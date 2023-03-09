SaraFresh Kitchen

GINGER + LIME SHOT

$7.00

Introducing our 2.5 ounce cold-pressed ginger and lime juice shot! Super concentrated nutrition starts with fresh ginger and lime, cold-pressed to retain all of the vital nutrients and enzymes that are often lost in traditional juicing methods. This means you're getting all the benefits of ginger and lime in one delicious shot! Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to soothe sore muscles and reduce joint pain. It's also been shown to improve digestion and boost the immune system. Lime, on the other hand, is high in vitamin C, which helps to support the immune system and protect against illness. It's also been shown to aid in weight loss and improve skin health. Drink a shot of our cold-pressed ginger and lime juice daily to start feeling the benefits of these superfoods!