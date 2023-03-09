SaraFresh Kitchen
1430 Blvd Of The Arts
Sarasota, FL 34236
COLD PRESSED JUICE
HARDCORE GREEN
3-5 pounds of locally sourced organic greens from Worden Farm. This hardcore green juice has zero fruit sugar and is a mere 80 calories. A great all around juice for weight loss, immune building, alkalizing benefits. A nutrient-dense powerhouse, our Hardcore Green is loaded with vitamins and minerals. The addition of cilantro and lime adds a burst of flavor while also supporting digestion and detoxification. And the turmeric provides anti-inflammatory benefits to support overall health and well-being. Definitely the most bang for your buck, all greens, no fruit...weight loss, alkalize, cleanse, detox, energize!
BEETIFUL
12 ounces of cold pressed beet, apple, lime and ginger. A crowd favorite, although we love beets for men with their vasodilator properties to help you with endurance and stamina. Kids love it too with its ruby red color and punch like flavor. The added lime peaks the tartness. No dirty beet taste here!
LIQUID SUNSHINE
Get your glow on with this neon bottle of anti inflammatory goodness. Its a refreshing blend of juicy pineapple, crisp apple, zesty lemon and aromatic turmeric. The turmeric adds a warm and slightly spicy note to the overall flavor profile of the juice.
ALKALIZER
A refreshing and nourishing cold-pressed juice, packed with nutrients from dark leafy greens, crisp cucumber, and just the right amount of apple. With an added boost of flavor and health benefits with turmeric, lime, and cilantro, this juice is perfect for a quick pick-me-up or for helping you meet your daily serving of vegetables. This juice may help support a healthy immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote digestion.
GINGERAID
Indulge in our cold pressed juice made with double ginger, apple, lemon, and local raw honey. The ginger adds a spicy kick while aiding digestion. Fuji apple provides a sweet balance, rich in antioxidants. The lemon adds a burst of citrus flavor and is high in vitamin C, and the local raw honey adds a touch of natural sweetness while also providing allergy relief. Sip on this refreshing blend to support your immune system and throat health, and enjoy the synergistic benefits of these nourishing ingredients.
SEXY CELERY + SEA MOSS
Our California inspired cold-pressed juice made with celery, apple, ginger, lemon, sea moss and blue-green algae. This juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to boost your immune system and support overall health. Celery is high in Vitamin K and antioxidants, while apples are rich in Vitamin C. Ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and is great for digestion. Lemon adds a burst of Vitamin C and aids in detoxifying the body. Sea moss is a natural source of iodine, which helps to support a healthy thyroid, and blue-green algae is a powerful superfood that provides a wide range of health benefits, including supporting the immune system and promoting healthy digestion. Enjoy this juice for a boost of energy, vitality and wellness.
COLD PRESSED PINEAPPLE JUICE
100% Cold Pressed Pineapple Juice mini (8 ounces)
APPLE JUICE MINI
100% Apple Juice mini (8 ounces)
PURE CELERY JUICE
100% Organic Celery Juice
BOOSTER SHOT
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper
BEET SHOT
Our 2.5 ounce Cold Pressed Beet and Lemon Juice Shot is packed with nutrient-dense ingredients to give you a boost of energy and vitality. The beets in this shot are a great source of nitrates, which can help to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Beets are also high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, making them great for liver and heart health. The lemon juice in this shot is high in Vitamin C, which is important for maintaining a healthy immune system. This zesty and refreshing shot is perfect for pre-workout or as an afternoon pick-me-up. It's also great added in to one of our full size cold pressed juices for added benefits!
GINGER + LIME SHOT
Introducing our 2.5 ounce cold-pressed ginger and lime juice shot! Super concentrated nutrition starts with fresh ginger and lime, cold-pressed to retain all of the vital nutrients and enzymes that are often lost in traditional juicing methods. This means you're getting all the benefits of ginger and lime in one delicious shot! Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to soothe sore muscles and reduce joint pain. It's also been shown to improve digestion and boost the immune system. Lime, on the other hand, is high in vitamin C, which helps to support the immune system and protect against illness. It's also been shown to aid in weight loss and improve skin health. Drink a shot of our cold-pressed ginger and lime juice daily to start feeling the benefits of these superfoods!
SWEET TART
Refresh and rejuvenate with our cold-pressed Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery, and Lemon juice! Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this juice is not only delicious but also incredibly good for you. The beets and carrots provide a boost of antioxidants to support overall health, while the apples and celery aid in digestion. The lemon also adds a tangy twist and Vitamin C to boost your immune system. Enjoy the benefits of this nutrient-dense juice in every sip!
JALAPINA
Refresh and rejuvenate with our Cold Pressed Juice, packed with health benefits. Made with fresh pineapple, cucumber, cilantro, lime, and a touch of jalapeno for a kick of heat, this juice is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Pineapple is high in Vitamin C and manganese, and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Cucumber is a great source of hydration and contains Vitamin K for bone health. Cilantro is a natural detoxifier, while lime is high in Vitamin C and can aid in digestion. Jalapeno adds a bit of spice while also being a good source of Vitamin C and capsaicin, which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties.
TUMERIC TANG
Our Turmeric Tang cold pressed juice is loaded with nutrient dense carrots, which are high in Vitamin A, essential for maintaining healthy eyesight, while Pineapple is an excellent source of Vitamin C, boosting your immune system. The addition of Lemon provides a boost of Vitamin C and antioxidants, while Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or a mid-day pick-me-up, this juice will leave you feeling energized and revitalized.
PURE CARROT JUICE
Cold Pressed Carrot Juice for the win! Made with only the freshest, organic carrots, packed with beta-carotene and Vitamin A to support healthy eyesight, this juice is a perfect pick-me-up at any time of day. Low in calories and free from added sugars, this juice is also a great way to boost your immune system and promote healthy skin.
3 DAY JUICE CLEANSE
This is our 3 Day Juice Cleanse that consists of a total of 18 bottles to consume over 3 days. Each day consists of 2 green juices, 2 root juices, 1 citrus and 1 smoothie. Please let us know if you have any allergies or aversions.
SMOOTHIES
PBJ
organic peanut butter/ banana/ organic plant protein/ fresh almond milk/ chia maple jam Introducing the PBJ, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help boost your energy and vitality. The organic peanut butter in this smoothie provides a generous dose of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours. Bananas, on the other hand, are a great source of potassium, which can help to regulate blood pressure, as well as vitamin B6, which can help to support a healthy immune system. The organic plant protein and fresh almond milk in this smoothie are also great for supporting muscle growth and recovery, making it an ideal post-workout treat. The homemade chia maple jam is a delicious and nutritious addition, providing a boost of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fiber, which can help to promote heart health and digestion. Suggested add ins:
Green
organic spinach/ sunflower sprouts/ fresh almond milk/ banana/ mesquite/ hemp hearts/ coconut nectar/ vanilla/ cinnamon/ himalayan pink salt
Cacao
organic banana/ raw cacao/ hemp hearts/ maca/ fresh almond milk/ coconut nectar
Mermaid
fresh pineapple/ wild blueberry/ banana/ fresh almond milk/ coconut nectar/ blue majik drizz!e
Cloud Smoothie
Fresh almond milk blended with organic banana, organic pineapple, cashew butter, e3live blue majik, vanilla, sea salt, coconut nectar and house whip.
BOWLS
FLAWLESS
organic acai + organic banana + fresh almond milk base topped with house granola/ seasonal berries/ cacao nibs/ coconut nectar/ organic peanut butter
BOTA
organic açai + organic banana + fresh almond milk base topped with house granola/ maple berry compote/ coconut shred/ coconut nectar/ blue majik drizzle
COCONUT CASHEW CREAM PARFAIT
fresh coconut cream yogurt (thai coconut meat + cashews + raw thai coconut water + fresh lemon juice + himalayan pink salt)/ blue majik chia pudding/ maple berry compote/ house granola/ shredded coconut/ goji berries/ coconut nectar drizzle
Layered Bowl
Our most popular item on our 'secret menu' is the LAYERED BOWL, so we decided to make it official. It's for the person who wants it ALL. Our classic acai base, thai coconut cashew cream, blue majik chia pudding, topped with our house granola and stone ground organic almond butter. A smattering of fresh fruit, hemp hearts, cacao nibs and drizzles take you to heaven.
