Saraghina Bakery
433 Halsey St
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Holiday Specials
Torta di Mele 9"
We're offering our own version of Torta di Mele for Thanksgiving this year. You can't go wrong with a light, fluffy cake filled with apples. Add on a pint of our housemade Fior di Latte Gelato to create the perfect pairing! Custom inscriptions NOT available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Bake-At-Home Chocolate Chip Cookies
A guest and staff favorite! Our chocolate chip cookies are now available for you stock up on in your freezer and bake at home. Choose between a box of 4 or a box of 9. *NOTE: This product comes frozen. Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Fior di Latte Gelato
The best pairing for our Torta di Mele or to enjoy on its own. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Acetaia Leonardi Balsamico La Corte Cruet in Wood Box (5 Year)
A beautiful tabletop condiment. La Corte is a bottling from a barrel in a batteria which has been topped-up at least five times. Subtle notes of butterscotch and toffee are the backbone of this medium-syrupy balsamico. This condiment's nutty flavors accentuate sauces and marinades for meats, especially as a substitute for red wine in a recipe. Drizzle over fire-roasted beets or stir in pumpkin purée for additional sweetness and complexity.
Acetaia Leonardi Balsamico Tradizionale DOP Extra Vecchio (25 Year)
The "oracle" of Traditional Balsamic of Modena. The "real deal." Bright with shiny radiance and stunning mirror effects. Almost petroleum-like in viscosity. Extremely aromatic, with notes of tobacco, chocolate and dry fruit. Bright and ticklish impact on the palate, the unique sweet and sour bursts of generous intensity. The taste buds come alive with evolving rich flavors of sun-dried plums, dried currants and caramel. Outstanding long, sweet, slightly tannic finish. Serve by the spoonful as a novel aperitif or digestif at the end of the meal. Traditionally drizzled over chunks of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese as an appetizer, this is a balsamic vinegar to enjoy in its simplest and purest form. Drizzle over scallopine sauteed in butter, or a very crisp veal Milanese. Bring a perfect meal to a brilliant end to the palate with a bowl of vanilla gelato drizzled with Extra Vecchio. Splurge by drizzling over very ripe strawberries when in season.
Antonio Mattei Biscotti di Prato Blue Tin
Biscottificio Antonio Mattei's beautiful holiday tin is filled with their authentic Biscotti di Prato.This stunning special edition gift tin is designed by Simone Massoni, a talented Florentine illustrator who sketched a trip to the Mattei bakery located in the heart of nearby Prato. The classic Biscotti di Prato are perfectly firm, light and crunchy twice-baked cookies packed with pieces of almond. Made from the original guarded recipe, and named after the town from which the Pandolfini family run this historic Biscottificio. Biscottificio Antonio Mattei classic biscotti are considered throughout Tuscany and Italy as the standard-bearer of all biscotti—the size, texture, taste and aroma of which Italians consider the real thing, and the one every Tuscan family stocks in their pantry. Traditionally served at the end of the meal with a glass of sweet Tuscan Vin Santo. Serve alongside panna cotta, gelato, or as part of an afternoon tea.
Antonio Mattei Biscotti with Hazelnuts
The "oracle" of all Biscotti. The real thing. As the name implies: twice baked. (Bis: twice, Cotti: cooked or baked) Antonio Mattei's classic biscotti are considered throughout Tuscany and Italy as the standard-bearer of all Biscotti, the one every Tuscan family will stock in their pantry. The size, texture and taste are what every Italian considers the real thing, and that which all other producers try to copy and imitate. A delicious, traditional Tuscan treat. Mostly hand made since 1858 in the same bakery in the heart of the city of Prato on Via Ricasoli. Made with flour, farm fresh eggs which impart that golden yellow color, sugar, almonds, bitter almonds, hazelnuts and a few pine nuts. Packed in the traditional blue paper bags tied in the traditional string for over 100 years, the blue package is a permanent fixture on all Tuscan and Italian specialty food shops and fine restaurants. Traditionally served at the end of the meal with a glass sweet Tuscan Vin Santo, many
Antonio Mattei Biscotti with Pistachios
Delicious new Biscotti with Pistachios and Almonds. Antonio Mattei introduce another new iteration of their famous biscotti: Biscotti con Pistacchi e Mandorle. Every aromatic bite is firm and crunchy and rich with pieces of pistachio and almond, and will have you going back for piece after piece. Enjoy with your morning cappuccino or pair with Vin Santo at the end of a meal, the way the Tuscans do. Antonio Mattei's classic biscotti are considered throughout Tuscany and Italy as the standard-bearer of all biscotti, the size, texture and taste of which Italians consider the real thing, and the one every Tuscan family will stock in their pantry. Biscotti with Pistachios comes in their iconic blue blag with a bright green tab and is wrapped in string—ready to be transported on a finger, just like the traditional Biscotti di Prato.
Lazzaroni Crunchy Amaretti Tin
A crunchy macaron made with apricot kernels, sugar and egg whites, according to Lombardy's tradition. The crunchy amaretti is a light treat, perfect to enjoy as a delicate snack after a meal.
Lazzaroni Soft Amaretti Tin
A soft macaron made with apricot kernels, sugar and egg whites, according to Lombardy's tradition. The soft amaretti is a light treat, perfect to enjoy as a delicate snack after a meal.
Lazzaroni Soft Lemon Amaretti Tin
A soft macaron made according to Lombardy's tradition. The lemon-flavored amaretti is a light treat, perfect to enjoy as a delicate snack after a meal.
Pandoro Con Amarena Fabbri Cherries
Pandoro (meaning “golden bread”) is a traditional sweet Italian bread typically prepared during Christmas. Classic Italian Pandoro with Fabbri’s candied Amarena cherries is a light, soft, airy, fluffy, and pleasantly moist holiday yeast-leavened sweet bread with the perfect symphony of refined fruity and sweet flavors. Loaded with soft and chewy candied Amarena cherries (dark-colored Italian cherry with the sour flavor profile. Grown in the Modena and Bologna regions of Italy), this mouth-watering delicacy is renowned for its beautiful golden appearance, distinctive frustum shape, buttery texture, and pleasant aromas.
Rustichella Panettone Classico
The Classic Panettone is a buttery dome-shaped rich brioche bread studded with raisins, candied fruit, and scented with natural vanilla. The brioche is made with a special natural yeast and the dough rises three times, or almost 20 hours, before baking. Panettone is traditionally served after the Christmas meal along with a glass of dessert wine or bubbly wine, accompanied by dishes of mixed nuts, dried fruit, torrone and other Holiday confections. Panettone can be warmed for a few minutes in a very hot oven and served with creme anglaise or fresh cream whisked with mascarpone. Leftover Panettone makes a delicious French toast or bread pudding.
Rustichella Cherry Panettone
A unique panettone from Rustichella d'Abruzzo. This dome-shaped panettone is made with buttery, rich brioche bread studded with candied Amarene (black Morello cherries) and scented with natural vanilla. The brioche is made with a special natural yeast and the dough rises three times—or almost 20 hours—before baking. Panettone is traditionally served after the Christmas meal along with a glass of dessert wine or bubbly wine, accompanied by dishes of mixed nuts, dried fruit, torrone and other Holiday confections. Panettone can be warmed for a few minutes in a very hot oven and served with creme anglaise or fresh cream whisked with mascarpone. Leftover Panettone makes a delicious French toast or bread pudding.
Rustichella Fig & Chocolate Panettone
A succulent, buttery dome-shaped rich brioche bread Panettone studded with chopped dried figs, dark chocolate chips and scented with natural vanilla. The brioche is made with a special natural yeast and the dough rises three times, or almost 20 hours, before baking. Panettone is traditionally served after the Christmas meal along with a glass of dessert wine or bubbly wine, accompanied by dishes of mixed nuts, dried fruit, torrone and other Holiday confections.
Rustichella Orange & Chocolate Panettone
This dome-shaped panettone consists of buttery, rich brioche bread studded with chopped candied orange peel, raisins, and chunks of dark chocolate. The brioche is made with a special natural yeast and the dough rises three times—or almost 20 hours—before baking. Panettone is traditionally served after the Christmas meal along with a glass of dessert wine or bubbly wine, accompanied by dishes of mixed nuts, dried fruit, torrone, and other holiday confections. Panettone can be warmed for a few minutes in a very hot oven and served with crème anglaise or fresh cream whisked with mascarpone. Leftover panettone makes a delicious French toast or bread pudding.
Rustichella Pandorino
This Pandorino (small Pandoro) from Rustichella d'Abruzzo offers all the features of the beloved Christmas bread in a mini package! Pandoro (pan d'oro) is a light, fluffy yeasted sweet bread and traditional Christmas and New Year’s Eve dessert in Italy. This “golden bread” has been served in Venetian palaces since the 17th Century and is enjoyed at the end of the meal with sparkling wine. Pandoro is beloved for its vanilla-scented, soft crumb and unique star shape. It looks strikingly like a Christmas tree, especially when topped with a snowy flurry of powdered sugar! Many people prefer pandoro because it does not contain any candied fruit or raisins like panettone. Serve topped with a warm custard or vanilla gelato.
Venchi Advent Calendar
No such thing as too early. Grab your advent calendar today and count down to Christmas with us! From Dickens' Christmas Carol to Andersen's classics, the Christmas spirit is enveloped in tales handed down through the generations, told aloud in company around the tree on Christmas eve. Venchi's classic Advent Calendar is a tribute to a fairytale world filled with magic: colorful decorations create the backdrop to a joyous dance of celebrating forest animals, assisting Father Christmas in his gift-giving journey. Our advent calendar with 25 assorted Granblend will accompany you throughout the excitment of waiting for the most magical holiday of the year! Naturally Gluten Free.
Venchi Baroque Hamper
Treat someone you love with a thoughtful token and gift them our Small round Hamper with a selection of assorted chocolates. An explosion of taste at first bite!
Custom Cakes
Torta di Vanilla 8"
Layered vanilla cake with mascarpone frosting. A great simple option for celebrations! Custom inscriptions available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Torta di Chocolate 8"
Layered chocolate cake with mascarpone frosting. A great simple option for celebrations! Custom inscriptions available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Torta di Gianduja 9"
Made-from-scratch crust filled with chocolate & hazelnut (9 inches) Custom inscriptions NOT available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Crostata di Lamponi 9"
Our Italian classic: Flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with raspberry jam (9 inches). Custom inscriptions NOT available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Torta Sacher 8"
Austrian (some people think Italian!) cake with two layers of dark chocolate cake, dark chocolate ganache and house-made raspberry jam (8 inches). Custom inscriptions available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Tiramisu Cake 8"
Espresso soaked vanilla cake with mascarpone frosting, ladyfingers and cocoa powder (8 inches). Custom inscriptions NOT available. *NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Pickup at Saraghina Bakery (433 Halsey Street in Brooklyn, NY 11233)
433 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233