ Alfredo

$9.99

California Sub

California Sub

$9.99

Coupons

Pizza Specials

Medium 1 topping pizza

$9.99

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$14.99

Extra Large 3 Topping Pizza

$17.99

Extra sides/dressings

Dipping Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$0.79

Garlic Butter

$0.79

Hot Sauce

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Mild Sauce

$0.35

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Alfredo Sauce

$1.49

Pesto

$1.29

Extra Dressings

Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Lite Italian

$0.79

Thousand Island

$0.79

French

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Caesar

$0.79

Oil & Vinegar

$0.79

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.79

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.79

Pesto Vinaigrette

$0.99

Hot Bacon and honey Mustard

$0.99

Chips and Garlic Bread

Chips

$0.49

Garlic Bread

$0.79

Plates, Napkins and Cups

Paper Plates

Napkins

Utensil Pack (Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin, S&P)

20oz cup

Pizza Spices

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Oregano

Garlic Powder

Salt

Black Pepper

Pizza Dough Ball

16" Pizza Dough Ball

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a friendly atmosphere with an artsy vibe. We support local artist and display their work in the dining room. We have a HUGE menu consisting of hand tossed pizza, pastas, garlic knots, strombolis, wings, burgers, quesadillas and more! You can enjoy our full menu all day rather its dining inside,dining on our patio, curbside pick up or delivery. We hope you stop by soon and we look forward to meeting you!

Website

Location

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern, NC 28560

Directions

Gallery
SARA'S BIG APPLE image
SARA'S BIG APPLE image
SARA'S BIG APPLE image
SARA'S BIG APPLE image

